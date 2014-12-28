WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, December 20 - 27 for Scalping Trading: Ultra Short Term Scalping

Many websites and research sources are long on scalping definitions but short on suggestions on how to scalp. This is mainly because there is not just one single method of scalping; all traders have their own unique philosophy. For some, scalping is no more than sitting on the bid and offer in a liquid stock like BHP and hope that the spread can be captured. For others it is a case of undertaking a long/short trade in a large number of share CFDs (relative to the trader’s capital). Once the trader gets a signal from their trading system they can rapidly enter into a new position. If the share price moves in the correctly anticipated direction, the scalper can close out the position for a profit.

=====

1. Scalping is only stapling TP. Lot size should be moderate.2. You must be able to understand higher time frame positions and have to remain on buy or sell. Buy once, once try to sell from overbought and it is safe to buy from overbought. Using RSI you can understand it.3. The worship for God can make your work well. Without the mercy of God everything seems unlikely. Ghosts of the trade will not be in head.4. Don’t scalp in two hours knowing about the high impact news. It is the main Scalping tips.=====USDJPY M5 price is crossing 55 SMA from below to above for uptrend (for possible buy trade) but pivot line is too far below and can not be crossed because of that: the price is located on Fib R2 - means - it is in overbought condition. We can not have sell, and we can not have buy trade.If we look at slow stochastic so it is on 80 level (overbought) - ready for downtrend in long term, and medium stoch is on oversold condition and ready for uptrend in medium term. Our confirmational indicators are in contradiction with each other - we can not have sell/buy now.







=====Learn to trade forex and get forex trading strategies from Boris Schlossberg Kathy Lien











=====



