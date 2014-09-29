TRADING LESSON - How should I choose my trade strategy?
Trading Systems

TRADING LESSON - How should I choose my trade strategy?

29 September 2014, 15:11
EmmeMe
EmmeMe
0
337

Case shows slides about what strategies to use in high and low implied volatility situations. Her and Tom talk about how the market conditions affect the types of plays she makes.

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

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Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
  • trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
  • AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
  • good feature in Metatrader 5: moving  stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)

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3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

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PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

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MaksiGen trading system 

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 Merrill's patterns are on this page.

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Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

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Scalp_net trading system

  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.

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MTF systems 

more to follow ...

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MA Channel Stochastic system is here.

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Ichimoku


#market condition, strategy, leverage, margin