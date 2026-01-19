Discussing the article: "DoEasy. Service functions (Part 1): Price patterns"
Yeah. That's not weak!
Waiting for the test
I just opened the search results for "Price Action" in Google and I see that Pin-bar is a formation from Price Action.
In general, all the shapes formed on the Japanese candlestick chart are candlestick formations, patterns. But someone once made their classification and did a great job. So, we proceed from this generally accepted classification.
However, we can proceed from any inferences and any own classifications. It's not important. More important is how to interpret and use it. And you can call it anything you want and refer it to any group of belongings.
Just opened google search results for "Price Action" and I see that a pin bar is a formation from Price Action.
Google gives out that dojis, hammers and stars are also Price Action.
However, you can proceed from any inferences and any own classifications. It is not important. More important is how to interpret and use it.
That's why I'm asking how this division is planned to be used. I don't like it when already voluminous code is cluttered with unnecessary functionality.
how this division is planned to be used
already voluminous code is cluttered with unnecessary functionality.
Greetings,
This lib looks amazing. Any chance of the latest version being available somewhere which compiles cleanly on MT5 5506?
Basic issues (such as changing int to uint (might work, but who knows)) can be resolved, but there are other compilation errors and warnings such as:
wrong parameters count, 9 passed, but 10 requires TabControl.mqh 366 16
wrong parameters count, 9 passed, but 10 requires SplitContainer.mqh 305 16
wrong parameters count, 6 passed, but 0 requires ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
wrong parameters count, 4 passed, but 0 requires TabHeader.mqh 1099 12
call resolves to 'string CWinFormBase::Text() const' instead of 'void CGCnvElement::Text(int,int,string,const color,const uchar,uint)' due to new rules of method hiding ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
etc, which I could give a try, but probably more reliable for the original author to resolve since he has better context.
Thanks
Edit: just found the version from 2024 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/download/14479/mql5.zip, and it too has various compilation errors and warnings.
Greetings,
This library looks amazing. Is there any chance that somewhere there will be a latest version that compiles cleanly on MT5 5506?
The basic problems (such as replacing int with uint(might work, but who knows)) can be solved, but there are other compilation errors and warnings such as:
wrong number of parameters, 9 passed but 10 required TabControl.mqh 366 16
wrong number of parameters, 9 passed but 10 required SplitContainer.mqh 305 16
wrong number of parameters, 6 passed but 0 required ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
incorrect number of parameters, 4 passed but 0 required TabHeader.mqh 1099 12
call resolved to 'string CWinFormBase::Text() const' instead of 'void CGCnvElement::Text(int,int,string,const colour,const uchar,uint)' due to new method hiding rules ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
etc, which I could try, but it's probably more reliable to have the original author solve the problem as he has better context.
Thanks
Edit: just found the version from 2024 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/download/14479/mql5.zip and it too has various compilation errors and warnings.
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Check out the new article: DoEasy. Service functions (Part 1): Price patterns.
In this article, we will start developing methods for searching for price patterns using timeseries data. A pattern has a certain set of parameters, common to any type of patterns. All data of this kind will be concentrated in the object class of the base abstract pattern. In the current article, we will create an abstract pattern class and a Pin Bar pattern class.
For each pattern, we will provide the ability to display it graphically on a chart. In order not to overload the chart with pattern icons, we will make it possible to display these icons according to program instructions. Each pattern can have different settings for searching for it. We will have the opportunity to create patterns of the same type, but different in their set of parameters - these will be two or more different patterns of the same type. This approach will allow you to search for a specific pattern, indicating its various parameters. All lists of all found patterns will be saved in the program for quick access according to the specified parameters. This will make it possible to find all patterns of the same type with the first type of parameters, and then find the same pattern but with different parameters, and then compare what was found. I think it will be convenient not to set the required ratios of the bar proportions rigidly, but to do it more flexibly - to give the opportunity to "play with the parameters".
All found patterns on any symbol and chart period will be stored in one list of patterns so that we can use the common list to search for any common properties of different patterns on different price data without first transferring them from different lists to one.
Author: Artyom Trishkin