News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades

Introduction

Previously, we created an Expert Advisor to store economic data in our news calendar database. We also developed many classes to build a foundation for our expert to perform adequately. In this article, we will expand on these classes in our project to finally get to our goal of trading from economic data. Our next goal will be profitability which we will address in the next upcoming articles. For this article, we will add a new view to our database to display all unique events from the MQL5 economic calendar to provide information about the different events. We will also add new inputs to the expert to filter economic data when trading to provide flexibility. You can check out the previous article in the News Trading Made Easy series where we created a risk management class to manage risk for trading and more useful information if you haven't already.

What can you expect?

Improved graphics that are concise, modern, and responsive for the current chart. The image below is a representation of these graphics in Light mode.

Sections: 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 and 9 will automatically be shown every time the expert is on a chart.

Sections: 10, (11 & 12 & 13& 14 & 15 are a group) and 16 are optional and will update every new 1-minute candle (this is to improve performance when back-testing).

Section

10: Displays the terminal Date and time. The time text will be shown in red when a news event occurs while the chart is in light mode.

11: Displays the current/next news event date and time. The text will be shown in red when the date and time are equal to the terminal time.

12: Displays the name of the news event. The text color will change depending on the event's Importance, e.g. High Importance is shown in red.

13: Displays the country name of the news event. The text color will change depending on the event's Importance and chart color mode e.g. Light mode.

14: Displays the currency name of the news event. The text color will vary.

15: Displays the news event's importance. The text color will vary.

16: Displays the spread for the current symbol and the rating which is calculated with 2 weeks' worth of 1-minute candle spread data and categorized into groups of excellent, good, normal, bad, and terrible with different colors for each category with variation for dark mode and light mode.

The image below is a representation of how dark mode is implemented.

Section

17: Displays the event time of all events which will or have occurred on the current terminal day.













DISPLAY Inputs



CHART COLOUR MODE: This option's purpose is to change between Dark or Light Mode.

DISPLAY NEWS INFO: This option's purpose is to show or not show sections (11 & 12 & 13& 14 & 15) on the chart.

DISPLAY EVENT OBJ: This option's purpose is to show or not show section 17 on the chart.

DISPLAY SPREAD RATING: This option's purpose is to show or not show section 16 on the chart.

DISPLAY DATE: This option's purpose is to show or not show section 10 on the chart.









DST SCHEDULE Inputs



SELECT DST OPTION: This option's purpose is to allow the user/trader to select there custom DST schedule or allow the expert to automatically select the recommended DST schedule to correctly configure the event times when back-testing in the strategy tester.

SELECT CUSTOM DST: This option's purpose is to allow the user/trader to manually configure the DST schedule.





RISK MANAGEMENT Inputs



SELECT RISK OPTION: This option's purpose is to allow the user/trader to select different Risk Management profiles e.g. MINIMUM LOTSIZE, MAXIMUM LOTSIZE etc.

RISK FLOOR: This option's purpose is to set a minimum risk for all risk profiles. Example if there is not enough money for a lot-size of 1 lot, but there is enough money for the minimum lot-size of 0.01 lot, then 0.01 will be used to open the trade instead of not opening any trades because there wasn't enough money. This is just a safety net for if the risk profiles were not configured appropriately.

MAX-RISK: This option's purpose is to open a trade with the percentage of free-margin in the account if there wasn't enough money for a normal trade to be opened. This option is only operational when RISK FLOOR is set to MAX-RISK.

RISK CEILING: This option's purpose is to set a lot-size cap/limit when the account is large enough to open the max lot for a specific symbol. The cap/limit varies from MAX LOTSIZE which means the maximum lot-size possible is the one set by the specific symbol, whereas MAX LOTSIZE(x2) will open two trades with the maximum lot-size depending on if the volume limit allows for this.

PERCENTAGE OF [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]: This option's purpose is to risk a certain percentage of the available Balance or Free-margin.

AMOUNT PER [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]: This option's purpose is to risk a certain value amount of the Balance or Free-margin e.g. if [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN] is set to 1000 and EACH AMOUNT is set to 10, this means that for every 1000 in Balance or Free-margin currency value risk 10 currency value for each trade. So if your balance/free-margin is 1000 USD, then risk 10 USD for every trade.

LOTSIZE PER [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN]: This option's purpose is to risk a certain lot-size for a Balance or Free-margin value e.g. if [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN] is set to 1000 and EACH LOTS(VOLUME) is set to 0.1, this means that for every 1000 in Balance or Free-margin currency value risk 0.1 in lot-size for each trade. So if your balance/free-margin is 1000 USD, then risk 0.1 for every trade.

CUSTOM LOTSIZE: This option's purpose is to risk a predetermined lot-size for every trade opened.

PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK: This option's purpose is to risk a percentage of the Maximum risk volume for a symbol with the account's available Free-margin e.g. if the Maximum risk volume for AUDUSD with an account's Free-margin at 10,000 USD is 100 Lots then if we set PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK to 25% then the lot-size used will be 25% of 100 Lots which is 25 Lots.





NEWS SETTINGS Inputs



News Settings consists of varies input options namely:

CALENDAR IMPORTANCE EVENT FREQUENCY EVENT SECTOR EVENT TYPE EVENT CURRENCY

These options are shown in the image below.

CALENDAR IMPORTANCE: This option's purpose is to filter the news data to a specified news Importance.

EVENT FREQUENCY: This option's purpose is to filter the news data based of its frequency of occurrence.

EVENT SECTOR: This option's purpose is to filter the news data based on the sector.

EVENT TYPE: This option's purpose is to filter the news data of its type, e.g. EVENT is typically used for Speeches and meetings, whereas INDICATOR is for interest rates, Employment data etc. and HOLIDAY is for News years and various other holidays.

EVENT CURRENCY: This option's purpose is to filter the news data based of the selected currency options available. SYMBOL CURRENCIES will consider all the currencies from SYMBOL MARGIN, SYMBOL BASE and SYMBOL PROFIT.





TRADE SETTINGS Inputs



STOPLOSS[0=NONE]: This option's purpose is to set a fixed stoploss for all trades. When the stoploss is set to zero all trades will not have a stoploss value.

TAKEPROFIT[0=NONE]: This option's purpose is to set a fixed take-profit for all trades. When the take-profit is set to zero, all trades will not have a take-profit value.

PRE-ENTRY SEC: This option's purpose is to allow the user/trader to configure the number of seconds before a trade is open before the event time. So if the PRE-ENTRY SEC is set to 5 this means that 5 seconds before the event occurs is the timespan for trades to be opened before the event time. Ex. if the event time is 15:00pm then trades will be allowed from 5 seconds before the event at 14:59:45-14:59:59.

TRADING DAY OF WEEK: This option's purpose is to filter any business day of the week e.g. Monday, Tuesday etc.

We will now dive into the code that will make our expert functional.





Symbol Properties Class



Added changes made from Part 2:



Declaration of enumeration for spread rating

enum SpreadRating { SpreadRating_Terrible, SpreadRating_Bad, SpreadRating_Normal, SpreadRating_Good, SpreadRating_Excellent };

Declaration of Boolean variable to configure Chart color mode

bool isLightMode;

Declaration of Boolean function to retrieve spread float

bool SpreadFloat( string SYMBOL= NULL );

bool CSymbolProperties::SpreadFloat( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { return CSymbol.SpreadFloat(); } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread Float" ); return false ; }

Declaration of Spread rating function to retrieve spread rating

SpreadRating SpreadValue( string SYMBOL= NULL );

This function has to return an enumeration value from SpreadRating.

SpreadRating CSymbolProperties::SpreadValue( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (SpreadFloat(SYMBOL)) { vector Spreads; int SpreadArray[],SpreadAvg= 0 ,SpreadMax= 0 ,SpreadMin= 0 , SpreadUpper= 0 ,SpreadLower= 0 ,SpreadAvgUpper= 0 , SpreadAvgLower= 0 ,SpreadMidUpper= 0 ,SpreadMidLower= 0 ; if ( CopySpread (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_M1 , iTime (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_W1 , 2 ), iTime (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_M1 , 0 ),SpreadArray)==- 1 ) { Print ( "Error trying to retrieve spread values" ); return SpreadRating_Normal; } else { Spreads.Assign(SpreadArray); SpreadMax = int (Spreads.Max()); SpreadMin = int (Spreads.Min()); SpreadAvg = int (Spreads.Median()); SpreadMidUpper = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMax)/ 2 ); SpreadMidLower = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMin)/ 2 ); SpreadAvgUpper = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidUpper)/ 2 ); SpreadAvgLower = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidLower)/ 2 ); SpreadUpper = int ((SpreadMidUpper+SpreadMax)/ 2 ); SpreadLower = int ((SpreadMidLower+SpreadMin)/ 2 ); int Spread = Spread(SYMBOL); if (Spread<SpreadLower||Spread==SpreadMin) { return SpreadRating_Excellent; } else if (Spread>=SpreadLower&&Spread<SpreadAvgLower) { return SpreadRating_Good; } else if (Spread>=SpreadAvgLower&&Spread<=SpreadAvgUpper) { return SpreadRating_Normal; } else if (Spread>SpreadAvgUpper&&Spread<=SpreadUpper) { return SpreadRating_Bad; } else { return SpreadRating_Terrible; } } } else { return SpreadRating_Normal; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread Rating" ); return SpreadRating_Normal; }

We first set the symbol, then we check if the symbol has a floating spread before we perform simple calculations to rate the spread based on its averages. If the setting of the symbol failed or the symbol doesn't have a floating spread, we return SpreadRating_Normal as a default value.

if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (SpreadFloat(SYMBOL)) {

If we successfully set the symbol and the symbol has a floating spread, then we will declare a Spreads vector variable, and int variables to store spread values. After declaring our variables, we will use the CopySpread function to store the spread values into our SpreadArray variable from the 1-minute candle starting from 2 weeks back to the current 1-minute candle time. If the CopySpread function fails for some reason, we will return SpreadRating_Normal as a default value.

vector Spreads; int SpreadArray[],SpreadAvg= 0 ,SpreadMax= 0 ,SpreadMin= 0 , SpreadUpper= 0 ,SpreadLower= 0 ,SpreadAvgUpper= 0 , SpreadAvgLower= 0 ,SpreadMidUpper= 0 ,SpreadMidLower= 0 ; if ( CopySpread (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_M1 , iTime (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_W1 , 2 ), iTime (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_M1 , 0 ),SpreadArray)==- 1 ) { Print ( "Error trying to retrieve spread values" ); return SpreadRating_Normal; }

Once CopySpread is successful, we will assign the Spreads vector the integer values from our SpreadArray. Then we need to get basic information from these array values, such as the maximum spread throughout the 2-week period as well as the minimum spread and the average spread, we will store these values into SpreadMax, SpreadMin and SpreadAvg accordingly. We now want to get different averages from these three previous values.

For SpreadMidUpper variable we want the average between the SpreadAvg and SpreadMax, for SpreadMidLower variable we want the average between SpreadAvg and SpreadMin, for SpreadAvgUpper variable we want the average between SpreadAvg and SpreadMidUpper, for SpreadAvgLower variable we want the average between SpreadAvg and SpreadMidLower, for SpreadUpper variable we want the average between SpreadMidUpper and SpreadMax, for SpreadLower variable we want the average between SpreadMidLower and SpreadMin. We will also need the current symobl's spread to compare to classify the spread.

Spreads.Assign(SpreadArray); SpreadMax = int (Spreads.Max()); SpreadMin = int (Spreads.Min()); SpreadAvg = int (Spreads.Median()); SpreadMidUpper = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMax)/ 2 ); SpreadMidLower = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMin)/ 2 ); SpreadAvgUpper = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidUpper)/ 2 ); SpreadAvgLower = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidLower)/ 2 ); SpreadUpper = int ((SpreadMidUpper+SpreadMax)/ 2 ); SpreadLower = int ((SpreadMidLower+SpreadMin)/ 2 ); int Spread = Spread(SYMBOL);

We have 5 spread classifications namely:

Excellent: When the current spread is less than SpreadLower variable or equal to SpreadMin.



Good: When the current spread is more than or equal to SpreadLower variable and the current spread is less than SpreadAvgLower variable.



Normal: When the current spread is less than or equal to SpreadAvgLower variable and the current spread is less than or equal to SpreadAvgUpper variable.



Bad: When the current spread is more than SpreadAvgUpper and the current spread is less than or equal to SpreadUpper variable.



Terrible: When the current spread is more than SpreadUpper variable

if (Spread<SpreadLower||Spread==SpreadMin) { return SpreadRating_Excellent; } else if (Spread>=SpreadLower&&Spread<SpreadAvgLower) { return SpreadRating_Good; } else if (Spread>=SpreadAvgLower&&Spread<=SpreadAvgUpper) { return SpreadRating_Normal; } else if (Spread>SpreadAvgUpper&&Spread<=SpreadUpper) { return SpreadRating_Bad; } else { return SpreadRating_Terrible; }

Declaration of function to retrieve spread color based of its rating

color SpreadColor( string SYMBOL= NULL );

In order to get the spread color for each spread enumeration value, we will consider using a switch statement as the enumeration values are constant. Colors for each rating are as shown:

Excellent: if in light mode then clrBlue

else clrLightCyan



Good: if in light mode then clrCornflowerBlue



else clrLightGreen





Normal: if in light mode then clrBlack



else clrWheat





Bad: clrOrange



Terrible: clrRed



Default: if in light mode then clrBlack, else clrWheat

color CSymbolProperties::SpreadColor( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { switch (SpreadValue(SYMBOL)) { case SpreadRating_Excellent: return (isLightMode)? clrBlue : clrLightCyan ; break ; case SpreadRating_Good: return (isLightMode)? clrCornflowerBlue : clrLightGreen ; break ; case SpreadRating_Normal: return (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; break ; case SpreadRating_Bad: return clrOrange ; break ; case SpreadRating_Terrible: return clrRed ; break ; default : return (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; break ; } }

Declaration of string function to retrieve spread's description

string SpreadDesc( string SYMBOL= NULL );

string CSymbolProperties::SpreadDesc( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { switch (SpreadValue(SYMBOL)) { case SpreadRating_Excellent: return "Excellent" ; break ; case SpreadRating_Good: return "Good" ; break ; case SpreadRating_Normal: return "Normal" ; break ; case SpreadRating_Bad: return "Bad" ; break ; case SpreadRating_Terrible: return "Terrible" ; break ; default : return "Unknown" ; break ; } }

Declaration of string function to retrieve symbol's description

string Description( string SYMBOL= NULL );

string CSymbolProperties::Description( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { return CSymbol.Description(); } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Description" ); return "" ; }





Chart Properties Class



This class has been restructured from Part 2. Chart properties class will now inherit from the chart class from MQL5 include classes. ChartProp structure will store all the chart properties that we will introduce changes to. Our public ChartRefresh function will call our ChartGet funtion that will initialize the chart properties, and then we will call the function ChartSet that will configure the chart with our chart property values from ChartGet.

#include "SymbolProperties.mqh" #include <Charts/Chart.mqh> CSymbolProperties CSymbol; class CChartProperties : public CChart { private : struct ChartProp { ENUM_CHART_MODE mode; color clrBackground; color clrForeground; color clrLineLast; color clrCandleBear; color clrBarDown; color clrCandleBull; color clrBarUp; color clrLineAsk; color clrLineBid; color clrChartLine; color clrStopLevels; color clrVolumes; bool Foreground; bool ShowLineAsk; bool ShowLineBid; bool ShowPeriodSep; bool ShowOHLC; bool ShowGrid; ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ShowVolumes; bool AutoScroll; bool Shift; double ShiftSize; bool ShowObjectDescr; ulong CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ; ulong CHART_SHOW_TICKER; ulong CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ; ENUM_CHART_POSITION Navigate; }; ChartProp DefaultChart,MyChart; void ChartSet(ChartProp &Prop); void ChartGet(); public : CChartProperties(); ~CChartProperties( void ); void ChartRefresh() {ChartGet();ChartSet(MyChart);} string GetChartPeriodName(); };

In the constructor we assign the inherit variable m_chart_id the current chart ID.

CChartProperties::CChartProperties() { m_chart_id= ChartID (); ChartGet(); ChartSet(MyChart); }

For the function ChartGet we assign values to our variables DefaultChart and MyChart, where DefaultChart will store the current chart properties before we modify the chart and where MyChart will store our custom values.

void CChartProperties::ChartGet() { DefaultChart.mode = Mode(); MyChart.mode = CHART_CANDLES ; DefaultChart.clrBackground = ColorBackground(); MyChart.clrBackground = (isLightMode)? clrWhite : clrBlack ; DefaultChart.clrForeground = ColorForeground(); MyChart.clrForeground = (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWhite ; DefaultChart.clrLineLast = ColorLineLast(); MyChart.clrLineLast = clrWhite ; DefaultChart.clrCandleBear = ColorCandleBear(); MyChart.clrCandleBear = clrBlack ; DefaultChart.clrBarDown = ColorBarDown(); MyChart.clrBarDown = (isLightMode)? clrBlack :CSymbol.Background(); DefaultChart.clrCandleBull = ColorCandleBull(); MyChart.clrCandleBull = CSymbol.Background(); DefaultChart.clrBarUp = ColorBarUp(); MyChart.clrBarUp = (isLightMode)? clrBlack :CSymbol.Background(); DefaultChart.clrLineAsk = ColorLineAsk(); MyChart.clrLineAsk = (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWhite ; DefaultChart.clrLineBid = ColorLineBid(); MyChart.clrLineBid = (isLightMode)? clrBlack :CSymbol.Background(); DefaultChart.clrChartLine = ColorChartLine(); MyChart.clrChartLine = (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWhite ; DefaultChart.clrStopLevels = ColorStopLevels(); MyChart.clrStopLevels = clrRed ; DefaultChart.clrVolumes = ColorVolumes(); MyChart.clrVolumes = clrGreen ; DefaultChart.Foreground = Foreground(); MyChart.Foreground = false ; DefaultChart.ShowLineAsk = ShowLineAsk(); MyChart.ShowLineAsk = true ; DefaultChart.ShowLineBid = ShowLineBid(); MyChart.ShowLineBid = true ; DefaultChart.ShowPeriodSep = ShowPeriodSep(); MyChart.ShowPeriodSep = true ; DefaultChart.ShowOHLC = ShowOHLC(); MyChart.ShowOHLC = false ; DefaultChart.ShowGrid = ShowGrid(); MyChart.ShowGrid = false ; DefaultChart.ShowVolumes = ShowVolumes(); MyChart.ShowVolumes = CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ; DefaultChart.AutoScroll = AutoScroll(); MyChart.AutoScroll = true ; DefaultChart.Shift = Shift(); MyChart.Shift = true ; DefaultChart.ShiftSize = ShiftSize(); MyChart.ShiftSize = 15 ; DefaultChart.ShowObjectDescr = ShowObjectDescr(); MyChart.ShowObjectDescr = false ; DefaultChart.Navigate = CHART_END ; MyChart.Navigate = CHART_END ; DefaultChart. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS = ChartGetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ); MyChart. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS = ulong ( true ); DefaultChart. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ChartGetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ); MyChart. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ulong ( false ); DefaultChart.CHART_SHOW_TICKER = ChartGetInteger (ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER); MyChart.CHART_SHOW_TICKER = ulong ( false ); DefaultChart. CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS = ChartGetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ); MyChart. CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS = ulong ( false ); }

Our ChartSet function will take our ChartProp structure as an argument to configure the current chart.

void CChartProperties::ChartSet(ChartProp &Prop) { Mode(Prop.mode); ColorBackground(Prop.clrBackground); ColorForeground(Prop.clrForeground); ColorLineLast(Prop.clrLineLast); ColorCandleBear(Prop.clrCandleBear); ColorBarDown(Prop.clrBarDown); ColorCandleBull(Prop.clrCandleBull); ColorBarUp(Prop.clrBarUp); ColorLineAsk(Prop.clrLineAsk); ColorLineBid(Prop.clrLineBid); ColorChartLine(Prop.clrChartLine); ColorStopLevels(Prop.clrStopLevels); ColorVolumes(Prop.clrVolumes); Foreground(Prop.Foreground); ShowLineAsk(Prop.ShowLineAsk); ShowLineBid(Prop.ShowLineBid); ShowPeriodSep(Prop.ShowPeriodSep); ShowOHLC(Prop.ShowOHLC); ShowGrid(Prop.ShowGrid); ShowVolumes(Prop.ShowVolumes); AutoScroll(Prop.AutoScroll); Shift(Prop.Shift); ShiftSize(Prop.ShiftSize); ShowObjectDescr(Prop.ShowObjectDescr); ChartSetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,Prop. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ); ChartSetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,Prop. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ); ChartSetInteger (ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,Prop.CHART_SHOW_TICKER); ChartSetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ,Prop. CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ); Navigate(Prop.Navigate); }

As for the function GetChartPeriodName we will retrieve the chart period name for the current chart using a switch statement.

string CChartProperties::GetChartPeriodName() { switch ( ChartPeriod (ChartId())) { case PERIOD_M1 : return ( "M1" ); case PERIOD_M2 : return ( "M2" ); case PERIOD_M3 : return ( "M3" ); case PERIOD_M4 : return ( "M4" ); case PERIOD_M5 : return ( "M5" ); case PERIOD_M6 : return ( "M6" ); case PERIOD_M10 : return ( "M10" ); case PERIOD_M12 : return ( "M12" ); case PERIOD_M15 : return ( "M15" ); case PERIOD_M20 : return ( "M20" ); case PERIOD_M30 : return ( "M30" ); case PERIOD_H1 : return ( "H1" ); case PERIOD_H2 : return ( "H2" ); case PERIOD_H3 : return ( "H3" ); case PERIOD_H4 : return ( "H4" ); case PERIOD_H6 : return ( "H6" ); case PERIOD_H8 : return ( "H8" ); case PERIOD_H12 : return ( "H12" ); case PERIOD_D1 : return ( "Daily" ); case PERIOD_W1 : return ( "Weekly" ); case PERIOD_MN1 : return ( "Monthly" ); } return ( "unknown period" ); }

Our destructor will restore the previous chart configuration before we made any changes to the chart.

CChartProperties::~CChartProperties() { ChartSet(DefaultChart); m_chart_id=- 1 ; }









Object Properties Class

In this class a few changes were made to all for custom object text color. In part 2 you could only use one object text color for all text objects. Our solution is to declare a color variable outside the class called TextObj_color.

#include "ChartProperties.mqh" color TextObj_color ; class CObjectProperties: public CChartProperties { private : struct ObjStruct { long ChartId; string Name; } Objects[]; void AddObj( long chart_id, string name) { ArrayResize (Objects,Objects.Size()+ 1 ,Objects.Size()+ 2 ); Objects[Objects.Size()- 1 ].ChartId=chart_id; Objects[Objects.Size()- 1 ].Name=name; } protected : void DeleteObj() { for ( uint i= 0 ;i<Objects.Size();i++) { ObjectDelete (Objects[i].ChartId,Objects[i].Name); } } public : CObjectProperties( void ) {} void Square( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor); void TextObj( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ); void EventObj( long chartID, string name, string description , datetime eventdate); ~CObjectProperties( void ) { DeleteObj(); } };

As we can see below the parameters for the Textobj function are many, to avoid making the parameters longer we will just use Textobj_color to change the text object's color.

void CObjectProperties::TextObj( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,Corner); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , TextObj_color ); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }

A small change was made to our function Square to allow for different background colors depending on the chart color mode.

void CObjectProperties::Square( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor) { const int sub_window= 0 ; const int x=x_coord; const int y=y_coord; const color back_clr= (isLightMode)? clrWhite : clrBlack ; const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border= BORDER_SUNKEN ; const color clr= clrRed ; const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ; const int line_width= 0 ; const bool back= false ; const bool selection= false ; const bool hidden= true ; ObjectDelete (chart_ID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chart_ID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,height); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,back_clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ,hidden); ChartRedraw (chart_ID); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }





CommonVariables Header File



For trading purposes I decided to create a database in memory, this database needs a name and the name will take in consideration the broker's name, the current chart ID, and whether the expert is in the strategy tester or not.

#define NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s_%d_%s.sqlite" ,broker, ChartID (),( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )? "TESTER" : "REAL" ))

The enumeration Choice is for personalization and will be used for the expert's input, this will replace the Boolean datatype. The DayOfTheWeek enumeration will be used to select the trading day of the week without Saturday and Sunday. Whereas the Boolean function Answer will convert the Choice enumeration into a Boolean datatype.

enum Choice { Yes, No }; enum DayOfTheWeek { Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, AllDays }; bool Answer(Choice choose) { return (choose==Yes)? true : false ; }





Time Variables Class

This class's purpose is to store candlestick's time data, this data will be used to check if a new candle has formed.

class CTimeVariables { private : datetime CandleTime[ 2000 ]; public : CTimeVariables( void ); void SetTime( uint index, datetime time); datetime GetTime( uint index); };

In the constructor, we will set a default time for all the indexes within the CandleTime array.

CTimeVariables::CTimeVariables() { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<CandleTime.Size(); i++) { CandleTime[i]= D'1970.01.01' ; } }

In the function SetTime we have two parameters, one for the array index and the other for datetime. If the index argument is more than or equal to zero and less than the CandleTime size, then we will assign the array index with the time argument.

void CTimeVariables::SetTime( uint index, datetime time) { if (index>= 0 &&index<CandleTime.Size()) { CandleTime[index] = time; } }

The function GetTime will accept one positive integer argument, to retrieve the datetime from the array index value from CandleTime if the index argument is valid.

datetime CTimeVariables::GetTime( uint index) { return (index>= 0 &&index<CandleTime.Size())?CandleTime[index]: datetime ( 0 ); }





Time Management Class



We will declare DSTSchedule enumeration for the user/trader to select between Auto DST or Custom DST for the expert's input. MySchedule variable will be used to store the custom DST.

enum DSTSchedule { AutoDst_Selection, CustomDst_Selection } MyDST; DST_type MySchedule;

The function below will return the hour for a specific date in an integer datatype.

int ReturnHour( datetime time);

int CTimeManagement::ReturnHour( datetime time) { return Time(time).hour; }

The function below will return the minute for a specific date in an integer datatype.



int ReturnMinute( datetime time);

int CTimeManagement::ReturnMinute( datetime time) { return Time(time).min; }

The function below will return the second for a specific date in an integer datatype.



int ReturnSecond( datetime time);

int CTimeManagement::ReturnSecond( datetime time) { return Time(time).sec; }

The function below will return the MqlDateTime for the datetime argument.



MqlDateTime Time( datetime Timetoformat);

MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Time( datetime Timetoformat) { TimeToStruct (Timetoformat,timeFormat); return timeFormat; }

The function below will return the datetime for the datetime argument time with modification to the hour, minute and second.



datetime Time( datetime time, int Hour, int Minute, int Second);

datetime CTimeManagement::Time( datetime time, int Hour, int Minute, int Second) { timeFormat=Time(time); timeFormat.hour=Hour; timeFormat.min=Minute; timeFormat.sec=Second; return StructToTime (timeFormat); }

The function below will return the datetime for the datetime argument time with modification to the hour and minute.



datetime Time( datetime time, int Hour, int Minute);

datetime CTimeManagement::Time( datetime time, int Hour, int Minute) { timeFormat=Time(time); timeFormat.hour=Hour; timeFormat.min=Minute; return StructToTime (timeFormat); }

The function below will return true if the TimeTradeServer time is within the BeginTime and EndTime arguments.



bool TimeIsInRange( datetime BeginTime, datetime EndTime);

bool CTimeManagement::TimeIsInRange( datetime BeginTime, datetime EndTime) { if (BeginTime<= TimeTradeServer ()&&EndTime>= TimeTradeServer ()) { return true ; } return false ; }

The function below will return true if the PreEvent datetime is less than or equal to TimeTradeServer and EventTime is more than TimeTradeServer.



bool TimePreEvent( datetime PreEvent, datetime Event);

bool CTimeManagement::TimePreEvent( datetime PreEventTime, datetime EventTime) { if (PreEventTime<= TimeTradeServer ()&&EventTime> TimeTradeServer ()) { return true ; } return false ; }

The function below will return the MqlDateTime for the current time with modification to the hour and minute.



MqlDateTime Today( int Hour, int Minute);

MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Today( int Hour, int Minute) { TimeTradeServer (today); today.hour=Hour; today.min=Minute; return today; }

The function below will return the MqlDateTime for the current time with modification to the hour, minute and second.



MqlDateTime Today( int Hour, int Minute, int Second);

MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Today( int Hour, int Minute, int Second) { TimeTradeServer (today); today.hour=Hour; today.min=Minute; today.sec=Second; return today; }

The function below will return true if the current day is equal to the corresponding day of the week, or the enumeration DayOfTheWeek is equal to AllDays.



bool isDayOfTheWeek(DayOfTheWeek Day);

bool CTimeManagement::isDayOfTheWeek(DayOfTheWeek Day) { switch (Day) { case Monday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== MONDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case Tuesday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== TUESDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case Wednesday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== WEDNESDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case Thursday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== THURSDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case Friday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== FRIDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case AllDays: return true ; break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

The function below will return the Day of Week for a specific date.



ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK DayOfWeek( datetime time);

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CTimeManagement::DayOfWeek( datetime time) { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK )Time(time).day_of_week; }





Candle Properties Class



A new function has been added to this class.

class CCandleProperties : public CChartProperties { private : CTimeManagement Time; CTimeVariables CTV; public : double Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Close( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double High( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Low( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); bool IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL); bool NewCandle( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); };

The function NewCandle will return true when a new candle has formed, and will then save the current candle's open time in the class Timevariables using the function SetTime. The previously saved time will be compared with the current candle's open time to check if the times are different, if the times are different, then we assume a new candle has formed.

bool CCandleProperties::NewCandle( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (CTV.GetTime(index) == iTime (((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL),period, 0 )) { return false ; } else { CTV.SetTime(index, iTime (((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL),period, 0 )); return true ; } }





Sessions Class



This class's purpose is to deal with session trading times. We won't make use of these trading sessions times in this article, but we will have a use for this class later on. This class will inherit from the TimeManagement class as this class will utilize the functions in TimeManagement.

#include "Timemanagement.mqh" class CSessions:CTimeManagement { public : CSessions( void ) {} ~CSessions( void ) {} bool isSessionStart( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 0 ); bool isSessionEnd( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 45 ); datetime SessionEnd( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 45 ); };

The function below will check all valid trading Sessions for the current Symbol and Day Of Week, Once the earliest trading session is found we will add and offset to this time ex. if the earliest trading session is from 01:00-05:00 then our offset hour is 1 and the offset minute is 0, our trading session will start at 02:00-05:00. The purpose of knowing the starting session time is to avoid large spreads that usually occur at the beginning of the trading session. If our trading session is currently active, the function will return true.

bool CSessions::isSessionStart( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 0 ) { datetime datefrom,dateto,DateFrom[],DateTo[]; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { if ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade ( Symbol (),DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ()),i,datefrom,dateto)) { if (ReturnHour(dateto)== 00 ||ReturnHour(dateto)== 24 ) { dateto = Time( TimeTradeServer (), 23 , 59 ); } ArrayResize (DateFrom, int ( ArraySize (DateFrom))+ 1 , int ( ArraySize (DateFrom))+ 2 ); DateFrom[ int ( ArraySize (DateFrom))- 1 ] = datefrom; ArrayResize (DateTo, int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 1 , int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 2 ); DateTo[ int ( ArraySize (DateTo))- 1 ] = dateto; } } if (DateFrom.Size()> 0 ) { DateFrom[ 0 ] = TimePlusOffset(DateFrom[ 0 ],MinutesS(startoffsetmin)); DateFrom[ 0 ] = TimePlusOffset(DateFrom[ 0 ],HoursS(startoffsethour)); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<DateFrom.Size(); i++) { if (TimeIsInRange(DateFrom[i],DateTo[i])) { return true ; } } } else { return true ; } return false ; }

The function below will return the true if the session has ended, on some brokers an hour before the trading session ends spreads are huge, so this function can help us avoid trading during those times.

bool CSessions::isSessionEnd( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 45 ) { datetime datefrom,dateto,DateTo[],lastdate= 0 ,sessionend; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { if ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade ( Symbol (),DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ()),i,datefrom,dateto)) { if (ReturnHour(dateto)== 00 ||ReturnHour(dateto)== 24 ) { dateto = Time( TimeTradeServer (), 23 , 59 ); } ArrayResize (DateTo, int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 1 , int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 2 ); DateTo[ int ( ArraySize (DateTo))- 1 ] = dateto; } } if (DateTo.Size()> 0 ) { lastdate = DateTo[ 0 ]; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<DateTo.Size(); i++) { if (DateTo[i]>lastdate) { lastdate = DateTo[i]; } } } else { return false ; } sessionend = Today(ReturnHour(lastdate),ReturnMinute(lastdate)); sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,MinutesS(offsetmin)); sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,HoursS(offsethour)); if ( TimeTradeServer ()<sessionend) { return false ; } return true ; }

The function below will return the trading session ending date for the current day, there are some limitations to trading session times in MQL5, I've noticed that during a holiday some symbols can close a lot earlier than the trading session time would indicate so that is something to keep in mind.

datetime CSessions::SessionEnd( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 45 ) { datetime datefrom,dateto,DateTo[],lastdate= 0 ,sessionend; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { if ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade ( Symbol (),DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ()),i,datefrom,dateto)) { if (CTV.ReturnHour(dateto)== 00 ||CTV.ReturnHour(dateto)== 24 ) { dateto = Time( TimeTradeServer (), 23 , 59 ); } ArrayResize (DateTo, int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 1 , int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 2 ); DateTo[ int ( ArraySize (DateTo))- 1 ] = dateto; } } if (DateTo.Size()> 0 ) { lastdate = DateTo[ 0 ]; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<DateTo.Size(); i++) { if (DateTo[i]>lastdate) { lastdate = DateTo[i]; } } } else { return 0 ; } sessionend = Today(ReturnHour(lastdate),ReturnMinute(lastdate)); sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,MinutesS(offsetmin)); sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,HoursS(offsethour)); return sessionend; }





News Class

This class is the most crucial in the whole project and the largest, spanning over 1000 lines of code alone. From part 2 we made major improvements to this class and the code that interacts with the calendar database in the common folder. In this article we will create another database but this time, the database will be in memory.

Benefits of DBs in memory compared to storage



Speed: In-memory databases store data directly in RAM, leading to significantly faster read and write operations. This is especially beneficial for applications requiring real-time data processing and analytics. Since RAM is much faster than disk storage, accessing data in an in-memory database is quicker. This reduces response times and improves overall performance.

Performance: The reduced latency and faster data access translate into higher throughput, meaning the database can handle more transactions per second. In-memory databases can process large volumes of data more efficiently, making them suitable for big data applications, analytics, and other intensive computing tasks.

We will still use our DB in storage, we will collect the data from the DB in storage and transfer this data into our new DB in memory for a balanced performance when back-testing as only using the DB in storage will affect before drastically depending on your computer's specs.

We will start off with the declarations outside the class for use in the expert's input. The DBMemoryConnection integer variable will hold the integer connection handle for our database in memory. Calendar_Importance enumeration will be used to select different event importance in the expert's input parameter. Event_Sector enumeration will be used to select different event sectors in the expert's input parameter. Event_Frequency enumeration will be used to select different event frequencies for the expert's input parameter. Event_Type enumeration will be used to select different event types for the expert's input parameter. Event_Currency enumeration will be used to select different event currency options in the expert's input parameter. UpcomingNews Calendar structure variable will store the next economic event details for easy access in other class/files, we declared it outside the news class.

int DBMemoryConnection; enum Calendar_Importance { Calendar_Importance_None, Calendar_Importance_Low, Calendar_Importance_Moderate, Calendar_Importance_High, Calendar_Importance_All } myImportance; enum Event_Sector { Event_Sector_None, Event_Sector_Market, Event_Sector_Gdp, Event_Sector_Jobs, Event_Sector_Prices, Event_Sector_Money, Event_Sector_Trade, Event_Sector_Government, Event_Sector_Business, Event_Sector_Consumer, Event_Sector_Housing, Event_Sector_Taxes, Event_Sector_Holidays, Event_Sector_ALL } mySector; enum Event_Frequency { Event_Frequency_None, Event_Frequency_Week, Event_Frequency_Month, Event_Frequency_Quarter, Event_Frequency_Year, Event_Frequency_Day, Event_Frequency_ALL } myFrequency; enum Event_Type { Event_Type_Event, Event_Type_Indicator, Event_Type_Holiday, Event_Type_All } myType; enum Event_Currency { Event_Currency_Symbol, Event_Currency_Margin, Event_Currency_Base, Event_Currency_Profit, Event_Currency_ALL, Event_Currency_NZD_NZ, Event_Currency_EUR_EU, Event_Currency_JPY_JP, Event_Currency_CAD_CA, Event_Currency_AUD_AU, Event_Currency_CNY_CN, Event_Currency_EUR_IT, Event_Currency_SGD_SG, Event_Currency_EUR_DE, Event_Currency_EUR_FR, Event_Currency_BRL_BR, Event_Currency_MXN_MX, Event_Currency_ZAR_ZA, Event_Currency_HKD_HK, Event_Currency_INR_IN, Event_Currency_NOK_NO, Event_Currency_USD_US, Event_Currency_GBP_GB, Event_Currency_CHF_CH, Event_Currency_KRW_KR, Event_Currency_EUR_ES, Event_Currency_SEK_SE, Event_Currency_ALL_WW } myCurrency; Calendar UpcomingNews;

Additional functionality to the news class:

Expansion to the Enumeration CalendarComponents : EventInfo_View was added to show event details in the calendar storage database, Currencies_View was added to show all currencies available by the MQL5 economic calendar.

: was added to show event details in the calendar storage database, was added to show all currencies available by the MQL5 economic calendar. Structure Array CalendarContents has increased by size from 10 to 12 to accommodate the two new views EventInfo_View and Currencies_View.

has increased by size from 10 to 12 to accommodate the two new views EventInfo_View and Currencies_View. Declaration of DBMemory variable of MQL5CalendarContents structure type to store DB properties.

variable of MQL5CalendarContents structure type to store DB properties. Declaration of CalendarData structure and variables to store all data from the Calendar DB in the common folder.

structure and variables to store all data from the Calendar DB in the common folder. Declaration of the function GetCalendar which will request all the filtered data from the calendar DB in the common folder and store this data into the CalendarData structure array Data this array data will be inserted into our new calendar DB in memory once it is created.

which will request all the filtered data from the calendar DB in the common folder and store this data into the CalendarData structure array Data this array data will be inserted into our new calendar DB in memory once it is created. Declaration of the function GetAutoDST to retrieve the enumeration DST_type from the table AutoDST in the Calendar DB in the common folder.

to retrieve the enumeration DST_type from the table AutoDST in the Calendar DB in the common folder. Declaration of the function Request_Importance to retrieve the string request for the event importance based on the Calendar_Importance enumeration.

to retrieve the string request for the event importance based on the Calendar_Importance enumeration. Declaration of the function Request_Frequency to retrieve the string request for the event frequency based on the Event_Frequency enumeration.

to retrieve the string request for the event frequency based on the Event_Frequency enumeration. Declaration of the function Request_Sector to retrieve the string request for the event sector based on the Event_Sector enumeration.

to retrieve the string request for the event sector based on the Event_Sector enumeration. Declaration of the function Request_Type to retrieve the string request for the event type based on the Event_Type enumeration.

to retrieve the string request for the event type based on the Event_Type enumeration. Declaration of the function Request_Currency to retrieve the string request for the event currency based on the Event_Currency enumeration.

to retrieve the string request for the event currency based on the Event_Currency enumeration. Declaration of the function EconomicDetailsMemory will populate the NewsTime Calendar structure array with the events for a specific date.

will populate the NewsTime Calendar structure array with the events for a specific date. Declaration of the function CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory will create the calendar database in memory.

will create the calendar database in memory. Declaration of the function EconomicNextEvent will update UpcomingNews structure variable with the next event data.

will update UpcomingNews structure variable with the next event data. Declaration of the function GetImpact will retrieve Upcoming Event Impact data.

will retrieve Upcoming Event Impact data. Declaration of the function IMPORTANCE will convert the Importance string into Calendar Event Importance Enumeration.

will convert the Importance string into Calendar Event Importance Enumeration. Declaration of the function IMPORTANCE will convert Calendar_Importance Enumeration into Calendar Event Importance Enumeration.

will convert Calendar_Importance Enumeration into Calendar Event Importance Enumeration. Declaration of the function GetImportance will convert Calendar Event Importance Enumeration into string Importance Rating.

will convert Calendar Event Importance Enumeration into string Importance Rating. Declaration of the function GetImportance_color will retrieve color for each Calendar Event Importance Enumeration.

will retrieve color for each Calendar Event Importance Enumeration. Declaration of the function SECTOR will convert Event_Sector Enumeration into Calendar Event Sector Enumeration.

will convert Event_Sector Enumeration into Calendar Event Sector Enumeration. Declaration of the function FREQUENCY will convert Event_Frequency Enumeration into Calendar Event Frequency Enumeration.

will convert Event_Frequency Enumeration into Calendar Event Frequency Enumeration. Declaration of the function TYPE will convert Event_Type Enumeration into Calendar Event Type Enumeration.

class CNews : private CCandleProperties { private : enum CalendarComponents { AutoDST_Table, CalendarAU_View, CalendarNONE_View, CalendarUK_View, CalendarUS_View, EventInfo_View , Currencies_View , Record_Table, TimeSchedule_Table, MQL5Calendar_Table, AutoDST_Trigger, Record_Trigger }; struct SQLiteMaster { string type; string name; string tbl_name; int rootpage; string sql; } DBContents[]; struct MQL5CalendarContents:SQLiteMaster { CalendarComponents Content; string insert; } CalendarContents[ 12 ],DBMemory ; CTimeManagement CTime; CDaylightSavings_UK Savings_UK; CDaylightSavings_US Savings_US; CDaylightSavings_AU Savings_AU; bool AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType); DST_type DSTType; bool InsertIntoTables( int db,Calendar &Evalues[]); void CreateAutoDST( int db); bool CreateCalendarTable( int db, bool &tableExists); bool CreateTimeTable( int db, bool &tableExists); void CreateCalendarViews( int db); void CreateRecordTable( int db); string DropRequest; MQL5CalendarContents CalendarStruct(CalendarComponents Content) { MQL5CalendarContents Calendar; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<CalendarContents.Size();i++) { if (CalendarContents[i].Content==Content) { return CalendarContents[i]; } } return Calendar; } struct CalendarData { int EventId; string Country; string EventName; string EventType; string EventImportance; string EventCurrency; string EventCode; string EventSector; string EventForecast; string EventPreval; string EventImpact; string EventFrequency; string DST_UK; string DST_US; string DST_AU; string DST_NONE; } DB_Data[],DB_Cal ; void GetCalendar (CalendarData &Data[]) { int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return ; } } string SqlRequest = StringFormat ( "Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency," "MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency," "TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from %s MQ " "Inner Join %s TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID " "Where %s and %s and %s and %s and %s;" , CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name, Request_Importance(myImportance),Request_Frequency(myFrequency), Request_Sector(mySector),Request_Type(myType),Request_Currency(myCurrency)); int Request = DatabasePrepare (db,SqlRequest); if (Request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); Print ( "SQL" ); Print (SqlRequest); } else { ArrayRemove (Data, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); CalendarData data; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (Request,data); i++) { ArrayResize (Data,i+ 1 ,i+ 2 ); Data[i] = data; } } DatabaseFinalize (Request); DatabaseClose (db); } DST_type GetAutoDST () { string Sch_Dst; int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Could not find Database!" ); return DST_NONE; } } string request_text= "SELECT DST FROM 'AutoDST'" ; int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return DST_NONE; } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { if (! DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 ,Sch_Dst)) { Print ( "DatabaseRead() failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return DST_NONE; } } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return (Sch_Dst== "DST_UK" )?DST_UK:(Sch_Dst== "DST_US" )?DST_US: (Sch_Dst== "DST_AU" )?DST_AU:DST_NONE; } string Request_Importance (Calendar_Importance Importance) { const string constant= "MQ.EventImportance" ; switch (Importance) { case Calendar_Importance_All: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString (myImportance)+ "'" ; break ; default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (IMPORTANCE(myImportance))+ "'" ; break ; } } string Request_Frequency (Event_Frequency Frequency) { const string constant= "MQ.EventFrequency" ; switch (Frequency) { case Event_Frequency_ALL: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString (myFrequency)+ "'" ; break ; default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (FREQUENCY(myFrequency))+ "'" ; break ; } } string Request_Sector (Event_Sector Sector) { const string constant= "MQ.EventSector" ; switch (Sector) { case Event_Sector_ALL: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString (mySector)+ "'" ; break ; default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (SECTOR(mySector))+ "'" ; break ; } } string Request_Type (Event_Type Type) { const string constant= "MQ.EventType" ; switch (Type) { case Event_Type_All: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString (myType)+ "'" ; break ; default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (TYPE(myType))+ "'" ; break ; } } string Request_Currency (Event_Currency Currency) { const string constant_prefix= "(MQ.EventCurrency" ,constant_suffix= "')" ; switch (Currency) { case Event_Currency_ALL: return constant_prefix+ "<>'" + EnumToString (myCurrency)+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_Symbol: return constant_prefix+ "='" +CSymbol.CurrencyBase()+ "' or MQ.EventCurrency='" + CSymbol.CurrencyMargin()+ "' or MQ.EventCurrency='" +CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_Margin: return constant_prefix+ "='" +CSymbol.CurrencyMargin()+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_Base: return constant_prefix+ "='" +CSymbol.CurrencyBase()+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_Profit: return constant_prefix+ "='" +CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_NZD_NZ: return constant_prefix+ "='NZD' and MQ.EventCode='NZ" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_EU: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='EU" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_JPY_JP: return constant_prefix+ "='JPY' and MQ.EventCode='JP" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_CAD_CA: return constant_prefix+ "='CAD' and MQ.EventCode='CA" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_AUD_AU: return constant_prefix+ "='AUD' and MQ.EventCode='AU" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_CNY_CN: return constant_prefix+ "='CNY' and MQ.EventCode='CN" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_IT: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='IT" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_SGD_SG: return constant_prefix+ "='SGD' and MQ.EventCode='SG" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_DE: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='DE" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_FR: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='FR" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_BRL_BR: return constant_prefix+ "='BRL' and MQ.EventCode='BR" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_MXN_MX: return constant_prefix+ "='MXN' and MQ.EventCode='MX" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_ZAR_ZA: return constant_prefix+ "='ZAR' and MQ.EventCode='ZA" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_HKD_HK: return constant_prefix+ "='HKD' and MQ.EventCode='HK" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_INR_IN: return constant_prefix+ "='INR' and MQ.EventCode='IN" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_NOK_NO: return constant_prefix+ "='NOK' and MQ.EventCode='NO" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_USD_US: return constant_prefix+ "='USD' and MQ.EventCode='US" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_GBP_GB: return constant_prefix+ "='GBP' and MQ.EventCode='GB" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_CHF_CH: return constant_prefix+ "='CHF' and MQ.EventCode='CH" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_KRW_KR: return constant_prefix+ "='KRW' and MQ.EventCode='KR" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_ES: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='ES" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_SEK_SE: return constant_prefix+ "='SEK' and MQ.EventCode='SE" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_ALL_WW: return constant_prefix+ "='ALL' and MQ.EventCode='WW" +constant_suffix; break ; default : return constant_prefix+ "='" +constant_suffix; break ; } } public : CNews( void ); ~CNews( void ); void CreateEconomicDatabase(); datetime GetLatestNewsDate(); void EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[], datetime date_from= 0 , datetime date_to= 0 ); void EconomicDetailsMemory (Calendar &NewsTime[], datetime date); void CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory (); void EconomicNextEvent ( datetime date= 0 ); bool UpdateRecords(); ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT GetImpact (); ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE IMPORTANCE( string Importance) { if (Importance== EnumToString ( CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH )) { return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ; } else if (Importance== EnumToString ( CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE )) { return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ; } else if (Importance== EnumToString ( CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW )) { return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ; } else { return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE ; } } ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE IMPORTANCE (Calendar_Importance Importance) { switch (Importance) { case Calendar_Importance_None: return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE ; break ; case Calendar_Importance_Low: return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ; break ; case Calendar_Importance_Moderate: return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ; break ; case Calendar_Importance_High: return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ; break ; default : return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE ; break ; } } string GetImportance ( ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE Importance) { switch (Importance) { case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH : return "HIGH" ; break ; case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE : return "MODERATE" ; break ; case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW : return "LOW" ; break ; default : return "NONE" ; break ; } } color GetImportance_color ( ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE Importance) { switch (Importance) { case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH : return clrRed ; break ; case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE : return clrOrange ; break ; case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW : return (isLightMode)? clrBlue : clrLightBlue ; break ; default : return (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; break ; } } ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR SECTOR (Event_Sector Sector) { switch (Sector) { case Event_Sector_None: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE ; break ; case Event_Sector_Market: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET ; break ; case Event_Sector_Gdp: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP ; break ; case Event_Sector_Jobs: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS ; break ; case Event_Sector_Prices: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES ; break ; case Event_Sector_Money: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY ; break ; case Event_Sector_Trade: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE ; break ; case Event_Sector_Government: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT ; break ; case Event_Sector_Business: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS ; break ; case Event_Sector_Consumer: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER ; break ; case Event_Sector_Housing: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING ; break ; case Event_Sector_Taxes: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_TAXES ; break ; case Event_Sector_Holidays: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS ; break ; default : return CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE ; break ; } } ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY FREQUENCY (Event_Frequency Frequency) { switch (Frequency) { case Event_Frequency_None: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Day: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_DAY ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Week: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_WEEK ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Month: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Quarter: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Year: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_YEAR ; break ; default : return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE ; break ; } } ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE TYPE (Event_Type Type) { switch (Type) { case Event_Type_Event: return CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT ; break ; case Event_Type_Indicator: return CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR ; break ; case Event_Type_Holiday: return CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY ; break ; default : return CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT ; break ; } } };

We will first go through the SQL statement in the function GetCalendar that will request all the data from the calendar DB in the common folder for our calendar DB in memory. In this request, we select all the columns in the MQL5Calendar table and the TimeSchedule table we join the tables where their IDs are the same. We then filter the data based on the enumerations selected by the trader/user in the expert's input parameters for news settings.

string SqlRequest = StringFormat ( "Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency," "MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency," "TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from %s MQ " "Inner Join %s TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID " "Where %s and %s and %s and %s and %s;" , CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name, Request_Importance(myImportance),Request_Frequency(myFrequency), Request_Sector(mySector),Request_Type(myType),Request_Currency(myCurrency));

We will take a look at the SQL request for the following News Settings configuration on the EURUSD symbol.

As shown below we can see when we select all for calendar importance, we purposely don't convert our Calendar_Importance Enumeration variable myImportance because there isn't any event importance with the value 'Calendar_Importance_All' so we can easily select all the events where the EventImportance is not equal to 'Calendar_Importance_All'. The same can be said for all the News Settings input parameters that are selected to ALL.

case Calendar_Importance_All: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString ( myImportance )+ "'" ;

Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency,MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector, MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency,TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from MQL5Calendar MQ Inner Join TimeSchedule TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID Where MQ.EventImportance <> ' Calendar_Importance_All ' and MQ.EventFrequency <> 'Event_Frequency_ALL' and MQ.EventSector <> 'Event_Sector_ALL' and MQ.EventType <> 'Event_Type_All' and (MQ.EventCurrency='EUR' or MQ.EventCurrency='EUR' or MQ.EventCurrency='USD');

We will take another look at one more SQL request from the function GetCalendar for the following News Settings configuration on the EURUSD symbol.

As shown below when we select any other option other than all for calendar importance, we will convert our Calendar_Importance Enumeration variable myImportance into the enumeration type ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE, so the string can match the one stored in the MQL5Calendar table to correct get the event importance of a certain type.

default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (IMPORTANCE( myImportance ))+ "'" ;

Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency,MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast, MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency,TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from MQL5Calendar MQ Inner Join TimeSchedule TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID Where MQ.EventImportance=' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ' and MQ.EventFrequency=' CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH ' and MQ.EventSector=' CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS ' and MQ.EventType=' CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR ' and (MQ.EventCurrency<>'Event_Currency_ALL');

In the news class constructor, we have to initialize the array indexes for the new views for our calendar DB in the common folder. For the Event Info view this is how we will initialize the array index below.

CalendarContents[ 5 ].Content = EventInfo_View; CalendarContents[ 5 ].name = "Event Info" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].sql = "CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS 'Event Info' " "AS SELECT EVENTID as 'ID',COUNTRY as 'Country',EVENTNAME as 'Name'," "REPLACE(EVENTTYPE,'CALENDAR_TYPE_','') as 'Type',REPLACE(EVENTSECTOR,'CALENDAR_SECTOR_','') as 'Sector'," "REPLACE(EVENTIMPORTANCE,'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_','') as 'Importance',EVENTCURRENCY as 'Currency' " "FROM MQL5Calendar GROUP BY \"Name\" ORDER BY \"Country\" Asc," "CASE \"Importance\" WHEN 'HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END,\"Sector\" Desc;" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].tbl_name = "Event Info" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].type = "view" ;

Let's go through the SQL statement to create the view 'Event Info'. Firstly, we only create the view if it doesn't already exist, then we select the columns 'EVENTID' and rename it to 'ID', 'COUNTRY' and rename it to 'Country', 'EVENTNAME' and rename it to 'Name', 'EVENTTYPE' we replace the text 'CALENDAR_TYPE_' with an empty string and rename the column to 'Type', 'EVENTSECTOR' we replace the text 'CALENDAR_SECTOR_' with an empty string and rename the column to 'Sector', 'EVENTIMPORTANCE' we replace the text 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_' with an empty string and rename the column 'Importance', 'EVENTCURRENCY' and rename it to 'Currency' from the MQL5Calendar table. We then group the query by the 'EVENTNAME' which is now 'Name' so the events with the same event name will not be shown in the view multiple times. We then give the query an order sequence, we first order the result by the 'Country' ascending so the country with the starting alphabet A like Australia will be shown first, we then order the result by the 'EVENTIMPORTANCE' which is now called 'Importance' so what I wanted to do is show the events with the highest importance, to do this we have to give the importance string/text values a ranking so in this case when Importance is 'HIGH' it gets first priority then 'MODERATE' gets second priority and 'LOW' gets third priority and finally any other value gets last priority. Furthermore, we then order the query result by the 'EVENTSECTOR' which is now named 'Sector' in descending order. Views sample will be shown below.

CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS 'Event Info' AS SELECT MQ.EVENTID as 'ID' ,MQ.COUNTRY as 'Country' ,MQ.EVENTNAME as 'Name' ,REPLACE(MQ.EVENTTYPE, 'CALENDAR_TYPE_' , '' ) as 'Type' ,REPLACE(MQ.EVENTSECTOR, 'CALENDAR_SECTOR_' , '' ) as 'Sector' ,REPLACE(MQ.EVENTIMPORTANCE, 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_' , '' ) as 'Importance' ,MQ.EVENTCURRENCY as 'Currency' FROM MQL5Calendar MQ INNER JOIN TimeSchedule TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID GROUP BY "Name" ORDER BY "Country" Asc,CASE "Importance" WHEN 'HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END, "Sector" Desc;

ID Country Name Type Sector Importance Currency 36030006 Australia RBA Governor Lowe Speech EVENT MONEY HIGH AUD 36030008 Australia RBA Interest Rate Decision INDICATOR MONEY HIGH AUD 36010029 Australia PPI q/q INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE AUD 36030014 Australia RBA Trimmed Mean CPI q/q INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE AUD 36030009 Australia RBA Weighted Median CPI q/q INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE AUD 36010031 Australia Wage Price Index q/q INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE AUD 36030026 Australia RBA Assistant Governor Boulton Speech EVENT MONEY MODERATE AUD 36030024 Australia RBA Assistant Governor Bullock Speech EVENT MONEY MODERATE AUD 36030025 Australia RBA Assistant Governor Ellis Speech EVENT MONEY MODERATE AUD 62 lines later... 76020002 Brazil BCB Interest Rate Decision INDICATOR MONEY HIGH BRL 76020004 Brazil BCB Inflation Report EVENT PRICES MODERATE BRL 76050001 Brazil FIPE CPI m/m INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE BRL 76010005 Brazil Mid-Month CPI m/m INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE BRL 76020001 Brazil BCB Focus Market Report EVENT MONEY MODERATE BRL 76020003 Brazil BCB MPC (Copom) Minutes EVENT MONEY MODERATE BRL 76020005 Brazil BCB National Monetary Council Meeting EVENT MONEY MODERATE BRL 76010009 Brazil Unemployment Rate 3 -months INDICATOR JOBS MODERATE BRL 76020010 Brazil Nominal Budget Balance INDICATOR GOVERNMENT MODERATE BRL 76020011 Brazil Primary Budget balance INDICATOR GOVERNMENT MODERATE BRL 76010014 Brazil Services Volume m/m INDICATOR BUSINESS MODERATE BRL 98 lines later... 124040017 Canada BoC Governor Macklem Speech EVENT MONEY HIGH CAD 124040003 Canada BoC Governor Poloz Speech EVENT MONEY HIGH CAD 124040006 Canada BoC Interest Rate Decision INDICATOR MONEY HIGH CAD 124040009 Canada BoC Monetary Policy Report Press Conference EVENT MONEY HIGH CAD 124010011 Canada Employment Change INDICATOR JOBS HIGH CAD 124010021 Canada GDP m/m INDICATOR GDP HIGH CAD 124010008 Canada Core Retail Sales m/m INDICATOR CONSUMER HIGH CAD 124020001 Canada Ivey PMI INDICATOR BUSINESS HIGH CAD 124010024 Canada IPPI m/m INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE CAD 124010026 Canada RMPI m/m INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE CAD 124040001 Canada BoC Business Outlook Survey EVENT MONEY MODERATE CAD

For our currencies view, we select the unique/Distinct EventCurrency and EventCode from the table MQL5Calendar.

CalendarContents[ 6 ].Content = Currencies_View; CalendarContents[ 6 ].name = "Currencies" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].sql = "CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS Currencies AS " "SELECT Distinct EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code' FROM 'MQL5Calendar';" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].tbl_name = "Currencies" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].type = "view" ;

SELECT * FROM 'Currencies';

Currency Code NZD NZ EUR EU JPY JP CAD CA AUD AU CNY CN EUR IT SGD SG EUR DE EUR FR BRL BR MXN MX ZAR ZA HKD HK INR IN NOK NO USD US GBP GB CHF CH KRW KR EUR ES SEK SE ALL WW

Now we will initialize the properties for our table MQL5Calendar that will be in our DB in memory. This table will be one big table that is essentially a combination of the tables in our DB in storage, these tables are MQL5Calendar and TimeSchedule.

DBMemory.Content = MQL5Calendar_Table; DBMemory.name = "MQL5Calendar" ; DBMemory.sql = "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS MQL5Calendar(EVENTID INT NOT NULL,COUNTRY TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTNAME TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTTYPE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPORTANCE TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTCURRENCY TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTCODE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTSECTOR TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFORECAST TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTPREVALUE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPACT TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFREQUENCY TEXT NOT NULL,DST_UK TEXT NOT NULL,DST_US TEXT NOT NULL," "DST_AU TEXT NOT NULL,DST_NONE TEXT NOT NULL)STRICT;" ; DBMemory.tbl_name= "MQL5Calendar" ; DBMemory.type = "table" ; DBMemory.insert = "INSERT INTO 'MQL5Calendar'(EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY,DST_UK,DST_US,DST_AU,DST_NONE) " "VALUES (%d,'%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s', '%s', '%s');" ;

In our destructor we close the connection to the database in Memory, closing the connection to the database in memory will drop the whole database. So we only close the connection when we no longer need the database any longer.

CNews::~CNews( void ) { if ( FileIsExist (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { FileDelete (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON ); } DatabaseClose (DBMemoryConnection); }

Previously in our function UpdateRecords we went through a sequence to check if we should update the calendar database in storage. The sequence went as follows:

We would check if the Calendar database exists in the common folder, if the database doesn't exist we perform an update. We would check if all the database objects exist in the database and that their SQL statements are what we expect, if not, we perform an update. We would check if the date in the Records table is equal to the current date, if not, we perform an update.

For this article, we will add one more step in the sequence. The purpose of this added step is to check if the news data in the view Calendar_NONE is accurate. I've noticed that sometimes the news data from the MQL5 calendar can change over time and if we have stored the news that hasn't changed, we need to be able to check for inconsistences between what we have stored and what has been updated from the MQL5 calendar if anything.

In the code below we retrieve the news data for the current day using the function EconomicDetails and store this data into the array TodayNews. Once the news data is within the TodayNews array we iterate through each news event in the array and check if there is a match in our view Calendar_NONE, if we can't find a match, then we will perform an update. If all the news data has a match in the Calendar_NONE view we don't perform any updates to the database in storage.

Calendar TodaysNews[]; datetime Today = CTime.Time( TimeTradeServer (), 0 , 0 , 0 ); EconomicDetails(TodaysNews,Today,Today+CTime.DaysS()); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<TodaysNews.Size();i++) { request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT ID FROM %s where Replace(Date,'.','-')=Replace('%s','.','-') and ID=%d;" , CalendarStruct(CalendarNONE_View).name,TodaysNews[i].EventDate,TodaysNews[i].EventId); request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } if (! DatabaseRead (request)) { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } DatabaseFinalize (request); } DatabaseClose (db); perform_update= false ; return perform_update;

The code below will be responsible for creating the database in memory. Firstly, we open the connection to the database, we then drop the table MQL5Calendar if it already exists, we then create the table MQL5Calendar. Once the table is created we get all the relevant data from the function GetCalendar, we then insert all the data retrieved from the function into our MQL5Calendar table in our database in memory. Furthermore, we clear the whole array DB_Data, and set our DST schedule in the variable MySchedule. For trading outside the strategy tester the user/trader won't be able to manually change the DST schedule, this is to prevent configuring the wrong DST schedule as configuring the DST schedule is only necessary for the strategy tester only.

void CNews::CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory() { DBMemoryConnection= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, DATABASE_OPEN_MEMORY ); if (DBMemoryConnection== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } DatabaseExecute (DBMemoryConnection, StringFormat ( "Drop table IF EXISTS %s" ,DBMemory.name)); if (! DatabaseExecute (DBMemoryConnection,DBMemory.sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } if ( DatabaseTableExists (DBMemoryConnection,DBMemory.tbl_name)) { GetCalendar(DB_Data); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<DB_Data.Size();i++) { string request_text= StringFormat (DBMemory.insert,DB_Data[i].EventId,DB_Data[i].Country, DB_Data[i].EventName,DB_Data[i].EventType,DB_Data[i].EventImportance, DB_Data[i].EventCurrency,DB_Data[i].EventCode,DB_Data[i].EventSector, DB_Data[i].EventForecast,DB_Data[i].EventPreval,DB_Data[i].EventImpact, DB_Data[i].EventFrequency,DB_Data[i].DST_UK,DB_Data[i].DST_US, DB_Data[i].DST_AU,DB_Data[i].DST_NONE); if (! DatabaseExecute (DBMemoryConnection, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (request_text); return ; } } } ArrayRemove (DB_Data, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); MySchedule = ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ))?(MyDST==AutoDst_Selection)?GetAutoDST():MySchedule:DST_NONE; }

Ok, now the following function called EconomicDetailsMemory retrieves all news events that take place on a specific date and then stores the news data in the array NewsTime, which is passed by reference.



void CNews::EconomicDetailsMemory(Calendar &NewsTime[], datetime date) { string request_text= StringFormat ( "WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type'" ",EventImportance as 'Importance',%s as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code'," "EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast',EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as'Impact'," "EventFrequency as 'Freq',RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY %s Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' " "THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventImportance WHEN " "'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW'" " THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM %s) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type,Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector," "Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace('%s','.','-')) and " "Ranking<2 Group by CTime;" , EnumToString (MySchedule), EnumToString (MySchedule),DBMemory.name, TimeToString (date)); int request= DatabasePrepare (DBMemoryConnection,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (request_text); } Calendar ReadDB_Data; ArrayRemove (NewsTime, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request,ReadDB_Data); i++) { ArrayResize (NewsTime,i+ 1 ,i+ 2 ); NewsTime[i] = ReadDB_Data; } DatabaseFinalize (request); }

Lets break down the SQL query, as it is more complex than any of our past queries. So in this query we make use of a WITH clause and a RANK() function.





What is a WITH clause, and how does it work?

The WITH clause, also known as a Common Table Expression (CTE), is used to define temporary result sets that you can reference within a SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, or DELETE statement. The WITH clause makes complex queries easier to understand and maintain by breaking them into simpler parts. It can also help improve performance by reusing the results of expensive subqueries. CTEs are temporary and only exist for the duration of the query. They do not create any permanent objects in the database.





What is a RANK() function, and how does it work?



The RANK() function is used to assign a unique rank to each row within a result set based on the values in one or more columns. The rows are ordered based on the specified criteria, and the rank is assigned accordingly. The RANK() function is part of the window functions in SQL, which means it operates over a window (or subset) of rows and can return multiple rows for each row in the input set. The RANK() function assigns a rank to each row based on the order specified in the ORDER BY clause within the window function's definition. If multiple rows have the same values in the columns specified for ordering, they are given the same rank, and the next rank is skipped by the number of identical ranks. PARTITION BY (optional) splits the result set into partitions, and the RANK() function is applied to each partition independently.

In this WITH clause highlighted below we SELECT the EventId, Country, EventName, EventType, EventImportance, DST_NONE(DST Schedule set by the user/trader in the expert's inputs), EventCurrency, EventCode, EventSector, EventForecast, EventPrevalue, EventImpact, EventFrequency, then we use a rank function the purpose of this function is to give a ranking to each SELECT result, this ranking will always be 1 for a unique event time(DST_NONE), if we have multiple events with the same event time, then we apply the ranking, so if the event has an EventPrevalue equal to 'None' it gets a ranking of 2 else it gets a ranking of 1 and so on for the rest of the Order BY clause.

WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance', DST_NONE as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast', EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as 'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq', RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY DST_NONE Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END, CASE EventImportance WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ' THEN 1 WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ' THEN 2 WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM MQL5Calendar) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type, Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace(' 2024.07 . 30 00 : 00 ','.','-')) and Ranking< 2 Group by CTime;

Below is an example of the CTE(MySubQuery) results, I highlighted the events that will be eliminated from the results as their ranking exceeds 1. We only consider events with a ranking less than 2 and then group the result by their time, as when we plot the event objects on the chart we don't want to create multiple event objects with the same time, we only want the event with the most importance to be shown.

Id Country Name Type Importance CTime Currency Code Sector Forecast Prevalue Impact Freq Ranking 392030007 Japan Unemployment Rate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 01 : 30 JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 2500000 2600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 392050002 Japan Jobs to Applicants Ratio CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 01 : 30 JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 1240000 1240000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 36010001 Australia Building Approvals m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 03 : 30 AUD AU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 900000 5500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 36010002 Australia Private House Approvals m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 03 : 30 AUD AU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS None 2100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 250010005 France GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 07 : 30 EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 250010006 France GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 07 : 30 EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 1000000 1100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 250010008 France Consumer Spending m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 07 : 30 EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 800000 1500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 756050001 Switzerland KOF Economic Barometer CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 CHF CH CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 101500000 102700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 724010001 Spain CPI m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 200000 400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 724010003 Spain HICP m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 300000 400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 724010005 Spain GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 300000 800000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 724010002 Spain CPI y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 3000000 3400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 724010004 Spain HICP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 3500000 3600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 724010006 Spain GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 1900000 2500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 5 752020001 Sweden Business Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 95500000 97300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 752020002 Sweden Manufacturing Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 99000000 99200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 752020003 Sweden Consumer Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 95300000 93300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 752020004 Sweden Inflation Expectations CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 6300000 6200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 752020005 Sweden Economic Tendency Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 94800000 96300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 276010008 Germany GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 100000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 380010020 Italy GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 276010009 Germany GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP - 400000 - 900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 380010021 Italy GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 400000 700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 4 999030016 European Union GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 999030017 European Union GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 400000 400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 999040003 European Union Industrial Confidence Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 9700000 - 10100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040004 European Union Services Sentiment Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 8300000 6500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040005 European Union Economic Sentiment Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 95300000 95900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040006 European Union Consumer Confidence Index CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER - 13000000 - 13000000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040007 European Union Consumer Price Expectations CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 14400000 13100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040008 European Union Industry Selling Price Expectations CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 6300000 6100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 380020007 Italy 10 -Year BTP Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 11 : 30 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 4010000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 1 380020005 Italy 5 -Year BTP Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 30 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 3550000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 2 826130002 United Kingdom 10 -Year Treasury Gilt Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 30 GBP GB CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 4371000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 2 724080001 Spain Business Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 12 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 4100000 - 5700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 76030002 Brazil FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 13 : 00 BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 1000000 810000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 484020016 Mexico GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 0 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 276010020 Germany CPI m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 0 100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 276010022 Germany HICP m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES - 100000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 76010012 Brazil PPI m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 700000 450000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 484020017 Mexico GDP n.s.a. y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 2000000 1600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 276010021 Germany CPI y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 2200000 2200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 6 276010023 Germany HICP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 2500000 2500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 6 76010013 Brazil PPI y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 2200000 170000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 6 840170001 United States S&P/CS HPI Composite- 20 y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 6800000 7200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840110001 United States HPI m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 300000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840110002 United States HPI y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 5700000 6300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840110003 United States HPI CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 427700000 424300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840170002 United States S&P/CS HPI Composite- 20 n.s.a. m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 700000 1400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840170003 United States S&P/CS HPI Composite- 20 s.a. m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 200000 400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840030021 United States JOLTS Job Openings CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 16 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 7979000 8140000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840180002 United States CB Consumer Confidence Index CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 16 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 108000000 100400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840060003 United States Dallas Fed Services Revenues CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 16 : 30 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 3900000 1900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840060004 United States Dallas Fed Services Business Activity CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 16 : 30 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 6700000 - 4100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 484010001 Mexico Fiscal Balance CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 22 : 30 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE - 900000 - 174071000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1

Final Results are shown below.

Id Country Name Type Importance CTime Currency Code Sector Forecast Prevalue Impact Freq Ranking 392030007 Japan Unemployment Rate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 01 : 30 JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 2500000 2600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 36010001 Australia Building Approvals m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 03 : 30 AUD AU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 900000 5500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 250010005 France GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 07 : 30 EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 756050001 Switzerland KOF Economic Barometer CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 CHF CH CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 101500000 102700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 276010008 Germany GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 100000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 999030016 European Union GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 380020007 Italy 10 -Year BTP Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 11 : 30 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 4010000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 1 724080001 Spain Business Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 12 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 4100000 - 5700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 76030002 Brazil FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 13 : 00 BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 1000000 810000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 484020016 Mexico GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 0 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 840170001 United States S&P/CS HPI Composite- 20 y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 6800000 7200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840030021 United States JOLTS Job Openings CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 16 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 7979000 8140000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840060003 United States Dallas Fed Services Revenues CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 16 : 30 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 3900000 1900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 484010001 Mexico Fiscal Balance CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 22 : 30 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE - 900000 - 174071000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1

These result will be stored in variable below:

Calendar &NewsTime[]

The function below EconomicNextEvent is similar the previous function mentioned which is EconomicDetailsMemory, the main difference is that the function below purpose is to get the next event instead of retrieve all the events for a specific date.

void CNews::EconomicNextEvent( datetime date= 0 ) { Calendar Empty; UpcomingNews = Empty; date = (date== 0 )? TimeTradeServer ():date; string request_text= StringFormat ( "WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name'," "EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance',%s as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency'," "EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast'," "EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as 'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq'," "RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY %s ORDER BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END" ", CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventImportance " "WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN" " 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM %s) SELECT Id,Country,Name," "Type,Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery " "where Replace(CTime,'.','-')>=Replace('%s','.','-') AND Ranking<2 Group by CTime LIMIT 1;" , EnumToString (MySchedule), EnumToString (MySchedule),DBMemory.name, TimeToString (date)); int request= DatabasePrepare (DBMemoryConnection,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (request_text); } DatabaseReadBind (request,UpcomingNews); DatabaseFinalize (request); }

The query below for the function EconomicNextEvent is similar to the query in the function EconomicDetailsMemory which we previously explained the only difference is that the query below will limit the results by 1.

WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance', DST_NONE as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast', EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as 'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq',RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY DST_NONE Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END, CASE EventImportance WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ' THEN 1 WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ' THEN 2 WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM MQL5Calendar) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type, Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace(' 2024.07 . 30 00 : 00 ','.','-')) and Ranking< 2 Group by CTime LIMIT 1 ;

Sample results for the query above is shown below.

Id Country Name Type Importance CTime Currency Code Sector Forecast Prevalue Impact Freq Ranking 392030007 Japan Unemployment Rate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 01 : 30 JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 2500000 2600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1

The sample result above will be stored into the variable we declared outside the news class called UpcomingNews.

DatabaseReadBind (request,UpcomingNews);

The final newly added function in the news class from part 2 is called GetImpact which is shown below. The purpose for this function is to return the enumeration value for the enumeration called ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT for the upcoming event based of previous events with similar properties or values to the upcoming event. Let me explain further.

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT CNews::GetImpact() { string impact= NULL ; string request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT EventImpact FROM %s where Replace(%s,'.','-')<Replace('%s','.','-') AND EventId=%d" " %s ORDER BY %s DESC LIMIT 1;" ,DBMemory.name, EnumToString (MySchedule),UpcomingNews.EventDate, UpcomingNews.EventId,((UpcomingNews.EventPreval== "None" ||UpcomingNews.EventForecast== "None" )? "AND EventImpact='CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" :( int (UpcomingNews.EventPreval)< int (UpcomingNews.EventForecast))? "AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : ( int (UpcomingNews.EventPreval)> int (UpcomingNews.EventForecast))? "AND EventPrevalue>EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : "AND EventPrevalue=EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" ), EnumToString (MySchedule)); int request= DatabasePrepare (DBMemoryConnection,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (request_text); } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 ,impact); } DatabaseFinalize (request); if (impact== "CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE" ) { return CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE ; } else if (impact== "CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE" ) { return CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE ; } else { return CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA ; } }

According to my observations, the event impact basically works in such a way that upcoming events or events that occur on the current day all had the enumeration value CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA of the impact, which means that the impact is unavailable for the event. The event impact is only updated after the day of the event has passed and only if the event had both the event previous value and event forecast values available before the event occurred, there are some instances where the event impact will still be registered as unavailable even when all these requirements are meet.





Why do we need the previous event impact value, and how do we make use of it?



Firstly, the reason we require the previous event impact is to predict what the next event's impact outcome could be. So when the upcoming event's previous value is not 'None' and as well as the forecast value, we will then check if these values are equal or which value is greater than the other. Once we found out which value is greater than the other or if the values are the same, we then look for previous events that had the same configuration and retrieve the event impact for that previous event to predict what the upcoming event's impact could be. Ex. if the upcoming event's previous value is 3000 and the forecast is 10,000, we look for the last event with the same event ID that had a previous value less than the forecast value and use this event's impact for the upcoming event.

What is the event impact, and what is the impact based of?





The event impact is the measurement of the perceived effect a specific event had on a currency, the impact is based of the event's currency. So if the unemployment rate is the upcoming event and the previous event with the similar previous value and forecast value configuration has an event impact of CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE and the event currency is USD, this essentially means that the US dollar was negatively affected in the previous unemployment rate, so if you were on the symbol EURUSD right after the previous unemployment rate occurred we would ideally see the EURUSD strengthen meaning EUR would've gained value against the US dollar.

In the query below we SELECT the event impact from the MQL5Calendar table in the database in memory, in the WHERE clause we look for event dates before the upcoming event date and filter for the same event ID. We then filter for the same relationship scenario between the event previous value(EventPreval) and the event forecast value(EventForecast), if the UpcomingNews.EventPreval is equal to 'None' or UpcomingNews.EventForecast is equal to 'None' then we already know that the event impact will be 'None', if the UpcomingNews.EventPreval is less than UpcomingNews. EventForecast then we look for previous events where EventPrevalue<EventForecast and the event impact is not NA, if the UpcomingNews.EventPreval is more than UpcomingNews.EventForecast then we look for previous events where EventPreval>EventForecast and the event impact is not NA, else we look for where the EventPrevalue=EventForecast and the event impact is not NA. All results are filtered for the most recent date as the ORDER BY clause is in descending order for the event date and the LIMIT clause will allow for only one record to be returned/outputted.

string request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT EventImpact FROM %s where Replace(%s,'.','-')< Replace('%s','.','-') AND EventId=%d " " %s ORDER BY %s DESC LIMIT 1;" ,DBMemory.name, EnumToString (MySchedule), UpcomingNews.EventDate , UpcomingNews.EventId , ((UpcomingNews.EventPreval== "None" ||UpcomingNews.EventForecast== "None" )? "AND EventImpact='CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : ( int (UpcomingNews.EventPreval)< int (UpcomingNews.EventForecast))? "AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : ( int (UpcomingNews.EventPreval)> int (UpcomingNews.EventForecast))? "AND EventPrevalue>EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : "AND EventPrevalue=EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" ), EnumToString (MySchedule));

An example of how the query above looks when all the variables are filled with data. So as you can see below, we SELECT the EventImpact FROM MQL5Calendar WHERE DST_NONE is less than '2024.08.01 16:30' and the EventId is equal to 124500001 and EventPrevalue is less than EventForecast and EventImpact is not equal to 'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA' we then set the results to descending order in relation to DST_NONE and finally limit the results to one result.

SELECT EventImpact FROM MQL5Calendar where Replace(DST_NONE,'.','-')<Replace('2024.08.01 16:30','.','-') AND EventId=124500001 AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA' ORDER BY DST_NONE DESC LIMIT 1;





Common Graphics Class



This class is responsible for showing the visual elements of the expert on the chart, so by now you have noticed that the visuals for Part 3 are a bigger step up from Part 2 and so will be the code that creates these visual elements. Lets take a look at the code. So this class will need access to the news information, risk management information, account information, so these classes are included.

#include "ObjectProperties.mqh" #include "RiskManagement.mqh" #include "CommonVariables.mqh" #include "News.mqh" class CCommonGraphics:CObjectProperties { private : struct GraphicText { private : struct subtextformat { string Label; string Text; }; struct found:subtextformat { bool isFound; int index; }; subtextformat sub_text[]; found FoundText( string label) { found find; find.Label= "" ; find.Text= "" ; find.isFound= false ; find.index=- 1 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<sub_text.Size();i++) { if (label==sub_text[i].Label) { find.Label=sub_text[i].Label; find.Text=sub_text[i].Text; find.isFound= true ; find.index= int (i); return find; } } return find; } public : string text; void subtext( string label, string value) { found result = FoundText(label); if (!result.isFound) { ArrayResize (sub_text,sub_text.Size()+ 1 ,sub_text.Size()+ 2 ); sub_text[sub_text.Size()- 1 ].Label = label; sub_text[sub_text.Size()- 1 ].Text = value; } else { sub_text[result.index].Text = value; } } string subtext( string label) { return FoundText(label).Text; } }; CAccountInfo CAccount; CNews NewsObj; CTimeManagement CTime; Calendar CalendarArray[]; color EventColor; uint Fontsize,X_start,Y_start; void Block_1(); void Block_2( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ); CRiskManagement CRisk; GraphicText Texts_Block1[ 9 ],Texts_Block2[ 7 ]; struct Text_Prop_Size { uint Height; uint Width; }; void GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(GraphicText &Texts[], uint &Max_Height, uint &Max_Width, uint FontSize) { TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,(- 1 *FontSize)- 100 ); Max_Height= 0 ; Max_Width= 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<Texts.Size();i++) { uint Height= 0 ,Width= 0 ; TextGetSize (Texts[i].text,Width,Height); Max_Height+=Height; Max_Width=(Width>Max_Width)?Width:Max_Width; } } Text_Prop_Size GetText( string Text, uint FontSize) { Text_Prop_Size Size; TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,(- 1 *FontSize)- 100 ); TextGetSize (Text,Size.Width,Size.Height); return Size; } Text_Prop_Size GetTextMax(GraphicText &Texts[], uint FontSize) { Text_Prop_Size Size; uint Max_Height; uint Max_Width; GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(Texts,Max_Height,Max_Width,FontSize); Size.Height = Max_Height; Size.Width = Max_Width; return Size; } bool is_date,is_spread,is_news,is_events; public : CCommonGraphics( bool display_date, bool display_spread, bool display_news, bool display_events); ~CCommonGraphics( void ) {} void GraphicsRefresh( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ); void Block_2_Realtime( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ); void NewsEvent(); };

The structure below called GraphicText is not your ordinary structure in MQL5, this structure contains private and/or public declarations of structures, structure arrays, functions and a string variable. In this case, the structure GraphicText behaves like a whole separate class. This structures purpose is to manage and store graphical texts, the structure array sub_text will store all the text properties and the function FoundText will search for any text label match within the sub_text array, if there is a match we will return the details of this match within the structure called found which inherits from the structure subtextformat. In the public declarations the string variable called text will store the full length of the text in the sub_text structure array. The void function subtext will add the text label and text/subtext into the array sub_text or will override the text/subtext stored in the array if the string variable label is found within the array. The string function called subtext will retrieve the text for the label associated with the labels in the sub_text structure array.

struct GraphicText { private : struct subtextformat { string Label; string Text; }; struct found:subtextformat { bool isFound; int index; }; subtextformat sub_text[] ; found FoundText( string label) { found find; find.Label= "" ; find.Text= "" ; find.isFound= false ; find.index=- 1 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i< sub_text.Size() ;i++) { if (label== sub_text[i].Label ) { find.Label= sub_text[i].Label ; find.Text= sub_text[i].Text ; find.isFound= true ; find.index= int (i); return find; } } return find; } public : string text; void subtext( string label, string value) { found result = FoundText(label); if (!result.isFound) { ArrayResize (sub_text, sub_text.Size() + 1 , sub_text.Size() + 2 ); sub_text[sub_text.Size()- 1 ].Label = label; sub_text[sub_text.Size()- 1 ].Text = value; } else { sub_text[result.index].Text = value; } } string subtext( string label) { return FoundText(label).Text; } };

The function below is created to retrieve the sum of text heights in the structure array Texts as well as the maximum width from the texts in the array.

void GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(GraphicText & Texts [], uint &Max_Height, uint &Max_Width, uint FontSize) { TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,(- 1 *FontSize)- 100 ); Max_Height= 0 ; Max_Width= 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<Texts.Size();i++) { uint Height= 0 ,Width= 0 ; TextGetSize (Texts[i].text,Width,Height); Max_Height+=Height; Max_Width=(Width>Max_Width)?Width:Max_Width; } }

The function below is created to retrieve the height and width properties in the structure Text_Prop_Size format from the string variable Text.

Text_Prop_Size GetText( string Text, uint FontSize) { Text_Prop_Size Size; TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,(- 1 *FontSize)- 100 ); TextGetSize (Text,Size.Width,Size.Height); return Size; }

The function below is created to retrieve the sum of heights and maximum width properties in the structure Text_Prop_Size format from the structure array Texts.

Text_Prop_Size GetTextMax(GraphicText & Texts [], uint FontSize) { Text_Prop_Size Size; uint Max_Height; uint Max_Width; GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(Texts,Max_Height,Max_Width,FontSize); Size.Height = Max_Height; Size.Width = Max_Width; return Size; }

In the class's constructor we will initialize our previously declared variables which are is_date(which will be used to decide whether to display the date information on the chart), is_spread(which will be used to decide whether to display the spread information on the chart), is_news(which will be used to decide whether to display the news information on the chart) and is_events(which will be used to decide whether to display the event object information on the chart). NewsObject. EconomicNextEvent funtion will update the UpcomingNews variable with the next news details.

CCommonGraphics::CCommonGraphics( bool display_date, bool display_spread, bool display_news, bool display_events): is_date(display_date),is_spread(display_spread),is_news(display_news),is_events(display_events) { NewsObject.EconomicNextEvent(); }

GraphicsRefresh will be responsible for first clearing the chart of objects previously created if any, then will be calling other functions that will create chart objects to display various information on the current chart.

void CCommonGraphics::GraphicsRefresh( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ) { if ((! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ))||( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )&& MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ))) { DeleteObj(); Block_1(); if (is_date||is_news||is_spread) { Block_2(SecondsPreEvent); } NewsEvent(); } }

The function below called Block_1 will be responsible for creating the graphical elements for the graphical block 1 which is indicated below and consists of:

Symbol Name

Symbol Period

Symbol Description

Symbol Contract size

Symbol Minimum Lot-size

Symbol Maximum Lot-size

Symbol Volume Step

Symbol Volume Limit

Risk Option

Risk Floor

Risk Ceiling

void CCommonGraphics::Block_1() { TextObj_color = (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; Texts_Block1[ 0 ].text = Symbol ()+ ", " +GetChartPeriodName()+ ": " +CSymbol.Description(); Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Name" , Symbol ()+ "," ); Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Period" ,GetChartPeriodName()); Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Desc" , ": " +CSymbol.Description()); Texts_Block1[ 1 ].text = "Contract Size: " + string (CSymbol.ContractSize()); Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size Text" , "Contract Size:" ); Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size" , string (CSymbol.ContractSize())); Texts_Block1[ 2 ].text = "Minimum Lot: " + string (CSymbol.LotsMin()); Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot Text" , "Minimum Lot:" ); Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot" , string (CSymbol.LotsMin())); Texts_Block1[ 3 ].text = "Max Lot: " + string (CSymbol.LotsMax()); Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot Text" , "Max Lot:" ); Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot" , string (CSymbol.LotsMax())); Texts_Block1[ 4 ].text = "Volume Step: " + string (CSymbol.LotsStep()); Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step Text" , "Volume Step:" ); Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step" , string (CSymbol.LotsStep())); Texts_Block1[ 5 ].text = "Volume Limit: " + string (CSymbol.LotsLimit()); Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit Text" , "Volume Limit:" ); Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit" , string (CSymbol.LotsLimit())); Texts_Block1[ 6 ].text = "Risk Option: " +CRisk.GetRiskOption(); Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option Text" , "Risk Option:" ); Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option" ,CRisk.GetRiskOption()); Texts_Block1[ 7 ].text = "Risk Floor: " +CRisk.GetRiskFloor(); Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor Text" , "Risk Floor:" ); Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor" ,CRisk.GetRiskFloor()); Texts_Block1[ 8 ].text = "Risk Ceiling: " +CRisk.GetRiskCeil(); Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling Text" , "Risk Ceiling:" ); Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling" ,CRisk.GetRiskCeil()); Fontsize= 10 ; X_start= 2 ; Y_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Symbol Name background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Name" ,Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Name" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Name" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Period" ,Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Period" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Period" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Desc" ,Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size" ,Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol MinLot background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MinLot Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MinLot" ,Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot" ,Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step" ,Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit" ,Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Risk Option background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Option Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Option" ,Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Risk Floor background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 7 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 7 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Floor Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Floor" ,Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 7 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Risk Ceil background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 8 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 8 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Ceil Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Ceil" ,Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); }

The function below called Block_2 will be responsible for creating the graphical elements for the graphical block 2 which is indicated below and consists of:

Current Date and Time

Event Date

Event Name

Event Country

Event Currency

Event Importance

Spread Rating

void CCommonGraphics::Block_2( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ) { TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; if (is_date) { Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text = "Date:" + TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE )+ "|| Time:" + TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_MINUTES ) + " " ; Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" , "Date:" ); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE )); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" , "|| Time:" ); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time" , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_MINUTES )); } if (is_news) { EventColor = NewsObj.GetImportance_color(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance)); Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text = "Event: @" +UpcomingNews.EventDate+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" , "Event: @" ); Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date" ,UpcomingNews.EventDate); Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text = "Name: " +UpcomingNews.EventName+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" , "Name: " ); Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name" ,UpcomingNews.EventName); Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text = "Country: " +UpcomingNews.CountryName+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" , "Country: " ); Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country" ,UpcomingNews.CountryName); Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text = "Currency: " +UpcomingNews.EventCurrency+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" , "Currency: " ); Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency" ,UpcomingNews.EventCurrency); Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text = "Importance: " +NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" , "Importance: " ); Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance" ,NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))); } if (is_spread) { Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text = "Spread: " + string (CSymbol.Spread())+ " Rating: " +CSymbol.SpreadDesc()+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" , "Spread:" ); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" , string (CSymbol.Spread())); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" , " Rating:" ); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ,CSymbol.SpreadDesc()); } Fontsize= 10 ; X_start= 2 ; Y_start=GetTextMax(Texts_Block1,Fontsize).Height+ 29 ; if (is_date) { Square( 0 , "Datetime background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Date Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Date" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Time Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent), CTime.TimePlusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate), 59 ))? clrRed :(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Time" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } if (UpcomingNews.CountryName!= NULL &&is_news) { Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height: 0 ; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Date background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Date Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent), CTime.TimePlusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate), 59 ))? clrRed :(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Date" ,Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Name background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Name Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Name" ,Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Country background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Country Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Country" ,Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Currency background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Currency Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Currency" ,Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Importance background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Importance Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Importance" ,Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); if (is_spread) { Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Spread background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor(); TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } } else if (is_spread) { Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height: 0 ; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Spread background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor(); TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } }

The function below will update any changes to the graphical Block 2 sections. And will not re-create all the elements from the function Block_2.

void CCommonGraphics::Block_2_Realtime( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )&&! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE )) { return ; } if (is_date) { Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text = "Date:" + TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE )+ "|| Time:" + TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_SECONDS ) + " " ; Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" , "Date:" ); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE )); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" , "|| Time:" ); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time" , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_SECONDS )); } if (is_news) { EventColor = NewsObj.GetImportance_color(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance)); Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text = "Event: @" +UpcomingNews.EventDate+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" , "Event: @" ); Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date" ,UpcomingNews.EventDate); Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text = "Name: " +UpcomingNews.EventName+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" , "Name: " ); Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name" ,UpcomingNews.EventName); Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text = "Country: " +UpcomingNews.CountryName+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" , "Country: " ); Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country" ,UpcomingNews.CountryName); Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text = "Currency: " +UpcomingNews.EventCurrency+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" , "Currency: " ); Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency" ,UpcomingNews.EventCurrency); Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text = "Importance: " +NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" , "Importance: " ); Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance" ,NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))); } if (is_spread) { Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text = "Spread: " + string (CSymbol.Spread())+ " Rating: " +CSymbol.SpreadDesc()+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" , "Spread:" ); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" , string (CSymbol.Spread())); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" , " Rating:" ); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ,CSymbol.SpreadDesc()); } Fontsize= 10 ; X_start= 2 ; Y_start=GetTextMax(Texts_Block1,Fontsize).Height+ 29 ; if (is_date) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Datetime background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Datetime background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Date Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Date" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Time Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent), CTime.TimePlusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate), 59 ))? clrRed :(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Time" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } if (UpcomingNews.CountryName!= NULL &&is_news) { Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height: 0 ; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Date background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Date background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Date Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent), CTime.TimePlusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate), 59 ))? clrRed :(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Date" ,Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Name background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Name background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Name Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Name" ,Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Country background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Country background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Country Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Country" ,Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Currency background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Currency background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Currency Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Currency" ,Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Importance background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Importance background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Importance Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Importance" ,Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); if (is_spread) { Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Spread background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Spread background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor(); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } } else if (is_spread) { Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height: 0 ; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Spread background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Spread background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor(); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } }

The function below will create the event object on the chart with all the available news events for the current day.

void CCommonGraphics::NewsEvent() { if (!is_events||( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )&&! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ))) { return ;} NewsObj.EconomicDetailsMemory(CalendarArray, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 )); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<CalendarArray.Size();i++) { EventObj( 0 ,CalendarArray[i].EventName+ " " +CalendarArray[i].CountryName+ " " +CalendarArray[i].EventDate, CalendarArray[i].EventName+ "[" +CalendarArray[i].CountryName+ "]" , StringToTime (CalendarArray[i].EventDate)); } ChartRefresh(); }





Trade Management Class



This class will be responsible for opening trades for our expert. The functionality for this class will likely expand in later articles. Trade management class will inherit from risk management class to configure the lot-sizes for each trade.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include "RiskManagement.mqh" #include "TimeManagement.mqh" class CTradeManagement:CRiskManagement { private : CTrade Trade; CSymbolProperties CSymbol; CTimeManagement CTime; bool TradeResult; double mySL; double myTP; public : CTradeManagement( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { CSymbol.SetSymbolName(SYMBOL); } ~CTradeManagement( void ) {} bool OpenTrade( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE Type, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool OpenedDeal( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE Type, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Buy( double SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Buy( int SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Buy( double SL, int TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Buy( int SL, int TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Sell( double SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Sell( int SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Sell( double SL, int TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Sell( int SL, int TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); };

The function below will check for any open positions with a specific Position's type (Buy/Sell), Magic (Unique footprint), Comment (Position details). We will use this function to check if we already opened a trade when the news event is occurring, so we avoid opening extra/unnecessary trades.

bool CTradeManagement::OpenTrade( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE Type, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )==CSymbol.GetSymbolName()&& PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC )==Magic && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )==Type&& PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT )==COMMENT) { return true ; } } } return false ; }

The function OpenedDeal will check for any opened deals this could be opened buy/sell deals/trades. We need this function to prevent us/the expert from opening new trades when a trade was closed during a news event. Without this function, the expert will open a buy trade for example when NFP is about to happen, if the open trade is closed because of volatility we don't want the expert to open another, this is because we already traded the event no need for more trades that could result in unnecessary losses.

bool CTradeManagement::OpenedDeal( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE Type, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ) { if ( HistorySelect (CTime.TimeMinusOffset( TimeTradeServer (),CTime.MinutesS( 2 )), TimeTradeServer ())) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< HistoryDealsTotal (); i++) { ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (ticket> 0 ) { if ( HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )==CSymbol.GetSymbolName()&& HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_MAGIC )==Magic&& HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )==Type && HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_COMMENT )==COMMENT) { return true ; } } } } return false ; }

The function below will open all the Market orders for buy/long trades.

bool CTradeManagement::Buy( double SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ) { CSymbol.NormalizePrice(SL); CSymbol.NormalizePrice(TP); SetOrderType( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); OpenPrice = CSymbol.Ask(); ClosePrice = SL; Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic); if (!OpenTrade( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,Magic,COMMENT)&&!OpenedDeal( DEAL_TYPE_BUY ,Magic,COMMENT)) { for ( double i=Volume();i>=CSymbol.LotsMin();i-=CSymbol.LotsMax()) { NormalizeLotsize(i); TradeResult = Trade.Buy((i>CSymbol.LotsMax())?CSymbol.LotsMax():i,CSymbol.GetSymbolName(),CSymbol.Ask(),SL,TP,COMMENT); if (!TradeResult) { return TradeResult; } } } else { return false ; } return TradeResult; }

The function below will open all the Market orders for sell/short trades.

bool CTradeManagement::Sell( double SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ) { CSymbol.NormalizePrice(SL); CSymbol.NormalizePrice(TP); SetOrderType( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); OpenPrice = CSymbol.Bid(); ClosePrice = SL; Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic); if (!OpenTrade( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,Magic,COMMENT)&&!OpenedDeal( DEAL_TYPE_SELL ,Magic,COMMENT)) { for ( double i=Volume();i>=CSymbol.LotsMin();i-=CSymbol.LotsMax()) { NormalizeLotsize(i); TradeResult = Trade.Sell((i>CSymbol.LotsMax())?CSymbol.LotsMax():i,CSymbol.GetSymbolName(),CSymbol.Bid(),SL,TP,COMMENT); if (!TradeResult) { return TradeResult; } } } else { return false ; } return TradeResult; }





News Trading Expert

We have new inputs for the expert, we have already seen the explanations in the introduction.

#define IMG_WIDTH 200 #define IMG_HEIGHT 100 ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format= COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ; uint ExtImg[IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT]; #include "News.mqh" CNews NewsObject; #include "TimeManagement.mqh" CTimeManagement CTM; #include "WorkingWithFolders.mqh" CFolders Folder; #include "ChartProperties.mqh" CChartProperties Chart; #include "RiskManagement.mqh" CRiskManagement CRisk; #include "CommonGraphics.mqh" CCommonGraphics *CGraphics; CCandleProperties *CP; #include "TradeManagement.mqh" CTradeManagement Trade; enum iSeparator { Delimiter }; enum DisplayMode { Display_LightMode, Display_DarkMode }; sinput group "+--------| DISPLAY |--------+" ; sinput DisplayMode iDisplayMode=Display_LightMode; sinput Choice iDisplay_NewsInfo=Yes; sinput Choice iDisplay_EventObj=Yes; sinput Choice iDisplay_Spread=Yes; sinput Choice iDisplay_Date=Yes; sinput group "" ; sinput group "+--------| DST SCHEDULE |--------+" ; input DSTSchedule ScheduleDST=AutoDst_Selection; sinput iSeparator iCustomSchedule=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iCustomScheduleL=Delimiter; input DST_type CustomSchedule=DST_NONE; sinput group "" ; sinput group "+--------| RISK MANAGEMENT |--------+" ; input RiskOptions RISK_Type=MINIMUM_LOT; input RiskFloor RISK_Mini=RiskFloorMin; input double RISK_Mini_Percent= 75 ; input RiskCeil RISK_Maxi=RiskCeilMax; sinput iSeparator iRisk_1=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_1L=Delimiter; input double Risk_1_PERCENTAGE= 3 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_2=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_2L=Delimiter; input double Risk_2_VALUE= 1000 ; input double Risk_2_AMOUNT= 10 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_3=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_3L=Delimiter; input double Risk_3_VALUE= 1000 ; input double Risk_3_LOTSIZE= 0.1 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_4=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_4L=Delimiter; input double Risk_4_LOTSIZE= 0.01 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_5=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_5L=Delimiter; input double Risk_5_PERCENTAGE= 1 ; sinput group "" ; sinput group "+--------| NEWS SETTINGS |--------+" ; input Calendar_Importance iImportance=Calendar_Importance_High; input Event_Frequency iFrequency=Event_Frequency_ALL; input Event_Sector iSector=Event_Sector_ALL; input Event_Type iType=Event_Type_Indicator; input Event_Currency iCurrency=Event_Currency_Symbol; sinput group "" ; sinput group "+--------| TRADE SETTINGS |--------+" ; input uint iStoploss= 500 ; input uint iTakeprofit= 500 ; input uint iSecondsPreEvent= 5 ; input DayOfTheWeek TradingDay=AllDays; sinput group "" ; datetime Startup_date;

In the OnInit Integer function below we go through different procedures when set up the expert to trade whether in the strategy tester or not.

int OnInit () { isLightMode=(iDisplayMode==Display_LightMode)? true : false ; InitCommon(); int InitResult; if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { InitResult=InitNonTester(); } else { InitResult=InitTester(); } NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory(); CGraphics = new CCommonGraphics(Answer(iDisplay_Date),Answer(iDisplay_Spread),Answer(iDisplay_NewsInfo),Answer(iDisplay_EventObj)); CGraphics.GraphicsRefresh(iSecondsPreEvent); CP = new CCandleProperties(); Startup_date = TimeTradeServer (); return InitResult; }

In the function below, we initialize properties for both the strategy tester and the normal trading environment.

void InitCommon() { RiskProfileOption = RISK_Type; RiskFloorOption = RISK_Mini; RiskFloorPercentage = (RISK_Mini_Percent> 100 )? 100 : (RISK_Mini_Percent< 0.01 )? 0.01 :RISK_Mini_Percent; RiskCeilOption = RISK_Maxi; Risk_Profile_1 = (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE> 100 )? 100 : (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE< 0.01 )? 0.01 :Risk_1_PERCENTAGE; Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF = Risk_2_VALUE; Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount = Risk_2_AMOUNT; Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF = Risk_3_VALUE; Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot = Risk_3_LOTSIZE; Risk_Profile_4 = Risk_4_LOTSIZE; Risk_Profile_5 = (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE> 100 )? 100 : (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE< 0.01 )? 0.01 :Risk_5_PERCENTAGE; MyDST = ScheduleDST; MySchedule = CustomSchedule; myFrequency=iFrequency; myImportance=iImportance; mySector=iSector; myType=iType; myCurrency=iCurrency; Chart.ChartRefresh(); }

The function below will initialize for the normal trading environment only.

int InitNonTester() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } ObjectCreate ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 5 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 22 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_BMPFILE , "::PROGRESS" ); uint w,h; uint x,y; bool done= false ; do { ArrayFill (ExtImg, 0 ,IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT, 0 ); if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { static int dots= 0 ; TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 150 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextGetSize ( "Waiting" ,w,h); x= 10 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextOut ( "Waiting" ,x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CSymbol.Background()),clr_format); x=w+ 13 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 160 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextOut ( StringSubstr ( "..." , 0 ,dots),x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CSymbol.Background()),clr_format); ResourceCreate ( "::PROGRESS" ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, 0 , 0 ,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format); Chart.Redraw(); dots=(dots== 3 )? 0 :dots+ 1 ; Print ( "Waiting for connection..." ); Sleep ( 500 ); continue ; } else { TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 120 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextGetSize ( "Getting Ready" ,w,h); x= 20 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextOut ( "Getting Ready..." ,x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CSymbol.Background()),clr_format); ResourceCreate ( "::PROGRESS" ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, 0 , 0 ,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format); Chart.Redraw(); Print ( "Connection Successful!" ); NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabase(); done= true ; } } while (!done&&! IsStopped ()); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "STATUS" ); Chart.Redraw(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The function below will initialize for the strategy tester environment only.

int InitTester() { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Necessary Files Do not Exist!" ); Print ( "Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); Print ( "Necessary Files Should be Created First" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } else { datetime latestdate = CTM.TimeMinusOffset(NewsObject.GetLatestNewsDate(),CTM.DaysS()); if (latestdate< TimeTradeServer ()) { Print ( "Necessary Files outdated!" ); Print ( "To Update Files: Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); } Print ( "Database Dates End at: " ,latestdate); PrintFormat ( "Dates after %s will not be available for backtest" , TimeToString (latestdate)); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The function below will run on every new tick.

void OnTick () { Execution(); }

In this function below, we call all the functions that will make the expert functional. Not every function needs to run on every tick so we only call certain functions on every new certain candle for example every daily candle. This helps with performance and reduces unnecessary function calls and use of resources.

void Execution() { if (CP.NewCandle( 1 , PERIOD_M1 )) { CGraphics.Block_2_Realtime(iSecondsPreEvent); } EnterTrade(); if (!CTM.DateisToday(Startup_date)) { if (CP.NewCandle( 2 , PERIOD_D1 )) { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory(); } CGraphics.GraphicsRefresh(iSecondsPreEvent); CGraphics.Block_2_Realtime(iSecondsPreEvent); } if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { if (CP.NewCandle( 3 , PERIOD_H1 )) { if (NewsObject.UpdateRecords()) { InitNonTester(); } } } } else { if (CP.NewCandle( 4 , PERIOD_D1 )) { CGraphics.NewsEvent(); } } }

The function below will be responsible for opening trades for Market orders based of the event impact and event currency. If the event currency is equal to the Profit currency and the impact type is CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE we open a buy trade as we assume that the Profit currency will weaken during the news event, if the event currency is equal to the Profit currency and the impact type is CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE we open a sell trade as we assume that the Profit currency will strengthen during the news event.

void EnterTrade() { static ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT Impact= CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA ; if ( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate)< TimeTradeServer ()&&UpcomingNews.CountryName!= NULL &&CP.NewCandle( 5 , PERIOD_M1 )) { NewsObject.EconomicNextEvent(); Impact=NewsObject.GetImpact(); } if (CTM.TimePreEvent(CTM.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),(iSecondsPreEvent== 0 )? 1 :iSecondsPreEvent) , datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate)) &&CTM.isDayOfTheWeek(TradingDay)) { switch (Impact) { case CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE : if (UpcomingNews.EventCurrency==CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()) { Trade.Buy(iStoploss,iTakeprofit, ulong (UpcomingNews.EventId), "NewsTrading" ); } else { Trade.Sell(iStoploss,iTakeprofit, ulong (UpcomingNews.EventId), "NewsTrading" ); } break ; case CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE : if (UpcomingNews.EventCurrency==CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()) { Trade.Sell(iStoploss,iTakeprofit, ulong (UpcomingNews.EventId), "NewsTrading" ); } else { Trade.Buy(iStoploss,iTakeprofit, ulong (UpcomingNews.EventId), "NewsTrading" ); } break ; default : break ; } } }





Conclusion

In this article, we went through adding a database in memory and creating additional views to provide more information on the events in the MQL5 economic calendar. We created additional graphical objects on the chart to display information about the upcoming event, as well as implemented a dark mode feature. Furthermore, we added relevant input options for the user/trader to filter news data for their preferences as well as Expert Advisor inputs for trading. Also, the article provides an explanation of how we open market orders based on the event impact and how the event impact is relevant to our trading strategy.

I'm open to hearing from you and any shared opinions are appreciated. In the next article, we will add more functionality to the news inputs to cater for individual economic events and trading using pending orders for more flexibility, as well as trading that doesn't require event impact. Thanks for reading!





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