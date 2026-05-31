Welcome to VISTmany



Dear Traders,



Our website is currently undergoing active development and will continue to expand with new research, analytical tools, and educational materials.





At this stage, real-time timing forecasts for 7 financial instruments are available free of charge. We invite you to join our research journey and explore how time influences financial markets.







Over the next 2–3 months, the website will be significantly upgraded and transformed into a practical research laboratory dedicated to the study of market timing structures.



Our analytical coverage will gradually expand to more than 30 financial instruments, including metals, currencies, indices, cryptocurrencies, energy markets, and other asset classes.



In addition to expanding the list of instruments, the entire charting and visualization system will be redesigned. Our goal is to create a comfortable and efficient environment for timing research, where complex market information can be studied quickly, clearly, and intuitively.





All current functionality remains freely available. During this development phase, no paid subscription is planned, allowing traders to explore the project and its research framework without restrictions.



VISTmany is a place where time becomes the subject of market research.





Or, as we often say within the project:



VISTmany is the home where time lives.



Thank you for being part of this journey.



We wish you disciplined risk management, professional growth, and continued success in the financial markets.



Sincerely,

VISTmany Team





iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System





