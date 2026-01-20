$4,641 Profit By 'Nested Zones' Strategy Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

Today I used Supply Demand EA ProBot to trade with the Nested Zones Filter enabled. This strategy is trading only on Supply and Demand Zones that were formed within higher timeframe zones. The Automated Direction Settings were disabled. The EA placed three trades in total, one sell trade on NAS100 M5 timeframe, one sell trade on USDCHF M5 timeframe, and one buy trade on US30 M15 timeframe. Two of the trades closed in profit, while the sell trade on US30 was closed with a small loss. Supply Zone on NAS100 M5 was narrow and i managed to get more than 1:1 RR on this trade.

In the following video, you can see the trades that Supply Demand EA ProBot placed and how I managed the TP and SL levels.













NOTE: The Directional Panel indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the Supply Demand EA ProBot.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











