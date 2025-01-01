DocumentationSections
Create

Creates the indicator of the specified type with the specified parameters.

CIndicator*  Create(
   const string           symbol,     // symbol name
   const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,     // period
   const ENUM_INDICATOR   type,       // type
   const int              count,      // number of parameters
   const MqlParam&        params      // parameters array
   )

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Indicator symbol name.

period

[in]  Indicator timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

type

[in]  Indicator type (ENUM_INDICATOR enumeration value).

count

[in]  Number of parameters for the indicator.

params

[in]  Reference to the parameters array for the indicator.

Return Value

Reference to the created indicator - successful, NULL - cannot create the indicator.