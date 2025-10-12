Week Ahead – Global Macro Events (Oct 13–18, 2025)

A dense calendar spans China inflation, US CPI/PPI-Retail Sales, UK labor/GDP, and multiple central-bank speakers. Expect policy expectations and growth signals to drive FX, rates, and commodities.

📌 Monday, Oct 13

🇨🇳 New Loans (Sep) — Credit impulse snapshot for China’s growth pulse and commodities demand.

📌 Tuesday, Oct 14

🇦🇺 RBA Minutes (Sep) — Tone watch: balance between easing inflation and softer labor.

🇬🇧 Avg Earnings 3m/y 4.7% , Claimant Count +17.4K — Wage momentum vs labor slack.

🇪🇺 Germany ZEW Expectations 37.3 — Early read on Eurozone growth sentiment.

🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell speaks (15:30) · FOMC Gov Waller (19:25)

🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey speaks (17:00)

📌 Wednesday, Oct 15

🇨🇳 CPI y/y −0.4% , PPI y/y −2.9% — Disinflation/deflation risks and global goods prices.

🇺🇸 CPI : Core m/m 0.3% , Headline m/m 0.4% , y/y 2.9% — Key for “real” rates and USD.

🇺🇸 Empire State Mfg −8.7 — Activity pulse for manufacturing.

🇺🇸 Waller speaks (17:00)

🇦🇺 RBA Gov Bullock speaks (19:45)

📌 Thursday, Oct 16

🇦🇺 Employment −5.4K , Unemployment 4.2% — Labor cooling confirmation.

🇬🇧 GDP m/m 0.0% — Stagnation watch.

🇺🇸 PPI −0.1% , Core PPI −0.1% , Retail Sales +0.6% , Core Retail +0.7% , Jobless Claims — Growth vs price pipeline; real-time labor.

🇺🇸 Philly Fed 23.2 — Regional momentum.

🇺🇸 Waller speaks (13:00)

🇪🇺 ECB Pres. Lagarde speaks (16:00)

🇨🇦 BoC Gov Macklem speaks (17:30)

📌 Friday, Oct 17 (tentative windows)

🇺🇸 NFP +52K , Unemployment 4.3% , AHE +0.3% m/m — Directional cue for the Fed path.

🇺🇸 Jobless Claims (weekly) — Follow-through on labor tightness/softness.

📌 Saturday, Oct 18

🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey speaks (13:00)

📌 Trader’s Note

Three pivots shape the tape:

US inflation & spending (CPI/PPI, Retail Sales) — a hotter CPI or firm retail could revive “higher-for-longer” bets and lift USD/yields; softer prints favor duration, gold, and high-beta FX. China prices & credit (CPI/PPI, New Loans) — weak inflation and tepid credit bode for commodities demand; any upside surprise supports metals/energy sentiment. UK/AU labor & BoE/RBA tone — cooler wages/jobs argue for patience; hawkish surprises would bite GBP/AUD shorts.

Speeches (Powell, Lagarde, Bailey, Waller, Macklem) can deliver left-field volatility; keep risk tight into headlines.

Developed via Global Markets Pulse – structured macro insights for traders.

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