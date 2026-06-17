https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_qC-JniW6Q&t=107s

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180559?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006

What is Liquidity Setup PRO V1?

Liquidity Setup PRO V1 is a Smart Money Concept based MT4 indicator designed to help traders visually understand liquidity sweeps, stop hunts, BOS (Break of Structure), and CHOCH confirmations step by step.

The indicator automatically analyzes price action and shows complete BUY and SELL setup sequences directly on the chart.

This tool is built for:

Smart Money traders

Liquidity sweep traders

BOS / CHOCH traders

Institutional trading concepts

Scalpers and intraday traders

2. Main Features

BUY / SELL Setup Detection

The indicator automatically detects:

BUY Setup

Price moved below sell-side liquidity Liquidity sweep confirmed Strong bullish candle appeared BOS confirmed BUY signal

SELL Setup

Price moved above buy-side liquidity Stop hunt confirmed Strong bearish rejection candle appeared CHOCH / BOS confirmed SELL signal

3. Dashboard Features

The dashboard displays:

Current session

M15 trend

H1 trend

H4 trend

Buy setup count

Sell setup count

Last detected signal

Setup strength

Confidence score

4. Confidence Score

The indicator calculates signal quality automatically.

Signal Types

STRONG SETUP

MEDIUM SETUP

WEAK SETUP

The score is based on:

Liquidity sweep quality

Candle body strength

BOS strength

Session quality

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Example:

BUY 90%

SELL 78%

Higher percentages indicate stronger probability setups.

5. Multi Timeframe Confirmation (MTF)

The indicator analyzes:

M15

H1

H4

trend direction using EMA confirmation.

Example:

M15 BUY

H1 BUY

H4 BUY

This increases setup quality.

6. Session Filter

The indicator can filter setups based on trading sessions.

Supported sessions:

London Session

New York Session

Asian session setups can be filtered out to reduce weak signals.

7. Dashboard Buttons

At the bottom of the chart you will see ON/OFF buttons.

Score ON/OFF

Enables or disables confidence score.

MTF ON/OFF

Enables or disables multi-timeframe confirmation.

Session ON/OFF

Enables or disables session filtering.

Strength ON/OFF

Shows strong / medium / weak setup labels.

Dash ON/OFF

Shows or hides dashboard.

Alerts ON/OFF

Enables or disables alerts.

Steps ON/OFF

Shows or hides step-by-step setup labels.

8. Alerts

The indicator supports:

Popup alerts

Sound alerts

Push notifications

Example:

BUY STRONG SETUP 92% on XAUUSD M15

9. Recommended Settings

XAUUSD M15

LiquidityTolerancePts = 30

BOSLookbackBars = 5

StrongCandleBodyRatio = 0.35

MaxVisibleSetups = 3

EURUSD M15/H1

LiquidityTolerancePts = 10

BOSLookbackBars = 6

StrongCandleBodyRatio = 0.35

GBPUSD M15/H1

LiquidityTolerancePts = 15

BOSLookbackBars = 6

USDJPY M15/H1

LiquidityTolerancePts = 10

BOSLookbackBars = 6

10. Best Timeframes

Recommended:

M15

M30

H1

Scalping:

M1

M5

Higher timeframes produce stronger signals.

11. Trading Tips

Always trade with market structure.

Strong setups are more reliable during London and New York sessions.

Use MTF confirmation for higher probability trades.

Avoid trading during low volatility periods.

Use proper risk management.

12. Important Notes

This indicator is a trading assistant tool and does not guarantee profits.

Always:

test on demo first

use stop loss

manage risk properly

13. Author

Author:

Qiyas Baghirov

Product:

Liquidity Setup PRO V1 for MetaTrader 4

Label Step Distance should be adjusted according to the chart scale and price range of each trading instrument. Since every symbol has different volatility and price characteristics, the label position may appear differently across charts. If necessary, increase or decrease this value until the labels are displayed clearly on your specific instrument.



