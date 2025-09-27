Weekly Wrap – Global Macro Recap (Sep 22–26, 2025)

🗓️ Weekly Wrap – Global Macro Recap

The past week in global markets was marked by steady central bank policies and weakening growth indicators across multiple economies. Below, a region-by-region recap:

🇨🇳 China (CNY)

Industrial Production slowed to +5.2% y/y, Retail Sales at +3.4% y/y (vs 3.8% expected). Weak consumption keeps pressure on the yuan and highlights the limits of current stimulus.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom (GBP)

Headline CPI steady at 3.8% y/y, BoE held rates at 4.0% with a dovish split. Retail Sales fell -0.4% m/m. GBP struggled for upside as traders focus on growth headwinds.

🇨🇦 Canada (CAD)

Inflation measures unchanged, but Retail Sales fell -0.6% m/m. Oil offered some support, yet CAD stayed range-bound.

🇺🇸 United States (USD)

Fed paused at 4.25%, emphasizing “higher for longer”. Jobless claims improved (231K) while housing data showed mixed signals. DXY stable but volatility risks remain around data.

🇯🇵 Japan (JPY)

BoJ held policy below 0.5%, maintaining ultra-loose stance. JPY weakened, though safe-haven flows limited losses.

🇳🇿 New Zealand (NZD)

GDP contracted -0.9% q/q, well below forecasts. NZD sold off, underscoring vulnerability to domestic growth shocks.

🇦🇺 Australia (AUD)

Jobs report showed -5.4K losses (exp. +21K). Unemployment steady at 4.2%. AUD modestly weaker, tracking risk sentiment.

📌 Trader’s Note

Inflation looks steady, but growth is softening across the UK, Canada and NZ. Divergence is the theme: USD and havens supported, high-beta FX pressured.

Shared via Global Markets Pulse – structured macro insights for traders.





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