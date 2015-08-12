Bitcoin News: BitStamp to stay in New York, Kraken and Bitfinex to discontinuing in New York, and more

While majority of bitcoin companies are leaving NY for now - the popular Bitcoin exchange BitStamp is applying for BitLicense to work in the New York City as they informed on twitter.



Kraken and Bitfinex, two largest Bitcoin exchange companies, Kraken and Bitfinex will not apply for BitLicense as they recently confirmed. By the way, some analytics told about conflict between Kraken and the US regulators and for now - BTC/USD trading is not available for the US residents till October:

"While we’re sure that the protection from New York law enforcement is valuable, it comes at a price that exceeds the market opportunity of servicing New York residents. Therefore, we have no option but to withdraw our service from the state."

The other news is that Mr. Paul Stokes (The CEO of anti-crime software firm) found the opportunity to elaborate UK cryptocurrency market in money laundering solving. They will use some special software which will automatically integrate AML controls into anti-crime company infrastructure which will be monitored and alarmed:

"There is software that can integrate AML controls into an organization’s structure, based in a hosted environment. This takes away the need for the organization to run the system itself. AML software works by allowing the user to set transaction monitoring rules that are enforced automatically to detect money movements that could be associated with laundering activity."







