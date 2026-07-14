The Long Game: 2.5 Years of Forward Trading in One Honest Post

Hello traders,





Every number I've scattered across this blog series lives in one place today. This is the complete arc of Gold Catalyst's forward test — beginning to now, nothing trimmed — the post I'd want to read before buying anything.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





📊 The whole record, one block





- Started: March 2024, $400, XAUUSD, running unattended on a VPS





- Still running: yes — same account, no resets, to this day





- Total trades: 2,474 through early July 2026





- Win rate: ~12% — by design (see below)





- Average winner vs average loser: roughly 8 to 1





- Peak balance: $7,830 (February 2, 2026)





- Deepest drawdown: ~40% (first half of 2026, bottom $4,745 on June 5)





- Worst losing streak: 46 consecutive stopped trades (one week of November 2025)





- Balance as of July 2026: above $5,200 and recovering





- Every trade protected by a server-side stop loss; risk never increased after losses; no martingale, no grid — for the entire life of the account





📌 Chapter one: proving it breathes (2024)





The account began small on purpose — $400 is not a demo of wealth, it's a stress test of survivability. The first months established the system's character in the wild: long quiet stretches of small capped losses, punctuated by large winners that reset the whole ledger upward. Anyone watching only a week of it would have called it broken; anyone watching a quarter saw the design working exactly as documented.





📌 Chapter two: the climb (2025)





Through 2025 the mathematics compounded. Gold trended hard, the system caught its share of the big moves, and the balance climbed toward its eventual peak. This is the chapter every seller wants to show you — the ascent to $7,830, nearly twenty times the starting balance. I show it too. But unlike most, I refuse to end the story here, because the market didn't.





📌 Chapter three: the drawdown (early 2026)





Gold's price had doubled since the test began, and the market's whole geometry shifted with it. The system entered its hardest documented phase: the losing streaks stretched longer, and the balance fell — peak to trough, roughly 40%, bottoming at $4,745 in June 2026.





Here is what did NOT happen in that chapter, and this is the entire point of a forward test: no loss ever exceeded its cap. No position was ever averaged or doubled. Nothing was re-tuned in panic mid-fall. The system was allowed to be itself through its worst months, in public, while I analyzed the causes with the same tools I'd used to build it — and that analysis now drives the next stage of Gold Catalyst's development: an architecture that no longer rests on a single engine, where complementary engines cover different market regimes — one standing down when conditions stop suiting it, another taking over, both combining when conditions favor them together. Its explicit goal is a better-behaved drawdown profile across changing markets, tested with the patience this record demands, promised no dates.





📌 Chapter four: the recovery (mid-2026 → )





From the June bottom, the account turned and has been climbing since — above $5,200 as of mid-July 2026, the process intact, the record unbroken. The recovery chapter is still being written, live, every day. I report it monthly on this blog, red months in the same font as green ones.





📌 What 28 months buys you that no backtest can





A backtest of this period would contain the same gold prices — and reveal nothing, because hindsight can be tuned to survive anything it already knows. This record is different in kind, not degree: 2,474 decisions made WITHOUT knowing the future, through a doubling of gold, a regime shift, a deep drawdown and a recovery — all of it timestamped, sequential, and still accumulating.





It also buys you the one honest conclusion this industry hates: nothing is guaranteed. Not by me, not by anyone. No EA stays frozen and performs identically under every market condition, and no honest developer promises a drawdown ceiling for all future markets. What 28 months buys is something better than a guarantee — evidence of how the system and its developer behave when the market breaks the script.





I am a scientist by method; to me this account is the experiment that never ends, and its honesty is worth more than its balance. Read it however serves you best — as evidence for Gold Catalyst, or simply as a rare public example of what real system performance looks like over years.





The description, current inputs, free demo and rental options:





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





The story of how it was built: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772578





The drawdown chapter in full detail: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772582





The storms this record survived, with dates: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772599





For independent tracking of this account or the trade-level data behind this post — send me a private message.





⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance — including forward-testing results — does not guarantee future returns. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.