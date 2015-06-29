Credit Agricole about 'A Referendum On EUR'
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Credit Agricole about 'A Referendum On EUR'

29 June 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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1 208
"The upcoming referendum is in fact a referendum on the Greek membership in the Eurozone. Indeed, if the people of Greece turn down the reform proposal, the country will end up with no creditor funding (and no ECB support for its banks). A default should follow and, with Greece still cut off from the global capital markets and with no sovereign default resolution mechanism in place in the Eurozone, the government will be forced to raid domestic deposits or issue IOUs. The latter will be in violation of the EZ treaties and mean Greece should ultimately leave the EUR."


"Needless to say, social tensions should escalate and political uncertainty soar, pushing the economy closer to the precipice."

"Given the gravity of the decision, we still think the people of Greece will choose to stay in the EUR and agree to the creditors' reform proposal on July 5."

#eurusd, IMF, Credit Agricole