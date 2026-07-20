Technical Analysis Meets Nature: Introducing Tree Market Growth MT4

Financial markets rarely move randomly. Like nature itself, they evolve through recognizable stages—birth, growth, maturity, decline, and renewal.

Most indicators display lines, oscillators, or complex mathematical values. Tree Market Growth MT4 v1.30 takes a completely different approach by transforming market behavior into a natural life cycle that every trader can understand visually.

Instead of asking "Is RSI above 70?" or "Did MACD cross?", this indicator answers a much more intuitive question:

What stage of life is the current trend experiencing?

🌱 A New Way to Read Market Structure

Tree Market Growth analyzes price action and converts market conditions into 12 different life stages, inspired by the evolution of a tree.

Each stage represents the current strength and maturity of the trend.

🌿 Tree Life Cycle

🌰 Seed

🌱 Root

🌳 Growth

🌲 Mature

🌸 Flower

🔵 Blue Fruit

🔴 Ripe Red Fruit

🧺 Harvest Basket

🍂 Weakening

🌾 Dry Tree

🪵 Drying

🌰 New Seed

Rather than overwhelming traders with dozens of technical readings, the indicator presents market information in a visual language that is immediately understandable.

🧠 The Intelligence Behind the Tree

Behind every stage is a multi-layer analytical engine.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, Tree Market Growth combines several market characteristics simultaneously.

The internal engine evaluates:

Price Momentum

Trend Strength

Swing Structure

Volatility (ATR)

Candle Quality

Multi-Timeframe Agreement

These calculations are merged into one comprehensive market model called TreeState.

The algorithm continuously measures:

🌳 Root Strength

🌿 Branch Agreement

🍃 Leaf Energy

❤️ Tree Health

🟢 Buy Power

🔴 Sell Power

This allows the indicator to evaluate not only direction, but also trend quality.

🌍 Multi-Timeframe Tree Branches

One of the strongest features of the indicator is its Tree Branches panel.

Instead of looking only at the current chart timeframe, the indicator simultaneously evaluates:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

Each timeframe becomes a branch of the same tree.

Every branch is classified as:

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

When most branches agree, the Branch Agreement score increases, giving traders much greater confidence in trend continuation.

🌳 Root Strength

Every healthy tree begins with strong roots.

The same concept applies to markets.

Tree Market Growth evaluates previous swing highs and lows together with volatility to determine whether a trend has solid foundations.

Strong Root Strength usually means:

✅ Better trend stability

✅ Higher continuation probability

Weak roots often signal unstable price movement.

🍃 Leaf Energy

Momentum is represented as the tree's leaves.

Fresh green leaves indicate strong market energy.

As momentum fades, Leaf Energy decreases, warning traders that the current trend is becoming exhausted.

This visual approach makes momentum much easier to interpret than traditional oscillators.

❤️ Tree Health

Tree Health combines several market measurements into a single percentage.

It reflects the overall quality of the current market environment.

Healthy trees generally indicate:

strong trend alignment

stable volatility

directional consistency

Weak trees often precede corrections or reversals.

🌸 Flower Signals

When market conditions become favorable, the tree reaches the Flower stage.

This is where entry opportunities begin.

The indicator automatically plots:

FLOWER BUY

for bullish opportunities

and

FLOWER SELL

for bearish opportunities.

These signals are generated only after multiple market conditions are satisfied.

🍎 Fruit Stages

After successful trend development, the indicator progresses through two additional confirmation stages.

🔵 Blue Fruit

The trend is developing normally.

Holding existing positions is generally preferred.

🔴 Ripe Red Fruit

The trend reaches maximum maturity.

Momentum remains strong while the probability of continuation is still favorable.

🧺 Harvest Basket

Every trend eventually reaches its peak.

Tree Market Growth represents this moment with the Harvest Basket.

Instead of encouraging traders to chase late entries, the indicator suggests that it may be time to secure profits.

The Harvest stage helps traders avoid giving back gains during trend exhaustion.

🔔 Built-in Alert System

The indicator includes multiple notification methods:

Popup Alerts

Sound Alerts

Push Notifications

Exit Notifications

This allows traders to stay informed even when they are away from their charts.

🖼️ Fully Embedded Resources

Version 1.30 contains all graphical resources directly inside the indicator.

There is no need to copy external image folders.

All tree images are embedded as internal resources, creating a true single-file installation.

Installation becomes extremely simple:

Copy the indicator. Restart MetaTrader. Attach it to a chart.

Everything else works automatically.

🚫 Non-Repainting Design

Tree Market Growth performs all calculations using closed candles only.

Signals remain fixed once generated.

Historical stages are preserved, allowing traders to review previous market cycles exactly as they occurred.

🎯 Designed for Visual Traders

The philosophy behind Tree Market Growth is simple:

Markets behave like living organisms.

Every trend is born.

Every trend grows.

Every trend matures.

Every trend weakens.

Every trend eventually dies.

Understanding where the market is within this natural cycle can often be more valuable than monitoring dozens of traditional indicators.

Tree Market Growth v1.30 transforms complex technical analysis into an intuitive visual ecosystem, making market structure easier to interpret for both beginners and experienced traders.

Grow with the trend. Harvest at the right time. Let the market tell its own story through nature. 🌳