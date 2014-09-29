TRADING LESSON - How should I choose my trade strategy?

Case shows slides about what strategies to use in high and low implied volatility situations. Her and Tom talk about how the market conditions affect the types of plays she makes.

Market Condition Evaluation





story/thread was started from here/different thread

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Market condition



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3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe

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MaksiGen trading system



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Merrill's patterns are on this page.



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Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.



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Scalp_net trading system



template/indicators and how to use are on this comment .



this comment scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe



this post possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post .



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more to follow ...



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MA Channel Stochastic system is here.

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Ichimoku



