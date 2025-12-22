🔥 $3,453 Profits Scalping GOLD M5 Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

On today’s session, i traded GOLD using Supply Demand EA ProBot. From the input parameters, the 3rd Timeframe Above option was enabled. From the trading panel i had enabled SuperNarrow, Narrow and Medium zones. I usually avoid trading on Wide zones.

After the EA placed the initial trade on a medium supply zone on a 5min timeframe, I clicked the zone label next to the zone and manually opened two more sell market orders. This is a nice way to scale into trades when you see a setup you really like and believe it is a high-probability setup.

After some time, price dropped and all three trades moved into profit. In the video, you can see the full setup, how the EA placed the first trade, how I added the extra sell orders manually, and how I adjusted and managed the trades.

This session shows how Supply Demand EA ProBot can be used combining automated EA entries with manual scaling and trade management.





✅ Check 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











