Trend Tracker Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Trend Tracker Indicator is a trend-analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify the dominant market direction with clarity and consistency. It focuses on sustained price movement rather than short-term fluctuations, making it suitable for trend-based trading approaches.

The indicator displays market direction in a clear visual form, allowing traders to quickly determine whether bullish or bearish conditions are present.













Trading Logic

The Trend Tracker Indicator analyzes price structure and directional strength using optimized smoothing techniques. It highlights trending phases and helps filter out sideways market conditions, reducing the number of low-quality trade setups.

This makes it useful as a directional filter before entering trades or as confirmation within trend-following strategies.

Key Features

Clear identification of bullish and bearish trends

Helps avoid trades during ranging markets

Suitable for forex pairs, indices, and commodities

Works across multiple timeframes

Adjustable parameters for different trading styles

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5







Recommended Use

The Trend Tracker Indicator is best used in combination with support and resistance levels, price action analysis, or breakout strategies. It helps traders stay aligned with the prevailing market direction and improve trade discipline.









