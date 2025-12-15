A simple way to trade breakouts without overtrading: Breakout Quality Score

TL;DR: I trade only BQS ≥ 80, then aim for a quick +$0.5 scalp on XAUUSD M5.



I’ve been trading breakouts for a long time, and one lesson keeps repeating itself:

Most losses come from “forcing” trades.

Not from the setup itself.

So I built a small tool to keep me honest.

What is BQS?

Breakout Quality Score (BQS) is an MT4 indicator that rates breakout strength from 0 to 100 and shows it directly on the chart as simple numeric labels, plus a compact HUD in the bottom-left. MQL5

The idea is not to predict the future — it’s to filter out the weak breakouts and react only when momentum looks clean.

My “no-greed” workflow (the whole point)

I personally use BQS like this:

Only pay attention when the score is 80+

If I take the trade, I treat it as a quick momentum scalp

On XAUUSD, a small target like around +$0.5 is often enough

I avoid holding for big moves (that’s usually where trouble starts)

This approach won’t catch every big trend — but it’s surprisingly good for building consistency and reducing emotional decisions.

Screenshot (example)





Recommended setup (easy mode)

If you want to test it quickly:

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M5

N (Donchian range bars): 80

Threshold (PassScore): 80

BQS also has a Preview score (“if breakout happens now”) which is useful to prepare early — but I still try to be selective and not chase everything.

Important note (risk)

Breakouts can fail, especially around news spikes or sudden reversals.

BQS is not financial advice and it does not guarantee results. Use risk management and test on a demo account first.





Note: This indicator supports multiple presets.

XAUUSD M5 UpBreak (default)

XAUUSD M5 Both directions

FX M5 Both directions

Crypto M15 Both directions

You can use the same scoring logic and just change the preset depending on the market you trade.

For trading style: score ≥ 80 + quick take-profit (example: ~$0.5 on XAUUSD) works well as a “hit & run” approach.

If you test it, start with the default settings (XAUUSD M5, N=80, PassScore=80).