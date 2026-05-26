Time-Based Financial Market Research Major Directions of Time Analysis and the Difference of the TLV System
Analytics & Forecasts

Time-Based Financial Market Research Major Directions of Time Analysis and the Difference of the TLV System

26 May 2026, 19:12
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
147

Introduction


Most modern approaches to financial market analysis are built around:
price,
volume,
liquidity,
market structure.
However, throughout history, a separate direction of research has existed where time played the central role.

Different researchers and trading schools attempted to answer one fundamental question:
Can time shape market movement?
This question became the foundation of multiple time-based methodologies.
Today, several major directions of market time analysis exist:
cycle analysis,
Gann theory,
session timing,
liquidity timing,
market profile,
quantitative timing models,
volatility timing,
HFT execution timing,
astro cycles,
delivery algorithms.
However, most existing systems study:
cycles,
liquidity behavior,
intraday timing,
statistical timing patterns.
TLV (Time Language VISTmany) approaches the market differently: as a nonlinear interaction system between time and price.



Major Directions of Time-Based Analysis



1. W.D. Gann Theory
One of the earliest known researchers of market timing was W.D. Gann.
Core ideas:
cycles,
market geometry,
time-price symmetry,
angles,
dates,
timing reversals.
Gann viewed the market as a structure governed by mathematical and timing laws.
Limitations
Despite its revolutionary nature:
Gann theory did not analyze liquidity activation,
did not use timing spectra,
did not study nonlinear impulse structures,
did not create dynamic weekly timing forecasting systems.



2. Session Timing / ICT Concepts
Modern approaches, including ICT (Inner Circle Trader), actively use timing concepts.
Core elements:
kill zones,
session liquidity,
London open,
New York open,
liquidity sweeps,
delivery algorithms.
The core idea: the market activates liquidity during specific session periods.
Limitations
These models:
are mostly session-dependent,
do not create weekly timing forecasting systems,
do not use timing spectra,
do not study Time–Price Alignment (TPA).



3. Market Profile and Time Auction Theory
Market Profile studies:
time distribution,
price acceptance,
auction market behavior.
Time is used as a factor of:
acceptance,
rejection,
rotation.
Limitations
This approach:
does not forecast timing activation points,
does not study timing intersections,
does not build nonlinear timing structures.



4. Quantitative Timing Models
Large quantitative systems use:
volatility timing,
execution timing,
statistical timing behavior,
intraday timing patterns.
This is especially common in:
HFT,
algorithmic execution,
volatility forecasting.
Limitations
Most of these systems:
are closed infrastructures,
have no visual framework,
do not create public timing methodologies,
are not focused on market behavior research through timing structures.



5. Astro Cycles and Cycle Research
A separate direction of cycle research studies:
planetary cycles,
moon cycles,
seasonal timing,
macro cycles.
Limitations
These approaches often:
lack market structure integration,
do not use liquidity analysis,
do not build adaptive timing systems.

Liquidity Activation Points and timing structures



What TLV Researches

TLV (Time Language VISTmany) studies the market as a nonlinear interaction system between:
time, price, liquidity, timing activation.



Core TLV Formula
Impulse = t(p) × p(p)
where:
t(p) — Time Level
p(p) — Price Level



Core TLV Idea
The market does not move because of price. The market does not move because of time.
The market moves when time activates price.



What TLV Studies
The TLV system researches:
Liquidity Activation Points (LAP)
timing structures
timing spectra
Momentum Clusters
Time–Price Alignment (TPA)
timing intersections
timing exhaustion
timing test zones
nonlinear impulse behavior
liquidity reactions
retest structures



Timing Spectrum
One of the key differences of TLV is: the study of timing spectra.
Timing Spectrum — a group of timings creating combined liquidity pressure.
This differs from classical time-based analysis where only isolated timing events are analyzed.



Timing Test Zone
Another major component of the system is: the Timing Test Zone.
After impulse activation, the market often:
returns to the activation zone,
tests the timing zone,
checks liquidity balance.
This behavior model is used:
to analyze impulse strength,
to identify exhaustion,
to estimate continuation probability.



Weekly Timing Forecasting

One of the most unique parts of the system is: weekly timing forecasting.
Currently:
the system calculates timing structures one week ahead,
for any financial instrument available in MT5.
The system works with:
multiple timing intervals,
different market structures,
various liquidity conditions.



System Scalability
The current version focuses on: weekly forecasting.
However, the system architecture allows:
larger forecasting horizons,
larger timing cycle research,
longer-term market structure analysis.
This represents the next stage of research.



Technology Architecture
The TLV system was developed:
in C++,
integrated into MQL5,
for the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The current implementation exists as: the iVISTscalp5 indicator.



Web Version
In addition to the MT5 version, a web architecture has also been developed:
Python + C++
nonlinear timing calculations
web timing infrastructure
This allows:
system scalability,
platform-independent calculations,
development of an independent timing ecosystem.



Platform Flexibility
The architecture allows:
adaptation to any trading platform,
standalone timing systems,
cloud timing analysis.
Meaning: the TLV methodology itself is not dependent on a specific platform.



The Main Difference of TLV
Most existing time-based systems study:
cycles,
statistics,
sessions,
delivery timing.
TLV studies: the nonlinear interaction between time and price through liquidity activation.



TLV Is Not Just an Indicator
It is:
a research framework,
a timing language,
a nonlinear market model,
a visual timing laboratory,
an educational timing ecosystem.



Conclusion
Financial markets remain one of the most complex nonlinear systems.
Most research focuses on:
price,
volume,
liquidity,
statistics.
TLV studies: how time interacts with price and activates market movement.
The project remains in a stage of continuous research and development.
The primary goal of the system is not to create “magic signals,” but to study market behavior through time.

**********************************************************************************

The market moves when time activates price.

VISTmany TLV


iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).  Timing-Based Market Forecasting System


#liquidity, timing, iVISTscalp5, VISTmany, tlv, Time_Language, LAP