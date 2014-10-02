VIDEO TUTORIAL: Forex Technical Analysis for Beginners - Simple Forex Chart Techniques that Work

This video tutorial is a guide to Forex technical analysis for beginners and covers how to use trend lines and how to use a variety of technical indicators to help build a simple trading strategy which works. The Forex trading techniques are all simple to learn but if you do learn them and apply them, you will generate high odds trading signals which can lead you to long term success. If you want to learn Forex charts this video is a good introduction for beginners.

Trend lines are lines drawn on the historical price levels that depict general direction of where the marking is heading, and provide indications of support or resistance.

Drawing trend lines is a highly subjective matter. The best test of whether a trend line is a valid one is usually whether it looks like a good line. In an up trend, a trend line should connect the relative low points on the chart. A line connecting the lows in a longer-term rally will be a support line that can provide a floor for partial retracements. The down trend line that connects the relative highs on the chart will similarly act as resistance to shorter moves back higher.





