Time-Based Financial Market Research Major Directions of Time Analysis and the Difference of the TLV System

Introduction



Most modern approaches to financial market analysis are built around:

price,

volume,

liquidity,

market structure.

However, throughout history, a separate direction of research has existed where time played the central role.

Different researchers and trading schools attempted to answer one fundamental question:

Can time shape market movement?

This question became the foundation of multiple time-based methodologies.

Today, several major directions of market time analysis exist:

cycle analysis,

Gann theory,

session timing,

liquidity timing,

market profile,

quantitative timing models,

volatility timing,

HFT execution timing,

astro cycles,

delivery algorithms.

However, most existing systems study:

cycles,

liquidity behavior,

intraday timing,

statistical timing patterns.

TLV (Time Language VISTmany) approaches the market differently: as a nonlinear interaction system between time and price.



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Major Directions of Time-Based Analysis







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1. W.D. Gann Theory

One of the earliest known researchers of market timing was W.D. Gann.

Core ideas:

cycles,

market geometry,

time-price symmetry,

angles,

dates,

timing reversals.

Gann viewed the market as a structure governed by mathematical and timing laws.

Limitations

Despite its revolutionary nature:

Gann theory did not analyze liquidity activation,

did not use timing spectra,

did not study nonlinear impulse structures,

did not create dynamic weekly timing forecasting systems.



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2. Session Timing / ICT Concepts

Modern approaches, including ICT (Inner Circle Trader), actively use timing concepts.

Core elements:

kill zones,

session liquidity,

London open,

New York open,

liquidity sweeps,

delivery algorithms.

The core idea: the market activates liquidity during specific session periods.

Limitations

These models:

are mostly session-dependent,

do not create weekly timing forecasting systems,

do not use timing spectra,

do not study Time–Price Alignment (TPA).



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3. Market Profile and Time Auction Theory

Market Profile studies:

time distribution,

price acceptance,

auction market behavior.

Time is used as a factor of:

acceptance,

rejection,

rotation.

Limitations

This approach:

does not forecast timing activation points,

does not study timing intersections,

does not build nonlinear timing structures.



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4. Quantitative Timing Models

Large quantitative systems use:

volatility timing,

execution timing,

statistical timing behavior,

intraday timing patterns.

This is especially common in:

HFT,

algorithmic execution,

volatility forecasting.

Limitations

Most of these systems:

are closed infrastructures,

have no visual framework,

do not create public timing methodologies,

are not focused on market behavior research through timing structures.



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5. Astro Cycles and Cycle Research

A separate direction of cycle research studies:

planetary cycles,

moon cycles,

seasonal timing,

macro cycles.

Limitations

These approaches often:

lack market structure integration,

do not use liquidity analysis,

do not build adaptive timing systems.



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What TLV Researches





TLV (Time Language VISTmany) studies the market as a nonlinear interaction system between:

time, price, liquidity, timing activation.



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Core TLV Formula

Impulse = t(p) × p(p)

where:

t(p) — Time Level

p(p) — Price Level



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Core TLV Idea

The market does not move because of price. The market does not move because of time.

The market moves when time activates price.



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What TLV Studies

The TLV system researches:

Liquidity Activation Points (LAP)

timing structures

timing spectra

Momentum Clusters

Time–Price Alignment (TPA)

timing intersections

timing exhaustion

timing test zones

nonlinear impulse behavior

liquidity reactions

retest structures



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Timing Spectrum

One of the key differences of TLV is: the study of timing spectra.

Timing Spectrum — a group of timings creating combined liquidity pressure.

This differs from classical time-based analysis where only isolated timing events are analyzed.



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Timing Test Zone

Another major component of the system is: the Timing Test Zone.

After impulse activation, the market often:

returns to the activation zone,

tests the timing zone,

checks liquidity balance.

This behavior model is used:

to analyze impulse strength,

to identify exhaustion,

to estimate continuation probability.



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Weekly Timing Forecasting

One of the most unique parts of the system is: weekly timing forecasting.

Currently:

the system calculates timing structures one week ahead,

for any financial instrument available in MT5.

The system works with:

multiple timing intervals,

different market structures,

various liquidity conditions.



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System Scalability

The current version focuses on: weekly forecasting.

However, the system architecture allows:

larger forecasting horizons,

larger timing cycle research,

longer-term market structure analysis.

This represents the next stage of research.



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Technology Architecture

The TLV system was developed:

in C++,

integrated into MQL5,

for the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The current implementation exists as: the iVISTscalp5 indicator.



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Web Version

In addition to the MT5 version, a web architecture has also been developed:

Python + C++

nonlinear timing calculations

web timing infrastructure

This allows:

system scalability,

platform-independent calculations,

development of an independent timing ecosystem.



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Platform Flexibility

The architecture allows:

adaptation to any trading platform,

standalone timing systems,

cloud timing analysis.

Meaning: the TLV methodology itself is not dependent on a specific platform.



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The Main Difference of TLV

Most existing time-based systems study:

cycles,

statistics,

sessions,

delivery timing.

TLV studies: the nonlinear interaction between time and price through liquidity activation.



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TLV Is Not Just an Indicator

It is:

a research framework,

a timing language,

a nonlinear market model,

a visual timing laboratory,

an educational timing ecosystem.



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Conclusion

Financial markets remain one of the most complex nonlinear systems.

Most research focuses on:

price,

volume,

liquidity,

statistics.

TLV studies: how time interacts with price and activates market movement.

The project remains in a stage of continuous research and development.

The primary goal of the system is not to create “magic signals,” but to study market behavior through time.

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The market moves when time activates price.









iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System





