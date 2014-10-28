10 Tuesday Reads

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- Treasury Liquidity Squeezed as Dealers Shut Off Machines (Bloomberg)
- Porsche: The Hedge Fund that Also Made Cars (Priceonomics)
- Could a Four-Year-Old Do What Carl Icahn Does? (Harvard Business Review)
- Find a Financial Adviser Who Will Put Your Interests First (Washington Post)
- Europe Must Act Now to Avoid ‘Lost Decade’ (FT) see also U.S. Gains From Good Deflation as Europe Faces the Bad Kind (Bloomberg)
- Seven Mental Biases That Could Impact How You Invest (The Week)
- American Car Buyers, for the Most Part, Don’t Seem to Have Memory of Gas Prices Two, Three or Six Months Ago (NPR)
- Vote All You Want. The Secret Government Won’t Change. (Boston Globe)
- The Little-Known Federal Program That Could Speed Up an Ebola Cure (Washington Post)
- The Ugly Afterlife of Crowdfunding Projects That Never Ship and Never End (Ars Technica)
What are you reading?