CiCustom
CiCustom is a class intended for using the custom technical indicators.
Description
CiCustom class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of a custom indicator.
Declaration
class CiCustom: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Custom.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Sets the number of buffers
Gets the number of parameters used when creating an indicator
Gets the type of the specified parameter
Gets the value of the specified parameter of integer type
Gets the value of the specified parameter of double type
Gets the value of the specified parameter of string type
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method