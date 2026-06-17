What is Liquidity Setup PRO V1?
Trading Strategies

What is Liquidity Setup PRO V1?

17 June 2026, 10:59
Qiyas Baghirov
Qiyas Baghirov
0
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_qC-JniW6Q&amp;t=107s

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180559?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006

What is Liquidity Setup PRO V1?

Liquidity Setup PRO V1 is a Smart Money Concept based MT4 indicator designed to help traders visually understand liquidity sweeps, stop hunts, BOS (Break of Structure), and CHOCH confirmations step by step.

The indicator automatically analyzes price action and shows complete BUY and SELL setup sequences directly on the chart.

This tool is built for:

  • Smart Money traders
  • Liquidity sweep traders
  • BOS / CHOCH traders
  • Institutional trading concepts
  • Scalpers and intraday traders
2. Main Features

BUY / SELL Setup Detection

The indicator automatically detects:

BUY Setup

  1. Price moved below sell-side liquidity
  2. Liquidity sweep confirmed
  3. Strong bullish candle appeared
  4. BOS confirmed
  5. BUY signal

SELL Setup

  1. Price moved above buy-side liquidity
  2. Stop hunt confirmed
  3. Strong bearish rejection candle appeared
  4. CHOCH / BOS confirmed
  5. SELL signal
3. Dashboard Features

The dashboard displays:

  • Current session
  • M15 trend
  • H1 trend
  • H4 trend
  • Buy setup count
  • Sell setup count
  • Last detected signal
  • Setup strength
  • Confidence score
4. Confidence Score

The indicator calculates signal quality automatically.

Signal Types

  • STRONG SETUP
  • MEDIUM SETUP
  • WEAK SETUP

The score is based on:

  • Liquidity sweep quality
  • Candle body strength
  • BOS strength
  • Session quality
  • Multi-timeframe confirmation

Example:
BUY 90%
SELL 78%

Higher percentages indicate stronger probability setups.

5. Multi Timeframe Confirmation (MTF)

The indicator analyzes:

  • M15
  • H1
  • H4

trend direction using EMA confirmation.

Example:

  • M15 BUY
  • H1 BUY
  • H4 BUY

This increases setup quality.

6. Session Filter

The indicator can filter setups based on trading sessions.

Supported sessions:

  • London Session
  • New York Session

Asian session setups can be filtered out to reduce weak signals.

7. Dashboard Buttons

At the bottom of the chart you will see ON/OFF buttons.

Score ON/OFF

Enables or disables confidence score.

MTF ON/OFF

Enables or disables multi-timeframe confirmation.

Session ON/OFF

Enables or disables session filtering.

Strength ON/OFF

Shows strong / medium / weak setup labels.

Dash ON/OFF

Shows or hides dashboard.

Alerts ON/OFF

Enables or disables alerts.

Steps ON/OFF

Shows or hides step-by-step setup labels.

8. Alerts

The indicator supports:

  • Popup alerts
  • Sound alerts
  • Push notifications

Example:
BUY STRONG SETUP 92% on XAUUSD M15

9. Recommended Settings

XAUUSD M15

  • LiquidityTolerancePts = 30
  • BOSLookbackBars = 5
  • StrongCandleBodyRatio = 0.35
  • MaxVisibleSetups = 3

EURUSD M15/H1

  • LiquidityTolerancePts = 10
  • BOSLookbackBars = 6
  • StrongCandleBodyRatio = 0.35

GBPUSD M15/H1

  • LiquidityTolerancePts = 15
  • BOSLookbackBars = 6

USDJPY M15/H1

  • LiquidityTolerancePts = 10
  • BOSLookbackBars = 6
10. Best Timeframes

Recommended:

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Scalping:

  • M1
  • M5

Higher timeframes produce stronger signals.

11. Trading Tips
  • Always trade with market structure.
  • Strong setups are more reliable during London and New York sessions.
  • Use MTF confirmation for higher probability trades.
  • Avoid trading during low volatility periods.
  • Use proper risk management.
12. Important Notes

This indicator is a trading assistant tool and does not guarantee profits.

Always:

  • test on demo first
  • use stop loss
  • manage risk properly
13. Author

Author:
Qiyas Baghirov

Product:
Liquidity Setup PRO V1 for MetaTrader 4

Label Step Distance should be adjusted according to the chart scale and price range of each trading instrument. Since every symbol has different volatility and price characteristics, the label position may appear differently across charts. If necessary, increase or decrease this value until the labels are displayed clearly on your specific instrument.


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