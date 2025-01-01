#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>

#include <Math\Stat\NoncentralBeta.mqh>

#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input double a_par=2; // the first parameter of beta distribution (shape1)

input double b_par=5; // the second parameter of beta distribution (shape2)

input double l_par=1; // noncentrality parameter (lambda)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- hide the price chart

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);

//--- initialize the random number generator

MathSrand(GetTickCount());

//--- generate a sample of the random variable

long chart=0;

string name="GraphicNormal";

int n=1000000; // the number of values in the sample

int ncells=53; // the number of intervals in the histogram

double x[]; // centers of the histogram intervals

double y[]; // the number of values from the sample falling within the interval

double data[]; // sample of random values

double max,min; // the maximum and minimum values in the sample

//--- obtain a sample from the noncentral beta distribution

MathRandomNoncentralBeta(a_par,b_par,l_par,n,data);

//--- calculate the data to plot the histogram

CalculateHistogramArray(data,x,y,max,min,ncells);

//--- obtain the sequence boundaries and the step for plotting the theoretical curve

double step;

GetMaxMinStepValues(max,min,step);

step=MathMin(step,(max-min)/ncells);

//--- obtain the theoretically calculated data at the interval of [min,max]

double x2[];

double y2[];

MathSequence(min,max,step,x2);

MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralBeta(x2,a_par,b_par,l_par,false,y2);

//--- set the scale

double theor_max=y2[ArrayMaximum(y2)];

double sample_max=y[ArrayMaximum(y)];

double k=sample_max/theor_max;

for(int i=0; i<ncells; i++)

y[i]/=k;

//--- output charts

CGraphic graphic;

if(ObjectFind(chart,name)<0)

graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,780,380);

else

graphic.Attach(chart,name);

graphic.BackgroundMain(StringFormat("Noncentral Beta distribution alpha=%G beta=%G lambda=%G",

a_par,b_par,l_par));

graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);

//--- plot all curves

graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_HISTOGRAM,"Sample").HistogramWidth(6);

//--- and now plot the theoretical curve of the distribution density

graphic.CurveAdd(x2,y2,CURVE_LINES,"Theory");

graphic.CurvePlotAll();

//--- plot all curves

graphic.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Calculate frequencies for data set |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CalculateHistogramArray(const double &data[],double &intervals[],double &frequency[],

double &maxv,double &minv,const int cells=10)

{

if(cells<=1) return (false);

int size=ArraySize(data);

if(size<cells*10) return (false);

minv=data[ArrayMinimum(data)];

maxv=data[ArrayMaximum(data)];

double range=maxv-minv;

double width=range/cells;

if(width==0) return false;

ArrayResize(intervals,cells);

ArrayResize(frequency,cells);

//--- define the interval centers

for(int i=0; i<cells; i++)

{

intervals[i]=minv+(i+0.5)*width;

frequency[i]=0;

}

//--- fill the frequencies of falling within the interval

for(int i=0; i<size; i++)

{

int ind=int((data[i]-minv)/width);

if(ind>=cells) ind=cells-1;

frequency[ind]++;

}

return (true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Calculates values for sequence generation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GetMaxMinStepValues(double &maxv,double &minv,double &stepv)

{

//--- calculate the absolute range of the sequence to obtain the precision of normalization

double range=MathAbs(maxv-minv);

int degree=(int)MathRound(MathLog10(range));

//--- normalize the maximum and minimum values to the specified precision

maxv=NormalizeDouble(maxv,degree);

minv=NormalizeDouble(minv,degree);

//--- sequence generation step is also set based on the specified precision

stepv=NormalizeDouble(MathPow(10,-degree),degree);

if((maxv-minv)/stepv<10)

stepv/=10.;

}