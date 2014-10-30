UK political risk: The next market storm?

The U.K. is facing its most uncertain political future for decades – some argue centuries.

With just over six months until the general election on May 7, predicting who will hold the balance of power is becoming increasingly difficult – and worrying – for investors. The election will affect more than just U.K. voters, it'll also decide whether the country stays part of the the European Union (EU).

"This is the first time in a couple of centuries we have had so many possible outcomes," James Bateman, head of portfolio management at Fidelity, told CNBC, as he warned of more volatility in the lead-up to election.