SP500 Trading Strategy in MQL5 For Beginners

Introduction

This article will discuss how we can build an intelligent trading strategy to trade the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) Index using MQL5. Our discussion will demonstrate how to take advantage of the flexibility of MQL5 to build a dynamic Expert Advisor that relies on a combination of Artificial Intelligence and technical analysis. Our rationale is that relying solely on AI can lead to unstable strategies; however, by guiding AI with the time proven principles of technical analysis, we can achieve a more reliable approach. This hybrid strategy aims to uncover patterns hidden within the vast amounts of data available on our MetaTrader 5 terminals, leveraging the strengths of both AI, traditional analysis and the MQL5 language to enhance trading performance and decision-making.



After reading this article, you will gain:



Good programming principles for MQL5



Insights into how traders can easily analyze large datasets from multiple symbols simultaneously using linear algebra commands in the MQL5 API.

Techniques for uncovering hidden patterns in market data that are not immediately apparent.





History: What Is The Standard & Poor's 500?

The S&P 500, introduced in 1957, is a crucial benchmark that reflects the broad performance of the US economy. Over the years, numerous companies have been added to and removed from the index, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market. Among the longest-standing members, General Electric, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs have maintained their positions in the index since its inception.



The S&P 500 represents the average value of the 500 largest companies in the United States of America. The value of each company is given a weight based on its market capitalization. Therefore, the S&P 500 can also be considered as a market-capitalization weighted index of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the world.



These days, trailblazing companies like Tesla and Nvidia have redefined the benchmark from its foundation. The S&P 500 now sees most of its weight held by large technology companies, including Google, Apple, and Microsoft, among the aforementioned giants. These tech titans have transformed the landscape of the index, reflecting the shift in the economy towards technology and innovation.





Overview of Our Trading Strategy

A list of the companies included in the index is easily accessible on the internet. We can leverage our understanding of how the index is composed to help us create a trading strategy. We shall select a handful of the largest companies in the index and use the respective price of each company as an input to an AI model that will predict the closing price of the index based on our sample of companies that hold proportionally large weights. Our desire is to develop a strategy that blends AI with trusted, time-proven techniques.

Our technical analysis system will employ trend-following principles to generate trading signals. We need to incorporate several key indicators:



The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) as our volume indicator. We only want to enter trades that are backed by volume.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Williams Percent Range (WPR) to gauge buying or selling pressure in the market.

A Moving Average (MA) as our final confirmation indicator.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) revolves around 0. A reading above 0 suggests strong volume for a buying opportunity, while a reading below 0 indicates supportive volume for selling. We require alignment with other indicators for trade confirmation, improving our chances of finding high-probability setups.

Therefore, in order for us to buy:

CCI reading must be greater than 0.

RSI reading must be greater than 50.

WPR reading must be greater than -50.

MA must be beneath the closing price.



And conversely for us to sell:

CCI reading must be less than 0.

RSI reading must be less than 50.

WPR reading must be less than -50.

MA must be above the closing price.



On the other hand, to build our AI system, we need to first fetch the historical prices of 12 large market cap stocks included in the S&P 500 and the closing prices of the S&P 500. This will be our training data that we use to build our multiple linear regression model to forecast future prices of the index.

From there the AI system will utilize ordinary least squares regression to forecast the closing value of the S&P 500.





Fig 1: Our model will view the S&P500 as the output of a collection of these stocks.









Once we have the data ready, we can estimate model parameters for our linear regression model using the following formula.







Fig 2:The above equation demonstrates one of many possible ways to estimate the parameters of a multiple linear regression model.



The matrix "A" represents the input data, consisting of the closing values of 12 different stocks. The symbol "x" denotes the coefficient values for our multiple linear regression model, with one coefficient per stock. The product "Ax" represents our predictions for the future price of the S&P 500 index based on our training data. The notation "y" symbolizes the vector of actual closing prices we aimed to predict during training.

Let's interpret the two equations shown above.The expression "Ax - y" surrounded by two vertical lines is known as the L2 norm of a vector, pronounced "ell 2." In everyday language, when we ask, "how big is it?" about physical objects, we talk about their size or magnitude. Similarly, when we ask "how big" a vector is, we refer to its norm. A vector is essentially a list of numbers. While there are different types of norms, the L1 norm and L2 norm are the most common. Today, we'll focus on the L2 norm, which is calculated as the square root of the sum of the squared values within the vector.In this context:Therefore, "Ax - y" signifies the error in our AI system—the difference between our predicted values and the actual values. This error is determined by "x" because "A" (input data) and "y" (output data) are fixed.In essence, the first equation tells us that we are looking for values of x that minimize the L2 norm of Ax - y. In other words, we are seeking the values of x that minimize our prediction error when forecasting the closing price of the S&P 500.The second equation reveals that the values of x that achieve the minimum error may be found by multiplying the pseudo-inverse of A by the output data (y) from our training set. The pseudo-inverse operation is conveniently implemented in MQL5.We can efficiently find the pseudo-inverse solution in MQL5 with just a few lines of code.





Implementation: SP500 Trading Strategy



Getting Started



We first need to define inputs for our Expert Advisor. We need inputs to allow the user to change the periods of our technical indicators.



#property copyright "Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" input int look_ahead = 10 ; input int ma_period = 120 ; input int rsi_period = 10 ; input int wpr_period = 30 ; input int cci_period = 40 ; int input lot_multiple = 20 ;

Next we need to import our trade library so we can manage our positions.

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade Trade;

Moving on, we need to define global variables that are used throughout our program.



double minimum_volume; double ask_price; double bid_price; int fetch = 20 ; int inupt_start; int output_start; string desired_symbols[] = { "MSFT" , "AAPL" , "NVDA" , "GOOG" , "TSLA" , "META" , "JPM" , "JNJ" , "V" , "PG" , "HD" , "MA" }; matrix input_matrix = matrix ::Ones(fetch,( ArraySize (desired_symbols))- 1 ); matrix output_matrix = matrix ::Ones(fetch, 1 ); vector initiall_input_values = vector ::Ones(( ArraySize (desired_symbols))); double initiall_output_value = 0.0 ; matrix b; string target_symbol = "US_500" ; vector symbol_history = vector ::Zeros(fetch); bool model_initialized = false ; bool model_being_trained = false ; double model_forecast = 0 ; int cci_handler,rsi_handler,wpr_handler,ma_handler; double cci_buffer[],rsi_buffer[],wpr_buffer[],ma_buffer[];

Now that we have come this far, we must set up our technical indicators in the initialization handler.



int OnInit () { rsi_handler = iRSI (target_symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT ,rsi_period, PRICE_CLOSE ); ma_handler = iMA (target_symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT ,ma_period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); wpr_handler = iWPR (target_symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT ,wpr_period); cci_handler = iCCI (target_symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT ,cci_period, PRICE_CLOSE ); minimum_volume = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

We require helper functions. Initially, we define a procedure to initialize our multiple linear regression model. Our fitting procedure begins by setting a flag to indicate that our model is undergoing training. Additional functions handle tasks such as retrieving training data and fitting the model. By breaking our code into smaller functions, we will avoid writing the same lines of code multiple times.

void model_initialize( void ) { model_being_trained = true ; inupt_start = 1 +look_ahead; output_start = 1 ; fetch_input_data(inupt_start,fetch); fetch_output_data(output_start,fetch); prepare_data( 0 ); fit_linear_model(); model_ready(); }

Now, we proceed to define the function responsible for fetching our input data. Our input matrix will include a column of ones in the first column to represent the intercept point or the average closing price of the S&P 500 when all stock values are zero. Although this scenario doesn't make sense in the financial world since if all stock values were 0, the S&P 500 close price would also be 0.

That aside our procedure for fetching input data is straightforward:

Initialize the input matrix full of ones. Reshape the matrix Fill in the close value of each stock, starting from the second column Ensure that the first column is full of ones.



void fetch_input_data( int f_input_start, int f_fetch) { Print ( "Preparing to fetch input data" ); Print ( "We will reset the input matrix before fetching the data we need: " ); input_matrix = matrix ::Ones(f_fetch,( ArraySize (desired_symbols))- 1 ); Print (input_matrix); input_matrix.Reshape(f_fetch, 13 ); for ( int i= 1 ; i <= ArraySize (desired_symbols);i++) { symbol_history. CopyRates (desired_symbols[i- 1 ], PERIOD_CURRENT , COPY_RATES_CLOSE ,f_input_start,f_fetch); input_matrix.Col(symbol_history,i); } vector intercept = vector ::Ones(f_fetch); input_matrix.Col(intercept, 0 ); Print ( "Final state of our input matrix: " ); Print (input_matrix); }

void fetch_output_data( int f_output_start, int f_fetch) { Print ( "Preparing to fetch output data" ); Print ( "Ressetting output matrix before fetching the data we need: " ); output_matrix = matrix ::Ones(f_fetch, 1 ); Print (output_matrix); output_matrix.Reshape(f_fetch, 1 ); symbol_history. CopyRates (target_symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , COPY_RATES_CLOSE ,f_output_start,f_fetch); output_matrix.Col(symbol_history, 0 ); Print ( "Final state of our output matrix: " ); Print (output_matrix); }

Our procedure for fetching output data will be more or less the same as what we did for fetching our input data.

Before fitting our model, we need to standardize and scale our data. This is an important step because it makes the hidden relationships in the rates of change easier for our application to learn.

Note that our fitting procedure has 2 distinct phases, in phase 1 when the model is being trained for the first time, we need to store the values we used to scale each column in a vector. Each column will be divided by the first value in it, meaning that the first value in every column will be one.

From then on, if we observe any value less than one in that column, then price fell, and values greater than one indicate that price increased. If we observe a reading of 0.72, then price fell by 28% and if we observe a value of 1.017, then price increased by 1.7%.

We should only store the initial value of each column once, from then onward all future inputs should be divided by the same amount to ensure consistency.



void prepare_data( int f_flag) { Print ( "Normalizing and scaling the data" ); if (f_flag == 0 ) { Print ( "Preparing to normalize the data for training the model" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (desired_symbols);i++) { initiall_input_values[i] = input_matrix[ 0 ][i+ 1 ]; vector temp_vector = input_matrix.Col(i+ 1 ); temp_vector = temp_vector / initiall_input_values[i]; input_matrix.Col(temp_vector,i+ 1 ); } Print ( "Our initial input values for each column " ); Print (initiall_input_values); initiall_output_value = output_matrix[ 0 ][ 0 ]; vector temp_vector_output = output_matrix.Col( 0 ); temp_vector_output = temp_vector_output / initiall_output_value; output_matrix.Col(temp_vector_output, 0 ); Print ( "Data has been normlised and the output has been scaled:" ); Print ( "Input matrix: " ); Print (input_matrix); Print ( "Output matrix: " ); Print (output_matrix); } if (f_flag == 1 ) { Print ( "Preparing to normalize the data for prediction" ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (desired_symbols);i++) { input_matrix[ 0 ][i+ 1 ] = input_matrix[ 0 ][i+ 1 ]/initiall_input_values[i]; } Print ( "Input data being used for prediction" ); Print (input_matrix); } }

Next, we need to define a function that will set the necessary flag conditions to allow our application to begin trading.

void model_ready( void ) { Print ( "Giving the system permission to begin trading" ); model_initialized = true ; model_being_trained = false ; }

For us to obtain a prediction from our Expert Advisor, we must first fetch the most recent data we have available, preprocess the data then use the linear regression equation to obtain a forecast from our model.

double model_predict( void ) { Print ( "Obtaining a forecast from our model" ); fetch_input_data( 0 , 1 ); prepare_data( 1 ); return ((b[ 0 ][ 0 ] + (b[ 1 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 0 ]) + (b[ 2 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 1 ]) + (b[ 3 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 2 ]) + (b[ 4 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 3 ]) + (b[ 5 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 4 ]) + (b[ 6 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 5 ]) + (b[ 7 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 6 ]) + (b[ 8 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 7 ]) + (b[ 9 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 8 ]) + (b[ 10 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 9 ]) + (b[ 11 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 10 ])+ (b[ 12 ][ 0 ]*input_matrix[ 0 ][ 11 ]))); }

We need to implement a procedure for fitting our linear model using the equations we defined and explained above. Notice that our MQL5 API allows us the flexibility to perform our linear algebra commands in a flexible and easy to use manner, we can easily chain operations together, making our products highly performant.

This is especially important if you wish to sell your products in the marketplace, avoid using for loops whenever we can perform vector operations instead because vector operations are faster than loops. Your end users will experience a very responsive application that doesn't lag, and they will enjoy their user experience.



void fit_linear_model( void ) { Print ( "Attempting to find OLS solutions." ); b = input_matrix.PInv().MatMul(output_matrix); Print ( "Our model parameters " ); Print (b); }

Progressing on, we need a function responsible for updating our technical indicators and fetching current market data.

void update_technical_indicators() { ask_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); bid_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); CopyBuffer (rsi_handler, 0 , 0 , 10 ,rsi_buffer); CopyBuffer (cci_handler, 0 , 0 , 10 ,cci_buffer); CopyBuffer (wpr_handler, 0 , 0 , 10 ,wpr_buffer); CopyBuffer (ma_handler, 0 , 0 , 10 ,ma_buffer); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (cci_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wpr_buffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ma_buffer, true ); }

Then, we shall write a function that will execute our trade setups for us. Our function will only be able to execute trades if both our systems are aligned.



void find_entry( void ) { if (bearish_sentiment()) { Trade.Sell(minimum_volume * lot_multiple, _Symbol ,bid_price); } else if (bullish_sentiment()) { Trade.Buy(minimum_volume * lot_multiple, _Symbol ,ask_price); } }

This is made possible because we have functions that define bearish sentiment according to our descriptions above.



bool bearish_sentiment( void ) { return (( iClose (target_symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) < ma_buffer[ 0 ]) && (cci_buffer[ 0 ] < 0 ) && (rsi_buffer[ 0 ] < 50 ) && (wpr_buffer[ 0 ] < - 50 ) && (model_forecast < 1 )); }

And the same is true for our function defining bullish sentiment.

bool bullish_sentiment( void ) { return (( iClose (target_symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) > ma_buffer[ 0 ]) && (cci_buffer[ 0 ] > 0 ) && (rsi_buffer[ 0 ] > 50 ) && (wpr_buffer[ 0 ] > - 50 ) && (model_forecast > 1 )); }

Finally, we require a helper function to update our stop loss and take profit values.

void update_stoploss( void ) { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); if ( _Symbol == symbol) { ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); double position_price = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); long type = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double current_stop_loss = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); if (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double atr_stop_loss = NormalizeDouble (ask_price - ((min_distance * sl_width)/ 2 ), _Digits ); double atr_take_profit = NormalizeDouble (ask_price + (min_distance * sl_width), _Digits ); if ((current_stop_loss < atr_stop_loss) || (current_stop_loss == 0 )) { Trade.PositionModify(ticket,atr_stop_loss,atr_take_profit); } } else if (type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double atr_stop_loss = NormalizeDouble (bid_price + ((min_distance * sl_width)/ 2 ), _Digits ); double atr_take_profit = NormalizeDouble (bid_price - (min_distance * sl_width), _Digits ); if ((current_stop_loss > atr_stop_loss) || (current_stop_loss == 0 )) { Trade.PositionModify(ticket,atr_stop_loss,atr_take_profit); } } } }

All of our helper functions will be called at the appropriate time by our OnTick handler, that is responsible for controlling the flow of events inside our terminal whenever price changes.

void OnTick () { switch (model_initialized) { case ( true ): update_technical_indicators(); if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 ) { model_forecast = model_predict(); find_entry(); Comment ( "Model forecast: " ,model_forecast); } if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { update_stoploss(); } break ; default : if (!model_being_trained) { Print ( "Our model is not ready. Starting the training procedure" ); model_initialize(); } break ; } }

Fig 3: Our application in action.







Limitations

There are a few limitations concerning the modelling approach we have chosen for our AI models, let us highlight a few of the important ones:

1.1 Correlated Inputs

The problems caused by correlated inputs are not unique to linear models, this problem affects a lot of Machine Learning models. Some of the stocks we have in our input matrix operate in the same industry and their prices tend to rise and fall at the same time, this can make it hard for our model to isolate the effect each stock has on the performance of the index because the stock price movements may be masking each other.

1.2 Nonlinear Objective Function



Financial data sets that are inherently noisy are usually more suitable for simpler models such as multiple linear regression. However, in most real-life cases the actual functions being approximated are hardly ever linear. Therefore, the further away from linearity the true function is, the more variance will be observed in the model's accuracy.

1.3 Limitations of a Direct Modelling Approach



Lastly, if we were to include every stock listed on the S&P 500 in our model, we would end up with a model containing 500 parameters. Optimizing such a model would demand significant computational resources, and interpreting its results would pose challenges. Direct modeling solutions do not scale gracefully in this context; as we add more stocks in the future, the number of parameters to optimize could quickly become unmanageable.





Conclusion

In this article, we've demonstrated how straightforward it is to begin building AI models that integrate technical analysis for informed trading decisions. As we progress to more advanced models, most of the steps covered today will remain unchanged. This should give beginners confidence, knowing they've completed a machine learning project from start to finish and hopefully understood the rationale behind each decision.

Our entire application utilizes native MQL5 code and leverages standard technical indicators available in every installation of MetaTrader 5. We hope this article inspires you to explore further possibilities with your existing tools and continue advancing in mastering MQL5.