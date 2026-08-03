DIVERGENCE BOMBER trading

Hello everyone!

I created an indicator that automatically detects divergences between the price chart and the MACD indicator, providing signals on when to open and close trades. This indicator uses a self-optimization feature, allowing you to automatically configure this system for any asset.

Here are the live results of my personal trading with this system: LIVE SIGNAL DIVERGENCE BOMBER - DESCRIPTION PAGE

Assets for trading: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURSGD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDSGD

Timeframe for trading: H1

Time for trading - around the clock

Leverage - any

Trading platform: MetaTrader 5

Also, I created a utility that helps in trading according to this system, namely:

sets stop loss and take profit for each transaction

closes transactions when divergence ends

closes transactions when quotes reach target levels.



