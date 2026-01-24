Visualize any mql5 signal history on your chart

Many traders download our free Trade Visualizer indicator but do not contact us to receive the template required to visualize trade signals correctly on their charts, even though we clearly mention this in the description and comment section.

This indicator is extremely helpful for understanding the real strategy behind any signal provider. It allows you to visually analyze entries, exits, profits, timing, and position size, helping you identify whether a strategy is based on price action, chart patterns, indicators, sentiment, or if it relies on high-risk methods such as Martingale, grid averaging, gambling behavior, or single oversized trades.

When used correctly, it makes analyzing signal performance both insightful and enjoyable, especially for identifying strategies that deliver consistent and sustainable results.

Note: This indicator is already included for free with our Excel ProTrading Analytics Template and is also available for free here you just need to ask for it.

Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555

Features:

• Seamlessly integrates with the latest ProTrading Analytics Excel Template v1.8, where all backtests, live trades, and MQL5 signal histories are deeply analyzed before visualization.

• Compare multiple traders or strategies on the same symbol using different Trader IDs.

• Fully customizable colors, line styles, and arrow sizes for buy/sell entries and exits.

• Automatically adjusts time zones between CSV and broker (via GMT offsets).

• Supports flexible symbol mapping and aliases for different broker suffixes.

• Ideal for visually analyzing strategy logic, trade timing, and entry/exit precision.

For example, this morning we analyzed the AOT Main signal to understand what is driving its recent outperformance and why it continues to rank at the top as an mql5 EA. We use the same approach to analyze many MT5 and MT4 signals,like Quantume queen, Mad Turtle, swing Master and so on...





Youtube vedio : Visualize any MT5 signals directly on your chart.





What's New ?

Another great update on v1.8 that we added to our Excel ProTrading analytics template : Prop Firm Compliance checker

We’ve added a powerful Prop Firm Compliance Check that allows you to evaluate whether your trading strategy, Expert Advisor, or signal can realistically pass a prop firm challenge. This feature automatically compares your real trading history against key prop firm rules such as profit targets, maximum total drawdown, daily drawdown, minimum trading days, trading period limits, and consistency requirements. It provides clear pass/fail results with detailed explanations, helping you identify exactly which rules are met, which are violated, and why—before risking time or challenge fees.

In our example, thedue to a. However, the same strategy







