MQL5 Reference 

CiCustom

CiCustom is a class intended for using the custom technical indicators.

Description

CiCustom class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of a custom indicator.

Declaration

   class CiCustom: public CIndicator

   #include <Indicators\Custom.mqh>

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

NumBuffers

Sets the number of buffers

NumParams

Gets the number of parameters used when creating an indicator

ParamType

Gets the type of the specified parameter

ParamLong

Gets the value of the specified parameter of integer type

ParamDouble

Gets the value of the specified parameter of double type

ParamString

Gets the value of the specified parameter of string type

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method