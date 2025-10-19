Week Ahead – Global Macro Events (Oct 20–25, 2025)
Weekly Trends

Week Ahead – Global Macro Events (Oct 20–25, 2025)

19 October 2025, 11:00
Luca Enrico Mattei
Luca Enrico Mattei
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The coming week features key inflation and PMI readings, with attention centered on the euro area, the UK, and North America. Multiple central-bank speakers will offer updated guidance as markets recalibrate policy expectations.

📌 Monday, Oct 20

  • 🇨🇳 1-Year & 5-Year Loan Prime Rates – No change expected (3.45% & 3.95%), but commentary could hint at further targeted easing as deflation risks persist.

  • 🇺🇸 Fed Member Speeches – Markets watch for tone shifts after mixed regional data.

📌 Tuesday, Oct 21

  • 🇪🇺 Eurozone CPI (final) – Confirmation expected around 2.8% y/y, key for ECB’s next steps.

  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Borrowing – Insights into fiscal flexibility ahead of Q4 data.

  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales m/m – Expected +0.2%, a test for domestic demand and CAD sentiment.

📌 Wednesday, Oct 22

  • 🇬🇧 CPI y/y – Forecast 2.9%, easing from 3.2%. A softer print would strengthen the BoE’s pause stance.

  • 🇺🇸 Fed Beige Book – Regional activity and credit conditions snapshot.

  • 🇯🇵 Trade Balance – Exports expected to stabilize on improved Asian demand.

📌 Thursday, Oct 23

  • 🇪🇺 Flash PMIs (Germany, France, Eurozone) – Composite expected near 50.0, testing stagnation vs early recovery signals.

  • 🇬🇧 Flash PMIs – Services seen around 52, Manufacturing below 49.

  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims – Tracking resilience in US labor markets.

  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales – Gauge for housing stabilization amid higher mortgage costs.

📌 Friday, Oct 24

  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE (Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) – Expected +0.3% m/m, +2.7% y/y.

  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders – Core seen +0.4%, headline −1.2%; data pivotal for Q4 growth trajectory.

  • 🇨🇦 GDP (monthly) – Expected flat to slightly positive after mixed employment and trade signals.

📌 Saturday, Oct 25

  • 🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech – May offer forward guidance ahead of November’s policy meeting.

📌 Trader’s Note
The tone of the week hinges on inflation momentum and PMI direction. Softer UK CPI and Eurozone PMIs could reinforce a dovish tilt, while resilient US Core PCE or durable goods data would sustain dollar strength. Expect moderate volatility in USD crosses, renewed attention on GBP/EUR positioning, and range-trading bias in commodities as macro narratives evolve.


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