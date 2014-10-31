Weekly Digest Oct 27-31: boosted greenback and low gold, worst money mistakes, Russia-Ukraine gas deal, Exxon Mobil earnings

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting and
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Fed statements boost greenback, pressing gold and silver; oil drops below $87
- The WSJ: Fed's New Reverse Repo Terms Catch Wall Street's Attention
- The Independent: Fed vindicated as growth gathers momentum in US with 3.5 per cent rise
- MarketWatch: U.S. dollar approaches four-year high after Fed
- CNBC: Oil dips below $87 following Fed statement
- Bloomberg: Gold Tumbles With Silver to Lowest Since 2010 on Dollar
- International Business Times: Gold and Silver Plunge to Four-Year Lows as Fed, BoJ Moves Strengthen Dollar
- DailyFX: Silver Slumps To Fresh 2014 Low, WTI Within Striking Distance Of $80
- Barron's: Market Hears Fed Moving Up Rate Hike
- Business Spectator: Fed's Williams warns on zero lower bound
- Washington Post: Greenspan upstages the Fed to offer some free investment advice
- Fortune: As the Fed leaves the QE party, Japan tops up the punchbowl
Forex news: Overview
- The Economist: Currencies. A trillion here, a trillion there
- Action Forex: Daily Technical Analysis
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Forecast October 31, 2014, Technical Analysis
- DailyFX: EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Conflicting Chart Signals Persist
- Reuters: FOREX-Dollar boosted by US growth, more hawkish Fed tone
- The WSJ: Dollar Strengthens on U.S. GDP Data
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound to Dollar Rate Today: GBP/USD Breaks Under 1.60 - Test of Key Support at 1.5877 Next Say Swissquote
This week's main, analysis: BoJ's monetary incentive, Russia-Ukraine gas deal, UK risks
- BBC News: Russia-Ukraine gas deal secures EU winter supply
- The WSJ: Russia Raises Interest Rates
- Financial Times: Bank of Japan expands its monetary stimulus
- The Economist: Japanese investment in South-East Asia. Outward bound
- The Guardian: Eurozone inflation rate rises to 0.4%, but jobless rate unchanged at 11.5% - business live
- The Economist: After Brazil's election
- MQL5 Blogs: Tim Cook publicly acknowledges he's gay and says the “rhinoceros” skin he's grown is “handy” as Apple CEO
- The Independent: Russian politician says Apple CEO Tim Cook should be 'banned' from country after coming out as gay
- MQL5 Blogs: UK political risk: The next market storm?
Business & companies news: Exxon Mobil earnings, British Airways renewed forecast
- CNBC: Big oil earnings and consumer data due Friday
- Barron's: Apple Pay Takes On Hackers, Cash
- MQL5 Blogs: Fiat Chrysler Spins Off Ferrari to Get Cash as Debt Soars
- BBC News: BA owner upgrades profit forecast
- Barron's: Misguided Ebola Fear May Boost FedEx, UPS Shares
- The Economist: The economics of TOMS shoes. Putting the boot in development
- MQL Blogs: Dodge: Viper price cut boosts sales, production to restart
Trader's self-development: worst money mistakes, investing ideas, neural networks, method predicting trend change
- Barron's: Vintage Wine Sale Prices in Asia
- MQL5 Blogs: Using neural networks to improve trading systems based on technical analysis by means of the RSI financial indicator
- Barron's: Big Profits, On Sale: WellCare, Molina, Centene
- MQL5 Blogs: Victor Sperandeo: The 3-Step Method That Predicts a Change in Trend 80% of the Time
- MQL5 Blogs: Want to Become a Billionaire? Go Ivy League (Mostly)
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Thursday Reads
- MarketWatch: Worst money mistakes you can make at any age