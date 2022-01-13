MQL5 Tarif Defteri Sınırsız Sayıda Parametreye Sahip Çok Para Birimli Uzman Danışman Geliştirme
Giriş
Önceki makalede MQL5 Tarif Defteri: Çok Para Birimli Uzman Danışmanı - Basit, Düzgün ve Hızlı Yaklaşım" değerlendirilen çok para birimli Uzman Danışman, kullanılan sembollerin ve alım satım stratejisi parametrelerinin sayısı küçükse çok yararlı olabilir. Ancak, MQL5'te bir Uzman Danışmanın giriş parametrelerinin sayısına dair bir kısıtlama vardır: Bu sayı 1024'ten fazla olamaz.
Ve bu sayı çoğu zaman yeterli olsa da, bu kadar büyük bir parametre listesi kullanmak çok sakıncalıdır. Belirli bir sembol için her parametre değişikliği veya optimizasyonu gerektiğinde, uzun parametre listesinde bu belirli sembol için parametreleri aramanız gerekir.
Bu makalede, sınırsız sayıda parametreye izin verirken, bir alım satım sisteminin optimizasyonu için tek bir parametre seti kullanan bir model oluşturacağız. Sembollerin listesi standart bir metin dosyasında (*.txt) saklanacaktır. Her sembol için giriş parametreleri de dosyalarda saklanacaktır.
Burada, Uzman Danışmanın normal çalışma modunda tek bir sembol üzerinde çalışacağını, ancak bunu Strateji Test Cihazında seçilen çeşitli semboller üzerinde (her bir sembol üzerinde ayrı ayrı) test edebileceğinizi belirtmemiz gerekir.
Aslında, sembol listesini doğrudan Piyasa İzleme penceresinde oluşturmak, bunun hazır sembol setlerini kaydetmeye bile izin verdiği düşünüldüğünde, daha da kullanışlı olacaktır. Uzman Danışmanın, Piyasa İzleme penceresindeki sembol listesini doğrudan Strateji Test Cihazından elde etmesini bile sağlayabiliriz. Ancak, Strateji Test Cihazından Piyasa İzleme penceresine erişmek şu anda maalesef mümkün değil, bu yüzden sembol listesini önceden manuel olarak veya bir betik kullanarak oluşturmamız gerekecek.
Uzman Danışman Geliştirme
Önceki makalede MQL5 Tarif Defteri: Çok Para Birimli Uzman Danışman - Hızlı, Sade ve Hızlı Yaklaşım" makalesinde içerilen çok para birimli Uzman Danışmanı bir şablon olarak alacağız. İlk olarak giriş parametrelerine karar verelim. Yukarıda belirtildiği gibi, sadece parametrelerin bir setini bırakacağız. Uzman Danışmanın giriş parametrelerinin listesi aşağıda yer almaktadır:
//--- Input parameters of the Expert Advisor sinput long MagicNumber =777; // Magic number sinput int Deviation =10; // Slippage sinput string delimeter_00=""; // -------------------------------- sinput int SymbolNumber =1; // Number of the tested symbol sinput bool RewriteParameters =false; // Rewriting parameters sinput ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE ParametersReadingMode=FILE; // Parameter reading mode sinput string delimeter_01=""; // -------------------------------- input int IndicatorPeriod =5; // Indicator period input double TakeProfit =100; // Take Profit input double StopLoss =50; // Stop Loss input double TrailingStop =10; // Trailing Stop input bool Reverse =true; // Position reversal input double Lot =0.1; // Lot input double VolumeIncrease =0.1; // Position volume increase input double VolumeIncreaseStep =10; // Volume increase step
Sadece giriş değiştiricisine sahip parametreler bir dosyaya yazılacaktır. Ayrıca, daha önce hiç karşılaşmadığımız üç yeni parametreyi de genişletmeliyiz.
- SymbolNumber - bu parametre sembol listesini içeren dosyadan sembol sayısını belirtir. 0 olarak ayarlanırsa listedeki tüm semboller test edilecektir. Liste dışına çıkarsanız test yapılmayacaktır.
- RewriteParameters - bu parametre değeri true olarak ayarlanırsa, belirtilen sembolün parametrelerine (SymbolNumber parametresindeki sayı) sahip dosya mevcut giriş parametresi değerleri kullanılarak yeniden yazılacaktır. Alternatif olarak, eğer false olarak ayarlanırsa, parametreler bir dosyadan okunacaktır.
- ParametersReadingMode - bu parametre, giriş parametrelerine göre okuma modunu gösterir. Parametre türü, iki seçenek sunan ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE özel numaralandırmasıdır: bir dosyadan okumak ve mevcut parametreleri kullanmak.
ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE numaralandırma kodu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameter reading modes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE { FILE = 0, // File INPUT_PARAMETERS = 1 // Input parameters };
Sembol sayısı daha önce NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS sabiti kullanılarak belirlenmiştir. Bu değer şimdi farklı modlara bağlıdır, bu nedenle bunu SYMBOLS_COUNT global değişkeni olarak değiştireceğiz:
//--- Number of traded symbols. It is calculated and depends on the testing mode and the number of symbols in the file int SYMBOLS_COUNT=0;
Uzman Danışmanın kodunun başında, giriş parametreleri üzerinde yineleme yapılırken dizi boyutlarını ve döngü yinelemelerinin sayısını belirleyen TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT adlı başka bir sabit bildiririz:
//--- Number of tested/optimized parameters #define TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT 8
Sembol listesinin bulunduğu dosyanın yanı sıra her bir sembol için parametreleri içeren dosya klasörü, hem Uzman Danışmanın normal çalışması hem de bunun test edilmesi sırasında program düzeyinde erişilebildiği için terminalin ortak klasörüne yerleştirilmelidir.
Artık, daha sonra çalışmak için diziler hazırlamamız gerekiyor. Değiştireceğimiz önceki makaledeki çok para birimli Uzman Danışmandaki tüm diziler statiktir, yani önceden ayarlanmış bir öğe boyutundadır. Boyut artık dosyada kullanılan sembollerin sayısına ve giriş parametresi okuma moduna bağlı olacağından hepsini dinamik hale getirmeliyiz. Ayrıca dosyalar ile çalışmak için gerekli olan yeni diziler (sarı ile vurgulanmış) ekleyeceğiz:
//--- Arrays of input parameters string InputSymbols[]; // Symbol names //--- int InputIndicatorPeriod[]; // Indicator periods double InputTakeProfit[]; // Take Profit values double InputStopLoss[]; // Stop Loss values double InputTrailingStop[]; // Trailing Stop values bool InputReverse[]; // Values of position reversal flags double InputLot[]; // Lot values double InputVolumeIncrease[]; // Position volume increases double InputVolumeIncreaseStep[]; // Volume increase steps //--- Array of handles for indicator agents int spy_indicator_handles[]; //--- Array of signal indicator handles int signal_indicator_handles[]; //--- Data arrays for checking trading conditions struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[]; // Opening price of the bar PriceData high[]; // High price of the bar PriceData low[]; // Low price of the bar PriceData close[]; // Closing price of the bar PriceData indicator[]; // Array of indicator values //--- Arrays for getting the opening time of the current bar struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[]; //--- Array for checking the new bar for each symbol datetime new_bar[]; //--- Array of input parameter names for writing to the file string input_parameters[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT]= { "IndicatorPeriod", // Indicator period "TakeProfit", // Take Profit "StopLoss", // Stop Loss "TrailingStop", // Trailing Stop "Reverse", // Position reversal "Lot", // Lot "VolumeIncrease", // Position volume increase "VolumeIncreaseStep" // Volume increase step }; //--- Array for untested symbols string temporary_symbols[]; //--- Array for storing input parameters from the file of the symbol selected for testing or trading double tested_parameters_from_file[]; //--- Array of input parameter values for writing to the file double tested_parameters_values[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT];
Ardından dizi boyutlarını belirlemeli ve bunları değerlere başlatmalıyız.
Yukarıda oluşturulan giriş parametresi değerleri dizisi, InitializeArrays.mqh dosyasında oluşturacağımız InitializeTestedParametersValues() fonksiyonunda başlatılacaktır. Bu dizi, giriş parametresi değerlerinin dosyaya yazılmasında kullanılacaktır.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing the array of tested input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitializeTestedParametersValues() { tested_parameters_values[0]=IndicatorPeriod; tested_parameters_values[1]=TakeProfit; tested_parameters_values[2]=StopLoss; tested_parameters_values[3]=TrailingStop; tested_parameters_values[4]=Reverse; tested_parameters_values[5]=Lot; tested_parameters_values[6]=VolumeIncrease; tested_parameters_values[7]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }
Şimdi dosya işlemlerini ele alalım. İlk olarak, Uzman Danışmanın UnlimitedParametersEA\Include klasöründe FileFunctions.mqh adlı başka bir fonksiyon kitaplığı oluşturun. Bu kitaplık, bir dosyada veri okuma ve yazma ile ilgili fonksiyonlar oluşturmak için kullanılacaktır. Bunu Uzman Danışmanın ana dosyasına ve projenin diğer dosyalarına ekleyin.
//---Include custom libraries #include "Include\Enums.mqh" #include "Include\InitializeArrays.mqh" #include "Include\Errors.mqh" #include "Include\FileFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include\TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\ToString.mqh" #include "Include\Auxiliary.mqh"
Bir metin dosyasından sembol listesini okumak için bir fonksiyon oluşturarak başlıyoruz: ReadSymbolsFromFile(). Bu dosya (adını TestedSymbols.txt koyalım) MetaTrader 5 istemci terminalinin ortak klasörünün \Files alt klasörüne yerleştirilmelidir. Benim durumumda bu C:\ProgramData\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common olacaktır, ancak standart TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH sabitini kullanarak yolu dikkatlice kontrol etmelisiniz:
TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH)
Fonksiyonelliği kontrol etmek için, oluşturulan metin dosyasına her bir sembolü bir satır sonu ("\r\n") ile ayırarak birkaç sembol ekleyin:
Şekil 1. Terminalin ortak klasöründe yer alan dosyadaki sembol listesi.
Ayrıca ReadSymbolsFromFile() fonksiyon koduna bir göz atalım:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returning the number of strings (symbols) in the file and | //| filling the temporary array of symbols temporary_symbols[] | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- When preparing the file, symbols in the list should be separated with a line break int ReadSymbolsFromFile(string file_name) { int strings_count=0; // String counter //--- Open the file for reading from the common folder of the terminal int file_handle=FileOpen(file_name,FILE_READ|FILE_ANSI|FILE_COMMON); //--- If the file handle has been obtained if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { ulong offset =0; // Offset for determining the position of the file pointer string text =""; // The read string will be written to this variable //--- Read until the current position of the file pointer reaches the end of the file or until the program is deleted while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle) || !IsStopped()) { //--- Read until the end of the string or until the program is deleted while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) || !IsStopped()) { //--- Read the whole string text=FileReadString(file_handle); //--- Get the position of the pointer offset=FileTell(file_handle); //--- Go to the next string if this is not the end of the file // For this purpose, increase the offset of the file pointer if(!FileIsEnding(file_handle)) offset++; //--- Move it to the next string FileSeek(file_handle,offset,SEEK_SET); //--- If the string is not empty if(text!="") { //--- Increase the string counter strings_count++; //--- Increase the size of the array of strings, ArrayResize(temporary_symbols,strings_count); //--- Write the read string to the current index temporary_symbols[strings_count-1]=text; } //--- Exit the nested loop break; } //--- If this is the end of the file, terminate the main loop if(FileIsEnding(file_handle)) break; } //--- Close the file FileClose(file_handle); } //--- Return the number of strings in the file return(strings_count); }
Burada metin dosyası satır satır okunur. Okunan her finansal enstrümanın adı, daha önce oluşturulan geçici temporary_symbols[] dizisine yazılır (sembolün alım satım sunucusundaki gerçek erişilebilirliği daha sonra kontrol edilecektir). Ayrıca, fonksiyon sonunda, okunan dizilerin sayısı, yani Uzman Danışmanımızın test edileceği sembollerin sayısını döndürülür.
Daha önce bildirilen InputSymbols[] dizisini doldurmak için InitializeInputSymbols() fonksiyonunu oluşturacağımız InitializeArrays.mqh dosyasına geri dönelim. Yeni başlayanlar bunu muhtemelen oldukça karmaşık bulacaklar, bu yüzden kodda ayrıntılı yorumlar sağladım:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Filling the InputSymbol[] array of symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitializeInputSymbols() { int strings_count=0; // Number of strings in the symbol file string checked_symbol=""; // To check the accessibility of the symbol on the trade server //--- Get the number of symbols from the "TestedSymbols.txt" file strings_count=ReadSymbolsFromFile("TestedSymbols.txt"); //--- In optimization mode or in one of the two modes (testing or visualization), provided that the symbol NUMBER IS SPECIFIED if(IsOptimization() || ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber>0)) { //--- Determine the symbol to be involved in parameter optimization for(int s=0; s<strings_count; s++) { //--- If the number specified in the parameters and the current loop index match if(s==SymbolNumber-1) { //--- Check whether the symbol is on the trade server if((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!="") { //--- Set the number of symbols SYMBOLS_COUNT=1; //--- Set the size of the array of symbols ArrayResize(InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); //--- Write the symbol name InputSymbols[0]=checked_symbol; } //--- Exit return; } } } //--- In testing or visualization mode, if you need to test ALL symbols from the list in the file if((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber==0) { //--- Parameter reading mode: from the file if(ParametersReadingMode==FILE) { //--- Iterate over all symbols in the file for(int s=0; s<strings_count; s++) { //--- Check if the symbol is on the trade server if((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!="") { //--- Increase the symbol counter SYMBOLS_COUNT++; //--- Set the size of the array of symbols ArrayResize(InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); //--- Write the symbol name InputSymbols[SYMBOLS_COUNT-1]=checked_symbol; } } //--- Exit return; } //--- Parameter reading mode: from input parameters of the Expert Advisor if(ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS) { //--- Set the number of symbols SYMBOLS_COUNT=1; //--- Set the size of the array of symbols ArrayResize(InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); //--- Write the current symbol name InputSymbols[0]=Symbol(); //--- Exit return; } } //--- In normal operation mode of the Expert Advisor, use the current chart symbol if(IsRealtime()) { //--- Set the number of symbols SYMBOLS_COUNT=1; //--- Set the size of the array of symbols ArrayResize(InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); //--- Write the symbol name InputSymbols[0]=Symbol(); } //--- }
Giriş parametreleri dizisinin boyutu, kullanılan sembollerin sayısıyla belirlendikten sonra, diğer tüm giriş parametreleri dizilerinin boyutunu ayarlamalısınız. Bunu ayrı bir fonksiyon olarak uygulayalım: ResizeInputParametersArrays():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting the new size for arrays of input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ResizeInputParametersArrays() { ArrayResize(InputIndicatorPeriod,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize(InputTakeProfit,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize(InputStopLoss,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize(InputTrailingStop,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize(InputReverse,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize(InputLot,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize(InputVolumeIncrease,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize(InputVolumeIncreaseStep,SYMBOLS_COUNT); }
Şimdi, seçilen giriş moduna ve Uzman Danışman ayarlarına göre, her bir sembol için giriş parametre değerlerini okumamıza ve bu parametre değerlerini ayrı bir dosyaya (her sembol için) yazmamıza olanak sağlayacak fonksiyonelliği oluşturmamız gerekiyor. Bu da, dosyadan sembol listesini okuma şeklimize benzer şekilde yapılacaktır. Bu karmaşık bir görevdir, bu yüzden bunu birkaç prosedüre ayıralım.
İlk olarak, bir dosyadan bir diziye giriş parametre değerlerini okumayı öğrenmeliyiz. Dizi, double türünde değerler içerecektir. Daha sonra bunlardan bazılarını (gösterge dönemi ve pozisyon ters çevirme bayrağı) sırasıyla int ve bool türlerine çevireceğiz. Açık dosya işleyici ve dosyadan parametre değerlerinin saklandığı dizi ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile() fonksiyonuna aktarılır:
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reading parameters from the file and storing them in the passed array| //| Text file format: key=value //+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile(int handle,double &array[]) { int delimiter_position =0; // Number of the symbol position "=" in the string int strings_count =0; // String counter string read_string =""; // The read string ulong offset =0; // Position of the pointer (offset in bytes) //--- Move the file pointer to the beginning of the file FileSeek(handle,0,SEEK_SET); //--- Read until the current position of the file pointer reaches the end of the file while(!FileIsEnding(handle)) { //--- If the user deleted the program if(IsStopped()) return(false); //--- Read until the end of the string while(!FileIsLineEnding(handle)) { //--- If the user deleted the program if(IsStopped()) return(false); //--- Read the string read_string=FileReadString(handle); //--- Get the index of the separator ("=") in the read string delimiter_position=StringFind(read_string,"=",0); //--- Get everything that follows the separator ("=") until the end of the string read_string=StringSubstr(read_string,delimiter_position+1); //--- Place the obtained value converted to the double type in the output array array[strings_count]=StringToDouble(read_string); //--- Get the current position of the file pointer offset=FileTell(handle); //--- If it's the end of the string if(FileIsLineEnding(handle)) { //--- Go to the next string if it's not the end of the file if(!FileIsEnding(handle)) //--- Increase the offset of the file pointer by 1 to go to the next string offset++; //--- Move the file pointer relative to the beginning of the file FileSeek(handle,offset,SEEK_SET); //--- Increase the string counter strings_count++; //--- Exit the nested loop for reading the string break; } } //--- If it's the end of the file, exit the main loop if(FileIsEnding(handle)) break; } //--- Return the fact of successful completion return(true); }
Bu fonksiyona hangi dosya işleyicilerini ve dizilerini aktaracağız? Bu ise, bunları "TestedSymbols.txt" dosyasından okuduktan sonra hangi sembollerle çalışacağımıza bağlı olacaktır. Her sembol, giriş parametresi değerlerini içeren belirli bir metin dosyasına karşılık gelecektir. Göz önünde bulundurulması gereken iki durum senaryosu vardır:
- Dosya mevcuttur ve yukarıda açıklanan ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile()fonksiyonunu kullanarak bu dosyadan giriş parametresi değerlerini okuruz.
- Dosya mevcut değildir veya mevcut giriş parametresi değerlerini yeniden yazmamız gerekir.
Giriş parametresi değerlerini içeren metin dosyasının (bir .ini dosyası, ancak gerekli olduğunu düşündüğünüz başka bir uzantıyı seçebilirsiniz) biçimi basit olacaktır:
input_parameter_name1=value input_parameter_name2=value .... input_parameter_nameN=value
Bu mantığı kodu aşağıda sağlanan tek bir fonksiyonda birleştirelim: ReadWriteInputParameters().
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reading/writing input parameters from/to a file for a symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ReadWriteInputParameters(int symbol_number,string path) { string file_name=path+InputSymbols[symbol_number]+".ini"; // File name //--- Print("Find the file '"+file_name+"' ..."); //--- Open the file with input parameters of the symbol int file_handle_read=FileOpen(file_name,FILE_READ|FILE_ANSI|FILE_COMMON); //--- Scenario #1: the file exists and parameter values do not need to be rewritten if(file_handle_read!=INVALID_HANDLE && !RewriteParameters) { Print("The file '"+InputSymbols[symbol_number]+".ini' exists, reading..."); //--- Set the array size ArrayResize(tested_parameters_from_file,TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT); //--- Fill the array with file values ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile(file_handle_read,tested_parameters_from_file); //--- If the array size is correct if(ArraySize(tested_parameters_from_file)==TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT) { //--- Write parameter values to arrays InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =(int)tested_parameters_from_file[0]; Print("InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] = "+(string)InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number]); InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[1]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[2]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[3]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =(bool)tested_parameters_from_file[4]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[5]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[6]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[7]; } //--- Close the file and exit FileClose(file_handle_read); return; } //--- Scenario #2: If the file does not exist or the parameters need to be rewritten if(file_handle_read==INVALID_HANDLE || RewriteParameters) { //--- Close the handle of the file for reading FileClose(file_handle_read); //--- Get the handle of the file for writing int file_handle_write=FileOpen(file_name,FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI|FILE_COMMON,""); //--- If the handle has been obtained if(file_handle_write!=INVALID_HANDLE) { string delimiter="="; // Separator //--- Write the parameters for(int i=0; i<TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT; i++) { FileWrite(file_handle_write,input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); Print(input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); } //--- Write parameter values to arrays InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =(int)tested_parameters_values[0]; InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[1]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[2]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[3]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =(bool)tested_parameters_values[4]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[5]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[6]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[7]; //--- Depending on the indication, print the relevant message if(RewriteParameters) Print("The file '"+InputSymbols[symbol_number]+".ini' with parameters of the '"+EXPERT_NAME+".ex5 Expert Advisor has been rewritten'"); else Print("The file '"+InputSymbols[symbol_number]+".ini' with parameters of the '"+EXPERT_NAME+".ex5 Expert Advisor has been created'"); } //--- Close the handle of the file for writing FileClose(file_handle_write); } }
Son dosya fonksiyonu CreateInputParametersFolder(), istemci terminalinin ortak klasöründe Uzman Danışman adında bir klasör oluşturacaktır. Bu, giriş parametre değerlerine sahip metin dosyalarının (bizim durumumuzda .ini dosyaları) okunacağı/yazılacağı klasördür. Tıpkı önceki fonksiyonda olduğu gibi, klasörün mevcut olup olmadığını kontrol edeceğiz. Klasör başarıyla oluşturulduysa veya zaten mevcutsa, bir hata durumunda fonksiyon, yol veya boş bir dize döndürür:
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating a folder for files of input parameters in case the folder does not exist| //| and returns the path in case of success | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CreateInputParametersFolder() { long search_handle =INVALID_HANDLE; // Folder/file search handle string EA_root_folder =EXPERT_NAME+"\\"; // Root folder of the Expert Advisor string returned_filename =""; // Name of the found object (file/folder) string search_path =""; // Search path string folder_filter ="*"; // Search filter (* - check all files/folders) bool is_root_folder =false; // Flag of existence/absence of the root folder of the Expert Advisor //--- Find the root folder of the Expert Advisor search_path=folder_filter; //--- Set the search handle in the common folder of the terminal search_handle=FileFindFirst(search_path,returned_filename,FILE_COMMON); //--- If the first folder is the root folder, flag it if(returned_filename==EA_root_folder) is_root_folder=true; //--- If the search handle has been obtained if(search_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- If the first folder is not the root folder if(!is_root_folder) { //--- Iterate over all files to find the root folder while(FileFindNext(search_handle,returned_filename)) { //--- Process terminated by the user if(IsStopped()) return(""); //--- If it is found, flag it if(returned_filename==EA_root_folder) { is_root_folder=true; break; } } } //--- Close the root folder search handle FileFindClose(search_handle); //search_handle=INVALID_HANDLE; } //--- Otherwise print an error message else Print("Error when getting the search handle or " "the folder '"+TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH)+"' is empty: ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); //--- Based on the check results, create the necessary folder search_path=EXPERT_NAME+"\\"; //--- If the root folder of the Expert Advisor does not exist if(!is_root_folder) { //--- Create it. if(FolderCreate(EXPERT_NAME,FILE_COMMON)) { //--- If the folder has been created, flag it is_root_folder=true; Print("The root folder of the '..\\"+EXPERT_NAME+"\\ Expert Advisor has been created'"); } else { Print("Error when creating " "the root folder of the Expert Advisor: ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); return(""); } } //--- If the required folder exists if(is_root_folder) //--- Return the path to create a file for writing parameters of the Expert Advisor return(search_path+"\\"); //--- In case of errors, return an empty string return(""); }
Şimdi yukarıdaki fonksiyon çağrılarını tek bir fonksiyona yerleştirelim: InitializeInputParametersArrays(). Bu fonksiyon, Uzman Danışman ile çalışırken 4 giriş parametresi başlatma seçeneğini kapsar:
- Mevcut giriş parametre değerlerini kullanarak standart çalışma modu (veya seçilen bir sembol için parametre optimizasyonu)
- Test veya optimizasyon sırasında dosyalardaki parametreleri yeniden yazma
- Seçilen bir sembolü test etme
- Dosyadan listedeki tüm sembolleri test etme
Tüm işlemler kodun ayrıntılı yorumlarında açıklanmıştır:
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing arrays of input parameters depending on the mode | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitializeInputParametersArrays() { string path=""; // To determine the folder that contains files with input parameters //--- Mode #1 : // - standard operation mode of the Expert Advisor OR // - optimization mode OR // - reading from input parameters of the Expert Advisor without rewriting the file if(IsRealtime() || IsOptimization() || (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS && !RewriteParameters)) { //--- Initialize parameter arrays to current values InitializeWithCurrentValues(); return; } //--- Mode #2 : // - rewriting parameters in the file for the specified symbol if(RewriteParameters) { //--- Initialize parameter arrays to current values InitializeWithCurrentValues(); //--- If the folder of the Expert Advisor exists or in case no errors occurred when it was being created if((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!="") //--- Write/read the file of symbol parameters ReadWriteInputParameters(0,path); //--- return; } //--- Mode #3 : // - testing (it may be in visualization mode, without optimization) the Expert Advisor on a SELECTED symbol if((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber>0) { //--- If the folder of the Expert Advisor exists or in case no errors occurred when it was being created if((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!="") { //--- Iterate over all symbols (in this case, the number of symbols = 1) for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) //--- Write or read the file of symbol parameters ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return; } //--- Mode #4 : // - testing (it may be in visualization mode, without optimization) the Expert Advisor on ALL symbols if((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber==0) { //--- If the folder of the Expert Advisor exists and // no errors occurred when it was being created if((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!="") { //--- Iterate over all symbols for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) //--- Write or read the file of symbol parameters ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return; } }
#1 ve #2 modlarında InitializeWithCurrentValues() fonksiyonunu kullanırız. Bu, mevcut giriş parametresi değerlerine sıfır (tek) indisini başlatır. Diğer bir deyişle, bu fonksiyon yalnızca bir sembol gerektiğinde kullanılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing arrays of input parameters to current values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitializeWithCurrentValues() { InputIndicatorPeriod[0]=IndicatorPeriod; InputTakeProfit[0]=TakeProfit; InputStopLoss[0]=StopLoss; InputTrailingStop[0]=TrailingStop; InputReverse[0]=Reverse; InputLot[0]=Lot; InputVolumeIncrease[0]=VolumeIncrease; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[0]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }
Şimdi en basit ama en önemli şeyi yapmamız gerekiyor: Giriş noktasından yukarıdaki fonksiyonların ardışık çağrılarını uygulamak için OnInit() fonksiyonu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- Initialize the array of tested input parameters for writing to the file InitializeTestedParametersValues(); //--- Fill the array of symbol names InitializeInputSymbols(); //--- Set the size of arrays of input parameters ResizeInputParametersArrays(); //--- Initialize arrays of indicator handles InitializeIndicatorHandlesArrays(); //--- Initialize arrays of input parameters depending on the operation mode of the Expert Advisor InitializeInputParametersArrays(); //--- Get agent handles from the "EventsSpy.ex5" indicator GetSpyHandles(); //--- Get indicator handles GetIndicatorHandles(); //--- Initialize the new bar InitializeNewBarArray(); //--- Initialize price arrays and indicator buffers ResizeDataArrays(); }
Yani kodla işimiz bitti. Makaleye ekli dosyaları kullanarak açıklanan fonksiyonları tanıyabilirsiniz, içlerinde karmaşık bir şey yoktur. Şimdi sonuç olarak ne elde ettiğimizi ve bunu nasıl kullanılabileceğini görmek için biraz daha ilerleyelim.
Parametreleri Optimize Etme ve Uzman Danışmanı Test Etme
Daha önce bahsedildiği gibi, sembol listesine sahip TestedSymbols.txt dosyanız istemci terminalinin ortak klasöründe olmalıdır. Örnek olarak/test amacıyla, üç sembolden oluşan bir liste oluşturacağız: AUDUSD, EURUSD ve NZDUSD. Şimdi her bir sembol için ayrı ayrı giriş parametrelerini ardışık olarak optimize edeceğiz. Strateji Test Cihazı aşağıda gösterildiği gibi ayarlanmalıdır:
Şekil 2. Strateji Test Cihazı ayarları.
Uzman Danışmanı etkilemediği için herhangi bir sembolü (bizim durumumuzda EURUSD) "Ayarlar" sekmesinden ayarlayabilirsiniz. Ardından Uzman Danışmanın optimizasyonu için parametreleri seçiyoruz:
Şekil 3. Uzman Danışman için Giriş Parametreleri.
Yukarıdaki şekil, SymbolNumber parametresinin (Test edilen sembol sayısı 1 olarak ayarlandığını gösterir. Bunun anlamı, optimizasyonu çalıştırırken Uzman Danışmanın TestedSymbols.txt dosyasındaki listedeki ilk sembolü kullanmasıdır. Bizim durumumuzda bu AUDUSD'dir.
Not: Bu Uzman Danışmanın özelliklerinden dolayı (sembol listesi metin dosyasından okunarak ayarlanır), uzak aracılarla optimizasyon mümkün olmayacaktır.
Bu serinin aşağıdaki makalelerinden birinde bu kısıtlamayı aşmaya çalışacağız.
Optimizasyonu tamamladıktan sonra, farklı optimizasyon geçişlerinin sonuçlarını inceleyerek testler yapabilirsiniz. Uzman Danışmanın dosyadan parametreleri okumasını istiyorsanız, ParametersReadingMode parametresinin (Parametre okuma modu) açılır listesinden Dosya seçeneğini seçmelisiniz. Uzman Danışmanın ("Ayarlar" sekmesinde ayarlanır) mevcut parametrelerini kullanabilmek için Giriş parametreleri seçeneğini seçmelisiniz.
Optimizasyon sonuçlarını görüntülerken Giriş parametreleri seçeneği kesinlikle gereklidir. Testi ilk kez çalıştırırken, Uzman Danışman, terminalin ortak klasöründe ilgili ada sahip bir klasör oluşturacaktır. Oluşturulan klasör, test edilen sembolün mevcut parametrelerini içeren bir dosya içerecektir. Bizim durumumuzda bu AUDUSD.ini'dir. Bu dosyanın içeriğini aşağıdaki şekilden görebilirsiniz:
Şekil 4. Sembol dosyasındaki giriş parametrelerinin listesi.
Gerekli parametre kombinasyonu bulunduğunda, RewriteParameters parametresinde (Parametreleri yeniden yaz) true değerini ayarlamalı ve testi tekrar çalıştırmalısınız. Parametre dosyası güncellenecektir. Daha sonra tekrar false ayarını yapabilir ve optimizasyon geçişlerinin diğer sonuçlarını kontrol edebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, yalnızca Parametre okuma modu parametresinin seçenekleri arasında geçiş yaparak, dosyaya yazılan değerlere göre sonuçları giriş parametrelerinde ayarlananlar ile karşılaştırmak da uygundur.
Ardından, optimizasyonu, sembol listesi dosyasından listedeki ikinci sembol olan EURUSD için çalıştırıyoruz. Bunun için, Test edilen sembol sayısı parametresinin değerini 2 değerine eşit ayarlamamız gerekir. Optimizasyonun ardından ve parametreleri belirlenip dosyaya yazılmasının ardından listedeki üçüncü sembol için de aynı işlemin yapılması gerekecektir.
Tüm semboller için parametrelerin dosyaya yazılmasının ardından, sembol sayısını belirterek her bir sembol için sonuçları ayrı ayrı görüntüleyebilir veya Test edilen sembol sayısını 0 olarak ayarlayarak tüm semboller için kümülatif sonucu görüntüleyebilirsiniz. Tüm semboller için aşağıdaki kümülatif sonucu aldım:
Şekil 5. Çok para birimli Uzman Danışmanın kümülatif sonucu.
Sonuç
Bunun sonucunda, çok para birimli Uzman Danışmanlar için oldukça uygun bir model elde ettik. Bu model, istenirse daha da geliştirilebilir. Uzman Danışmanın dosyalarını içeren indirilebilir arşiv değerlendirmeniz için makaleye eklenmiştir. Bunları klasöre çıkardıktan sonra, UnlimitedParametersEA klasörünü <MetaTrader 5 terminal klasörü>\MQL5\Experts altına yerleştirin. EventsSpy.mq5 göstergesi <MetaTrader 5 terminal klasörü>\MQL5\Indicators içine yerleştirilmelidir. Bunun yanında, istemci terminalinin ortak klasöründe TestedSymbols.txt metin dosyasını oluşturmayı unutmayın.
Merhaba Anatoli,
Bu harika EA'yı paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederim.
EA'yı test ediyorum ve 'common' klasöründe veya başka bir yerde oluşturulan 'AUDUSD.ini' dosyası yok.'Uzman Danışmanın mevcut parametrelerini kullanabilmek için ("Ayarlar" sekmesinde ayarlanır), Giriş parametreleri seçeneğiniseçmelisiniz ' diyorsunuz. Ancak, ne "ayarlar" sekmesinde ne de başka bir yerde bu seçimi nerede yapacağımı göremiyorum. Sanırım '.ini' dosyasının oluşturulmamasının nedeni bu olabilir? Lütfen açıklığa kavuşturabilir misiniz?
'FileFunctions.mqh' dosyasında 87. satırın altında 2 senaryoyu okudum. 'print' ile muhtemelen açılır ekranda veya günlükte bu '.ini' dosyası hakkında bir mesaj almalıyım, ancak durum böyle değil.
Günlük bu satıra benzer birkaç mesaj veriyor: '16 ms'de "critical runtime error 502 in OnInit function (array out of range, module Experts\UnlimitedParametersEA.ex5, file InitializeArrays.mqh, line 168, col 24)" hatası ile test edildi'. Bu, 'InputIndicatorPeriod' ile ilgilidir. H8 belirtilmişken, neden bu ve bu '.ini' dosyasının başarısız olmasının bir nedeni mi?
Çok teşekkür ederim.
Bu mükemmel belgelenmiş ve anlaşılması kolay sunum için teşekkür ederim.
daveM
Merhaba Anatoli,
Bu harika EA'yı paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.