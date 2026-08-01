🚀 Introducing MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper v1.80 for MetaTrader 5

After extensive development, testing and continuous refinement, I’m pleased to introduce MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper v1.80 — a professional multi-symbol portfolio trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5.

The system was designed around an important challenge in automated trading:

How can multiple EA instances trade different markets while sharing the same account capital, free margin and risk environment responsibly?

Rather than focusing only on generating BUY and SELL signals, MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper combines trend intelligence, trade management, adaptive position sizing, portfolio-aware margin management and multi-layer capital protection within one trading framework.

⚙️ Core Trading Architecture

The EA combines:

• Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence

• Five-Layer Entry Confirmation

• Trend Birth Protection

• One-Trade-Per-Trend Control

• Hard & Soft Reversal Exit Engines

• Pullback Re-Entry Control

• BUY / SELL / Both-Side deployment modes

• ATR and Fixed SL/TP management

• Multi-Stage Partial Profit Taking

💰 Adaptive Portfolio Money Management

Version 1.80 includes an expanded capital-allocation framework.

Position sizing can consider:

Account Equity → Risk % → Stop-Loss Distance → Broker Lot Rules → Current Free Margin → Free-Margin Reserve → Per-EA Capital Allocation → Required Margin → Projected Margin Level → Final Execution Verification

If the initially calculated position is too large for the configured capital boundaries, the adaptive sizing architecture can reduce the lot toward a broker-valid size rather than relying solely on a fixed maximum-lot ceiling.

🛡 Multi-Layer Capital Protection

The system includes independent EA-level and account-level protections, including:

• Per-Trade Loss Protection

• Daily Profit & Loss Controls

• Drawdown Protection

• Master Account Profit/Loss Protection

• Master Account Drawdown Protection

• Free-Margin Reserve

• User-Defined Minimum Projected Margin Level

• Margin Environment Protection

• Automatic protection/sleep states

🌍 Built for Multi-Symbol MT5 Deployment

The architecture is designed for portfolio-style operation across broker-supported markets such as:

Forex • Gold & Metals • Indices • Cryptocurrencies • Commodities • CFDs

Multiple EA instances can operate across different charts, symbols and trading directions while working within the same account's available capital and margin environment.

🕒 Trading Schedule & Portfolio Administration

v1.80 also supports configurable Tokyo, London, New York and custom trading sessions, session-end entry protection, optional session-end position closure, weekend protection and fresh-start session handling.

The objective is not simply to automate entries.

The objective is to manage the complete lifecycle of an automated portfolio — from market qualification and position sizing through trade management, capital protection and exit.

📘 Detailed documentation and educational material will be published covering the individual components and recommended deployment architecture.

🔗 MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper v1.80 — official MQL5 Marketplace link:

Add the official product link here after publication.

⚠️ Risk Notice: Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Automated trading systems cannot guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Users should test the EA and select settings appropriate for their broker, account conditions and risk tolerance before considering live trading.

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