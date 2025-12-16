9 Expert Advisors + 1 Indicator in a Single Lifetime License





Ratio X Trading Systems: The Ultimate MT5 Arsenal

Stop looking for a "Holy Grail." The real edge is having the right tool for every market condition.

The market has multiple personalities. It trends, it ranges, it consolidates, and it goes through violent volatility spikes. Most traders fail because they try to use a single robot to handle all these scenarios. The Ratio X Trader's Toolbox solves this problem by giving you a professional suite of specialized algorithms.

From OpenAI-powered decision engines to Gold-specific scalpers and Mechanical Breakout systems, you will finally have the versatility to adapt and survive.





🏗️ The Toolbox Philosophy

Professional mechanics don't use a hammer to fix an engine. Why would you use a Grid bot to trade a News Event? Ratio X provides a diversified ecosystem of tools designed to work together or independently.

📦 What is Included? (The 4 Pillars)

1. THE "BRAINS" (AI & Machine Learning)

For traders who want deep, contextual analysis and regime detection.

🧠 Ratio X AI Quantum (v1.88): The flagship engine. It connects to OpenAI (GPT-4) to analyze market sentiment and technical data before trading. It features Regime Detection (using ADX/ATR) to filter out bad market conditions and Circuit Breakers to physically stop trading if risk limits are hit.

The flagship engine. It connects to to analyze market sentiment and technical data before trading. It features (using ADX/ATR) to filter out bad market conditions and to physically stop trading if risk limits are hit. 🤖 Ratio X AI Trading Professional (AITP): Institutional-grade architecture. It performs real-time Stress Testing on historical data and uses "Smart Execution" algorithms (TWAP) to find high-liquidity pockets and reduce slippage.

Institutional-grade architecture. It performs real-time on historical data and uses "Smart Execution" algorithms (TWAP) to find high-liquidity pockets and reduce slippage. 🔮 RX Gold ML Release: A Machine Learning bot specialized for Gold. It features a conservative "Validation Mode" and an aggressive "ML Mode" that uses the full power of the algorithm to calculate dynamic stops.

2. THE GOLD SPECIALISTS (XAUUSD)

Gold is volatile and unique. It requires specialized logic.

⚡ Ratio X AI Gold Fury: Integrates with DeepSeek AI to identify non-linear patterns in XAUUSD. It features a "Dual Mode" capability: run it in AI Mode for precision or "Dumb Mode" (Pure Technicals) if you want to trade without API keys.

Integrates with to identify non-linear patterns in XAUUSD. It features a "Dual Mode" capability: run it in AI Mode for precision or "Dumb Mode" (Pure Technicals) if you want to trade without API keys. 📈 Freshbot Gold: The trend hunter. Uses a robust EMA 50/200 crossover logic confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD. It is designed to catch the massive multi-day runs that Gold is famous for, with strictly defined Stop Losses (No Grid).

3. THE TACTICIANS (Price Action & Structure)

For traders who prefer clean, rule-based mechanical strategies.

🚀 Ratio X Breakout EA: Pure discipline. It identifies a user-defined "Reference Candle" range and places pending orders to capture volatility bursts. It uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit—absolutely no Martingale.

Pure discipline. It identifies a user-defined "Reference Candle" range and places pending orders to capture volatility bursts. It uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit—absolutely no Martingale. 👁️ Ratio X Trend Follower: Translates visual trendlines into automated trades. It identifies significant market swings and keeps you in the trade as long as the market structure (Higher Highs/Lower Lows) holds.

4. THE SCALPERS & UTILITIES

Tools for ranging markets and visual analysis.

📊 RX Stochastic Scalper: Markets range 70% of the time. This EA exploits mean reversion using dynamic overbought/oversold levels on the Stochastic oscillator, perfect for sideways days.

Markets range 70% of the time. This EA exploits mean reversion using dynamic overbought/oversold levels on the Stochastic oscillator, perfect for sideways days. 📉 Ratio X Trend Watcher (Indicator): The visual companion for manual trading. It draws multi-timeframe trendlines on your chart and displays a "Force Panel" (ADX/ATR/RSI) to help you instantly read market strength.

🛡️ Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Profit is meaningless if you blow your account. Ratio X prioritizes capital preservation:

Hard Circuit Breakers: You can set a "Max Daily Loss" (e.g., 2%). If hit, the EA locks you out for the day to prevent emotional revenge trading.

You can set a "Max Daily Loss" (e.g., 2%). If hit, the EA locks you out for the day to prevent emotional revenge trading. Prop Firm Ready: Includes consistency modes and hard stop-losses suitable for passing funding challenges (FTMO, etc.).

Includes consistency modes and hard stop-losses suitable for passing funding challenges (FTMO, etc.). News Filter: Connects to an economic calendar to automatically pause trading during High-Impact news events (NFP, FOMC).

Connects to an economic calendar to automatically pause trading during High-Impact news events (NFP, FOMC). No Dangerous Grids: Strategies like Breakout, Freshbot, and Gold Fury use logic and stops, not infinite averaging.

🚀 Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Only.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Only. Account Type: Hedging accounts recommended (to run multiple EAs simultaneously).

Hedging accounts recommended (to run multiple EAs simultaneously). AI Features: To use the AI modes of Quantum and Gold Fury, you will need an OpenAI or DeepSeek API Key (instructions provided). However, all EAs function perfectly in "Technical Mode" without any API keys.

Your Purchase Includes:

Lifetime License for all 9 EAs + 1 Indicator. All future updates and new tools added to the Toolbox. Comprehensive PDF User Manual. Access to our support community.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please use the provided "Test Modes" on a demo account to familiarize yourself with the tools before trading live capital.