Funded Gold: July 22 Trade on XAUUSD

Welcome to a new review of the Funded Gold advisor's deal.

To provide a more transparent view of the advisor's performance, I will publish each position after it closes. At the end of each trading week, I will also publish a general overview where you can see the full statistics for the period and check each trade individually.

This format will allow you to monitor not only your final profit, but also how Funded Gold's results are formed: how many trades the advisor opens, how often trading situations arise, and how the overall statistics change after profitable and unprofitable positions.

The current performance of Funded Gold can be monitored via an open MQL5 signal:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



Advisor page and demo version:

Funded Gold Trade of July 22

On July 22, Funded Gold opened a new position on XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

Basic transaction details:

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Direction: BUY

Result: +$5,890.50





The trade was opened and closed automatically by the advisor. No manual intervention was used to find the entry point, calculate the trading volume, or manage the position.

After the trade was opened, Funded Gold independently managed the position in accordance with the established trading logic. As a result, the position closed with a positive result.

How to test the advisor's performance

You can monitor current Funded Gold trading via MQL5 Signal. The page displays account history, new positions, and key indicator changes:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



You can also test the advisor yourself in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. To do this, download the Funded Gold demo version, select XAUUSD, set the H1 timeframe, and run the test for the desired period.

Results may vary between brokers due to quotes, spreads, server time, and order execution characteristics.

Result

The Funded Gold trade on July 22nd closed with a gain of +$5,890.50 .

Each closed position of the advisor will be published separately. At the end of the week, a general report will be released, summarizing all trades and final Funded Gold statistics for the trading period.

The results presented relate to the advisor's past performance and do not guarantee similar returns in the future.







