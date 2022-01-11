Manuale MQL5: Sviluppo di un Expert Advisor multi-valuta con un numero illimitato di parametri

Introduzione

L'Expert Advisor multi-valuta considerato nel precedente articolo "MQL5 Cookbook: Manuale MQL5: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Approccio semplice, ordinato e veloce", può essere molto utile se il numero di simboli e parametri della strategia di trading utilizzati è piccolo. Tuttavia, esiste una restrizione sul numero di parametri di input di un Expert Advisor in MQL5: non dovrebbero essere superiori a 1024.

E anche se questo numero sarà molto spesso sufficiente, è molto scomodo usare un elenco così enorme di parametri. Ogni volta che è richiesta una modifica o un'ottimizzazione dei parametri per un determinato simbolo, è necessario cercare i parametri per quel simbolo specifico nell'elenco dei parametri lunghi.

È possibile acquisire familiarità con ulteriori restrizioni nella sezione input della Guida del terminale client.

In questo articolo, creeremo un modello che utilizza un singolo set di parametri per l'ottimizzazione di un sistema di trading, consentendo al contempo un numero illimitato di parametri. L'elenco dei simboli verrà creato in un file di testo standard (*.txt). Anche i parametri di input per ciascun simbolo verranno memorizzati nei file.

Va detto qui che l'Expert Advisor lavorerà su un simbolo nella normale modalità operativa, ma sarai in grado di testarlo nello Strategy Tester su una varietà di simboli selezionati (su ciascun simbolo separatamente).

Sarebbe, infatti, ancora più conveniente creare l'elenco dei simboli direttamente nella finestra Market Watch, considerando che consente anche di salvare set di simboli già pronti. Potremmo anche fare in modo che l'Expert Advisor ottenga l'elenco dei simboli nella finestra Market Watch direttamente dallo Strategy Tester. Ma sfortunatamente, al momento non è possibile accedere alla finestra Market Watch dallo Strategy Tester, quindi dovremo creare manualmente l'elenco dei simboli in anticipo o utilizzando uno script.





Sviluppo dell’ Expert Advisor

L'Expert Advisor multi-valuta descritto nel precedente articolo Manuale MQL5: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Approccio semplice, ordinato e veloce" sarà preso come modello. Decidiamo prima i parametri di input. Come accennato in precedenza, lasceremo solo una serie di parametri. Di seguito è riportato l'elenco dei parametri di input dell'Expert Advisor:

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput int SymbolNumber = 1 ; sinput bool RewriteParameters = false ; sinput ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE ParametersReadingMode=FILE; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; input int IndicatorPeriod = 5 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep = 10 ;

Solo i parametri con il modificatore di input verranno scritti in un file. Inoltre, dovremmo espandere i tre nuovi parametri che non abbiamo mai incontrato prima.

SymbolNumber - questo parametro indica il numero del simbolo dal file che contiene l'elenco dei simboli. Se è impostato su 0, tutti i simboli dell'elenco verranno testati. Se si va oltre l'elenco, il test non verrà eseguito.

- questo parametro indica il numero del simbolo dal file che contiene l'elenco dei simboli. Se è impostato su 0, tutti i simboli dell'elenco verranno testati. Se si va oltre l'elenco, il test non verrà eseguito. RewriteParameters - se questo valore del parametro è impostato su true, il file con i parametri del simbolo specificato (numero nel parametro SymbolNumber ) verrà riscritto utilizzando i valori dei parametri di input correnti. In alternativa, se è impostato su false , i parametri verranno letti da un file.

- se questo valore del parametro è impostato su true, il file con i parametri del simbolo specificato (numero nel parametro ) verrà riscritto utilizzando i valori dei parametri di input correnti. In alternativa, se è impostato su , i parametri verranno letti da un file. ParametersReadingMode - questo parametro indica la modalità di lettura rispetto ai parametri di input. Il tipo di parametro è il ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE enumerazione personalizzata che offre due opzioni: leggere da un file e utilizzare i parametri correnti.

Codice dell'enumerazione ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE:

enum ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE { FILE = 0 , INPUT_PARAMETERS = 1 };

Il numero di simboli è stato precedentemente determinato utilizzando la costante NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS. Questo valore ora dipende da diverse modalità, quindi lo cambieremo nella variabile globale SYMBOLS_COUNT:

int SYMBOLS_COUNT= 0 ;

All'inizio del codice di Expert Advisor, dichiariamo un'altra costante, TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT, che determina le dimensioni delle matrici e il numero di iterazioni di loop durante l'iterazione sui parametri di input:

#define TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT 8

Il file con l'elenco dei simboli, così come la cartella dei file contenente i parametri per ciascun simbolo devono essere collocati nella cartella comune del terminale in quanto è possibile accedervi a livello di programma sia durante il normale funzionamento di Expert Advisor che durante il test.

Ora dobbiamo preparare gli array con cui lavorare in seguito. Tutti gli array nell'Expert Advisor multi-valuta dell'articolo precedente che modificheremo sono statici, cioè con una dimensione preimpostata degli elementi. Dovremmo renderli tutti dinamici poiché la dimensione dipenderà ora dal numero di simboli utilizzati nel file e dalla modalità di lettura dei parametri di input. Aggiungeremo anche nuovi array (evidenziati in giallo) necessari per lavorare con i file:

string InputSymbols[]; int InputIndicatorPeriod[]; double InputTakeProfit[]; double InputStopLoss[]; double InputTrailingStop[]; bool InputReverse[]; double InputLot[]; double InputVolumeIncrease[]; double InputVolumeIncreaseStep[]; int spy_indicator_handles[]; int signal_indicator_handles[]; struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[]; PriceData high[]; PriceData low[]; PriceData close[]; PriceData indicator[]; struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[]; datetime new_bar[]; string input_parameters[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT]= { "IndicatorPeriod" , "TakeProfit" , "StopLoss" , "TrailingStop" , "Reverse" , "Lot" , "VolumeIncrease" , "VolumeIncreaseStep" }; string temporary_symbols[]; double tested_parameters_from_file[]; double tested_parameters_values[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT];

Quindi dobbiamo determinare le dimensioni delle matrici e inizializzarle ai valori.

La matrice di valori dei parametri di input creata in precedenza verrà inizializzata nella funzione InitializeTestedParametersValues() che verrà creata nel file InitializeArrays.mqh. Tale matrice verrà utilizzata per scrivere i valori dei parametri di input nel file.

void InitializeTestedParametersValues() { tested_parameters_values[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod; tested_parameters_values[ 1 ]=TakeProfit; tested_parameters_values[ 2 ]=StopLoss; tested_parameters_values[ 3 ]=TrailingStop; tested_parameters_values[ 4 ]=Reverse; tested_parameters_values[ 5 ]=Lot; tested_parameters_values[ 6 ]=VolumeIncrease; tested_parameters_values[ 7 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }

Ora consideriamo le operazioni sui file. Innanzitutto, crea un'altra libreria di funzioni, FileFunctions.mqh, nella cartella UnlimitedParametersEA\Include del tuo Expert Advisor. Questa libreria verrà utilizzata per creare funzioni relative alla lettura e alla scrittura di dati in un file. Includerlo nel file principale dell'Expert Advisor e in altri file del progetto.

#include "Include\Enums.mqh" #include "Include\InitializeArrays.mqh" #include "Include\Errors.mqh" #include "Include\FileFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include\TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\ToString.mqh" #include "Include\Auxiliary.mqh"

Iniziamo con la creazione di una funzione per la lettura dell'elenco dei simboli da un file di testo - ReadSymbolsFromFile(). Questo file (nomizziamolo TestedSymbols.txt) deve essere inserito nella sottocartella \Files della cartella comune del terminale client MetaTrader 5. Nel mio caso sarà C:\ProgramData\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common ma è necessario controllare attentamente il percorso utilizzando lo TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH costante:

TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH )

\Files della cartella comune del terminale client o in <Terminal Data Folder>\MQL5\Files\. Tutti i file personalizzati devono essere inseriti nella sottocartelladella cartella comune del terminale client o in nelle funzioni mqL5dei file possono solo accedere a queste cartelle.

Per verificare la funzionalità, aggiungere alcuni simboli al file di testo creato, separando ciascuno dei simboli con un'interruzione di riga ("\r

"):





Fig. 1. Elenco dei simboli nel file dalla cartella comune del terminale.

Inoltre, diamo un'occhiata al codice della funzione ReadSymbolsFromFile():

int ReadSymbolsFromFile( string file_name) { int strings_count= 0 ; int file_handle= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ulong offset = 0 ; string text = "" ; while (! FileIsEnding (file_handle) || ! IsStopped ()) { while (! FileIsLineEnding (file_handle) || ! IsStopped ()) { text= FileReadString (file_handle); offset= FileTell (file_handle); if (! FileIsEnding (file_handle)) offset++; FileSeek (file_handle,offset, SEEK_SET ); if (text!= "" ) { strings_count++; ArrayResize (temporary_symbols,strings_count); temporary_symbols[strings_count- 1 ]=text; } break ; } if ( FileIsEnding (file_handle)) break ; } FileClose (file_handle); } return (strings_count); }

Qui, il file di testo viene letto riga per riga. Il nome di ogni strumento finanziario che è stato letto è scritto nell'array temporaneo temporary_symbols[] creato in precedenza (l'effettiva accessibilità del simbolo sul server commerciale verrà verificata in seguito). Inoltre, alla fine la funzione restituisce il numero di stringhe lette, ovvero il numero di simboli su cui verrà testato il nostro Expert Advisor.

Fai sempre riferimento alla MQL5 Reference per informazioni dettagliate su funzioni e identificatori che non hai mai incontrato prima. I commenti forniti nel codice semplificheranno il processo di apprendimento.

Torniamo al file InitializeArrays.mqh in cui creeremo la funzione InitializeInputSymbols() per riempire la matrice InputSymbols[] di nomi di simboli dichiarati in precedenza. I principianti probabilmente lo troveranno piuttosto complesso, quindi ho fornito commenti dettagliati al codice:

void InitializeInputSymbols() { int strings_count= 0 ; string checked_symbol= "" ; strings_count=ReadSymbolsFromFile( "TestedSymbols.txt" ); if (IsOptimization() || ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber> 0 )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<strings_count; s++) { if (s==SymbolNumber- 1 ) { if ((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!= "" ) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]=checked_symbol; } return ; } } } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber== 0 ) { if (ParametersReadingMode==FILE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<strings_count; s++) { if ((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!= "" ) { SYMBOLS_COUNT++; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[SYMBOLS_COUNT- 1 ]=checked_symbol; } } return ; } if (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]= Symbol (); return ; } } if (IsRealtime()) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]= Symbol (); } }

Una volta che la dimensione della matrice di parametri di input è stata determinata dal numero di simboli utilizzati, è necessario impostare la dimensione di tutte le altre matrici di parametri di input. Implementiamolo come funzione separata - ResizeInputParametersArrays():

void ResizeInputParametersArrays() { ArrayResize (InputIndicatorPeriod,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputTakeProfit,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputStopLoss,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputTrailingStop,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputReverse,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputLot,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputVolumeIncrease,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputVolumeIncreaseStep,SYMBOLS_COUNT); }

Ora, dobbiamo creare la funzionalità che ci consentirà di leggere i valori dei parametri di input per ciascun simbolo, nonché di scrivere quei valori di parametro in un file separato (per ciascun simbolo) a seconda della modalità di input selezionata e delle impostazioni di Expert Advisor. Questo sarà fatto in modo simile a come leggiamo l'elenco dei simboli dal file. È un compito complesso, quindi spezzeremolo in diverse procedure.

Innanzitutto, dovremmo imparare a leggere i valori dei parametri di input da un file a un array. La matrice conterrà valori di tipo doppio. In seguito convertiremo alcuni di essi (periodo indicatore e flag di inversione di posizione) rispettivamente in tipi int e bool. L'handle del file aperto e la matrice in cui sono archiviati i valori dei parametri del file vengono passati alla funzione ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile():

bool ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile( int handle, double &array[]) { int delimiter_position = 0 ; int strings_count = 0 ; string read_string = "" ; ulong offset = 0 ; FileSeek (handle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); while (! FileIsLineEnding (handle)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); read_string= FileReadString (handle); delimiter_position= StringFind (read_string, "=" , 0 ); read_string= StringSubstr (read_string,delimiter_position+ 1 ); array[strings_count]= StringToDouble (read_string); offset= FileTell (handle); if ( FileIsLineEnding (handle)) { if (! FileIsEnding (handle)) offset++; FileSeek (handle,offset, SEEK_SET ); strings_count++; break ; } } if ( FileIsEnding (handle)) break ; } return ( true ); }

Quali handle di file e array passeremo a questa funzione? Dipenderà da quali simboli lavoreremo dopo averli letti dal file "TestedSymbols.txt". Ogni simbolo corrisponderà a un determinato file di testo contenente i valori dei parametri di input. Esistono due scenari di casi da considerare:

Il file esiste e leggiamo i valori dei parametri di input da tale file utilizzando la funzione ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile() descritta in precedenza. Il file non esiste o è necessario riscrivere i valori dei parametri di input esistenti.

Il formato del file di testo (un file .ini, sebbene sia possibile scegliere qualsiasi altra estensione ritenuta necessaria) contenente i valori dei parametri di input sarà semplice:

input_parameter_name1=value input_parameter_name2=value .... input_parameter_nameN=value

Combiniamo questa logica in un'unica funzione, ReadWriteInputParameters(), il cui codice è fornito di seguito:

void ReadWriteInputParameters( int symbol_number, string path) { string file_name=path+InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini" ; Print ( "Find the file '" +file_name+ "' ..." ); int file_handle_read= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle_read!= INVALID_HANDLE && !RewriteParameters) { Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' exists, reading..." ); ArrayResize (tested_parameters_from_file,TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT); ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile(file_handle_read,tested_parameters_from_file); if ( ArraySize (tested_parameters_from_file)==TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT) { InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =( int )tested_parameters_from_file[ 0 ]; Print ( "InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] = " +( string )InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number]); InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 1 ]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 2 ]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 3 ]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =( bool )tested_parameters_from_file[ 4 ]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 5 ]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 6 ]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 7 ]; } FileClose (file_handle_read); return ; } if (file_handle_read== INVALID_HANDLE || RewriteParameters) { FileClose (file_handle_read); int file_handle_write= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON , "" ); if (file_handle_write!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { string delimiter= "=" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT; i++) { FileWrite (file_handle_write,input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); Print (input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); } InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =( int )tested_parameters_values[ 0 ]; InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 1 ]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 2 ]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 3 ]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =( bool )tested_parameters_values[ 4 ]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 5 ]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 6 ]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 7 ]; if (RewriteParameters) Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' with parameters of the '" +EXPERT_NAME+ ".ex5 Expert Advisor has been rewritten'" ); else Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' with parameters of the '" +EXPERT_NAME+ ".ex5 Expert Advisor has been created'" ); } FileClose (file_handle_write); } }

L'ultima funzione di file CreateInputParametersFolder() creerà una cartella con il nome di Expert Advisor nella cartella comune del terminale client. Questa è la cartella da cui verranno letti/scritti i file di testo (nel nostro caso, i file .ini) con i valori dei parametri di input. Proprio come nella funzione precedente, controlleremo se la cartella esiste. Se la cartella è stata creata correttamente o esiste già, la funzione restituirà il percorso o una stringa vuota in caso di errore:

string CreateInputParametersFolder() { long search_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string EA_root_folder =EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; string returned_filename = "" ; string search_path = "" ; string folder_filter = "*" ; bool is_root_folder = false ; search_path=folder_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (search_path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if (returned_filename==EA_root_folder) is_root_folder= true ; if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!is_root_folder) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( "" ); if (returned_filename==EA_root_folder) { is_root_folder= true ; break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or " "the folder '" + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH )+ "' is empty: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); search_path=EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; if (!is_root_folder) { if ( FolderCreate (EXPERT_NAME, FILE_COMMON )) { is_root_folder= true ; Print ( "The root folder of the '..\\" +EXPERT_NAME+ "\\ Expert Advisor has been created'" ); } else { Print ( "Error when creating " "the root folder of the Expert Advisor: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (is_root_folder) return (search_path+ "\\" ); return ( "" ); }

Mettiamo ora insieme le chiamate di funzione sopra in una singola funzione - InitializeInputParametersArrays(). Questa funzione copre 4 opzioni di inizializzazione dei parametri di input quando si lavora con Expert Advisor:

Modalità operativa standard (o ottimizzazione dei parametri per un simbolo selezionato) utilizzando i valori dei parametri di input correnti Riscrittura dei parametri nei file durante il test o l'ottimizzazione Test di un simbolo selezionato Test di tutti i simboli nell'elenco dal file

Tutte le operazioni sono spiegate in commenti dettagliati al codice:

void InitializeInputParametersArrays() { string path= "" ; if (IsRealtime() || IsOptimization() || (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS && !RewriteParameters)) { InitializeWithCurrentValues(); return ; } if (RewriteParameters) { InitializeWithCurrentValues(); if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) ReadWriteInputParameters( 0 ,path); return ; } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber> 0 ) { if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return ; } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber== 0 ) { if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return ; } }

Nelle modalità #1 e #2 usiamo la funzione InitializeWithCurrentValues(). Inizializza l'indice zero (unico) ai valori dei parametri di input correnti. In altre parole, questa funzione viene utilizzata quando è richiesto un solo simbolo:

void InitializeWithCurrentValues() { InputIndicatorPeriod[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod; InputTakeProfit[ 0 ]=TakeProfit; InputStopLoss[ 0 ]=StopLoss; InputTrailingStop[ 0 ]=TrailingStop; InputReverse[ 0 ]=Reverse; InputLot[ 0 ]=Lot; InputVolumeIncrease[ 0 ]=VolumeIncrease; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[ 0 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }

Ora dobbiamo fare la cosa più semplice, ma la più importante: implementare chiamate consecutive delle funzioni di cui sopra dal punto di ingresso, le OnInit() funzione:

void OnInit () { InitializeTestedParametersValues(); InitializeInputSymbols(); ResizeInputParametersArrays(); InitializeIndicatorHandlesArrays(); InitializeInputParametersArrays(); GetSpyHandles(); GetIndicatorHandles(); InitializeNewBarArray(); ResizeDataArrays(); }

Quindi, abbiamo finito con il codice. Puoi familiarizzare con le funzioni descritte usando i file allegati all'articolo, non c'è nulla di complicato in essi. Ora, andiamo oltre per vedere cosa abbiamo ottenuto come risultato e come può essere utilizzato.





Ottimizzazione dei parametri e test expert advisor

Come già accennato, dovresti avere il file TestedSymbols.txt con l'elenco dei simboli nella cartella comune del terminale client. Come esempio/a scopo di test, creeremo un elenco di tre simboli: AUDUSD, EURUSD e NZDUSD. Ora ottimizzeremo uno dopo l’altro i parametri di input per ciascun simbolo. Il tester strategico deve essere impostato come mostrato di seguito:





Fig. 2. Impostazioni di Strategy Tester.

È possibile impostare qualsiasi simbolo (nel nostro caso, EURUSD) nella scheda "Impostazioni" poiché non influisce sull'Expert Advisor. Quindi selezioniamo i parametri per l'ottimizzazione dell'Expert Advisor:





Fig. 3. Parametri di input dell'Expert Advisor.

La figura precedente mostra che il parametro SymbolNumber (Numero del simbolo testato) è impostato su 1. Ciò significa che durante l'esecuzione dell'ottimizzazione Expert Advisor utilizzerà il primo simbolo dell'elenco dal file TestedSymbols.txt. Nel nostro caso, è AUDUSD.

Nota:a causa delle peculiarità di questo Expert Advisor (l'elenco dei simboli è impostato leggendo dal file di testo), l'ottimizzazione con agenti remoti non sarà possibile. Cercheremo di aggirare questa restrizione in uno dei seguenti articoli di questa serie.

Dopo aver completato l'ottimizzazione, è possibile eseguire test, studiando i risultati di diversi passaggi di ottimizzazione. Se si desidera che Expert Advisor legga i parametri dal file, è necessario selezionare File nell'elenco a discesa del parametro ParametersReadingMode (modalità di lettura dei parametri). Per poter utilizzare i parametri correnti di Expert Advisor (impostati nella scheda "Impostazioni", è necessario selezionare l'opzione Parametri di input.

L'opzione Parametri di input è certamente necessaria per visualizzare i risultati dell'ottimizzazione. Quando si esegue il test per la prima volta, Expert Advisor creerà una cartella con il nome corrispondente nella cartella comune del terminale. La cartella creata conterrà un file con i parametri correnti del simbolo testato. Nel nostro caso, questo è AUDUSD.ini. Puoi vedere il contenuto di questo file nella figura seguente:





Fig. 4. Elenco dei parametri di input nel file del simbolo.

Una volta trovata la combinazione di parametri richiesta, è necessario impostaretrue nel parametro RewriteParameters (Riscrittura dei parametri) ed eseguire nuovamente il test. Il file dei parametri verrà aggiornato. In seguito è possibile impostare nuovamente false e controllare altri risultati dei passaggi di ottimizzazione. È inoltre conveniente confrontare i risultati dei valori scritti nel file con quelli impostati nei parametri di input semplicemente passando da un'opzione all'altro del parametro Modalità di lettura dei parametri.

Quindi, eseguiamo l'ottimizzazione per EURUSD, che è il secondo simbolo nell'elenco dal file dell'elenco dei simboli. Per fare ciò, dobbiamo impostare il valore del parametro del Numero del simbolo testato uguale a 2. Dopo l'ottimizzazione, e dopo aver determinato i parametri e averli scritti nel file, lo stesso dovrà essere fatto anche per il terzo simbolo della lista.

Una volta che i parametri per tutti i simboli sono stati scritti nel file, è possibile visualizzare i risultati per ciascun simbolo separatamente, specificando il numero del simbolo, oppure visualizzare il risultato cumulativo per tutti i simboli, impostando il numero del simbolo testato su 0. Ho ottenuto il seguente risultato cumulativo per tutti i simboli:





Fig. 5. Risultato cumulativo dell'Expert Advisor multivaluta.





Conclusione

Di conseguenza, abbiamo un modello abbastanza conveniente per gli Expert Advisor multi-valuta. Può essere sviluppato ulteriormente, se lo si desidera. Allegato all'articolo è l'archivio scaricabile con i file dell'Expert Advisor per la vostra considerazione. Dopo aver decompresso, posizionare la cartella UnlimitedParametersEA nella cartella terminale <MetaTrader 5>\MQL5\Experts. L'indicatore EventsSpy.mq5 deve essere posizionato nella cartella terminale <MetaTrader 5>\MQL5\Indicators. Oltre a ciò, non dimenticare di creare il file di testo TestedSymbols.txt nella cartella comune del terminale client.