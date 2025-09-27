Commodities Watch — Week of Sep 22–26

Gold: $3776.3 ↑ (+0.73%)

Silver: $45.70 ↑ (+1.19%)

WTI: $63.59 ↓ (−0.53%)

Brent: $70.38 ↑ (+4.07%)

NatGas: $2.907 ↓ (−0.55%)

Weekly Focus:

Precious metals pushed higher, with Gold nearing $3780 and Silver outperforming above $45, supported by safe-haven demand.

Energy markets diverged: Brent surged over 4% on tighter supply signals, while WTI eased and NatGas slipped modestly on stable inventories.

Outlook:

The coming week brings US jobs data, central bank speeches, and Chinese PMI releases. Metals look firm above key pivots, while energy markets may stay volatile around OPEC+ guidance and demand revisions.

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