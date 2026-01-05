



My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link





My Broker for Algo trading - link





Sentiment Zone Oscillator for MetaTrader 5

The Sentiment Zone Oscillator is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to analyze market sentiment by visualizing the balance between bullish and bearish pressure. It helps traders better understand current market conditions beyond simple price movement.

The indicator highlights sentiment zones, making it easier to identify shifts in momentum and changes in market bias.

Sentiment Zone Oscillator for FREE Download the HERE













Sentiment Zone Oscillator for FREE Download the HERE



Indicator Logic

The Sentiment Zone Oscillator uses normalized momentum calculations with adaptive smoothing to track sentiment dynamics. When buying pressure dominates, the oscillator moves into positive zones. When selling pressure increases, it transitions into negative zones.

This logic allows traders to detect sentiment reversals, momentum weakening, and potential transition phases between trending and ranging markets.





Key Features

Visual representation of bullish and bearish sentiment

Helps identify momentum shifts and sentiment changes

Useful for filtering false breakouts

Suitable for trend-following and mean-reversion strategies

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5







Choose the best trading bots here Choose the best trading bots here

Recommended Use

The Sentiment Zone Oscillator is best used as a confirmation tool together with price action, support and resistance levels, or higher-timeframe analysis. It helps improve trade timing and market context without overloading the chart.









My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link





My Broker for Algo trading - link