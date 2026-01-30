Mastering MQL5 Without Coding: How to Use AI Agents to Customize Ratio X DNA







The barrier to entry for Algorithmic Trading used to be high. You needed to either be a C++ wizard or pay thousands of dollars to freelance developers.

That era is over.

With the release of Ratio X DNA (our Source Code License) and the advent of advanced AI models like Claude 3.5/4.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT (Agent Mode), you can now build, modify, and rebrand institutional-grade trading robots without writing a single line of code yourself.

In this guide, I will show you the exact workflow we use to "manage" AI agents to edit our source code. This is how you turn the Ratio X DNA files into your own unique products.





The Prerequisites

Before you start, you need two things:

The Raw Material: AI cannot edit a compiled file ( .ex5 ). You strictly need the Source Code ( .mq5 ) and the library files ( .mqh ). These are all included in the Ratio X DNA Package. The Worker: A subscription to ChatGPT Plus (with Canvas/Agent capabilities) or Claude Pro (for large context windows).





Step 1: Context Loading (The "Brain Dump")

The biggest mistake beginners make is pasting small snippets of code. MQL5 is complex; functions depend on other functions.

To get a perfect result, you must upload the Entire Environment.

The Workflow:

Open your Ratio X DNA folder. Locate the EA you want to modify (e.g., RatioX_Breakout_Bot.mq5 ). Locate the Internal Libraries folder (containing files like RatioX_Risk.mqh or RatioX_News.mqh ). Upload ALL of them to the AI chat window simultaneously.

Why? If you ask the AI to "Modify the Lot Size logic," it needs to see the RatioX_Risk.mqh file where that logic is defined.





Step 2: The "Architect" Prompt

Once the files are uploaded, do not just ask for a change. You must prime the AI to act as a Senior Developer.

Copy and paste this Prompt:

Role: Act as a Senior MQL5 Developer and Quant Analyst. Context: I have uploaded the source code for a professional EA (.mq5) and its dependencies (.mqh). These files form a complete trading system. Task: I need you to modify this code based on my instructions below. You must maintain the original code structure, variable naming conventions, and logic flow. Do not delete existing risk management features unless explicitly asked. Output: Provide the FULL modified code block for the specific file that needs changing, or explain exactly which lines to replace.





Step 3: Execution Scenarios (Real Examples)

Here are three real-world modifications you can make to the Ratio X DNA files using this method.

Scenario A: The "Rebrand" (White Label)

You want to sell the Breakout Bot as your own product called "Eagle Trader".

Prompt: "Rename this EA to 'Eagle Trader'. Change the copyright to 'Built by [Your Name]'. Rename the input group 'Ratio X Settings' to 'Eagle Strategy Settings'. Ensure these names appear on the chart comment."

Scenario B: The "Logic Tweak"

You want the Gold Fury bot to be more aggressive.

Prompt: "Analyze the entry logic in the OnTick function. Currently, it uses an RSI period of 14 with levels 70/30. Create a new Input Parameter called 'AggressiveMode'. If true, change the internal logic to use RSI 7 with levels 80/20 for faster entries."

Scenario C: The "Feature Add"

You want to add a Time Filter to trade only London Session.

Prompt: "Create a new boolean input 'UseTimeFilter'. Create inputs for 'StartHour' and 'EndHour'. Modify the 'CheckEntry' function to return false if the current server time is outside these hours."





Step 4: Compiling and Verifying

The AI will write the code. Your job is to compile it.

Copy the code generated by Claude/ChatGPT. Open MetaEditor (F4 in Metatrader). Paste the code into the respective file. Click Compile.

If there is an error: Simply copy the error message from the "Errors" tab in MetaEditor, paste it back into the AI chat, and say: "I got this error on line 142. Fix it." The AI will self-correct immediately.





Why Ratio X DNA is Different

You cannot do this with products bought on the MQL5 Market. They are encrypted. You are locked out.

Ratio X DNA is the only institutional-grade package that provides the Open Source Code specifically designed to be modular and editable by AI agents.

We wrote the code with clean comments and structure, specifically so that LLMs (Large Language Models) can understand and modify it easily.

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