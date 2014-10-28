10 Tuesday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Tuesday Reads

28 October 2014, 15:50
BlondieNews
BlondieNews
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  • Treasury Liquidity Squeezed as Dealers Shut Off Machines (Bloomberg)
  • Porsche: The Hedge Fund that Also Made Cars (Priceonomics)
  • Could a Four-Year-Old Do What Carl Icahn Does? (Harvard Business Review)
  • Find a Financial Adviser Who Will Put Your Interests First (Washington Post)
  • Europe Must Act Now to Avoid ‘Lost Decade’ (FT) see also U.S. Gains From Good Deflation as Europe Faces the Bad Kind (Bloomberg)
  • Seven Mental Biases That Could Impact How You Invest (The Week)
  • American Car Buyers, for the Most Part, Don’t Seem to Have Memory of Gas Prices Two, Three or Six Months Ago (NPR)
  • Vote All You Want. The Secret Government Won’t Change. (Boston Globe)
  • The Little-Known Federal Program That Could Speed Up an Ebola Cure (Washington Post)
  • The Ugly Afterlife of Crowdfunding Projects That Never Ship and Never End (Ars Technica)

What are you reading?

#liquidity, Porsche, Dealers