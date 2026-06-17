VISTmany — A Laboratory Where Time Becomes the Subject of Market Research

VISTmany is an independent research project dedicated to studying the influence of time on financial market behavior.





Unlike most market methodologies that focus primarily on price, volume, or traditional technical indicators, VISTmany explores the temporal structure of markets and the moments when market activity is more likely to become activated.



The project is built around its own analytical framework known as TLV (Time Language VISTmany), which describes the interaction between time, price, and liquidity through concepts such as LAP (Liquidity Activation Points), TPA (Time-Price Alignment), and TSI (Timing Strength Index).





One of the most distinctive aspects of the project is its focus on research rather than signal generation. Instead of attempting to predict every market movement, VISTmany studies timing structures and their relationship with market reactions. To support this research, the iVISTscalp5 indicator was developed to calculate forecasted timings and analyze their interaction with price levels.



The project is intended for traders, analysts, market researchers, and anyone interested in the temporal behavior of financial markets. VISTmany does not provide investment advice or guarantee trading results. Its primary purpose is to offer a framework for studying, observing, and understanding market behavior through the dimension of time.





VISTmany is a laboratory where time becomes the subject of market research.





Sincerely,

VISTmany Team

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iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!

https://substack.com/home/post/p-202442006



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System









