|PART
|Section
|Description
|1
|INTRODUCTION
|Product introduction, what the product helps you with
|2
|INSTALLATION & SETUP
|System requirements, step-by-step installation guide
|Guide to Installing Free Indicators and EAs Included with the Mirage Trading System Purchase
|3
|INTERFACE DISPLAY
|Explanation of the components displayed on the chart
| User Guide: Trading Lines & Signal Tracking System
|The system automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines (TP 1–4) on the chart, tracks price action for hits, records Win/Loss results, and displays real-time performance statistics.
|User Guide : Visualization, Zone Fill, Signal Dashboard & Cancelled Signals
|When you attach an indicator to a chart, the system renders the following visual components for each detected signal
|User Guide: MTF SCAN & Dashboard User Guide
|MTF SCAN automatically scans all Market Watch symbols across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1) and displays results on a Dashboard grid directly on your chart.
|User Guide : Chart Theme User Guide
|Chart Theme is a feature that changes the entire chart color scheme in MetaTrader 5 — including the background, candles, grid, text, and Bid/Ask lines — with a single click.
|4
|CORE CONCEPTS
|Fundamental concepts that the system is built upon
| User Guide: Market Structure Functionality in the Trading System
|Identifies trend direction (Uptrend, Downtrend, Ranging) by analyzing swing highs/lows, and detects key events: BOS (trend continuation) and CHoCH (potential trend reversal).
|User Guide : Signal Types, States, and Lifecycle
|A signal is the system's notification when it detects a qualifying candlestick pattern on the chart. Each signal tells you the expected price direction and provides suggested entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.
|5
|SIGNAL FILTERS
|Filters that refine and validate trading signals
| User Guide: Trade Direction (Direction Filter) in the Trading System
|Defines the allowed trading direction (Buy only, Sell only, both, or neither) as the first filter before searching for entry signals, based on current market trend.
| User Guide: Signal Zone Filter in the Trading System
|Eliminates signals not near important price zones, retaining only those connected to market structures (swing high/low, BOS, CHoCH) to reduce noise.
| User Guide: StoplossHunt Filter User Guide — Filtering "SL Sweep" Signals
|Identifies higher-probability signals by checking whether price "swept stoploss" before forming a pattern.
| User Guide : Extreme Zone Filter
|Extreme Zone Filter is a signal filtering feature that helps avoid entering trades when price is at the top or bottom of a Donchian price channel.
|User Guide: Opposite Signal Filter
|The Opposite Signal Filter is an automatic feature that prevents new signals from appearing when you already have an active trade running in the opposite direction.The principle is very simple: Don't buy when you're selling. Don't sell when you're buying.
|User Guide : Quality Filter User Guide
|Quality Filter is a feature that helps you receive only the best signals — price patterns formed clearly, with balanced proportions and high reliability — and reject weak signals, dull patterns, and those below standard.
|6
|TRADE MANAGEMENT
|User Guide : Risk/Reward & SL Method User Guide
|Risk/Reward (R:R) is the ratio between the amount of money you accept losing (Risk) and the amount of money you expect to gain (Reward) in a single trade.
|User Guide: Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) User Guide
|Regular Stop Loss (SL) stays fixed in one place. You set SL at 1990.00, and it stays there forever — even if price has risen to 2030.00.Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) is different. It automatically moves in your favor when price advances. As price moves up, TSL moves up with it. When price stalls or reverses, TSL holds the best position it reached.
|7
|CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE
|Detailed guide to each configuration parameter
|SIGNAL SCANNING CONFIGURATION GUIDE - MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM EA
|Guide to mastering signal scanning settings within the Inputs tab, optimizing trade discovery on a single chart or across the entire market.
|8
|ALERTS & NOTIFICATIONS
|User Guide: Alerts & Notifications User Guide
|Configure push notifications, and on-screen popups when new signals are detected.
|9
|SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS
|Notes on system risks and limitations
1. INTRODUCTION
1. What is Mirage Trading System?
Every trader has experienced it: price breaks above resistance, you enter long, and within minutes it reverses and stops you out. That was a false breakout — and you were the trapped trader.
What if you could be on the other side of that trap?
Mirage Trading System detects exactly the moment the false breakout fails.
It is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies Fakey patterns — setups where price breaks beyond a defined range, draws in breakout traders, then snaps back inside. The moment the snap-back confirmation closes, Mirage fires a signal in the reversal direction. The indicator scores each setup by 17 quality factors, draws complete trading levels (entry, stop loss, and up to 4 take profit targets) on your chart, and monitors 150 symbols across 8 timeframes from a single window.
Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto — any symbol, any timeframe.
2. The Pattern: False Breakout Reversal
The Mirage pattern tells a story in four candles. Understanding this story is the key to reading every signal the indicator produces.
Component 1: Range Candle (Mother Bar)
This is the battlefield. A single candle establishes a clear price range — its high and low become the boundaries that everything else is measured against. The bigger this candle relative to recent volatility, the more significant the range.
Component 2: Pause Candle(s) (Inside Bar)
After the Range Candle, price goes quiet. One to three smaller candles form entirely within the Range Candle boundaries, like a coiled spring compressing before release. This is the market catching its breath before someone makes a move.
More inside bars typically mean tighter compression and a more explosive eventual breakout. The indicator allows up to 3 inside bars per pattern (configurable).
Component 3: Breakout Candle (False Breakout)
Someone makes their move. Price breaks beyond one of the Range Candle boundaries:
- Breaks above the high — breakout traders go long, setting up a potential bearish trap
- Breaks below the low — breakout traders go short, setting up a potential bullish trap
These traders believe the range has been broken. They commit capital. They are now exposed.
Component 4: Confirmation Candle (Return Bar)
The trap springs shut. Price closes back inside the Range Candle boundaries, confirming the breakout was false. The breakout traders are now holding losing positions on the wrong side of the market.
This is the Mirage signal. The moment the Confirmation Candle closes back inside the range, the indicator fires — no waiting, no additional phase. The reversal is underway and the entry is now valid.
- Bullish Mirage signal: A downward false breakout fails — buyers trapped below are now fueling upside momentum
- Bearish Mirage signal: An upward false breakout fails — sellers trapped above are now fueling downside momentum
3. Single-Phase Detection Engine
The indicator runs a continuous bar-close scan on every completed candle. Understanding this flow helps you interpret what you see on the chart.
How the Scan Works
On each completed bar, the detection engine looks back to find a valid 4-component sequence ending on or near the current bar. The engine checks configurable thresholds for:
- Range Candle size relative to ATR
- Inside Bar compression ratio and count
- False Breakout penetration depth and rejection strength
- Confirmation Candle body size and close depth
When all thresholds pass and the quality score clears the minimum, a signal fires immediately.
When a signal fires:
- Pattern candles are colored: green for BUY, red for SELL
- Entry, SL, and TP1-TP4 levels are drawn on the chart
- Alerts fire if enabled
- EA signal buffers are written
When a pattern fails quality checks:
- The pattern is silently skipped — no marker appears unless you enable "show blocked signals"
- Gray markers (if shown) indicate a pattern that was detected but blocked by quality or filter settings
Why bar-close confirmation matters: Every calculation uses completed bars (bar index 1 and above). No signal can appear on an open candle. Once a signal appears on your chart, it stays exactly where it was first drawn.
4. 17-Factor Quality Scoring
Not all patterns are created equal. A sloppy, shallow breakout that barely touches the boundary is not the same as a deep penetration with a strong rejection wick. The 17-factor quality scoring system (0.0 to 1.0) measures how closely each pattern matches the ideal textbook formation.
Range Candle (5 factors)
|Factor
|What it Tells You
|Range vs ATR
|Is the range candle significant relative to current volatility?
|Body Ratio
|How decisive was the candle? Bigger body = stronger conviction
|Wick Balance
|Are the wicks symmetrical? Balanced wicks indicate fair price discovery
|Close Position
|Where did it close? Extremes signal stronger directional pressure
|Volume
|Was institutional volume present? (optional factor)
Pause Candle (3 factors)
|Factor
|What it Tells You
|Inside Bar Count
|More inside bars (1-3) = deeper compression = more potential energy
|Compression Ratio
|How tightly do the inside bars fit? Tighter = more explosive
|Position
|Where are inside bars sitting? Centered = balanced pressure from both sides
Breakout Candle (5 factors)
|Factor
|What it Tells You
|Penetration Distance
|How far did the fake breakout extend? Deeper = more traders trapped
|Close Depth
|Did the breakout candle close deep inside the range? Deeper = stronger rejection
|Rejection Wick
|How big is the rejection wick? Larger = more aggressive rejection
|Body Ratio
|Body conviction in the breakout move
|Formation Speed
|How fast did the breakout sequence form? Faster = more impulsive
Confirmation Candle (3 factors)
|Factor
|What it Tells You
|Body Ratio
|How strong is the reversal momentum? Bigger body = more convincing
|Close Depth
|How deep back into the range did it close? Deeper = more committed
|Engulfing Ratio
|Does the confirmation body dwarf the breakout body? Bigger = stronger
Pattern Context (1 factor)
|Factor
|What it Tells You
|Pattern Speed
|How compact is the entire formation? Tighter patterns carry more momentum
The quality score appears on the chart next to each signal marker. Use the Quality Filter input to set a minimum threshold — anything below your standard is automatically blocked before it reaches your chart.
5. Signal Engine v2.0 — Confluence Pipeline
The quality score tells you how clean the pattern is. The Signal Engine tells you how strong the overall setup is by analyzing the pattern in context. It runs each signal through 4 layers of evaluation:
Layer A — Base Quality Assessment
The 17-factor quality score serves as the starting point. Every signal begins here.
Layer B — Component Enhancement
Looks at relationships between candle components that the base score does not capture:
- How does breakout depth compare to confirmation strength?
- Are there multi-bar confirmation patterns (11 cross-checks total)?
- Each finding adds bonus or penalty to the score
Layer C — Context Analysis
Zooms out to examine the market environment around the pattern (configurable window, default 10 bars):
- Are there indecision candles signaling uncertainty near the pattern?
- Is momentum shifting in the signal direction?
- Does the surrounding price action support or contradict the trade?
Layer D — Confluence Aggregation
Combines all layers into a final confluence score and assigns a tier:
|Tier
|Score
|What it Means for Your Trading
|SOLO
|0.35+
|Pattern detected, minimal supporting evidence — proceed with caution
|CONFIRMED
|0.50+
|Multiple factors align — solid setup worth considering
|STRONG
|0.65+
|High confluence across pattern and context — high-confidence signal
|ULTRA
|0.80+
|Everything aligns — the strongest signals the engine can produce
Tier labels appear on the chart with color coding so you can spot STRONG and ULTRA signals at a glance.
Exit Signal Monitor
Once a signal enters the ACTIVE state (entry price hit), the Exit Monitor watches for signs the trade may be invalidating:
|Level
|What to Do
|CAUTION
|Stay alert — early reversal patterns forming
|WARNING
|Consider tightening your stop or taking partial profit
|CRITICAL
|Strong reversal confirmed — seriously consider closing
The Exit Monitor expires after a configurable number of bars (default 20) so it does not generate stale alerts on old signals.
6. Trading Levels
Every confirmed Mirage signal comes with a complete trade plan drawn on your chart — no manual calculations needed.
Entry
- BUY signal: Entry is set above the pattern range high
- SELL signal: Entry is set below the pattern range low
- Default mode is PENDING — the indicator waits for price to reach the level before marking the trade as active
Stop Loss
Choose the method that fits your trading style:
|Method
|How it Works
|When to Use
|Donchian Channel
|Highest high / lowest low over N bars. Adapts to volatility. (Default: 20 bars)
|You want structure-based stops that breathe with the market
|ATR Multiplier
|Fixed distance from entry based on ATR. (Default: 2.0x)
|You want consistent, predictable stop distances
Take Profit (4 levels)
|Level
|Default R:R
|Purpose
|TP1
|0.5R
|Quick partial exit — secure early profit
|TP2
|1.0R
|Risk recovered — the trade is now "free"
|TP3
|1.5R
|Runner target for strong moves
|TP4
|2.0R
|Extended target for high-momentum setups
Set any TP to 0 to disable it. All levels show as horizontal lines with pip distance and R:R labels.
7. Detection Presets
Not everyone trades the same way. Three presets let you match the indicator to your style without touching dozens of parameters:
Quality Preset
For traders who prefer fewer, cleaner signals. Stricter thresholds across all four components — higher minimum quality score, all Signal Engine layers enabled. You may wait longer between signals, but each one meets strict technical criteria.
Quantity Preset
For traders who want more frequent opportunities. Lower thresholds to capture more patterns, relaxed formation requirements, broader detection window. Includes formations that may still produce valid setups — combine with filters to manage quality.
Custom (Default)
Full manual control. Every parameter is adjustable. Start here once you understand the pattern and want to fine-tune detection to your specific market and timeframe.
When a preset is active, overridden parameters are locked. Switch to Custom to regain full control.
8. Risk Filters
Five independent filters act as gatekeepers between pattern detection and your chart. Each one blocks signals that fail a specific market condition check.
1. Extreme Zone Filter
Prevents trading into exhaustion. Blocks BUY signals when price is near the top of its Donchian Channel range (default: above 80%) and SELL signals near the bottom (below 20%). This keeps you from buying high or selling low.
2. Direction Filter
Keeps you on the right side of the trend. Auto mode reads market structure (BOS/CHOCH) and only allows trend-aligned signals. Manual mode lets you lock specific directions. Configurable behavior during sideways markets.
3. Stoploss Hunt Filter
Confirms genuine liquidity sweeps. Validates that the false breakout candle actually swept a prior swing level — not just random noise. Configurable lookback (default 15 bars) with optional adaptive sensitivity.
4. Signal Zone Filter
Requires structural context. Signals must form near meaningful market events — swing sweeps, Break of Structure, or Change of Character. Prevents isolated signals that lack structural backing.
5. Opposite Signal Filter
Prevents contradictory signals. When a new BUY appears while an active SELL exists (or vice versa), the conflicting signal is blocked. Keeps your chart clean and your trading direction consistent.
Blocked signals appear as gray markers (if enabled) or are hidden entirely. Each filter is independently toggleable.
9. Feature Overview
Beyond pattern detection and filters, here is everything included in the box:
|Feature
|What it Does for You
|MTF Scanner
|Scan 150 symbols across 8 timeframes from one chart — find setups across the entire market without flipping charts
|Market Structure
|Built-in BOS/CHOCH detection with swing labels (HH, HL, LH, LL) — see the trend context without adding extra indicators
|Trailing Stop Loss
|Donchian-based trail that activates at your chosen R:R and locks at breakeven on TP1 — manages the trade for you
|Zone Fill
|Colored rectangles showing risk (entry-to-SL) and reward (entry-to-TP) zones — instantly visualize your exposure
|Signal Dashboard
|Draggable panel with live stats: total signals, win rate, active/completed counts — track performance at a glance
|Mirage Dashboard
|Combined signal + trend + structure panel across 7 timeframes — your full market view on one screen
|Scanner Dashboard
|Grid panel showing all MTF results with quality scores — one-screen overview of every detected setup
|4-Channel Alerts
|Desktop popup, sound, and mobile push — never miss a signal, configurable per event type
|Chart Themes
|4 color schemes (Dark Muted, Dark, Light, Custom) — original colors restored on removal
|EA Signal Buffers
|35 output buffers for Expert Advisors — plug in your EA for automated execution
|Signal Tracking
|Full lifecycle tracking with dotted path and profit/loss markers — review every trade outcome visually
10. Installation
Step 1: Download
After purchasing from MQL5 Market, the indicator file is automatically placed in your MetaTrader 5 data folder.
Step 2: Attach to Chart
- Open MetaTrader 5
- Open any chart (any symbol, any timeframe)
- Navigate to Insert > Indicators > Custom > MirageTradingSystem
- The settings dialog appears
Step 3: Configure (Optional)
The defaults are designed to work immediately. For your first run, these are the only settings worth checking:
|Setting
|Default
|First-Run Recommendation
|Preset Mode
|Custom
|Leave on Custom to see all signals, or try Quality for cleaner output
|SL Method
|Donchian
|Recommended — adapts to market structure
|Theme
|Dark Muted
|Pick based on your chart background preference
|Scanner
|Enabled
|Keep on to see multi-symbol, multi-TF results
Step 4: Enable Push Notifications (Optional)
- In MetaTrader 5: Tools > Options > Notifications
- Enable push notifications
- Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MT5 mobile app
- In the indicator settings: set "Push notification" to true
11. Quick Start — Your First 5 Minutes
1. Attach and observe. Drag the indicator onto XAUUSD H1 (recommended starting point). Within seconds, historical signals appear as colored candle groups with trading levels drawn.
2. Read the colors.
- Green candles = BUY signal (bullish Mirage pattern — breakout sellers trapped)
- Red candles = SELL signal (bearish Mirage pattern — breakout buyers trapped)
- Gray candles = Pattern detected but blocked by quality or filter settings
3. Check a trading level. Click on any colored candle group. You will see horizontal lines for Entry, SL, TP1-TP4 with pip distance and R:R labels. A dotted path shows where price went after the signal.
4. Open the Signal Dashboard. It shows total signals, win/loss count, win rate, and how many signals are currently active vs completed.
5. Open the Scanner Dashboard. It displays a grid of all detected signals across multiple symbols and timeframes — your market overview on one screen.
6. Turn on a filter. Start with the Direction Filter (Auto mode) to see only trend-aligned signals. Then enable the Extreme Zone Filter to block overbought/oversold entries. Notice how the signal count drops but quality improves.
7. Set up alerts. Enable popup and push alerts so you are notified in real-time when a new Mirage signal fires, without watching the chart.
12. Recommended Settings
By Timeframe
|Timeframe
|Min Quality
|Trading Style
|M15
|0.30+
|Scalping — more signals, tighter quality filter needed
|M30
|0.25+
|Intraday — good balance of frequency and quality
|H1
|0.20+
|Swing entry — recommended starting point
|H4
|0.20+
|Position — fewer signals with higher structural weight
|D1
|0.20+
|Daily — each signal carries significant conviction
By Market
|Market
|Suitability
|Why
|Forex major pairs
|Excellent
|False breakouts around S/R are frequent and well-defined
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Excellent
|Gold frequently traps traders at key levels with sharp reversals
|Indices
|Good
|Works well on H1+ where institutional trapping is visible
|Crypto
|Good
|High volatility creates frequent and deep trap setups
Filter Combinations
Conservative approach — fewer trades, higher conviction:
- Preset: Quality
- Direction Filter: Auto
- Extreme Zone Filter: Enabled (80/20)
- Min Quality Score: 0.30+
Active approach — more opportunities, manual filtering:
- Preset: Quantity
- Direction Filter: Disabled
- Extreme Zone Filter: Disabled
- Min Quality Score: 0.15+
13. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q: What makes Mirage different from other fakey indicators?
Most fakey indicators detect the pattern and draw a signal — no evaluation of signal strength, no context analysis, no quality scoring. Mirage runs every detected pattern through a 17-factor quality scoring system and a 4-layer Signal Engine confluence pipeline before anything appears on your chart. The result is fewer false starts and cleaner signal presentation.
Q: Does this indicator repaint?
No. All signals are confirmed on bar close only. Completed bars (bar index 1+) are used for every calculation. Once a signal appears on your chart, it stays exactly where it is.
Q: What is the difference between Mirage and Phantom?
Mirage detects the standard Fakey pattern and signals the reversal at the moment the false breakout is confirmed — four candles, immediate signal. Phantom takes it one step further: it waits for that initial reversal to fail too, catching a second trap. Mirage signals more frequently. Phantom signals less frequently but at the point when two groups of traders are trapped simultaneously. Both use the same Signal Engine v2.0 and quality scoring system. Run them on separate charts of the same symbol for complementary coverage.
Q: Can I automate trades with an Expert Advisor?
Yes. The indicator outputs 35 EA-readable buffers: signal direction, entry price, stop loss, TP1-4, quality score, Signal Engine tier scores, and MTF signal slots. Your EA reads these via iCustom(). A companion EA is included with purchase — contact the author via MQL5 messaging.
Q: Why are some candles gray?
Gray candles mean a pattern was detected but blocked by quality or filter settings. The pattern was real — it just did not meet the current threshold. You can hide gray candles entirely using the "Hide blocked signals" setting, or keep them visible to understand what the filters are catching.
Q: What is the difference between the quality score and the confluence tier?
The quality score (0.0-1.0) measures the pattern formation — how clean the 4 candle components are. The confluence tier (SOLO through ULTRA) is the Signal Engine assessment — it combines the quality score with component cross-checks, market context analysis, and overall confluence. Think of the score as "how good is the pattern?" and the tier as "how good is the trade?"
Q: Can I run Mirage and Phantom on the same chart?
Yes. They use different object prefixes (MTS_ vs PTS_) so there are no conflicts. For performance, consider running them on separate charts of the same symbol.
Q: How much CPU does the scanner use?
The scanner processes symbols in configurable batches (default 50 per cycle) using asynchronous timer-based scanning. Chart lag is prevented by design. Reduce batch size if you run on lower-spec hardware.
Q: How many inside bars does the pattern require?
One to three inside bars are supported per pattern. The exact count is configurable. More inside bars indicate tighter price compression and typically produce stronger breakout reactions when the false breakout occurs.
14. Further Reading
Each feature has a dedicated user guide with parameter explanations, chart examples, and recommended settings:
|Guide
|What You Will Learn
|Signal Types and Lifecycle
|How signals move through Pending, Active, Win, Loss, Expired, Blocked states
|Risk/Reward and SL Method
|Donchian vs ATR stop loss, configuring your R:R targets
|Quality Filter
|Deep dive into the 17 factors, how to tune thresholds for your market
|Extreme Zone Filter
|Avoiding overbought/oversold entries with Donchian position
|Stoploss Hunt Filter
|Validating genuine liquidity sweeps
|Signal Zone Filter
|Requiring market structure context for each signal
|Opposite Signal Filter
|How conflicting signals are handled
|Direction Filter
|Auto trend detection vs manual direction control
|Market Structure (BOS/CHOCH)
|Understanding Break of Structure and Change of Character
|Trailing Stop Loss
|Donchian trailing mechanics and breakeven lock
|MTF Scanner and Dashboard
|Scanning 150 symbols across 8 timeframes
|Visualization and Zone Fill
|Customizing chart display and zone rectangles
|Chart Theme Configuration
|Setting up your preferred color scheme
|Alerts and Notifications
|Desktop, sound, and mobile push alert setup
|EA Signal Configuration
|Buffer layout and iCustom() integration
Support
- Product comments section on the MQL5 Market product page
- Direct message to the author via MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller
- Response time: within 24 hours
Mirage Trading System v1.18 — False Breakout Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5