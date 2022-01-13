MQL5 Tarif Defteri Sınırsız Sayıda Parametreye Sahip Çok Para Birimli Uzman Danışman Geliştirme

Giriş

Önceki makalede MQL5 Tarif Defteri: Çok Para Birimli Uzman Danışmanı - Basit, Düzgün ve Hızlı Yaklaşım" değerlendirilen çok para birimli Uzman Danışman, kullanılan sembollerin ve alım satım stratejisi parametrelerinin sayısı küçükse çok yararlı olabilir. Ancak, MQL5'te bir Uzman Danışmanın giriş parametrelerinin sayısına dair bir kısıtlama vardır: Bu sayı 1024'ten fazla olamaz.

Ve bu sayı çoğu zaman yeterli olsa da, bu kadar büyük bir parametre listesi kullanmak çok sakıncalıdır. Belirli bir sembol için her parametre değişikliği veya optimizasyonu gerektiğinde, uzun parametre listesinde bu belirli sembol için parametreleri aramanız gerekir.

Diğer kısıtlamaları, istemci terminali Yardım bölümündeki Girişler bölümünden öğrenebilirsiniz.

Bu makalede, sınırsız sayıda parametreye izin verirken, bir alım satım sisteminin optimizasyonu için tek bir parametre seti kullanan bir model oluşturacağız. Sembollerin listesi standart bir metin dosyasında (*.txt) saklanacaktır. Her sembol için giriş parametreleri de dosyalarda saklanacaktır.

Burada, Uzman Danışmanın normal çalışma modunda tek bir sembol üzerinde çalışacağını, ancak bunu Strateji Test Cihazında seçilen çeşitli semboller üzerinde (her bir sembol üzerinde ayrı ayrı) test edebileceğinizi belirtmemiz gerekir.

Aslında, sembol listesini doğrudan Piyasa İzleme penceresinde oluşturmak, bunun hazır sembol setlerini kaydetmeye bile izin verdiği düşünüldüğünde, daha da kullanışlı olacaktır. Uzman Danışmanın, Piyasa İzleme penceresindeki sembol listesini doğrudan Strateji Test Cihazından elde etmesini bile sağlayabiliriz. Ancak, Strateji Test Cihazından Piyasa İzleme penceresine erişmek şu anda maalesef mümkün değil, bu yüzden sembol listesini önceden manuel olarak veya bir betik kullanarak oluşturmamız gerekecek.





Uzman Danışman Geliştirme

Önceki makalede MQL5 Tarif Defteri: Çok Para Birimli Uzman Danışman - Hızlı, Sade ve Hızlı Yaklaşım" makalesinde içerilen çok para birimli Uzman Danışmanı bir şablon olarak alacağız. İlk olarak giriş parametrelerine karar verelim. Yukarıda belirtildiği gibi, sadece parametrelerin bir setini bırakacağız. Uzman Danışmanın giriş parametrelerinin listesi aşağıda yer almaktadır:

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput int SymbolNumber = 1 ; sinput bool RewriteParameters = false ; sinput ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE ParametersReadingMode=FILE; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; input int IndicatorPeriod = 5 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep = 10 ;

Sadece giriş değiştiricisine sahip parametreler bir dosyaya yazılacaktır. Ayrıca, daha önce hiç karşılaşmadığımız üç yeni parametreyi de genişletmeliyiz.

SymbolNumber - bu parametre sembol listesini içeren dosyadan sembol sayısını belirtir. 0 olarak ayarlanırsa listedeki tüm semboller test edilecektir. Liste dışına çıkarsanız test yapılmayacaktır.

- bu parametre sembol listesini içeren dosyadan sembol sayısını belirtir. 0 olarak ayarlanırsa listedeki tüm semboller test edilecektir. Liste dışına çıkarsanız test yapılmayacaktır. RewriteParameters - bu parametre değeri true olarak ayarlanırsa, belirtilen sembolün parametrelerine ( SymbolNumber parametresindeki sayı) sahip dosya mevcut giriş parametresi değerleri kullanılarak yeniden yazılacaktır. Alternatif olarak, eğer false olarak ayarlanırsa, parametreler bir dosyadan okunacaktır.

- bu parametre değeri true olarak ayarlanırsa, belirtilen sembolün parametrelerine ( parametresindeki sayı) sahip dosya mevcut giriş parametresi değerleri kullanılarak yeniden yazılacaktır. Alternatif olarak, eğer olarak ayarlanırsa, parametreler bir dosyadan okunacaktır. ParametersReadingMode - bu parametre, giriş parametrelerine göre okuma modunu gösterir. Parametre türü, iki seçenek sunan ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE özel numaralandırmasıdır: bir dosyadan okumak ve mevcut parametreleri kullanmak.

ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE numaralandırma kodu:

enum ENUM_INPUTS_READING_MODE { FILE = 0 , INPUT_PARAMETERS = 1 };

Sembol sayısı daha önce NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS sabiti kullanılarak belirlenmiştir. Bu değer şimdi farklı modlara bağlıdır, bu nedenle bunu SYMBOLS_COUNT global değişkeni olarak değiştireceğiz:

int SYMBOLS_COUNT= 0 ;

Uzman Danışmanın kodunun başında, giriş parametreleri üzerinde yineleme yapılırken dizi boyutlarını ve döngü yinelemelerinin sayısını belirleyen TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT adlı başka bir sabit bildiririz:

#define TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT 8

Sembol listesinin bulunduğu dosyanın yanı sıra her bir sembol için parametreleri içeren dosya klasörü, hem Uzman Danışmanın normal çalışması hem de bunun test edilmesi sırasında program düzeyinde erişilebildiği için terminalin ortak klasörüne yerleştirilmelidir.

Artık, daha sonra çalışmak için diziler hazırlamamız gerekiyor. Değiştireceğimiz önceki makaledeki çok para birimli Uzman Danışmandaki tüm diziler statiktir, yani önceden ayarlanmış bir öğe boyutundadır. Boyut artık dosyada kullanılan sembollerin sayısına ve giriş parametresi okuma moduna bağlı olacağından hepsini dinamik hale getirmeliyiz. Ayrıca dosyalar ile çalışmak için gerekli olan yeni diziler (sarı ile vurgulanmış) ekleyeceğiz:

string InputSymbols[]; int InputIndicatorPeriod[]; double InputTakeProfit[]; double InputStopLoss[]; double InputTrailingStop[]; bool InputReverse[]; double InputLot[]; double InputVolumeIncrease[]; double InputVolumeIncreaseStep[]; int spy_indicator_handles[]; int signal_indicator_handles[]; struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[]; PriceData high[]; PriceData low[]; PriceData close[]; PriceData indicator[]; struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[]; datetime new_bar[]; string input_parameters[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT]= { "IndicatorPeriod" , "TakeProfit" , "StopLoss" , "TrailingStop" , "Reverse" , "Lot" , "VolumeIncrease" , "VolumeIncreaseStep" }; string temporary_symbols[]; double tested_parameters_from_file[]; double tested_parameters_values[TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT];

Ardından dizi boyutlarını belirlemeli ve bunları değerlere başlatmalıyız.

Yukarıda oluşturulan giriş parametresi değerleri dizisi, InitializeArrays.mqh ​​dosyasında oluşturacağımız InitializeTestedParametersValues() fonksiyonunda başlatılacaktır. Bu dizi, giriş parametresi değerlerinin dosyaya yazılmasında kullanılacaktır.

void InitializeTestedParametersValues() { tested_parameters_values[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod; tested_parameters_values[ 1 ]=TakeProfit; tested_parameters_values[ 2 ]=StopLoss; tested_parameters_values[ 3 ]=TrailingStop; tested_parameters_values[ 4 ]=Reverse; tested_parameters_values[ 5 ]=Lot; tested_parameters_values[ 6 ]=VolumeIncrease; tested_parameters_values[ 7 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }

Şimdi dosya işlemlerini ele alalım. İlk olarak, Uzman Danışmanın UnlimitedParametersEA\Include klasöründe FileFunctions.mqh adlı başka bir fonksiyon kitaplığı oluşturun. Bu kitaplık, bir dosyada veri okuma ve yazma ile ilgili fonksiyonlar oluşturmak için kullanılacaktır. Bunu Uzman Danışmanın ana dosyasına ve projenin diğer dosyalarına ekleyin.

#include "Include\Enums.mqh" #include "Include\InitializeArrays.mqh" #include "Include\Errors.mqh" #include "Include\FileFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include\TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include\ToString.mqh" #include "Include\Auxiliary.mqh"

Bir metin dosyasından sembol listesini okumak için bir fonksiyon oluşturarak başlıyoruz: ReadSymbolsFromFile(). Bu dosya (adını TestedSymbols.txt koyalım) MetaTrader 5 istemci terminalinin ortak klasörünün \Files alt klasörüne yerleştirilmelidir. Benim durumumda bu C:\ProgramData\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common olacaktır, ancak standart TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH sabitini kullanarak yolu dikkatlice kontrol etmelisiniz:

TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH )

\Files alt klasörüne veya <Terminal Data Folder>\MQL5\Files\ içine yerleştirilmelidir. Tüm özel dosyalar, istemci terminalinin ortak klasörününalt klasörüne veyaiçine yerleştirilmelidir. Dosya fonksiyonları yalnızca bu klasörlerden erişilebilirdir.

Fonksiyonelliği kontrol etmek için, oluşturulan metin dosyasına her bir sembolü bir satır sonu ("\r

") ile ayırarak birkaç sembol ekleyin:





Şekil 1. Terminalin ortak klasöründe yer alan dosyadaki sembol listesi.

Ayrıca ReadSymbolsFromFile() fonksiyon koduna bir göz atalım:

int ReadSymbolsFromFile( string file_name) { int strings_count= 0 ; int file_handle= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ulong offset = 0 ; string text = "" ; while (! FileIsEnding (file_handle) || ! IsStopped ()) { while (! FileIsLineEnding (file_handle) || ! IsStopped ()) { text= FileReadString (file_handle); offset= FileTell (file_handle); if (! FileIsEnding (file_handle)) offset++; FileSeek (file_handle,offset, SEEK_SET ); if (text!= "" ) { strings_count++; ArrayResize (temporary_symbols,strings_count); temporary_symbols[strings_count- 1 ]=text; } break ; } if ( FileIsEnding (file_handle)) break ; } FileClose (file_handle); } return (strings_count); }

Burada metin dosyası satır satır okunur. Okunan her finansal enstrümanın adı, daha önce oluşturulan geçici temporary_symbols[] dizisine yazılır (sembolün alım satım sunucusundaki gerçek erişilebilirliği daha sonra kontrol edilecektir). Ayrıca, fonksiyon sonunda, okunan dizilerin sayısı, yani Uzman Danışmanımızın test edileceği sembollerin sayısını döndürülür.

Daha önce hiç karşılaşmadığınız fonksiyonlar ve tanımlayıcılar hakkında ayrıntılı bilgi için her zaman MQL5 Referansına bakın. Kodda sağlanan yorumlar öğrenme sürecini kolaylaştıracaktır.

Daha önce bildirilen InputSymbols[] dizisini doldurmak için InitializeInputSymbols() fonksiyonunu oluşturacağımız InitializeArrays.mqh dosyasına geri dönelim. Yeni başlayanlar bunu muhtemelen oldukça karmaşık bulacaklar, bu yüzden kodda ayrıntılı yorumlar sağladım:

void InitializeInputSymbols() { int strings_count= 0 ; string checked_symbol= "" ; strings_count=ReadSymbolsFromFile( "TestedSymbols.txt" ); if (IsOptimization() || ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber> 0 )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<strings_count; s++) { if (s==SymbolNumber- 1 ) { if ((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!= "" ) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]=checked_symbol; } return ; } } } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && SymbolNumber== 0 ) { if (ParametersReadingMode==FILE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<strings_count; s++) { if ((checked_symbol=GetSymbolByName(temporary_symbols[s]))!= "" ) { SYMBOLS_COUNT++; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[SYMBOLS_COUNT- 1 ]=checked_symbol; } } return ; } if (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]= Symbol (); return ; } } if (IsRealtime()) { SYMBOLS_COUNT= 1 ; ArrayResize (InputSymbols,SYMBOLS_COUNT); InputSymbols[ 0 ]= Symbol (); } }

Giriş parametreleri dizisinin boyutu, kullanılan sembollerin sayısıyla belirlendikten sonra, diğer tüm giriş parametreleri dizilerinin boyutunu ayarlamalısınız. Bunu ayrı bir fonksiyon olarak uygulayalım: ResizeInputParametersArrays():

void ResizeInputParametersArrays() { ArrayResize (InputIndicatorPeriod,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputTakeProfit,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputStopLoss,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputTrailingStop,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputReverse,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputLot,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputVolumeIncrease,SYMBOLS_COUNT); ArrayResize (InputVolumeIncreaseStep,SYMBOLS_COUNT); }

Şimdi, seçilen giriş moduna ve Uzman Danışman ayarlarına göre, her bir sembol için giriş parametre değerlerini okumamıza ve bu parametre değerlerini ayrı bir dosyaya (her sembol için) yazmamıza olanak sağlayacak fonksiyonelliği oluşturmamız gerekiyor. Bu da, dosyadan sembol listesini okuma şeklimize benzer şekilde yapılacaktır. Bu karmaşık bir görevdir, bu yüzden bunu birkaç prosedüre ayıralım.

İlk olarak, bir dosyadan bir diziye giriş parametre değerlerini okumayı öğrenmeliyiz. Dizi, double türünde değerler içerecektir. Daha sonra bunlardan bazılarını (gösterge dönemi ve pozisyon ters çevirme bayrağı) sırasıyla int ve bool türlerine çevireceğiz. Açık dosya işleyici ve dosyadan parametre değerlerinin saklandığı dizi ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile() fonksiyonuna aktarılır:

bool ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile( int handle, double &array[]) { int delimiter_position = 0 ; int strings_count = 0 ; string read_string = "" ; ulong offset = 0 ; FileSeek (handle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); while (! FileIsLineEnding (handle)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( false ); read_string= FileReadString (handle); delimiter_position= StringFind (read_string, "=" , 0 ); read_string= StringSubstr (read_string,delimiter_position+ 1 ); array[strings_count]= StringToDouble (read_string); offset= FileTell (handle); if ( FileIsLineEnding (handle)) { if (! FileIsEnding (handle)) offset++; FileSeek (handle,offset, SEEK_SET ); strings_count++; break ; } } if ( FileIsEnding (handle)) break ; } return ( true ); }

Bu fonksiyona hangi dosya işleyicilerini ve dizilerini aktaracağız? Bu ise, bunları "TestedSymbols.txt" dosyasından okuduktan sonra hangi sembollerle çalışacağımıza bağlı olacaktır. Her sembol, giriş parametresi değerlerini içeren belirli bir metin dosyasına karşılık gelecektir. Göz önünde bulundurulması gereken iki durum senaryosu vardır:

Dosya mevcuttur ve yukarıda açıklanan ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile()fonksiyonunu kullanarak bu dosyadan giriş parametresi değerlerini okuruz. Dosya mevcut değildir veya mevcut giriş parametresi değerlerini yeniden yazmamız gerekir.

Giriş parametresi değerlerini içeren metin dosyasının (bir .ini dosyası, ancak gerekli olduğunu düşündüğünüz başka bir uzantıyı seçebilirsiniz) biçimi basit olacaktır:

input_parameter_name1=value input_parameter_name2=value .... input_parameter_nameN=value

Bu mantığı kodu aşağıda sağlanan tek bir fonksiyonda birleştirelim: ReadWriteInputParameters().

void ReadWriteInputParameters( int symbol_number, string path) { string file_name=path+InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini" ; Print ( "Find the file '" +file_name+ "' ..." ); int file_handle_read= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle_read!= INVALID_HANDLE && !RewriteParameters) { Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' exists, reading..." ); ArrayResize (tested_parameters_from_file,TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT); ReadInputParametersValuesFromFile(file_handle_read,tested_parameters_from_file); if ( ArraySize (tested_parameters_from_file)==TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT) { InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =( int )tested_parameters_from_file[ 0 ]; Print ( "InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] = " +( string )InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number]); InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 1 ]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 2 ]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 3 ]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =( bool )tested_parameters_from_file[ 4 ]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 5 ]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 6 ]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_from_file[ 7 ]; } FileClose (file_handle_read); return ; } if (file_handle_read== INVALID_HANDLE || RewriteParameters) { FileClose (file_handle_read); int file_handle_write= FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON , "" ); if (file_handle_write!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { string delimiter= "=" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TESTED_PARAMETERS_COUNT; i++) { FileWrite (file_handle_write,input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); Print (input_parameters_names[i],delimiter,tested_parameters_values[i]); } InputIndicatorPeriod[symbol_number] =( int )tested_parameters_values[ 0 ]; InputTakeProfit[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 1 ]; InputStopLoss[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 2 ]; InputTrailingStop[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 3 ]; InputReverse[symbol_number] =( bool )tested_parameters_values[ 4 ]; InputLot[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 5 ]; InputVolumeIncrease[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 6 ]; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[symbol_number] =tested_parameters_values[ 7 ]; if (RewriteParameters) Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' with parameters of the '" +EXPERT_NAME+ ".ex5 Expert Advisor has been rewritten'" ); else Print ( "The file '" +InputSymbols[symbol_number]+ ".ini' with parameters of the '" +EXPERT_NAME+ ".ex5 Expert Advisor has been created'" ); } FileClose (file_handle_write); } }

Son dosya fonksiyonu CreateInputParametersFolder(), istemci terminalinin ortak klasöründe Uzman Danışman adında bir klasör oluşturacaktır. Bu, giriş parametre değerlerine sahip metin dosyalarının (bizim durumumuzda .ini dosyaları) okunacağı/yazılacağı klasördür. Tıpkı önceki fonksiyonda olduğu gibi, klasörün mevcut olup olmadığını kontrol edeceğiz. Klasör başarıyla oluşturulduysa veya zaten mevcutsa, bir hata durumunda fonksiyon, yol veya boş bir dize döndürür:

string CreateInputParametersFolder() { long search_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string EA_root_folder =EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; string returned_filename = "" ; string search_path = "" ; string folder_filter = "*" ; bool is_root_folder = false ; search_path=folder_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (search_path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if (returned_filename==EA_root_folder) is_root_folder= true ; if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!is_root_folder) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if ( IsStopped ()) return ( "" ); if (returned_filename==EA_root_folder) { is_root_folder= true ; break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or " "the folder '" + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH )+ "' is empty: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); search_path=EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; if (!is_root_folder) { if ( FolderCreate (EXPERT_NAME, FILE_COMMON )) { is_root_folder= true ; Print ( "The root folder of the '..\\" +EXPERT_NAME+ "\\ Expert Advisor has been created'" ); } else { Print ( "Error when creating " "the root folder of the Expert Advisor: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (is_root_folder) return (search_path+ "\\" ); return ( "" ); }

Şimdi yukarıdaki fonksiyon çağrılarını tek bir fonksiyona yerleştirelim: InitializeInputParametersArrays(). Bu fonksiyon, Uzman Danışman ile çalışırken 4 giriş parametresi başlatma seçeneğini kapsar:

Mevcut giriş parametre değerlerini kullanarak standart çalışma modu (veya seçilen bir sembol için parametre optimizasyonu) Test veya optimizasyon sırasında dosyalardaki parametreleri yeniden yazma Seçilen bir sembolü test etme Dosyadan listedeki tüm sembolleri test etme

Tüm işlemler kodun ayrıntılı yorumlarında açıklanmıştır:

void InitializeInputParametersArrays() { string path= "" ; if (IsRealtime() || IsOptimization() || (ParametersReadingMode==INPUT_PARAMETERS && !RewriteParameters)) { InitializeWithCurrentValues(); return ; } if (RewriteParameters) { InitializeWithCurrentValues(); if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) ReadWriteInputParameters( 0 ,path); return ; } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber> 0 ) { if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return ; } if ((IsTester() || IsVisualMode()) && !IsOptimization() && SymbolNumber== 0 ) { if ((path=CreateInputParametersFolder())!= "" ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ReadWriteInputParameters(s,path); } return ; } }

#1 ve #2 modlarında InitializeWithCurrentValues() fonksiyonunu kullanırız. Bu, mevcut giriş parametresi değerlerine sıfır (tek) indisini başlatır. Diğer bir deyişle, bu fonksiyon yalnızca bir sembol gerektiğinde kullanılır:

void InitializeWithCurrentValues() { InputIndicatorPeriod[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod; InputTakeProfit[ 0 ]=TakeProfit; InputStopLoss[ 0 ]=StopLoss; InputTrailingStop[ 0 ]=TrailingStop; InputReverse[ 0 ]=Reverse; InputLot[ 0 ]=Lot; InputVolumeIncrease[ 0 ]=VolumeIncrease; InputVolumeIncreaseStep[ 0 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep; }

Şimdi en basit ama en önemli şeyi yapmamız gerekiyor: Giriş noktasından yukarıdaki fonksiyonların ardışık çağrılarını uygulamak için OnInit() fonksiyonu:

void OnInit () { InitializeTestedParametersValues(); InitializeInputSymbols(); ResizeInputParametersArrays(); InitializeIndicatorHandlesArrays(); InitializeInputParametersArrays(); GetSpyHandles(); GetIndicatorHandles(); InitializeNewBarArray(); ResizeDataArrays(); }

Yani kodla işimiz bitti. Makaleye ekli dosyaları kullanarak açıklanan fonksiyonları tanıyabilirsiniz, içlerinde karmaşık bir şey yoktur. Şimdi sonuç olarak ne elde ettiğimizi ve bunu nasıl kullanılabileceğini görmek için biraz daha ilerleyelim.





Parametreleri Optimize Etme ve Uzman Danışmanı Test Etme

Daha önce bahsedildiği gibi, sembol listesine sahip TestedSymbols.txt dosyanız istemci terminalinin ortak klasöründe olmalıdır. Örnek olarak/test amacıyla, üç sembolden oluşan bir liste oluşturacağız: AUDUSD, EURUSD ve NZDUSD. Şimdi her bir sembol için ayrı ayrı giriş parametrelerini ardışık olarak optimize edeceğiz. Strateji Test Cihazı aşağıda gösterildiği gibi ayarlanmalıdır:





Şekil 2. Strateji Test Cihazı ayarları.

Uzman Danışmanı etkilemediği için herhangi bir sembolü (bizim durumumuzda EURUSD) "Ayarlar" sekmesinden ayarlayabilirsiniz. Ardından Uzman Danışmanın optimizasyonu için parametreleri seçiyoruz:





Şekil 3. Uzman Danışman için Giriş Parametreleri.

Yukarıdaki şekil, SymbolNumber parametresinin (Test edilen sembol sayısı 1 olarak ayarlandığını gösterir. Bunun anlamı, optimizasyonu çalıştırırken Uzman Danışmanın TestedSymbols.txt dosyasındaki listedeki ilk sembolü kullanmasıdır. Bizim durumumuzda bu AUDUSD'dir.

Not: Bu Uzman Danışmanın özelliklerinden dolayı (sembol listesi metin dosyasından okunarak ayarlanır), uzak aracılarla optimizasyon mümkün olmayacaktır. Bu serinin aşağıdaki makalelerinden birinde bu kısıtlamayı aşmaya çalışacağız.

Optimizasyonu tamamladıktan sonra, farklı optimizasyon geçişlerinin sonuçlarını inceleyerek testler yapabilirsiniz. Uzman Danışmanın dosyadan parametreleri okumasını istiyorsanız, ParametersReadingMode parametresinin (Parametre okuma modu) açılır listesinden Dosya seçeneğini seçmelisiniz. Uzman Danışmanın ("Ayarlar" sekmesinde ayarlanır) mevcut parametrelerini kullanabilmek için Giriş parametreleri seçeneğini seçmelisiniz.

Optimizasyon sonuçlarını görüntülerken Giriş parametreleri seçeneği kesinlikle gereklidir. Testi ilk kez çalıştırırken, Uzman Danışman, terminalin ortak klasöründe ilgili ada sahip bir klasör oluşturacaktır. Oluşturulan klasör, test edilen sembolün mevcut parametrelerini içeren bir dosya içerecektir. Bizim durumumuzda bu AUDUSD.ini'dir. Bu dosyanın içeriğini aşağıdaki şekilden görebilirsiniz:





Şekil 4. Sembol dosyasındaki giriş parametrelerinin listesi.

Gerekli parametre kombinasyonu bulunduğunda, RewriteParameters parametresinde (Parametreleri yeniden yaz) true değerini ayarlamalı ve testi tekrar çalıştırmalısınız. Parametre dosyası güncellenecektir. Daha sonra tekrar false ayarını yapabilir ve optimizasyon geçişlerinin diğer sonuçlarını kontrol edebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, yalnızca Parametre okuma modu parametresinin seçenekleri arasında geçiş yaparak, dosyaya yazılan değerlere göre sonuçları giriş parametrelerinde ayarlananlar ile karşılaştırmak da uygundur.

Ardından, optimizasyonu, sembol listesi dosyasından listedeki ikinci sembol olan EURUSD için çalıştırıyoruz. Bunun için, Test edilen sembol sayısı parametresinin değerini 2 değerine eşit ayarlamamız gerekir. Optimizasyonun ardından ve parametreleri belirlenip dosyaya yazılmasının ardından listedeki üçüncü sembol için de aynı işlemin yapılması gerekecektir.

Tüm semboller için parametrelerin dosyaya yazılmasının ardından, sembol sayısını belirterek her bir sembol için sonuçları ayrı ayrı görüntüleyebilir veya Test edilen sembol sayısını 0 olarak ayarlayarak tüm semboller için kümülatif sonucu görüntüleyebilirsiniz. Tüm semboller için aşağıdaki kümülatif sonucu aldım:





Şekil 5. Çok para birimli Uzman Danışmanın kümülatif sonucu.





Sonuç

Bunun sonucunda, çok para birimli Uzman Danışmanlar için oldukça uygun bir model elde ettik. Bu model, istenirse daha da geliştirilebilir. Uzman Danışmanın dosyalarını içeren indirilebilir arşiv değerlendirmeniz için makaleye eklenmiştir. Bunları klasöre çıkardıktan sonra, UnlimitedParametersEA klasörünü <MetaTrader 5 terminal klasörü>\MQL5\Experts altına yerleştirin. EventsSpy.mq5 göstergesi <MetaTrader 5 terminal klasörü>\MQL5\Indicators içine yerleştirilmelidir. Bunun yanında, istemci terminalinin ortak klasöründe TestedSymbols.txt metin dosyasını oluşturmayı unutmayın.