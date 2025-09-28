Week Ahead – Global Macro Events (Sep 30 – Oct 3, 2025)

The upcoming week is packed with central bank updates and key economic indicators across major economies. Here is the schedule and trading context:

📌 Tuesday, Sep 30

🇨🇳 China Manufacturing PMI – Expected at 49.4 , remaining in contraction territory. A weak print could weigh further on Asian sentiment and commodity currencies.

🇦🇺 RBA Policy Meeting – Cash Rate seen unchanged at 3.60% , with the RBA Statement and Press Conference providing guidance. Traders will look for tone shifts regarding inflation versus growth risks.

🇺🇸 JOLTS Job Openings – Forecast at 7.18M. Labor demand signals remain crucial for Fed watchers.

📌 Wednesday, Oct 1

🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change – Consensus at 54K , a lead-in to Friday’s NFP.

🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing PMI – Expected at 48.7, keeping manufacturing below expansion. Weakness here would reinforce US growth concerns.

📌 Thursday, Oct 2

🇨🇭 Swiss CPI m/m – Forecast -0.1% , a soft print that may pressure the SNB’s cautious stance.

🇺🇸 Weekly Jobless Claims – Seen at 218K, offering a real-time gauge of US labor resilience.

📌 Friday, Oct 3

🇯🇵 BoJ Gov Ueda speech – Markets will parse for any sign of exit hints, though expectations remain dovish.

🇺🇸 Non-Farm Payrolls – Headline jobs seen at +22K , Unemployment Rate 4.3% , Average Hourly Earnings +0.3% m/m . These will be decisive for Fed rate expectations.

🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey speech – Potential remarks on policy divergence with the Fed and ECB.

🇺🇸 ISM Services PMI – Expected at 52.0, still modestly in expansion.

📌 Trader’s Note

The week ahead combines high-impact data and central bank communication. NFP on Friday will dominate, but RBA policy, China PMIs, and US ISM surveys provide early catalysts. Expect volatility across USD, AUD, and JPY pairs, with gold and yields sensitive to labor market surprises.

Shared via Global Markets Pulse – structured macro insights for traders.





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