DIVERGENCE BOMBER trading
My Trading

DIVERGENCE BOMBER trading

3 August 2026, 14:36
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
48

Hello everyone!

I created an indicator that automatically detects divergences between the price chart and the MACD indicator, providing signals on when to open and close trades. This indicator uses a self-optimization feature, allowing you to automatically configure this system for any asset.

Here are the live results of my personal trading with this system: LIVE SIGNAL

DIVERGENCE BOMBER - DESCRIPTION PAGE




  • Assets for trading: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURSGD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDSGD

  • Timeframe for trading: H1

  • Time for trading - around the clock

  • Leverage - any

  • Trading platform: MetaTrader 5

Also, I created a utility that helps in trading according to this system, namely:

  • sets stop loss and take profit for each transaction

  • closes transactions when divergence ends

  • closes transactions when quotes reach target levels.
#DIVERGENCE BOMBER trading