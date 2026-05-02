Recommended Brokers for Blackwell Gold MT5

🔧 Why broker choice matters

Running an EA on Gold is not the same as clicking buy and sell yourself. Spread, execution speed, and pricing format affect every single trade. After testing Blackwell

Gold across multiple brokers, the difference between a good broker and a bad one was massive — same EA, same settings, but final results differed by thousands of

dollars over a year.

The brokers below were selected based on live trading performance, execution quality, and verifiable Tier 1 regulation.





✅ Recommended Brokers

🥇 IC Markets — Two Account Options Both accounts work well with Blackwell Gold. Pick based on your capital and trading style: 💎 Raw Spread Account (Recommended for active traders) - Min deposit: $0 - Spread from 0.0 pips - Commission: $3.5 per lot per side - Best for: $1,000+ accounts, high-frequency trading - Why: Predictable cost structure, tight spreads, closer match to backtest performance

💎 Standard Account (Recommended for beginners) - Min deposit: $0 - Spread from 0.8 pips - Commission: $0 (zero) - Best for: Small accounts, simpler cost structure - Why: No commission to track, easier for beginners, good for testing the EA on small capital first

Why it stands out:



- Tight raw spreads (averages well below most brokers)

- Sub-40ms execution via Equinix NY4 / LD5 data centers

- True ECN — no dealing desk, no requotes

- 2-decimal XAUUSD pricing (matches our strategy exactly)

- Live results stay close to backtest performance

- $200 minimum deposit, leverage up to 1:500 (offshore)





Regulatory structure:

- ASIC (Australia) — License 335692, since June 2008

- CySEC (EU) — License 362/18, since August 2018

- FSA Seychelles — License SD018

- SCB Bahamas — License SIA-F214





Two top-tier licenses (ASIC + CySEC) place IC Markets

among the most trustworthy brokers globally. Client

funds held in segregated accounts at Westpac and

National Australia Bank.





Verify yourself:

- ASIC register: search ACN 123 289 109

- CySEC register: cysec.gov.cy





Best for: Most Blackwell Gold users, especially those

prioritizing tight spreads and verified regulation.





⚠️ What to avoid

Here's what can kill your EA performance with Blackwell

Gold:





- Brokers with 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing (not compatible

with our strategy — results will deviate from backtest)

- Wide spreads or hidden commissions on Gold

- Dealing desk intervention or delayed execution

- Account types that aren't ECN or RAW

- Poor liquidity during volatile sessions

- Fake leverage (1:500 promised but not truly offered)





I've seen too many traders blame the EA when in fact

the issue was the broker.





🛡️ Why regulation matters

Choosing a broker isn't just about spreads — it's about trust. Your money needs to sit somewhere it's actually protected.

A few warning signs to avoid in 2026:

- Domains that aren't the official broker domain

- "Rebate provider" requests asking to connect your MT5

- Promises of guaranteed returns

- Pressure to deposit immediately





Always verify license numbers on the regulator's own

website before funding any account.





✍️ A personal note

When I built Blackwell Gold, I tested several brokers specifically for Gold trading. IC Markets currently delivers the most consistent results for this strategy,

and the regulation is verifiable on official registers.













Last updated: May 2026