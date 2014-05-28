Libro de Recetas MQL5: Desarrollar un Asesor Experto Multidivisa con un Número Ilimitado de Parámetros

Introducción

El Asesor Experto multidivisa presentado en el artículo anterior "MQL5 Cookbook: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Simple, Neat and Quick Approach" (“Libro de Recetas MQL5: Asesor Experto -Multidivisa - Enfoque Sencillo, Claro y Rápido”) puede ser muy útil si el número de símbolos y parámetros de estrategia de trading que se usan es pequeño. Sin embargo, hay una restricción en el número de parámetros de entrada en un Asesor Experto en MQL5: no deben superar los 1.024.

Y a pesar de que este número a menudo es suficiente, usar una lista de parámetros tan grande puede resultar muy incómodo. Cada vez que se requiere un cambio u optimización de parámetros para un símbolo específico, debe buscar parámetros para ese símbolo específico en la larga lista de parámetros.

Se puede familiarizar con otras restricciones en la sección Inputs (Entradas), en el material de Ayuda del terminal.

En este artículo crearemos un patrón que usa un solo conjunto de parámetros para la optimización del sistema de trading, a la vez que permite un número ilimitado de parámetros. La lista de símbolos se creará en un archivo de texto estándar (*.txt). Los parámetros de entrada para cada símbolo también se almacenarán en archivos.

Debemos mencionar que el Asesor Experto funcionará en un símbolo en el modo de operación normal, pero podrá simularlo en el Probador de Estrategias en una gran variedad de símbolos seleccionados (en cada símbolo por separado).

De hecho, sería conveniente crear una lista de símbolos directamente en la ventana de Market Watch (Observación de Mercado), teniendo en cuenta que incluso permite guardar conjuntos de símbolos ya preparados. También podríamos hacer que el Asesor Experto obtuviera la lista de símbolos en la ventana de Market Watch directamente del Probador de Estrategias. Lamentablemente, en estos momentos no es posible acceder a la ventana de Market Watch desde el Probador de Estrategias, de modo que tenemos que crear antes la lista de símbolos manualmente, o usando un script.





Desarrollo de Asesor Experto

El Asesor Experto multidivisa presentado en el artículo anterior "MQL5 Cookbook: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Simple, Neat and Quick Approach" se tomará como plantilla. Decidamos primero cuáles serán los parámetros centrada. Tal y como mencionamos arriba, solo dejaremos un conjunto de parámetros. Abajo tiene la lista de parámetros centrada del Asesor Experto:

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput int SymbolNumber = 1 ; sinput bool RewriteParameters = false ; sinput ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE ParametersReadingMode=FILE; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; input int IndicatorPeriod = 5 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep = 10 ;

Solo se escribirán en un archivo los parámetros con el modificador input. Además, debemos expandir los tres nuevos parámetros que hasta ahora no habíamos visto.

SymbolNumber - este parámetro indica el número de símbolo del archivo que contiene la lista de símbolos. Si se configura a 0, todos los símbolos de la lista entrarán en la simulación. Si va más allá de la lista, la simulación no se llevará a cabo.

- este parámetro indica el número de símbolo del archivo que contiene la lista de símbolos. Si se configura a 0, todos los símbolos de la lista entrarán en la simulación. Si va más allá de la lista, la simulación no se llevará a cabo. RewriteParameters - si este parámetro está configurado como “true”, el archivo con parámetros del símbolo especificado (el número en el parámetro SymbolNumber ) se reescribirá usando valores de parámetros de entrada actuales. Alternativamente, si está configurado como false , los parámetros se leerán de un archivo.

- si este parámetro está configurado como “true”, el archivo con parámetros del símbolo especificado (el número en el parámetro ) se reescribirá usando valores de parámetros de entrada actuales. Alternativamente, si está configurado como , los parámetros se leerán de un archivo. ParametersReadingMode - este parámetro indica el modo de lectura con respecto a los parámetros de entrada. El tipo del parámetro es la enumeración personalizada ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE, que ofrece dos opciones: leer de un archivo y usar parámetros actuales.

El código de la enumeración ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE:

enum ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE { FILE = 0 , INPUT_PARAMETERS = 1 };

El número de símbolos se determinó anteriormente usando la constante NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS. Este valor ahora depende de modos diferentes, de modo que lo cambiaremos a la variable global SYMBOLS_COUNT:

int SYMBOLS_COUNT= 0 ;

Al comienzo del código del Asesor Experto declararemos otra constante, TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT, que determina los tamaños de array y el número de iteraciones de bucle al iterar en parámetros de entrada:

#define TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT 8

El archivo con la lista de símbolos, así como la carpeta de archivos que contiene los parámetros para cada símbolo, se deben situar en la carpeta común del terminal a la que se puede acceder a nivel del programa, tanto durante la operación normal del Asesor Experto como durante la simulación.

Ahora debemos preparar los arrays con los que trabajaremos después. Todos los arrays en el Asesor Experto multidivisa del artículo anterior que ahora vamos a modificar son estáticos, es decir, tienen un tamaño preconfigurado de elementos. Debemos convertirlos en dinámicos, puesto que el tamaño ahora dependerá del número de símbolos usados en el archivo y en el modo de lectura de parámetros de entrada. También vamos añadir arrays nuevos (destacados en amarillo), que se requieren para trabajar con archivos:

string InputSymbols[]; int InputIndicatorPeriod[]; double InputTakeProfit[]; double InputStopLoss[]; double InputTrailingStop[]; bool InputReverse[]; double InputLot[]; double InputVolumeIncrease[]; double InputVolumeIncreaseStep[]; int spy_indicator_handles[]; int signal_indicator_handles[]; struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[]; PriceData high[]; PriceData low[]; PriceData close[]; PriceData indicator[]; struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[]; datetime new_bar[]; string input_parameters[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT]= { "IndicatorPeriod" , "TakeProfit" , "StopLoss" , "TrailingStop" , "Reverse" , "Lot" , "VolumeIncrease" , "VolumeIncreaseStep" }; string temporary_symbols[]; double tested_parameters_from_file[]; double tested_parameters_values[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT];

A continuación, debemos determinar los tamaños de array e inicializarlos.

El array de valores de parámetros de entrada creado arriba se inicializará en la función InitializeTestedParametersValues(), que vamos a crear en el archivo InitializeArrays.mqh. Este array se usará para escribir valores de parámetros de entrada al archivo.

void InitializeTestedParametersValues() { tested_parameters_values[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod; tested_parameters_values[ 1 ]=TakeProfit; tested_parameters_values[ 2 ]=StopLoss; tested_parameters_values[ 3 ]=TrailingStop; tested_parameters_values[ 4 ]=Reverse; tested_parameters_values[ 5 ]=Lot; tested_parameters_values[ 6 ]=VolumeIncrease; tested_parameters_values[ 7 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }

Tratemos ahora las operaciones de archivo. Primero, crearemos otra biblioteca de funciones, FileFunctions.mqh, en la carpeta UnlimitedParametersEA\Include de su Asesor Experto. Esta biblioteca se usará para crear funciones relativas a la lectura y escritura de datos en un archivo. Inclúyala en el archivo principal del Asesor Experto y otros archivos del proyecto.

#include "Include\Enums.mqh" #include "Include\InitializeArrays.mqh" #include "Include\Errors.mqh" #include "Include\FileFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include\TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\ToString.mqh" #include "Include\Auxiliary.mqh"

Empezaremos creando una función para leer la lista de símbolos de un archivo de texto - ReadSymbolsFromFile(). Este archivo (que llamaremos TestedSymbols.txt) se debe colocar en la sub-carpeta \Files del terminal de cliente MetaTrader 5. En mi caso, será C:\ProgramData\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common, pero usted debe comprobar la ruta en su caso usando la constante estándar TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH:

TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH )

\Files de la carpeta común del terminal de cliente, o en <Terminal Data Folder>\MQL5\Files\. Las Todos los archivos personalizados se deben colocar en la subcarpetade la carpeta común del terminal de cliente, o en. Las funciones de archivo solo pueden acceder a estas carpetas.

Para comprobar la funcionalidad, añada unos cuantos símbolos al archivo de texto creado, separando cada uno de los símbolos con una barra ("\r

"):





Fig. 1. Lista de símbolos en el archivo de la carpeta común del terminal.

Echemos también un vistazo al código de la función ReadSymbolsFromFile():

int ReadSymbolsFromFile( string file_name) { int strings_count= 0 ; int file_handle= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ulong offset = 0 ; string text = "" ; while (! FileIsEnding (file_handle) || ! IsStopped ()) { while (! FileIsLineEnding (file_handle) || ! IsStopped ()) { text= FileReadString (file_handle); offset= FileTell (file_handle); if (! FileIsEnding (file_handle)) offset++; FileSeek (file_handle,offset, SEEK_SET ); if (text!= "" ) { strings_count++; ArrayResize (temporary_symbols,strings_count); temporary_symbols[strings_count- 1 ]=text; } break ; } if ( FileIsEnding (file_handle)) break ; } FileClose (file_handle); } return (strings_count); }

Aquí, el archivo de texto o se lee línea por línea. El nombre de cada instrumento financiero que sí ha leído se escribe en el array temporal temporary_symbols[] creado anteriormente (la accesibilidad real del símbolo en el servidor de trading se comprobará más tarde). Además, al final la función devuelve el número de cadenas de caracteres leídas, es decir, el número de símbolos en el que se simulará el Asesor Experto.

Siempre puede acudir al material de referencia MQL5 Para obtener información más detallada sobre funciones e identificadores que todavía no conozca. Los comentarios facilitados en el código simplificarán el proceso de aprendizaje.

Volvamos al archivo InitializeArrays.mqh, donde vamos a crear la función InitializeInputSymbols() para llenar el array InputSymbols[] de nombres de símbolo declarados anteriormente. A los principiantes probablemente les parecerá bastante complejo, por lo que he incluido comentarios detallados en el código:

void InitializeInputSymbols() { int strings_count= 0 ; string checked_symbol= "" ; strings_count=ReadSymbolsFromFile( "TestedSymbols.txt" ); if (IsOptimization() || ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber> 0 )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<strings_count; s++) { if (s==SymbolNumber- 1 ) { if ((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!= "" ) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]=checked_symbol; } return ; } } } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber== 0 ) { if (ParametersReadingMode==FILE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<strings_count; s++) { if ((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!= "" ) { SYMBOLS_COUNT++; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[SYMBOLS_COUNT- 1 ]=checked_symbol; } } return ; } if (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]= Symbol (); return ; } } if (IsRealtime()) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]= Symbol (); } }

Una vez que el tamaño del array de parámetros de entrada se ha determinado por el número de símbolos usados, debe configurar el tamaño de todos los demás arrays de parámetros de entrada. Implementémoslo en una función separada, ResizeInputParametersArrays():

void ResizeInputParametersArrays() { ArrayResize (InputIndicatorPeriod,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputTakeProfit,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputStopLoss,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputTrailingStop,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputReverse,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputLot,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputVolumeIncrease,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputVolumeIncreaseStep,SYMBOLS_COUNT); }

Ahora debemos crear la funcionalidad que nos permita leer valores de parámetros de entrada para cada símbolo, así como escribir esos valores de parámetros en un archivo separado (para cada símbolo), dependiendo del modo de entrada seleccionado en la configuración del Asesor Experto. Esto se hará de forma similar a la forma en que leímos la lista de símbolos del archivo. Es una tarea compleja, de modo que la vamos a dividir en varios procedimientos.

En primer lugar, debemos aprender a leer valores de parámetros de entrada de un archivo a un array. El array contendrá valores de tipo doble. Más tarde convertiremos algunos de ellos (flag de período de indicador y de inversión de posición) a los tipos int y bool, respectivamente. El identificador de abrir archivo y el array donde están guardados los valores de los parámetros del archivo se pasan a la función ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile():

bool ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile( int handle, double &array[]) { int delimiter_position = 0 ; int strings_count = 0 ; string read_string = "" ; ulong offset = 0 ; FileSeek (handle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); while (! FileIsLineEnding (handle)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); read_string= FileReadString (handle); delimiter_position= StringFind (read_string, "=" , 0 ); read_string= StringSubstr (read_string,delimiter_position+ 1 ); array[strings_count]= StringToDouble (read_string); offset= FileTell (handle); if ( FileIsLineEnding (handle)) { if (! FileIsEnding (handle)) offset++; FileSeek (handle,offset, SEEK_SET ); strings_count++; break ; } } if ( FileIsEnding (handle)) break ; } return ( true ); }

¿Qué identificadores de archivo y arrays se pasarán a esta función? Dependerá de los símbolos con los que vayamos a trabajar después de leerlos del archivo “TestedSymbols.txt”. Cada símbolo se corresponderá con un determinado archivo de texto que contiene valores de parámetros de entrada. Nos podemos encontrar con dos situaciones:

El archivo existe y podemos leer valores de parámetros de entrada de ese archivo usando la función ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile() descrita arriba. El archivo no existe o necesitamos reescribir los valores de parámetros de entrada ya existentes.

El formato del archivo de texto (un archivo .ini, aunque puede elegir cualquier otra extensión que considere necesaria) que contiene los valores de parámetros de entrada será sencillo:

input_parameter_name1=value input_parameter_name2=value .... input_parameter_nameN=value

Combinemos esta lógica en una sola función, ReadWriteInputParameters(), cuyo código se facilita abajo:

void ReadWriteInputParameters( int symbol_number, string path) { string file_name=path+InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini" ; Print ( "Find the file '" +file_name+ "' ..." ); int file_handle_read= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle_read!= INVALID_HANDLE && !RewriteParameters) { Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' exists, reading..." ); ArrayResize (tested_parameters_from_file,TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT); ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile(file_handle_read,tested_parameters_from_file); if ( ArraySize (tested_parameters_from_file)==TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT) { InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =( int )tested_parameters_from_file[ 0 ]; Print ( "InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] = " +( string )InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number]); InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 1 ]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 2 ]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 3 ]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =( bool )tested_parameters_from_file[ 4 ]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 5 ]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 6 ]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 7 ]; } FileClose (file_handle_read); return ; } if (file_handle_read== INVALID_HANDLE || RewriteParameters) { FileClose (file_handle_read); int file_handle_write= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON , "" ); if (file_handle_write!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { string delimiter= "=" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT; i++) { FileWrite (file_handle_write,input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); Print (input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); } InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =( int )tested_parameters_values[ 0 ]; InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 1 ]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 2 ]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 3 ]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =( bool )tested_parameters_values[ 4 ]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 5 ]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 6 ]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 7 ]; if (RewriteParameters) Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' with parameters of the '" +EXPERT_NAME+ ".ex5 Expert Advisor has been rewritten'" ); else Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' with parameters of the '" +EXPERT_NAME+ ".ex5 Expert Advisor has been created'" ); } FileClose (file_handle_write); } }

La última función de archivo CreateInputParametersFolder() creará una carpeta con el nombre del Asesor Experto en la carpeta común del terminal de cliente. Esta es la carpeta desde donde se leen y escriben archivos de texto (en nuestro caso, archivos .ini) con valores de parámetros de entrada. Al igual que en la función anterior, comprobaremos si la carpeta existe. Si la carpeta se ha creado recientemente o ya existe, la función devolverá la ruta, o una cadena de caracteres vacía en caso de que se dé un error:

string CreateInputParametersFolder() { long search_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string EA_root_folder =EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; string returned_filename = "" ; string search_path = "" ; string folder_filter = "*" ; bool is_root_folder = false ; search_path=folder_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (search_path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if (returned_filename==EA_root_folder) is_root_folder= true ; if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!is_root_folder) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( "" ); if (returned_filename==EA_root_folder) { is_root_folder= true ; break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or " "the folder '" + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH )+ "' is empty: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); search_path=EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; if (!is_root_folder) { if ( FolderCreate (EXPERT_NAME, FILE_COMMON )) { is_root_folder= true ; Print ( "The root folder of the '..\\" +EXPERT_NAME+ "\\ Expert Advisor has been created'" ); } else { Print ( "Error when creating " "the root folder of the Expert Advisor: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (is_root_folder) return (search_path+ "\\" ); return ( "" ); }

Ahora pongamos las llamadas de la función de arriba todas juntas en una sola función: InitializeInputParametersArrays(). Esta función cubrirá 4 opciones de inicialización de parámetros de entrada al trabajar con el Asesor Experto:

Modo de operación estándar (u optimización de parámetros para un símbolo seleccionado) usando valores de parámetros de entrada actuales Reescribir parámetros en archivos durante la simulación o la optimización Simular un símbolo seleccionado Simular todos los símbolos en la lista del archivo

Todas las operaciones se explican en los comentarios detallados en el código:

void InitializeInputParametersArrays() { string path= "" ; if (IsRealtime() || IsOptimization() || (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS && !RewriteParameters)) { InitializeWithCurrentValues(); return ; } if (RewriteParameters) { InitializeWithCurrentValues(); if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) ReadWriteInputParameters( 0 ,path); return ; } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber> 0 ) { if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return ; } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber== 0 ) { if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return ; } }

En los modos #1 y #2 usamos la función InitializeWithCurrentValues(). Inicializará el índice cero (solo) en valores de parámetros de entrada actuales. En otras palabras, esta función se usa cuando solo se requiere un símbolo.

void InitializeWithCurrentValues() { InputIndicatorPeriod[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod; InputTakeProfit[ 0 ]=TakeProfit; InputStopLoss[ 0 ]=StopLoss; InputTrailingStop[ 0 ]=TrailingStop; InputReverse[ 0 ]=Reverse; InputLot[ 0 ]=Lot; InputVolumeIncrease[ 0 ]=VolumeIncrease; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[ 0 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }

Ahora debemos hacer lo más sencillo, que es también lo más importante: implementar llamadas consecutivas de las funciones de arriba desde el punto de entrada, la función OnInit():

void OnInit () { InitializeTestedParametersValues(); InitializeInputSymbols(); ResizeInputParametersArrays(); InitializeIndicatorHandlesArrays(); InitializeInputParametersArrays(); GetSpyHandles(); GetIndicatorHandles(); InitializeNewBarArray(); ResizeDataArrays(); }

Y así, hemos terminado con el código. Se puede familiarizar con las funciones descritas usando los archivos adjuntos en el artículo, no hay nada complicado en ellos. Ahora continuemos para ver qué hemos obtenido como resultado y cómo se puede usar.





Optimizar Parámetros y Simular el Asesor Experto

Como ya mencionamos antes, debería tener el archivo TestedSymbols.txt con la lista de símbolos en la carpeta común del terminal de cliente. Como ejemplo para la simulación, crearemos una lista de tres símbolos: AUDUSD, EURUSD y NZDUSD. Ahora optimizaremos los parámetros de entrada consecutivamente para cada símbolo por separado. El Probador de Estrategias debe configurarse tal y como se muestra abajo:





Fig. 2. Configuración de Probador de Estrategias.

Puede configurar cualquier símbolo (en nuestro caso, EURUSD) en la pestaña "Settings" (“Configuración”), puesto que no afecta al Asesor Experto. A continuación seleccionaremos parámetros de optimización para el Asesor Experto:





Fig. 3. Parámetros de entrada para el Asesor Experto.

La figura de arriba muestra que el parámetro SymbolNumber (número del símbolo simulado) está configurado a 1. Esto significa que, al ejecutar la optimización, el Asesor Experto usará el primer símbolo de la lista del archivo TestedSymbols.txt. En nuestro caso, es AUDUSD.

Nota: a causa de las peculiaridades de este Asesor Experto (la lista de símbolos está configurada con la lectura del archivo de texto), la optimización con agentes remotos no será posible. Trataremos de evitar esta restricción en uno de los siguientes artículos de esta serie.

Tras completar la optimización podrá llevar a cabo simulaciones, estudiando los resultados de los diferentes pases de optimización. Si desea que el Asesor Experto lea parámetros del archivo, debe seleccionar File (Archivo) en la lista desplegable del parámetro ParametersReadingMode (modo de lectura de parámetros). Para poder usar los parámetros actuales del Asesor Experto (ajustados en la pestaña de configuración), debe seleccionar la opción Input parameters (Parámetros de entrada).

La opción Input parameters es, sin duda, necesaria para ver los resultados de la optimización. Para ejecutar la simulación por primera vez, el Asesor Experto creará una carpeta con el nombre correspondiente en la carpeta común del terminal. La carpeta creada contendrá un archivo con parámetros actuales del símbolo simulado. En nuestro caso, éste será AUDUSD.ini. Puede ver el contenido de este archivo en la figura de abajo:





Fig. 4. Lista de parámetros de entrada en el archivo del símbolo.

Cuando la combinación requerida de parámetros se ha encontrado, deberá configurar true en el parámetro RewriteParameters (Reescritura de parámetros) y ejecutar la simulación de nuevo. El parámetro se actualizará. Después puede configurar false de nuevo y comprobar los resultados de otros pases de optimización. También es conveniente comparar resultados de valores escritos en el archivo con aquellos que están configurados en los parámetros de entrada simplemente cambiando las opciones del parámetro Parameter reading mode.

Después, ejecutaremos la optimización para EURUSD, que es el segundo símbolo en la lista del archivo de la lista de símbolos. Para ello, deberemos configurar el valor del parámetro Number of the tested symbol (Número del símbolo simulado) para que sea igual a 2. Tras la optimización, y después de determinar los parámetros y escribirlos en el archivo, deberemos hacer lo mismo para el tercer símbolo en la lista.

Una vez que los parámetros para todos los símbolos ya se han escrito en el archivo, puede ver los resultados para cada símbolo por separado especificando el número de símbolo, o puede ver el resultado acumulativo de todos los símbolos configurando el número del símbolo simulado a 0. Yo he obtenido el siguiente resultado acumulativo para todos los símbolos:





Fig. 5. El resultado acumulativo del Asesor Experto multidivisa.





Conclusión

Como resultado, he obtenido un patrón muy conveniente para Asesores Expertos multidivisa. Se puede seguir desarrollando, si así lo desea. Adjunta al artículo puede encontrar la carpeta descargable con los archivos del Asesor Experto para su estudio personal. Tras descomprimirla, coloque la carpeta UnlimitedParametersEA en <MetaTrader 5 terminal folder>\MQL5\Experts. El indicador EventsSpy.mq5 se debe colocar en <MetaTrader 5 terminal folder>\MQL5\Indicators. Además de todo ello, no olvide crear el archivo de texto TestedSymbols.txt en la carpeta común del terminal de cliente.