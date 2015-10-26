カスタムインジケーターに基づくトレーディングシグナルジェネレーター

はじめに

この記事では、カスタムインジケーターに基づくトレーディングシグナルジェネレーターの作成方法を紹介いたします。カスタムインジケーターのためにどのように自身のトレーディングモデルを作成できるかを見ていきます。モデル０の目的を説明し、IS_PATTERN_USAGE(0)タイプのストラクチャーがなぜそのトレーディングシグナルモジュールで使用されているのかについて説明します。

この記事は、二つの種類のコードを使用します：修正予定のコードと、すでに修正されたコードの二つです。修正されたコードは、以下のようにハイライト が当てられます。

修正されたコードは、コピーされ、トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターに貼り付けられます。ハイライトの使用を通して、そのコードをより理解できることを願っています。

1. カスタムインジケーター

長い間使いたいと思っていた標準デリバリに含まれないインジケーターがあるはずです。そして、それは、トレーディングシグナルモジュールの作成の基盤となるインジケーターです。そのようなインジケーターとして標準ライブラリからMACDインジケーターを使用します。そのインジケーターの位置は以下の通りです：MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5.

個々のインジケーターは、一つかそれ以上のマーケットモデルを示しています。マーケットモデルは、インジケーター値と価格値の特定の組み合わせです。MACDインジケーターで使用可能なモデルは、メイン・シグナルラインの交差線と、０レベル分岐とダブル分岐の交差線です。

1.1 新しいインジケーターモデル.



そのインジケーターに使用できる特定のマーケットモデルに満足しおらず、独自のインジケーターモデルを導入したいとします。新しいインジケーターモデルの詳細：もしMACDインジケーターが0のラインを下回り、その値が増加している場合、さらなる成長を望むことができ、ロングポジションをオープンにすることができます。

図 1: 将来のインジケーターの成長モデル

もしMACDインジケーターが０のラインを超え、その値が減少している場合、さらなる減少を予想でき、ショートポジションを開きます。

図２：将来のインジケーター降下モデルl

カスタムインジケーターに決定し、インジケーターとその詳細のための新しいトレーディングモデルを思いつきました。コードの記述に進みましょう。

2. カスタムインジケーターに基づくトレーディングシグナルジェネレーターの記述

私たちのジェネレーターは、CExpertSignalベースクラスの派生クラスです。CExpertSignalベースクラスはトレーディングシグナルジェネレーター作成のためのクラスです。CExpertSignalクラスは、パブリックメソッドを含み、それはエキスパートアドバイザーがマーケットへのエントリの方向に関してトレーデイングシグナルジェネレーターの指示を見ることができるようにします。

独自のトレーディングシグナルジェネレーターに取り組んでいるため、関連した仮想メソッドの再定義された CExpertSignalクラスから継承される必要があります。

3. トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターのクラスの作成

トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターは標準として...MQL5\Include\Expert\Signalフォルダーに位置している必要があります。標準ライブラリの...\Signalフォルダーに情報を詰め込みすぎないように、...\Expert フォルダの下にあたらしいフォルダを作成し、\MySignalsと名付けましょう:

図3. 新しいMySignalsフォルダの作成

次に、MQL5ウィザードを使用しインクルードファイルを作成します。MetaEditorでは、Fileメニュー下の「New」を選択し、「Include File(*.mqh)」を選びます。





図4. MQL5 ウィザードインクルードファイルの作成

シグナルジェネレーターのクラス名は、MySignalです。それはInclude\Expert\MySignals\MySignalに格納されます。詳しく見てみましょう：





図5. MQL5 ウィザードインクルードファイルの位置

「Finish」をクリックした後、MQL5ウィザードは、空のテンプレートを作成します。ここからは全て手作業で、データのコピー・貼り付けを行います。標準ライブラリからの全てのシグナルは、ほとんど同一であるという事実に注意してください。トレーディングモデルを決定するアルゴリズムのみ異なります。

したがって、\Include\Expert\Signal folderからファイルを取得し、内容をコピーし、テンプレートに貼り付けることができます。トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターのファイルを編集し始めることができます。

4. トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターのクラスの詳細

テンプレートとして、

そこからヘッダーを除くすべてをコピーしました。

を取得し、

ほぼ何もないMySignal.mqhテンプレートにそれを貼り付けました。以下がそのファイルです：

#include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh> class CSignalEnvelopes : public CExpertSignal { protected : CiEnvelopes m_env; int m_ma_period; int m_ma_shift; ENUM_MA_METHOD m_ma_method; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_ma_applied; double m_deviation; double m_limit_in; double m_limit_out; int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1; public : CSignalEnvelopes( void ); ~CSignalEnvelopes( void ); void PeriodMA( int value ) { m_ma_period= value ; } void Shift( int value ) { m_ma_shift= value ; } void Method(ENUM_MA_METHOD value ) { m_ma_method= value ; } void Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value ) { m_ma_applied= value ; } void Deviation( double value ) { m_deviation= value ; } void LimitIn( double value ) { m_limit_in= value ; } void LimitOut( double value ) { m_limit_out= value ; } void Pattern_0( int value ) { m_pattern_0= value ; } void Pattern_1( int value ) { m_pattern_1= value ; } virtual bool ValidationSettings( void ); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual int LongCondition( void ); virtual int ShortCondition( void ); protected : bool InitMA(CIndicators *indicators); double Upper( int ind) { return (m_env.Upper(ind)); } double Lower( int ind) { return (m_env.Lower(ind)); } }; CSignalEnvelopes::CSignalEnvelopes( void ) : m_ma_period( 45 ), m_ma_shift( 0 ), m_ma_method(MODE_SMA), m_ma_applied(PRICE_CLOSE), m_deviation( 0.15 ), m_limit_in( 0.2 ), m_limit_out( 0.2 ), m_pattern_0( 90 ), m_pattern_1( 70 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_OPEN+USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW+USE_SERIES_CLOSE; } CSignalEnvelopes::~CSignalEnvelopes( void ) { } bool CSignalEnvelopes::ValidationSettings( void ) { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); if (m_ma_period<= 0 ) { printf(__FUNCTION__+ ": period MA must be greater than 0" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CSignalEnvelopes::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators==NULL) return ( false ); if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitMA(indicators)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool CSignalEnvelopes::InitMA(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators==NULL) return ( false ); if (!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_env))) { printf(__FUNCTION__+ ": error adding object" ); return ( false ); } if (!m_env.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,m_ma_period,m_ma_shift,m_ma_method,m_ma_applied,m_deviation)) { printf(__FUNCTION__+ ": error initializing object" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } int CSignalEnvelopes::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close<lower+m_limit_in*width && close>lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close>upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); } int CSignalEnvelopes::ShortCondition( void ) { int result = 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close>upper-m_limit_in*width && close<upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close<lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

ノート行 6:

#include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh>

テンプレート内にトレーディングシグナルジェネレーターを作成するCExpertSignalベースクラスを含めるために、前処理プログラムに命令を与えました。

テンプレートの編集を続けます。テンプレートがMQL5ウィザードにその後見えることを保証するために、クラスの記述を変更する必要があります：

それでは見てみましょう。以下の行

MQL5ウィザードにて表示されるシグナルクラスの名前を示しています。この名前を以下のように変えます：

次の行；

トレーディングシグナルクラスの変数を表す名前を示しています。これはMQL5ウィザードにて使用されます。これを以下のように修正しましょう。：

次の行；

このパラメーターには同じ名前を与えます：

以下の行はクラス名をセットします：

このパラメーターの名前を変更します；

次のパラメーターはそのままにしておきましょう。

以下のパラメーターグループは、トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターの根底にあるインジケーターのパラメータの記述を担います。以前述べた通り、...MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5をカスタムインジケーターとして使用します。以下のパラメーターを持っています:

input int InpFastEMA= 12 ; input int InpSlowEMA= 26 ; input int InpSignalSMA= 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ;

4.1パラメーター詳細ブロック

上記のパラメーターは、MACD.mq5.にのみ適用され、カスタムインジケーターは全く異なるパラメーターを持つかもしれないことに注意してください。重要な点として、トレーディングシグアンルクラスの記述を持つインジケーターパラメーターをマッチさせることがあります。カスタムインジケーターのためのトレーディングシグナルクラス内のパラメーター記述ブロック、MACD.mq5 は以下です：

そのインジケーターのパラメーターがいかにクラス記述ブロックの詳細と合致しているかみてください。全ての修正の後、そのクラスブロックは以下のようになります；

プログラミングにおいて、コードにコメントを残し、しばらく経ってその部分に戻った時にそのコードを理解しやすくすることが良いとされています。なので、以下のブロックを修正します；

クラスの詳細と合致させるため：

混乱をさけるため、「CSignalEnvelopes」値と「CSignalMyCusInd」を置き換える必要があります。





図6. CSignalEnvelopesとCSignalMyCustIndを置き換える

幾つかの理論的な側面を見てみましょう。

5. CiCustomクラス

カスタムインジケーターのトレーディングインジケータークラスのコードに取り組むために、CiCustomクラスが必要です。CiCustomクラスは、カスタムインジケータを扱うために特別に作成されました。CiCustomクラスは、カスタムインジケーターのデータへの生成やアクセスを提供します。

6. CIndicatorsクラス

CIndicatorsは、時系列のインスタンスとテクニカルインジケータークラスの収集のためのクラスです。CIndicatorsクラスは、テクニカルインンジケータークラスのインスタンスにおける（データの同期、メモリ管理などの）管理と作成、保存を提供します。



Createメソッドのために、CIndicators に特に興味があります。このメソッドは、特定のパラメーターを持つ種類のインジケーターを作成します。

7. トレーディングシグナルクラスの記述の続き

class CSignalMyCustInd : public CExpertSignal { protected : CiEnvelopes m_env; int m_ma_period; int m_ma_shift; ENUM_MA_METHOD m_ma_method; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_ma_applied; double m_deviation; double m_limit_in; double m_limit_out; int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1;

修正する次のコードは、（28 ~ 42行）以下のコードを修正します。

8. トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターのカスタムインジケーターの作成

上記のコードを見てみましょう。以下の行

CiEnvelopes m_env;

オブジェクト- CiEnvelopesクラスインジケーターを宣言しています。CiEnvelopes は、標準ライブラリからのテクニカルインジケーターを扱うクラスです。CiEnvelopesクラスは、標準ライブラリからのテクニカルインジケーターに基づいて作成されました。しかし、カスタムインジケーターに基づいてジェネレーターのコードを記述していきます。したがって、標準ライブラリ内にカスタムインジケーターのためのすでに出来上がったクラスはありません。できることとしては、 CiCustomクラスを使用することです。

CiCustomクラスとしてインジケーターを宣言しましょう；

CiCustom m_mci;

8.1４つの変数

パラメーター記述ブロックを覚えていますか？その記述の中に３つのパラメーターがありました。ジェネレータークラスのprotectedの区域に、４つのパラメータに値を渡すための４つの変数を淵源します。

int m_period_fast; int m_period_slow; int m_period_signal; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_applied;

以下のコードブロックです：

int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1;

このコードは、トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターのトレーディングモデルに「重み」を付ける変数を宣言します。以下のコードと「重み」ブロックと置き換えましょう：

int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1;

9. モデル0

覚えているように、この記事の最初に、トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターによって生成される新しいモデル一つを記述することと決定していました。しかし、上記のコードでは、二つのマーケットモデルを明記しました（モデル０とモデル１）ここでは、モデル０は、重要な補助モデルです。未決注文とトレーディングする際に必要です。モデル０は、未決注文が価格とともに移動することを保証します。トレーディングシグナルジェネレーターと以下の条件を見てみましょう：

MACDカスタムインジケーターは０の線以下にあります。



そして、その値は増え続けます。

バーオープン価格から50ポイントをセットされた未決注文とトレーディングします。

これらの条件は完璧に私たちのトレーディングモデルを描写します。こちらは、どのように移動するかを示します；トレーディングモデルの条件は、バーが現れてすぐにチェックされます。1. 持っているもの：MACDは、０線の下にあり、弾みを得ます。これは買いシグナルに一致します。したがって、未決注文の指値買い注文を行います。



図7. 指値買い未決注文の発行

次のバーNo.2が現れるとすぐにその条件がMACDが０より下にあり、降下していることをチェックします。私たちのトレーディングモデルによると、買い・売りの条件はありません。しかし、注意してください：CExpertSignalクラスのロジックにおいて、買いや売りにおいて条件がないので、すべての未決注文はDELTEDされる必要があります。この場合、もしその価格が突然急激に上昇した場合、未決注文がないので、利益のためマーケットロングに入るための機会を失います。

これは補助モデル０がとても役に立つケースです。補助モデル０は、以下の条件の際に適用されます：

MACDカスタムインジケーターが０より下にある

指値未決注文を発行できます。バーオープン価格から50ポイントの注文を発行したため、価格の動きに沿って指値未決注文をシンプルに動かします。



図8. 指値注文を下に移動させる

したがって、補助モデル０を使用して、価格の動きに応じて未決注文を動かす機会を得ます。

10. テンプレードコードの修正

public : CSignalMyCustInd( void ); ~CSignalMyCustInd( void ); void PeriodMA( int value ) { m_ma_period= value ; } void Shift( int value ) { m_ma_shift= value ; } void Method(ENUM_MA_METHOD value ) { m_ma_method= value ; } void Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value ) { m_ma_applied= value ; } void Deviation( double value ) { m_deviation= value ; } void LimitIn( double value ) { m_limit_in= value ; } void LimitOut( double value ) { m_limit_out= value ; } void Pattern_0( int value ) { m_pattern_0= value ; } void Pattern_1( int value ) { m_pattern_1= value ; } virtual bool ValidationSettings( void ); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual int LongCondition( void ); virtual int ShortCondition( void );

修正される次のコードブロックは以下です；

このブロックでは、調整できるパラメーターの設定用メソッド、トレーディングモデルの重みの調整用メソッド、設定の確認用メソッド、インジケーター初期化メソッド、マーケットモデルが生成されたかをチェックするメソッドを宣言します。

調整可能パラメーターの内の４つの変数を宣言したことを考慮すると、パラメーターの設定用メソッドのブロックは以下になります；

void PeriodFast( int value ) { m_period_fast= value ; } void PeriodSlow( int value ) { m_period_slow= value ; } void PeriodSignal( int value ) { m_period_signal= value ; } void Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value ) { m_applied= value ; }

次のコードは変更されません；

void Pattern_0( int value ) { m_pattern_0= value ; } void Pattern_1( int value ) { m_pattern_1= value ; } virtual bool ValidationSettings( void ); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual int LongCondition( void ); virtual int ShortCondition( void );

修正される次のコードブロックは以下です；

protected : bool InitMA(CIndicators *indicators); double Upper( int ind) { return (m_env.Upper(ind)); } double Lower( int ind) { return (m_env.Lower(ind)); } };

このブロックは大きく修正されます。CIndicatorクラスのGetData メソッドを用いていることに注意してください。呼ばれたメソッドの名前は、コードに直接提供されます；

protected : bool InitMyCustomIndicator(CIndicators *indicators); double Main( int ind) { return (m_mci.GetData( 0 ,ind)); } double Signal( int ind) { return (m_mci.GetData( 1 ,ind)); } double DiffMain( int ind) { return (Main(ind)-Main(ind+ 1 )); } int StateMain( int ind); double State( int ind) { return (Main(ind)-Signal(ind)); } bool ExtState( int ind); bool CompareMaps( int map, int count, bool minimax= false , int start= 0 ); };

次のコードブロックは、コンストラクターです。

CSignalMyCustInd::CSignalMyCustInd( void ) : m_ma_period( 45 ), m_ma_shift( 0 ), m_ma_method( MODE_SMA ), m_ma_applied( PRICE_CLOSE ), m_deviation( 0.15 ), m_limit_in( 0.2 ), m_limit_out( 0.2 ), m_pattern_0( 90 ), m_pattern_1( 70 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_OPEN+USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW+USE_SERIES_CLOSE; }

そのコンストラクターでは、変数の名前を変更します。さrない、以下の二つの身を使用します；USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW

CSignalMyCustInd::CSignalMyCustInd( void ) : m_period_fast( 12 ), m_period_slow( 24 ), m_period_signal( 9 ), m_applied( PRICE_CLOSE ), m_pattern_0( 10 ), m_pattern_1( 50 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW; }

クラスのValidationSettingsメソッドを修正します。

bool CSignalMyCustInd::ValidationSettings( void ) { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); if (m_ma_period<= 0 ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": period MA must be greater than 0" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

チェックボックス内にて、特定のカスタムインジケーターに置いて主な条件をチェックします；m_period_fast>=m_period_slow

bool CSignalMyCustInd::ValidationSettings( void ) { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); if (m_period_fast>=m_period_slow) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": slow period must be greater than fast period" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

次のブロックは、インジケーターの生成を扱います：

bool CSignalMyCustInd::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitMA(indicators)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

カスタムインジケーターに適用されます。

bool CSignalMyCustInd::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitMyCustomIndicator(indicators)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

以下のブロックは、インジケーターの初期化ブロックです；

bool CSignalMyCustInd::InitMA(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!indicators.Add( GetPointer (m_env))) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error adding object" ); return ( false ); } if (!m_env.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,m_ma_period,m_ma_shift,m_ma_method,m_ma_applied,m_deviation)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing object" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

まずは、オブジェクトをコレクションに追加します。インジケーターのパラメーターをセットし、CIndicatorsクラスのCreate メソッドを用いてカスタムインジケーターを作成します。

bool CSignalMyCustInd::InitMyCustomIndicator(CIndicators *indicators) { if (!indicators.Add( GetPointer (m_mci))) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error adding object" ); return ( false ); } MqlParam parameters[ 4 ]; parameters[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; parameters[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\MACD.ex5" ; parameters[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; parameters[ 1 ].integer_value=m_period_fast; parameters[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; parameters[ 2 ].integer_value=m_period_slow; parameters[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; parameters[ 3 ].integer_value=m_period_signal; if (!m_mci.Create(m_symbol.Name(), 0 , IND_CUSTOM , 4 ,parameters)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing object" ); return ( false ); } if (!m_mci.NumBuffers( 4 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

次のブロックは、買い条件をチェックします。

int CSignalMyCustInd::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close<lower+m_limit_in*width && close>lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close>upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

モデル 0の実装によると、二つのモデルがチェックされます；

int CSignalMyCustInd::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (DiffMain(idx)> 0.0 ) { if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 )) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && DiffMain(idx+ 1 )< 0.0 ) result=m_pattern_1; } return (result); }

以下のブロックは売り条件をチェックします；

int CSignalMyCustInd::ShortCondition( void ) { int result = 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close>upper-m_limit_in*width && close<upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close<lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

モデル0の実装によると、二つのモデルがチェックされます；

int CSignalMyCustInd::ShortCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (DiffMain(idx)< 0.0 ) { if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 )) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && DiffMain(idx+ 1 )> 0.0 ) result=m_pattern_1; } return (result); }

結論

この記事がどのようにカスタムインジケーターに基づいてトレーディングシグナルジェネレーターを作成できるかについての理解を助けることができることを願っています。