TRADING LESSON - How should I choose my trade strategy?

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Case shows slides about what strategies to use in high and low implied volatility situations. Her and Tom talk about how the market conditions affect the types of plays she makes.
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
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Market condition
- the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
- Summary about market condition theory is on this post
- Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
- trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
- AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
- AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
- AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
- good feature in Metatrader 5: moving stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
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3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
- trading examples
- template to download
- explanation how to trade and more explanation here
- how to install
- 2stochm_v4 EA is on this post.
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PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
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MaksiGen trading system
- indicator to download
- some explanation about the system in general how to use
- Trading examples with MT5 statement, more trading is here.
- Paramon trading system iis on this post; How to trade the system - manual trading with live examples - read this page.
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Merrill's patterns are on this page.
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Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
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Scalp_net trading system
- template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
- scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
- possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
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MTF systems
more to follow ...
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MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
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Ichimoku
- The theory of the signals
- Ichimoku alert indicator with arrows
- Ichimoku alert indicator improved : warning alert mode was fixed and autosettings feature was added