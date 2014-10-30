Dodge:Viper price cut boosts sales, production to restart

Chrysler will restart production of the Dodge Viper SRT next month after a $15,000 price cut sparked a surge in sales.

Production of the super car was halted in July at the automaker's Conner Avenue Assembly Plant because of slow sales and ballooning inventory.

But a $15,000 price cut announced in early September dropped the price to $84,995 for the base model and revived sales of the 2014 model. The company also opened sales of the Viper up to all Dodge dealers rather than a select number of approved dealers.

In September, dealers sold 108 Vipers in the U.S. — a 140% increase over the 45 the company sold for the same month the prior year.

Chrysler said in September that it would begin production of the 2015 model-year Dodge Viper during the fourth quarter but did not provide a date.

Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said Tuesday that full production would begin in mid-November.

The Viper has never been a big seller but it does play a big role as a halo car for Chrysler that showcases the automaker's penchant for making stylish and powerful cars.

The Dodge Viper originally was shown as a concept at the 1989 North American International Auto Show and was sold from 1992 to 2010.

It was revived by partially at the urging of Ralph Gillies, Chrysler's vice president of design, who worked on the design of the new version even while the company was in bankruptcy.

Chrysler relaunched the Viper under the SRT, or Street and Racing Technology brand, when it brought the car back in 2012.

The automaker was planning to develop SRT into a separate performance brand.

That changed in May when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles released its five-year plan.

Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne decided to fold SRT into Dodge, in part because of a rebranding of the Dodge that emphasizes the performance heritage of the 100-year brand created by John and Horace Dodge.



