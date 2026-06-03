How to Buy MQL5 EAs and Indicators Using Crypto ?

Many traders ask the same question:

“How can I buy an Expert Advisor from MQL5 if I only have crypto?”

MQL5 does not currently offer direct cryptocurrency payment at checkout. This can be a problem for traders who have crypto funds but cannot use their bank card for international online purchases.

In this article, I will explain one practical method that may help: using a crypto-linked Visa card such as RedotPay to complete the purchase as a normal card payment.

Before we start, you can also check my own Expert Advisor:

👉 Smart Gold Hunter – XAUUSD Expert Advisor

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

Smart Gold Hunter also has a live signal running for around 4 months, and so far the performance has been promising.

👉 Smart Gold Hunter Main Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

The current product price may not stay the same forever. As Smart Gold Hunter continues developing and the live results continue building, I may increase the price in the future. So if you are interested, you may consider checking it before any future price change.

Now let’s continue with the main topic.

Why Crypto Users May Have Problems Buying on MQL5

The MQL5 Market is one of the most popular marketplaces for Expert Advisors, indicators, scripts, utilities, and trading tools.

However, not every trader has a bank card that works smoothly for international online payments. Some users face payment declines because of:

Regional banking restrictions

International card limits

Online payment security rules

3D Secure verification problems

Lack of a traditional credit or debit card

At the same time, many traders already hold funds in crypto such as USDT, BTC, ETH, or other digital assets.

Since MQL5 does not currently accept direct crypto payments, users need another way to convert crypto spending power into a normal card payment.

What is RedotPay?

RedotPay is a crypto wallet and payment card service that provides virtual and physical card options. Low KYC (Quick 2-minute ID scan)

The basic idea is simple:

You fund your RedotPay account with crypto, create a virtual card, and then use that card for online payments where Visa card payments are accepted.

So when you pay on MQL5, you are not paying MQL5 directly with crypto. Instead, you are using a crypto-funded card, and the payment is processed like a normal card transaction.

Disclosure: Some RedotPay links in this article are affiliate links. If you use them, it may support my work at no extra cost to you.

👉 RedotPay Registration Link



Step-by-Step: How to Buy an EA on MQL5 Using RedotPay

Step 1: Create Your RedotPay Account

First, register and download the official RedotPay app.

After registration, complete the identity verification inside the app if required.

Then apply for a Virtual Card from the dashboard. Once the card is ready, you should receive standard card details such as:

Card number

Expiration date

CVV code

These are the same type of details used for normal online card payments.

For MQL5 purchases, a virtual card should normally be enough because Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts are digital products.

Step 2: Fund Your RedotPay Account

After your card is ready, you need to fund your RedotPay account.

Depending on your region and account availability, RedotPay may support different funding methods, including crypto deposits through networks such as:

TRC20

ERC20

Solana

NEAR

Many users prefer lower-cost networks such as TRC20, Solana, or NEAR when available, because network fees can be cheaper compared to some other options.

Some users may also see other funding methods inside the app depending on their country and account status.

Before sending funds, always check the supported deposit networks and fees directly inside your own RedotPay app.

Step 3: Choose the Product on MQL5

Now go to the MQL5 Market and choose the product you want to buy.

This can be:

An Expert Advisor

An indicator

A script

A trading utility

Another MQL5 Market tool

For example, if you are interested in a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor, you can check my product here:

👉 Smart Gold Hunter – XAUUSD Expert Advisor

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

You can also review the main live signal here:

👉 Smart Gold Hunter Main Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

Live signal history can help traders make a more informed decision, but of course, past performance does not guarantee future results.

Smart Gold Hunter has been running with a live signal for around 4 months, and so far the performance has been promising. Still, every trader should understand that trading always involves risk.





Step 4: Checkout on MQL5

After choosing the MQL5 product you want to buy:

Click Buy Select the card payment option Enter your RedotPay virtual card details Continue to payment confirmation

At this stage, MQL5 processes the payment as a normal card payment.

Again, this is not a direct crypto payment to MQL5. It is an indirect method where your crypto-funded card is used for the purchase.

Step 5: Approve the 3D Secure Verification

MQL5 payments may require 3D Secure verification.

When you try to complete the payment, a secure verification page may appear. Open your RedotPay app and approve the transaction if confirmation is requested.

After the payment is approved, the purchased product should become available in your MQL5 account.

Important Payment Tips

To reduce the chance of payment decline, here are a few practical tips:

Do not use a VPN during checkout

Use your normal internet connection

Make sure your card has enough balance

Check that online payments are enabled

Make sure 3D Secure verification is completed correctly

Avoid repeated failed attempts in a short time

Payment processors may reject transactions when the IP location, card details, account activity, and verification footprint look inconsistent.

For international online purchases, consistency is important.

Example: Buying Smart Gold Hunter with Crypto

Let’s say you want to buy Smart Gold Hunter, my XAUUSD Expert Advisor.

You can open the product page here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

Then the process would be:

Fund your RedotPay account with crypto Use your RedotPay virtual card at MQL5 checkout Approve the 3D Secure verification Complete the purchase Download and install the EA from your MQL5 account

You can also check the main live signal here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

Smart Gold Hunter has been running with a live signal for around 4 months, and so far the performance has been promising. Still, every trader should understand that trading always involves risk.

What Else Can RedotPay Be Used For?

RedotPay is not only useful for MQL5 purchases. Depending on your country, card type, account status, and available features, it may also be useful for other online and everyday payments.

Online Purchases

A crypto-linked virtual card can be useful for international websites where normal card payments are accepted.

This may help users who have crypto funds but often face problems with local bank cards.

Everyday Payments

Depending on availability, users may be able to add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay and use it for contactless payments.

Physical Card and ATM Use

If a physical card is available in your region, it may also be possible to use it for ATM withdrawals or physical store payments, depending on limits and supported countries.

Always check the current conditions, fees, limits, and availability directly inside the RedotPay app.

Common Questions

Can I pay MQL5 directly with crypto?

No. MQL5 does not currently provide direct crypto payment at checkout.

This method uses a crypto-funded card to complete a normal card payment.

Is this method only for Expert Advisors?

No. The same method may be used for different MQL5 Market products, including Expert Advisors, indicators, scripts, and utilities.

Do I need a physical card?

For online purchases such as MQL5 products, a virtual card is usually enough.

A physical card is mainly useful for ATM withdrawals or in-person payments where supported.

Does this guarantee payment approval?

No. Payment approval depends on many factors, including card status, account verification, available balance, payment processor rules, region, and MQL5 checkout verification.

This guide explains a practical method, but it cannot guarantee that every payment attempt will be approved.

Final Thoughts

MQL5 does not currently offer direct cryptocurrency payment, but crypto users may still be able to buy Expert Advisors, indicators, and other trading tools by using a crypto-linked card.

RedotPay can be one practical option for this, because it allows users to fund an account with crypto and then pay through a normal card checkout process.

👉 RedotPay Registration Link





And if you are looking for a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor, you can also check:

👉 Smart Gold Hunter EA





👉 Smart Gold Hunter Main Live Signal





Trading always involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee future results. Always test carefully, understand the product, and use proper risk management.