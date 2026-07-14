Analysis of margin levels for July 14, 2026 XAUUSD

XAUUSD: SELL 4034.52-4085.82, TP1-3983.22, TP2-3797.92.

• Long-term trend: Short. The peak volume concentration for the current contract lies within the 4070.00–4120.00 price range. Currently, XAUUSD trading activity is taking place below this range, indicating seller strength.





• Medium-term trend: Short. The peak volume concentration for the medium-term trend lies within the 4095.00–4115.00 price range. Currently, XAUUSD trading activity is taking place below this range, indicating seller strength.

• The favorable selling price zone (based on margin requirements) is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones, calculated from the low of July 14, 2026.

• Lower boundary of the 1/4 zone: 4034.52.

• Lower boundary of the 1/2 zone: 4085.82.

• Intraday targets: Breaking the low of July 14, 2026 (3983.22).

• Medium-term goals: test of the lower boundary of GWCZ-3797.92.





• Trading recommendations: Sell from the favorable price range upon the formation of a reversal pattern.

• Sell: 4034.52-4085.82, Take Profit 1–3983.22, Take Profit 2–3797.92.





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