Commodities Watch — Week of Sep 22–26
Weekly Trends

Commodities Watch — Week of Sep 22–26

27 September 2025, 18:00
Luca Enrico Mattei
Luca Enrico Mattei
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Commodities Watch — Week of Sep 22–26

Gold: $3776.3 ↑ (+0.73%)
Silver: $45.70 ↑ (+1.19%)
WTI: $63.59 ↓ (−0.53%)
Brent: $70.38 ↑ (+4.07%)
NatGas: $2.907 ↓ (−0.55%)

Weekly Focus:
Precious metals pushed higher, with Gold nearing $3780 and Silver outperforming above $45, supported by safe-haven demand.
Energy markets diverged: Brent surged over 4% on tighter supply signals, while WTI eased and NatGas slipped modestly on stable inventories.

Outlook:
The coming week brings US jobs data, central bank speeches, and Chinese PMI releases. Metals look firm above key pivots, while energy markets may stay volatile around OPEC+ guidance and demand revisions.

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