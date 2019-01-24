Developing the symbol selection and navigation utility in MQL5 and MQL4

Introduction

Experienced traders are well aware of the fact that most time-consuming things in trading are not opening and tracking positions but selecting symbols and looking for entry points.

Of course, these are not huge issues if you work only with 1-2 symbols. But if your trading toolkit consists of hundreds of stocks and dozens of Forex symbols, it may take several hours only to find suitable entry points.

In this article, we will develop an EA simplifying the search for stocks. The EA is to be helpful in three ways:

it is to pre-filter stocks providing us with a list of the ones that meet our conditions;

is should simplify navigation through the generated stock list;

it is to display additional data necessary to make a decision.



Initial EA template

Initially, we are going to develop the EA on MQL5. However, since many brokers still do not offer MetaTrader 5 accounts, we will re-develop the EA so that it also works in MetaTrader 4 at the end of the article.

So, let's prepare the template that is almost no different from the one that can be generated by the MQL5 wizard:

#property copyright "Klymenko Roman (needtome@icloud.com)" #property link "https://logmy.net" #property version "1.00" #property strict int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { }

In this template, we register the timer when creating an EA. Our timer is activated every second. This means the OnTimer standard function is to be called once per second.



The only string different from a typical template generated by the MQL5 wizard is #property strict. This string is necessary for the EA to work correctly in MetaTrader 4. Since it does not have a significant effect on MetaTrader 5, we add it to our template in advance.



We will apply the following standard functions:

OnInit : display the buttons of trading instruments meeting our conditions on the chart;



: display the buttons of trading instruments meeting our conditions on the chart; OnDeinit : remove the timer and all graphical objects created by the EA;

: remove the timer and all graphical objects created by the EA; OnTimer : the timer is to be used to determine clicks on graphical objects on the chart created by the EA;

: the timer is to be used to determine clicks on graphical objects on the chart created by the EA; OnChartEvent: response to clicking on graphical objects created on the chart the EA is launched on.



The list of symbols satisfying our conditions will be stored in the CArrayString type object. Therefore, include the MQH file with the object description to our EA:

#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>

We will also need the CChart type object to work with charts. Let's include its definition as well:

#include <Charts\Chart.mqh>

All that is done at the beginning of our template, outside of any functions, after the #property block of strings.

Next, we need to decide on the width and height of all the buttons created by the EA. Set these values into constants specifying them after the #include block of strings:

#define BTN_HEIGHT ( 20 ) #define BTN_WIDTH ( 100 )

Inputs



The EA is to be managed via the inputs. Let's have a look at them so that we can immediately define what functionality we will implement later in the article:

sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; input bool noSYMBmarketWath= true ; input bool noSYMBwithPOS= true ; input ValueOfSpread hide_SPREAD=spread_b1; input uint hide_PRICE_HIGH= 0 ; input uint hide_PRICE_LOW= 0 ; input bool hideProhibites= true ; input bool hideClosed= true ; input StartHour hide_HOURS=hour_any; input double hideATRcents= 0.00 ; sinput string delimeter_02= "" ; input bool addInfoWatch= false ; input bool viewCandle= true ; input bool viewVolumes= true ; input bool showInfoSymbol= true ; input bool showNameSymbol= true ;

We can immediately notice that two inputs have a custom type. Therefore, let's add the definition of these types before the inputs. Both custom types are enumerations.

The ValueOfSpread enumeration defines possible conditions concerning a spread value for symbols to be displayed by the EA:

enum ValueOfSpread { spread_no, spread_b05, spread_b1, spread_b15, spread_l15, spread_l1, };

A spread exceeding 0.1% of the price is considered increased. Therefore, we will only display symbols having a spread less than 0.1% by default. Thus, the value of the Hide in case of a spread parameter is > 0.1%. But if the list of such symbols provided by your broker is too small, you may choose another value for this parameter.

The StartHour enumeration contains the list of the main periods, during which some of the markets open:

enum StartHour { hour_any, hour_9am, hour_10am, hour_4pm, hour_0am, };

9 am (or any other value) does not mean that only symbols opening at exactly the specified time are to be displayed. Instead, it means that the symbols that open at this hour (for example, at 9:05) are to be displayed.

Accordingly, 4 pm means that only US stock market shares opened at 16:30 are to be displayed.

10 am mostly relates to Russian and European stock market shares.

9 am is an opening time of some indices.



Finally, midnight is a Forex market open time since it works round the clock.

Global variables



Before we start working with the contents of standard functions, we only need to declare a series of variables whose visibility scope is our EA. Let's add them after the inputs:

string exprefix= "finder" ; CArrayString arrPanel1; int panel1val; CChart charts[]; long curChartID[];

The comments should clarify why we need these variables.

All preparations are complete. We are now ready to start developing the EA. But first, let's have a look at the result:

#property copyright "Klymenko Roman (needtome@icloud.com)" #property link "https://logmy.net" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <Charts\Chart.mqh> #define BTN_HEIGHT ( 20 ) #define BTN_WIDTH ( 100 ) enum ValueOfSpread { spread_no, spread_b05, spread_b1, spread_b15, spread_l15, spread_l1, }; enum StartHour { hour_any, hour_9am, hour_10am, hour_4pm, hour_0am, }; input bool noSYMBmarketWath= true ; input bool noSYMBwithPOS= true ; input ValueOfSpread hide_SPREAD=spread_b1; input uint hide_PRICE_HIGH= 0 ; input uint hide_PRICE_LOW= 0 ; input bool hideProhibites= true ; input StartHour hide_HOURS=hour_any; input bool viewCandle= true ; string exprefix= "finder" ; CArrayString arrPanel1; int panel1val; CChart charts[]; long curChartID[]; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason!= REASON_CHARTCHANGE ){ ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , exprefix); } EventKillTimer (); } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { }

Symbols filtration function

We will start from the function that displays the buttons of symbols meeting our conditions on the chart. Let's name this function start_symbols. The function is called inside the OnInit function. As a result, the OnInit function takes its final form:

int OnInit () { start_symbols(); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Why do we need a separate function if all can be implemented inside OnInit? All is simple. We will call this function not only when launching the EA, but also when pressing the R key. Thus, we will be able to easily update the list of characters without having to remove the EA from the chart and reopen it.

Since the spread is constantly changing, we will have to refresh the symbol list quite often. Besides, the presence of open positions on certain symbols is also changing. Therefore, before using the previously launched EA again, do not forget to update the symbol list (by pressing R) to see the current data.

Let's have a look at the start_symbols function. It also serves as a wrapper for launching other functions:

void start_symbols(){ panel1val= 0 ; prepare_symbols(); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , exprefix); show_symbols(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We met two more custom functions: prepare_symbols and show_symbols. The first one forms the array of symbols fitting our conditions. The second one displays the buttons of these symbols on the chart where the EA is running.

Displaying the buttons on the chart is simple. First, we find the X and Y coordinates used to display a button so that it does not overlap with other buttons. Then we should display it:

void show_symbols(){ int btn_left= 0 ; int btn_line= 1 ; int btn_right=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )- 77 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<arrPanel1.Total(); i++ ){ if ( btn_left>btn_right-BTN_WIDTH ){ btn_line++; btn_left= 0 ; } ObjectCreate ( 0 , exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,btn_left); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,BTN_HEIGHT*btn_line); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,BTN_WIDTH); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,BTN_HEIGHT); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJPROP_TEXT ,arrPanel1.At(i)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,exprefix+ "btn" +( string ) i, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); btn_left+=BTN_WIDTH; } }

As a result, symbols that meet our conditions will appear on the chart:





Now, let's focus on forming the conditions used to select symbols (the prepare_symbols function). First, let's add all symbols to the list:

void prepare_symbols(){ string name; MqlTick lastme; arrPanel1.Resize( 0 ); CArrayString tmpSymbols; for ( int i= 0 ; i< SymbolsTotal (noSYMBmarketWath); i++ ){ tmpSymbols.Add( SymbolName (i, noSYMBmarketWath)); } for ( int i= 0 ; i<tmpSymbols.Total(); i++ ){ name=tmpSymbols[i]; StringTrimLeft (name); StringTrimRight (name); if ( ! StringLen (name) ){ continue ; } arrPanel1.Add(name); } }

First, place all symbols into a temporary array. The initial filtering already occurs at this point by the Hide symbols absent in the Market Watch panel input.

Placing symbols into the temporary arrays is not necessary. Instead, we can place the necessary symbols into the main list. But in that case, we would need to re-write the code, for example, in case we need to add an input adding only the symbols to be displayed in the list. In other words, we would need to use custom symbols in the necessary order instead of taking all symbols offered by the broker.

For the same reasons, a symbol name is first cleared from spaces in the loop that enumerates all the symbols from the temporary array. If you want to implement the input described above, you cannot do without filtering the custom input.

Now, let's sort the obtained symbols based on the inputs we have. The code blocks provided below are added below the main filtration of symbols is performed further on comment string of the prepare_symbols function (in the loop of adding symbols to the list).



Hide symbols having positions:

bool isskip= false ; if ( noSYMBwithPOS ){ int cntMyPos= PositionsTotal (); for ( int ti=cntMyPos- 1 ; ti>= 0 ; ti--){ if ( PositionGetSymbol (ti) == name ){ isskip= true ; break ; } } if (!isskip){ int cntMyPosO= OrdersTotal (); if (cntMyPosO> 0 ){ for ( int ti=cntMyPosO- 1 ; ti>= 0 ; ti--){ ulong orderTicket= OrderGetTicket (ti); if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ) == name ){ isskip= true ; break ; } } } } }

First, check if there is a position on a symbol. If there is no position, check if there is a limit order. If an open position or a limit order is present, skip the symbol.



Hide symbols with a spread:

if (hide_PRICE_HIGH> 0 || hide_PRICE_LOW> 0 || hide_SPREAD> 0 ){ SymbolInfoTick (name, lastme); if ( lastme.bid== 0 ){ Alert ( "Failed to get BID value. Some filtration functions may not work." ); } } if (hide_SPREAD> 0 && lastme.bid> 0 ){ switch (hide_SPREAD){ case spread_b05: if ( (( SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_SPREAD )* SymbolInfoDouble (name, SYMBOL_POINT ))/lastme.bid)* 100 > 0.05 ){ isskip= true ; } break ; case spread_b1: if ( (( SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_SPREAD )* SymbolInfoDouble (name, SYMBOL_POINT ))/lastme.bid)* 100 > 0.1 ){ isskip= true ; } break ; case spread_b15: if ( (( SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_SPREAD )* SymbolInfoDouble (name, SYMBOL_POINT ))/lastme.bid)* 100 > 0.15 ){ isskip= true ; } break ; case spread_l15: if ( (( SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_SPREAD )* SymbolInfoDouble (name, SYMBOL_POINT ))/lastme.bid)* 100 < 0.15 ){ isskip= true ; } break ; case spread_l1: if ( (( SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_SPREAD )* SymbolInfoDouble (name, SYMBOL_POINT ))/lastme.bid)* 100 < 0.1 ){ isskip= true ; } break ; } } if (isskip){ continue ; }

The smaller the spread, the better. From this point of view, it is best to work with symbols having a spread is less than 0.05% of the price. Not all brokers offer such good conditions, especially when trading in the stock market.



Hide symbols with the higher price (0 - do not hide):

if (hide_PRICE_HIGH> 0 && lastme.bid> 0 && lastme.bid>hide_PRICE_HIGH){ continue ; }

Hide symbols with the lower price (0 - do not hide):

if (hide_PRICE_LOW> 0 && lastme.bid> 0 && lastme.bid<hide_PRICE_LOW){ continue ; }

Hide symbols unavailable for trading:

if (hideProhibites){ if ( SymbolInfoDouble (name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )== 0 ) continue ; if ( SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED || SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY ){ continue ; } }

Of course, it is possible to hide the symbols trading is disabled for without any conditions from the inputs. But you may still want to have such symbols in the list. This is why we add this input.



Show symbols opening only at a specified hour:

MqlDateTime curDay; TimeCurrent (curDay); MqlDateTime curDayFrom; datetime dfrom; datetime dto; if ( hide_HOURS!=hour_any && SymbolInfoSessionTrade (name, ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) curDay.day_of_week, 0 , dfrom, dto)){ TimeToStruct (dfrom, curDayFrom); if (hide_HOURS==hour_9am && curDayFrom.hour != 9 ){ continue ; } if (hide_HOURS==hour_10am && curDayFrom.hour != 10 ){ continue ; } if (hide_HOURS==hour_4pm && curDayFrom.hour != 16 ){ continue ; } if (hide_HOURS==hour_0am && curDayFrom.hour != 0 ){ continue ; } }

Hide if the market is closed. If you launch the EA on Sunday, you hardly want to analyze a stock market. Most likely, you want to select symbols available on Sunday, like TA25 index or cryptocurrencies. This input parameter allows us to do this.

Of course, it would be possible only to display symbols traded today rather than introducing a separate input. But what if it is Sunday and we still want to get ready for the next trading day by selecting suitable shares, etc? Let's implement this ability as an input parameter.

To define if the market will be open today, we will need the SymbolInfoSessionTrade function. If it returns false, then, apparently, the symbol is not available for trading today. To avoid calling the function twice, we will need to re-write the code showing only symbols opening in:

MqlDateTime curDay; TimeCurrent (curDay); MqlDateTime curDayFrom; datetime dfrom; datetime dto; bool sessionData= SymbolInfoSessionTrade (name, ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) curDay.day_of_week, 0 , dfrom, dto); if ( hideClosed && !sessionData ){ continue ; } if ( hide_HOURS!=hour_any && sessionData){ TimeToStruct (dfrom, curDayFrom); if (hide_HOURS==hour_9am && curDayFrom.hour != 9 ){ continue ; } if (hide_HOURS==hour_10am && curDayFrom.hour != 10 ){ continue ; } if (hide_HOURS==hour_4pm && curDayFrom.hour != 16 ){ continue ; } if (hide_HOURS==hour_0am && curDayFrom.hour != 0 ){ continue ; } }

Hide if ATR is less than the set value in dollars. If you trade intraday and wait for the price to move for at least 50-90 cents, you are unlikely to need symbols that statistically move for no more than 30 cents per day. This parameter allows us to sort out such symbols by specifying the necessary minimum size of the price daily movement:

if (hideATRcents> 0 ){ MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); double atr; if ( CopyRates (name, PERIOD_D1 , 1 , 5 , rates)== 5 ){ atr= 0 ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++){ atr+=rates[j].high-rates[j].low; } atr/= 5 ; if ( atr> 0 && atr<hideATRcents ){ continue ; } } }

I think, this is enough for full filtering by most parameters. But if you need other filtration conditions, you can always add them inside the prepare_symbols function loop.

Opening charts

We have already learned how to draw symbol buttons fitting our conditions. We could stop at this point and open charts of obtained symbols manually. But this is inconvenient. Fortunately, we can simplify the process and open a necessary chart when clicking the button.

To let the action occur when clicking the button, that action should be described in the OnChartEvent MQL language standard function. The function intercepts any chart event. In other words, it is called at any event happening on the chart.

The OnChartEvent function features four inputs. The very first parameter (id) contains the ID of an event that has currently been intercepted by the OnChartEvent function. To understand that the OnChartEvent function was called exactly after clicking a chart button, compare the parameter value with the necessary one.

The button click event has the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ID. Thus, let's add the following code to the OnChartEvent function in order to handle button clicks on the chart:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { switch (id){ case CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK : break ; } }

How do we understand exactly which button was pressed on the chart? The second parameter of the OnChartEvent function (sparam) can help us with that. For the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event, it contains the button name clicked by a user. We just have to compare this name with the one generated by our EA. If this is the EA button, open the necessary symbol chart. A name of an opened symbol is taken from the text written on the button. As a result, we have the following code that should be placed inside the case CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK condition:

if ( StringFind (sparam, exprefix+ "btn" )>= 0 ){ string tmpme=sparam; StringReplace (tmpme, exprefix+ "btn" , "" ); panel1val=( int ) tmpme; showcharts( ObjectGetString ( 0 ,sparam, OBJPROP_TEXT )); }

The chart of a selected symbol is opened using the showcharts custom function. The function not only opens the necessary chart but also additionally:

closes charts previously opened by the EA;

adds a symbol to the Market Watch panel if it is not there;

panel if it is not there; if necessary, switches the chart to the candlestick mode;

changes the chart scale (I added this feature simply because I use the custom scale rather than the default one).

void showcharts( string name){ closecharts(); if ( addInfoWatch ){ SymbolSelect (name, true ); } curChartID[ ArrayResize (curChartID, ArraySize (curChartID)+ 1 )- 1 ]=charts[( uchar ) ArrayResize (charts, ArraySize (charts)+ 1 )- 1 ]. Open ( name, PERIOD_D1 ); if (viewCandle){ ChartSetInteger ( curChartID[ ArraySize (curChartID)- 1 ], CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); } if (viewVolumes){ ChartSetInteger ( curChartID[ ArraySize (curChartID)- 1 ], CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES , CHART_VOLUME_TICK ); } ChartSetInteger ( curChartID[ ArraySize (curChartID)- 1 ], CHART_SCALE , 2 ); Sleep ( 333 ); ChartRedraw (curChartID[ ArraySize (curChartID)- 1 ]); } The closecharts function closes all charts previously opened by the EA. Its code is very simple: void closecharts(){ if ( ArraySize (charts)){ for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (charts); i++ ){ charts[i]. Close (); } ArrayFree (charts); } if ( ArraySize (curChartID)){ ArrayFree (curChartID); } } Displaying additional symbol info It would be good not only to open a symbol chart, but also to display auxiliary data on it, like description (some brokers make symbol names so incomprehensible that they seem to be some kind of cipher) and symbol movement direction for the last day and hour. This info can be displayed using graphical objects. However, we will use a simpler approach. We will display the info in the chart comments. To do this, add the following code to the showcharts function before calling the Sleep function: string msg= "" ; if (showNameSymbol){ StringAdd (msg, getmename_symbol(name)+ "\r

" ); } if (showInfoSymbol){ StringAdd (msg, getmeinfo_symbol(name, false )+ "\r

" ); } if ( StringLen (msg)> 0 ){ ChartSetString (curChartID[ ArraySize (curChartID)- 1 ], CHART_COMMENT , msg); } If the showNameSymbol input is true, call the getmename_symbol function that returns the line with a symbol name. If the showInfoSymbol input is true, call the getmeinfo_symbol function that returns the line with a symbol name: string getmename_symbol( string symname){ return SymbolInfoString (symname, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); } string getmeinfo_symbol( string symname, bool show= true ){ MqlRates rates2[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates2, true ); string msg= "" ; if ( CopyRates (symname, PERIOD_D1 , 0 , 1 , rates2)> 0 ){ if (show){ StringAdd (msg, ( string ) symname+ ": " ); } StringAdd (msg, "D1 " ); if ( rates2[ 0 ].close > rates2[ 0 ].open ){ StringAdd (msg, "+" + DoubleToString (((rates2[ 0 ].close-rates2[ 0 ].open)/rates2[ 0 ].close)* 100 , 2 ) + "%" ); } else { if ( rates2[ 0 ].close < rates2[ 0 ].open ){ StringAdd (msg, "-" + DoubleToString (((rates2[ 0 ].open-rates2[ 0 ].close)/rates2[ 0 ].close)* 100 , 2 ) + "%" ); } else { StringAdd (msg, "0%" ); } } } if ( CopyRates (symname, PERIOD_H1 , 0 , 1 , rates2)> 0 ){ StringAdd (msg, ", H1 " ); if ( rates2[ 0 ].close > rates2[ 0 ].open ){ StringAdd (msg, "+" + DoubleToString (((rates2[ 0 ].close-rates2[ 0 ].open)/rates2[ 0 ].close)* 100 , 2 )+ "% (+" + DoubleToString (rates2[ 0 ].close-rates2[ 0 ].open, ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symname, SYMBOL_DIGITS ))+ " " + SymbolInfoString (symname, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT )+ ")" ); } else { if ( rates2[ 0 ].close < rates2[ 0 ].open ){ StringAdd (msg, "-" + DoubleToString (((rates2[ 0 ].open-rates2[ 0 ].close)/rates2[ 0 ].close)* 100 , 2 )+ "% (-" + DoubleToString (rates2[ 0 ].open-rates2[ 0 ].close, ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symname, SYMBOL_DIGITS ))+ " " + SymbolInfoString (symname, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT )+ ")" ); } else { StringAdd (msg, "0%" ); } } } return msg; } As a result, we will see the following info on a newly opened chart:

Managing the EA from keyboard

Thefunction closes all charts previously opened by the EA. Its code is very simple:

While we still in the OnChartEvent function, let's add a response to pressing some keys there:

when pressing R , update the list of symbols fitting our conditions:

, update the list of symbols fitting our conditions: when pressing X, remove the EA from the chart.



The event having the CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ID handles pressing keys. The code of a pressed key is passed in the already mentioned sparam parameter. Therefore, we simply need to add the following condition to the switch operator:



case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : switch (( int ) sparam){ case 45 : ExpertRemove (); break ; case 19 : start_symbols(); break ; } break ;

As you can see, when pressing R, we simply call the start_symbols function created earlier.



Adding chart navigation



We have already learned not only how to show symbol buttons but also how to open charts of necessary symbols when clicking that buttons. However, we are not done here yet. Our utility is still inconvenient to use. After opening a symbol chart, we need to close it manually and click the next chart button. This should be done every time we need to move to the next symbol making the work quite tedious. Let's add symbol list navigation buttons to open charts.



We will only add three buttons: to move to the next chart, to move to the previous chart and to close the chart.

It only remains to decide how to implement them. We can add the buttons directly in the showcharts function when creating a new chart. But the number of buttons may increase in the future. Creating the buttons and other graphical objects may slow down opening the chart which is undesirable.

Therefore, we will create the buttons in the standard OnTimer function. We will periodically check if a chart with the EA is open, and if the chart is open, whether it has buttons. If there are no buttons, create them:

void OnTimer () { uchar tmpCIDcnt=( uchar ) ArraySize (curChartID); if (tmpCIDcnt> 0 ){ if (curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ]> 0 ){ if ( ObjectFind (curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ], exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" )< 0 ){ createBTNS(curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ]); } } } }

The buttons on the chart are created in the createBTNS custom function. Its code is very simple:

void createBTNS( long CID){ ObjectCreate (CID, exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 110 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 90 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJPROP_XSIZE ,BTN_WIDTH); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJPROP_YSIZE ,BTN_HEIGHT); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Prev chart" ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectCreate (CID, exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 110 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 65 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJPROP_XSIZE ,BTN_WIDTH); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJPROP_YSIZE ,BTN_HEIGHT); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Next chart" ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectCreate (CID, exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 110 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 40 ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJPROP_XSIZE ,BTN_WIDTH); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJPROP_YSIZE ,BTN_HEIGHT); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Close chart" ); ObjectSetInteger (CID,exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ChartRedraw (CID); }

As a result, a new chart takes the following form:







Adding a response to button pressing

So far, the buttons added to the chart are just a decoration. Nothing happens when pressing them. Let's instruct them on how to respond to pressing. Unfortunately, the standard OnChartEvent function is of no help to us here, since it reacts only to the events that happened on a chart the EA is launched on, while the buttons are added to a new chart.

Perhaps, there are some more convenient ways. I came up with only one way to respond to changes that occurred on another chart. It involves the OnTimer standard function. If the chart features the buttons, we will check if some of them is pressed. If yes, a necessary action is performed. As a result, the condition: if ( ObjectFind (curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ], exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" )< 0 ){ createBTNS(curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ]); } ...is rewritten as follows: if ( ObjectFind (curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ], exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" )< 0 ){ createBTNS(curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ]); } else { if ( ObjectGetInteger (curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ],exprefix+ "_p_btn_prev" , OBJPROP_STATE )== true ){ prevchart(); return ; } if ( ObjectGetInteger (curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ],exprefix+ "_p_btn_next" , OBJPROP_STATE )== true ){ nextchart(); return ; } if ( ObjectGetInteger (curChartID[tmpCIDcnt- 1 ],exprefix+ "_p_btn_close" , OBJPROP_STATE )== true ){ closecharts(); return ; } } When pressing the Prev chart button, call the prevchart function. When pressing the Next chart button, call the nextchart function. When pressing the Close chart button, call the closecharts function mentioned above. The prevchart and nextchart functions are similar: void nextchart(){ if (arrPanel1.Total()>(panel1val+ 1 )){ panel1val++; showcharts(arrPanel1[panel1val]); } else { closecharts(); } } void prevchart(){ if (arrPanel1.Total()>(panel1val- 1 ) && (panel1val- 1 )>= 0 ){ panel1val--; showcharts(arrPanel1[panel1val]); } else { closecharts(); } }

Conclusion

That's it. As you can see, the amount of the overall code is not overwhelming, while the advantage is evident. We no longer need to open charts and close them repeatedly. Instead, we can click on the necessary button, and all is done for us.

Of course, there may be more ways to improve our EA. But in its current form, it is already a full-fledged product that significantly simplifies selection of shares.



Moving the utility to MQL4

Now, let's try to move our utility to MQL4. Surprisingly, we only need to re-write a single code block. This will take about five minutes.

First, create a new EA in MetaEditor 4. After that, move the MQL5 EA's source code to it.

Compile the EA. The attempt ends in an error, of course. But as a result, we get a list of errors to fix. There are only three of them:

'PositionsTotal' - function not defined



'PositionGetSymbol' - function not defined



'OrderGetTicket' - function not defined



Double-click on the first error to move to the appropriate EA string.

'PositionsTotal' - function not defined. The error is detected in the following block of the prepare_symbols function code:

int cntMyPos= PositionsTotal (); for ( int ti=cntMyPos- 1 ; ti>= 0 ; ti--){ if ( PositionGetSymbol (ti) == name ){ isskip= true ; break ; } } if (!isskip){ int cntMyPosO= OrdersTotal (); if (cntMyPosO> 0 ){ for ( int ti=cntMyPosO- 1 ; ti>= 0 ; ti--){ ulong orderTicket= OrderGetTicket (ti); if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ) == name ){ isskip= true ; break ; } } } }

One of the significant differences between the MQL4 and MQL5 languages is handling positions and orders. Therefore, we should rewrite the code block the following way to let the EA work in MetaTrader 4 correctly:



int cntMyPos= OrdersTotal (); for ( int ti=cntMyPos- 1 ; ti>= 0 ; ti--){ if ( OrderSelect (ti, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )== false ) continue ; if ( OrderSymbol () == name ){ isskip= true ; break ; } }

Since MQL4 has no differentiation between positions and orders, the resulting code is much smaller.



The remaining errors are fixed automatically since they occurred in the code block we fixed.





