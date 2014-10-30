10 Thursday Reads

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- Fed’s Axis of Opposition Shifts From Hawks to Doves (Real Time Economics) but see Why the Fed Is Giving Up Too Soon on the Economy (Wonkblog)
- Buybacks Can Juice Per-Share Profit, Pad Executive Pay (CFO Report)
- GLD’s Fall From Grace (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also Gold Equals 15 Barrels of Oil in Bearish Sign for Bullion (Bloomberg)
- Everything You Think You Know About the News Is Probably Wrong (Quartz)
- The Timeless Allure of Stock-Market Timers (Barron’s)
- Goldman Sachs Spooked the Market by Dethroning OPEC and Declaring the U.S. King (Quartz) see also Why the Drop in Oil Prices Caught So Many by Surprise (WSJ)
- Germany’s Car Elite to Go After Tesla (Epoch Times)
- Apple Pay Registered One Million Credit Cards in First 72 Hours (Re/Code) see also Retailers Like Wal-Mart Have Started a War Against Apple That They Have No Chance of Winning (Business Insider)
- U.S. Suspends Risky Disease Research: The government will
cease funding “gain-of-function” studies that make viruses more
dangerous (Scientific American)
- For $100,000, You Can Clone Your Dog (Businessweek) see also Cloning Cows From Steaks (and Other Ways of Building Better Cattle) (National Geographic)
What are you reading?