Want to Become a Billionaire? Go Ivy League (Mostly)

American universities produce the majority of the world's billionaires, according to this year's Wealth-X and UBS Billionaire Census report.Sixteen out of the top twenty schools with the most billionaire undergraduate alumni were located in the U.S, with Ivy League names dominating the top-five list. University of Pennsylvania came in first with 25 billionaires under its belt, followed by Harvard, Yale, the University of Southern California and Princeton.

Two foreign universities made the top-ten list: India's University of Mumbai was ranked ninth with 12 billionaire alumni, beating the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the London School of Economic and Political Science took the tenth spot. Oxford and Cambridge, two of the U.K.'s most noted institutions, were not featured on the list. The Lomonosov Moscow State University in Russia and Switzerland's ETH Zurich were the only other non-American schools on the list. According to the study, more than a quarter of the billionaires who obtained their degrees in American universities on the list were born outside of the United States.