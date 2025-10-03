Commodities Watch — Week of Sep 29–Oct 3

Gold: $3877.5 ↑ (+0.31%)

Silver: $47.88 ↑ (+2.06%)

WTI: $61.23 ↑ (+0.62%)

Brent: $65.11 ↓ (−6.11%)

NatGas: $3.164 ↑ (+6.82%)

Weekly Focus:

Precious metals held firm: Gold edged higher while Silver outperformed with a solid +2% week, supported by safe-haven demand and a softer USD tone.

Energy was mixed: Brent fell sharply (−6.1%) on demand concerns, while WTI posted a small gain. Natural Gas jumped nearly +7% on early seasonal dynamics and storage signals.

Outlook:

Into next week, watch US labor data, central-bank communication, and China PMIs. Metals look supported above key pivots; oil remains sensitive to demand revisions and any OPEC+ guidance. NatGas could stay volatile around inventory prints and weather shifts.

Developed via Global Markets Pulse – structured macro insights for traders.



LM | Trading & Development – Let’s build better trades, together.



