Creates the indicator of the specified type with the specified parameters.
CIndicator* Create(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Indicator symbol name.
period
[in] Indicator timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).
type
[in] Indicator type (ENUM_INDICATOR enumeration value).
count
[in] Number of parameters for the indicator.
params
[in] Reference to the parameters array for the indicator.
Return Value
Reference to the created indicator - successful, NULL - cannot create the indicator.