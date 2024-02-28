Hello, traders.

This library has all the functions to get the current local time in a specific or all Forex markets. You can convert the local times between time zones or to your broker's server time. You can also trade in specific sessions by setting the session start and end times for each session, separately. The library will take care of the different time offsets and daylight time changes of the broker and these markets. This relieves the burden of reinventing the wheel every time you program an expert advisor or a technical indicator that has to deal with time zones and local session hours.

What is the Timezone?

Timezone is defined as the standard time depending on the geographical representation of that place. In other words, timezone refers to the local time of a particular region based on the earth's rotation. It is defined in UTC (Coordinated Universal Time), the standard against which the world's region-based time is coordinated.

For Example - Time in New York is 5 hours behind Greenwich and represented as UTC-5 or UTC-4 based on the day light. Time in Sydney is 10 hours ahead of Greenwich and represented as UTC+10 or UTC+11 based on the day light (summer or winter). The terms UTC and GMT are often used interchangeably to express offsets, so UTC+2 and GMT+2 often have the same meaning.

The UTC offset is positive if the timezone is east of GMT, and it is negative if the timezone is west of GMT.





Time Zone Identifiers



enum ENUM_ZONE_ID { ZONE_ID_SYDNEY, ZONE_ID_TOKYO, ZONE_ID_FRANKFURT, ZONE_ID_LONDON, ZONE_ID_NEWYORK, ZONE_ID_UTC, ZONE_ID_LOCAL, ZONE_ID_BROKER, ZONE_ID_CUSTOM };





Class interface



class CTimeZoneInfo { public : CTimeZoneInfo( ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId, datetime pLocalTime = TIME_NOW ); ~CTimeZoneInfo( void ); string Name( void ); string ToString( bool secs = true , bool tzname = true ); bool RefreshTime( void ); bool SetLocalTime( datetime pLocalTime = TIME_NOW ); datetime TimeLocal ( void ); datetime TimeUTC( void ); int TimeGMTOffset ( void ); int TimeDaylightSavings ( void ); datetime ConvertLocalTime( ENUM_ZONE_ID destinationId ); bool GetDaylightSwitchTimes( datetime &dst_start, datetime &dst_end ); datetime GetDaylightNextSwitch( void ); void PrintObject( void ); static datetime GetCurrentTimeForPlace ( ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId ); static string FormatTimeForPlace ( datetime time, ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId, bool secs = true , bool tzname = true ); static datetime ConvertTimeForPlace ( datetime time, ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId, ENUM_ZONE_ID destinationId ); static int TimeGMTOffset ( ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId, datetime time = TIME_NOW ); static int TimeDaylightSavings ( ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId, datetime time = TIME_NOW ); static bool IsDaylightSavingTime ( ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId, datetime time = TIME_NOW ); static bool GetDaylightSwitchTimes ( ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId, int iYear, datetime &dst_start, datetime &dst_end ); static bool GetDaylightSwitchDeltas( ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId, int iYear, int &delta_start, int &delta_end ); static bool SetCustomTimeZone( string name, int baseGMTOffset = 0 , ENUM_ZONE_ID dstSchedule = ZONE_ID_UTC ); static void SetUsingGoldSymbol( bool enabled = true ); };





Class interface



class CSessionHours : public CTimeZoneInfo { public : CSessionHours( ENUM_ZONE_ID placeId ); ~CSessionHours( void ); bool RefreshTime( void ); bool SetLocalTime( datetime pLocalTime ); bool BeginLocalTime( int pHour, int pMinute ); bool EndLocalTime( int pHour, int pMinute ); datetime BeginLocalTime( void ); datetime EndLocalTime( void ); bool CheckLocalSession( void ); int SecRemainingSession( void ); static datetime ForexCloseTime( void ); static int SecRemainingForex( void ); };





Offset Notation Used In The Library



Please note, that the library denotes positive time zones by positive offsets, and negative time zones by negative offsets.

This is the opposite of MQL5's built-in TimeGMTOffset() function which denotes positive time zones, such as GMT+3, by negative offsets, such as -10800, and vice versa.





Selecting The Symbol For Estimation of The Server TZ/DST



By default, the library will search and load the XAUUSD symbol for estimation of server's timezone offset. XAUUSD can provide more reliable results (esp., for brokers that follow EU DST schedule) on weeks during US DST and EU DST schedules are out of sync (March and late October). Optionally, if your broker follows the US DST schedule, or no schedule at all, then using the chart symbol is also fine. Call CTimeZoneInfo::SetUsingGoldSymbol() with 'false' to use the current chart's symbol, instead of XAUUSD.

To determine your broker's daylight (DST) schedule, you can use this script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48650

void CTimeZoneInfo::SetUsingGoldSymbol( const bool enabled = true );

Note:

As a side effect that XAUUSD starts an hour after Forex, dst switches will occur one hour later (only in the strategy tester, and not in normal mode).





Note about Compatibility with The Strategy Tester

During testing in the strategy tester, TimeGMT() is always equal to TimeTradeServer() simulated server time.

TimeZoneInfo library estimates the proper times in time zones based on the "true" GMT by analysis of H1 quotes history, and not based on the time returned by calling built-in TimeGMT function.

If the XAUUSD symbol is used for estimation of the server's TZ/DST, then dst switches will occur one hour later in the strategy tester.



I. Working with Local Timezones



How to get the current time?

The RefreshTime() method will update the current local time of the time zone. Let us see an example to show how we can get the current time.

Print ( "

========== Get the current time in a timezone ==========" ); CTimeZoneInfo tz(ZONE_ID_TOKYO); tz.RefreshTime(); Print ( "Name() : " , tz.Name()); Print ( "TimeLocal() : " , tz. TimeLocal ()); Print ( "ToString() : " , tz.ToString());

output:





Do you need more information?

Print ("

========== More information about a timezone =========="); CTimeZoneInfo tz(ZONE_ID_NEWYORK); tz.RefreshTime(); Print ("Name() : ", tz.Name()); Print ("TimeUTC() : ", tz.TimeUTC()); Print (" TimeLocal () : ", tz. TimeLocal ()); Print (" TimeGMTOffset () : ", tz. TimeGMTOffset ()); Print (" TimeDaylightSavings () : ", tz. TimeDaylightSavings ()); Print ("ToString() : ", tz.ToString()); datetime dst_start, dst_end; tz.GetDaylightSwitchTimes(dst_start, dst_end); Print ("dst_start : ", dst_start); Print ("dst_end : ", dst_end); Print ("GetDaylightNextSwitch() : ", tz.GetDaylightNextSwitch());

output:

Notes:

- TimeUTC() method returns the UTC time, which is equivalent to GMT time.

- TimeLocal() method returns the local time of this time zone (which could have been changed as a result of calling RefreshTime or SetLocalTime methods).

- TimeGMTOffset() method returns the current difference between this time zone's local time and GMT time in seconds, taking into account switch to winter or summer time. The returned offset includes the DST adjustment of the current time zone. The GMT offset is positive if the timezone is east of (ahead of) GMT, and it is negative if the timezone is west of (behind) GMT.

- TimeDaylightSavings() method returns the daylight saving time (DST) adjustment in seconds, if the switch to summer time has been made in the zones where DST is in effect. If switch to winter (standard) time has been made (or, if the time zone does not support DST), it returns 0. The dst adjustment is already part of the the TimeGMTOffset.





How to configure the built-in custom timezone for later use?

The CTimeZoneInfo class includes a SetCustomTimeZone method, which you can use to configure the built-in custom time zone. Later, the custom time zone can be used via the ZONE_ID_CUSTOM identifier. Let us see an example to show how we can configure the built-in custom time zone to a specified name, an offset from Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and a daylight schedule identifier.

Print ( "

========== Configure the built-in custom timezone ==========" ); string name = "Custom+3" ; int baseGMTOffset = 10800 ; ENUM_ZONE_ID daylightRuleId = ZONE_ID_LONDON; bool success = CTimeZoneInfo::SetCustomTimeZone(name, baseGMTOffset, daylightRuleId); Print ( "Parameter 'name' : " , name); Print ( "Parameter 'baseGMTOffset' : " , baseGMTOffset); Print ( "Parameter 'daylightRuleId' : " , EnumToString (daylightRuleId)); Print ( "SetCustomTimeZone() returns : " , success); Output:

Get Current Time in All Timezones

Let us see an example to show how we can get the current local time in all timezones. Print ( "

========== Get Current Time in All Timezones ==========" ); for (ENUM_ZONE_ID id= 0 ; id <= MAX_ZONE_ID; id++) { CTimeZoneInfo tz(id); tz.RefreshTime(); PrintFormat ( "%-12s: %s | %s" , tz.Name(), TimeToString (tz. TimeLocal ()), tz.ToString()); } output:

This can be done in the other way using the static method GetCurrentTimeForPlace(). Also, note that there is another static method FormatTimeForPlace() that can be used to format plain mql datetime variables to a string (similar to TimeToString) but with the weekday, date, time, the timezone name and offsets. These static methods do not require the creation of objects to call them. Print ( "

========== GetCurrentTimeForPlace() ==========" ); for (ENUM_ZONE_ID id= 0 ; id <= MAX_ZONE_ID; id++) { datetime time = CTimeZoneInfo::GetCurrentTimeForPlace(id); PrintFormat ( "Time : %s | %s" , TimeToString (time), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(time, id)); } output:

How to set the local time for the timezone?

The SetLocalTime() method will set the specified local time. Let us see an example to show how we can set the local time for the timezone. Print ( "

========== Set the local time for a timezone ==========" ); CTimeZoneInfo tz(ZONE_ID_NEWYORK); if (tz.SetLocalTime( D'2021.07.15 09:31' )) PrintFormat ( "%-12s: %s | %s" , tz.Name(), TimeToString (tz. TimeLocal ()), tz.ToString()); if (tz.SetLocalTime( D'2022.01.23 17:04' )) PrintFormat ( "%-12s: %s | %s" , tz.Name(), TimeToString (tz. TimeLocal ()), tz.ToString()); if (tz.SetLocalTime( D'2023.03.12 02:21' )) PrintFormat ( "%-12s: %s | %s" , tz.Name(), TimeToString (tz. TimeLocal ()), tz.ToString()); output: The cause for the last error message we get will be explained in the next paragraph.

Daylight Saving Time (DST):

DST is a seasonal time change measure where clocks are set ahead of standard time during part of the year. see https://www.timeanddate.com/time/dst/transition.html ("Summer Skip", "Winter Wind-back") When DST starts in the spring, our clocks are set forward by a certain amount of time, usually by one hour. This means that one hour is skipped on the clock. In the fall (autumn), the DST period usually ends, and our clocks are set back to standard time again.

Example of DST Start (the non-existing hour) In the United States, DST always begins at 02:00 (2 am) local time. The moment when the time first reaches 1:59:59 standard time, the clocks jump forward to 3:00:00 Daylight Saving Time. So the hour from 2:00:00 to 2:59:59 does not exist in the night of the switch.

II. Get Timezone Information 1. UTC offset and current DST offset Let us see an example to show how we can get the timezone name, UTC offset, and current DST offset if DST is in effect. Print ( "

========== UTC offset and current DST offset ==========" ); for (ENUM_ZONE_ID id= 0 ; id <= MAX_ZONE_ID; id++) { CTimeZoneInfo tz(id); tz.RefreshTime(); PrintFormat ( "%-12s: GMT%+g | DST%+g" , tz.Name(), tz. TimeGMTOffset ()/ 3600 ., tz. TimeDaylightSavings ()/ 3600 .); } output: Notes: - TimeGMTOffset() method returns the current difference between this time zone's local time and GMT time in seconds, taking into account switch to winter or summer time. The returned offset includes the DST adjustment of the current time zone. The GMT offset is positive if the timezone is east of (ahead of) GMT, and it is negative if the timezone is west of (behind) GMT. - TimeDaylightSavings() method returns the daylight saving time (DST) adjustment in seconds, if the switch to summer time has been made in the zones where DST is in effect. If switch to winter (standard) time has been made (or, if the time zone does not support DST), it returns 0. The dst adjustment is already part of the the TimeGMTOffset.

2. DST switch times for the current year

Let us see an example to show how we can get the DST information. Print ( "

========== DST switch times for the current year ==========" ); datetime dst_start, dst_end; for (ENUM_ZONE_ID id= 0 ; id <= MAX_ZONE_ID; id++) { CTimeZoneInfo tz(id); tz.RefreshTime(); if (tz.GetDaylightSwitchTimes(dst_start, dst_end)) { PrintFormat ( "%-12s: DST starts on %s | DST ends on %s" , tz.Name(), TimeToString (dst_start), TimeToString (dst_end)); } } output:

3. Time of the next DST switch

Let us see an example to show how we can get the time of the next DST switch. Print ( "

========== Time of the next DST switch ==========" ); for (ENUM_ZONE_ID id= 0 ; id <= MAX_ZONE_ID; id++) { CTimeZoneInfo tz(id); tz.RefreshTime(); datetime nxswitch = tz.GetDaylightNextSwitch(); if (nxswitch) { PrintFormat ( "%-12s: Time: %s | dstNextSwitch: %s" , tz.Name(), TimeToString (tz. TimeLocal ()), TimeToString (nxswitch)); } } output:

4. DST List

Let us see an example to show how we can get the DST information for all timezones in this library for a range of years. Print ( "

========== DST List ==========" ); datetime dst_start, dst_end; int delta_start, delta_end; for (ENUM_ZONE_ID id= 0 ; id <= MAX_ZONE_ID; id++) { CTimeZoneInfo timezone(id); PrintFormat ( "========= %s Summer Time (DST) =========" , timezone.Name()); for ( int year= 2008 ; year<= 2030 ; year++) { if (CTimeZoneInfo::GetDaylightSwitchTimes(id, year, dst_start, dst_end)) { CTimeZoneInfo::GetDaylightSwitchDeltas(id, year, delta_start, delta_end); PrintFormat ( "DST starts on %s (%+d) and ends on %s (%+d)" , TimeToString (dst_start), delta_start/ 3600 , TimeToString (dst_end), delta_end/ 3600 ); } } } output:

5. Server GMT Offset (Current)

The broker's GMT offset indicates how many seconds the broker time is ahead of GMT, broker offset = TimeTradeServer() - TimeGMT(). Positive values indicates that the server time is ahead of GMT. Let us see an example to show how we can get the current GMT offset of the broker. Print ( "

========== Current GMT offset of the broker ========== " ); CTimeZoneInfo broker(ZONE_ID_BROKER); broker.RefreshTime(); Print ( "Name() : " , broker.Name()); Print ( "TimeLocal() : " , broker. TimeLocal ()); Print ( "ToString() : " , broker.ToString()); Print ( "TimeGMTOffset() : " , broker. TimeGMTOffset ()); output: Note: An important note for the TimeGMTOffset() is that it will return the utc offset including dst correction (UTC+DST). Positive values indicates that the server time is ahead (east) of GMT.

6. Server GMT offset (Historical) Past GMT offsets of the server can be calculated as the difference between the time of appearance of the first bar of the server week on the chart, and the UTC time corresponding to Sunday 5 PM, New York time. Let us see an example to show how we can get the past GMT offsets of the broker. For this example, we will use times of chart candles as past time of the broker. Print ( "

========== Past GMT offsets of the broker (chart candles) ==========" ); datetime bartimes[]; int copied = CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , D'2022.03.18' , 9 , bartimes); if (copied<= 0 ) Print ( "CopyTime() failed." ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < copied; i++) { datetime t = bartimes[i]; CTimeZoneInfo broker(ZONE_ID_BROKER); broker.SetLocalTime(t); PrintFormat ( "bar #%i Time: %s | offset: %5d (GMT%+g) | %s" , i+ 1 , TimeToString (broker. TimeLocal ()), broker. TimeGMTOffset (), broker. TimeGMTOffset ()/ 3600.0 , broker.ToString()); } output: As, you see at bar #5, the server has switched from +2 winter time to +3 summertime, and the time of the switch follows the US DST schedule (2nd Sunday of March). There are five D1 candles per week, and no candles on Saturday and Sunday. The time on these servers is always 7 hours ahead of New York throughout the year and represented as NY+7. Note that NY is -5 in winter, and -4 in summer. This is the first library on the codebase capable of determining the server's GMT offset in the past (historical GMT offsets). The algorithm implemented in calculations is very fast and accurate, and it is compatible - as much as possible - with different brokers (tested on a large number of brokers with different GMT offsets or DST schedules).

III. Converting Between Timezones

Convert current local time to another timezone Use the ConvertLocalTime() method to convert the set local time of this timezone instance to a specific timezone. This method returns a new time of a given timezone. Let us see an example to show how we can convert the " current " local time to a specific timezone. Print ( "

========== Convert current local time in Sydney to New York ==========" ); CTimeZoneInfo sydney(ZONE_ID_SYDNEY); sydney.RefreshTime(); datetime localtime = sydney. TimeLocal (); datetime converted = sydney.ConvertLocalTime(ZONE_ID_NEWYORK); PrintFormat ( "%s | %s" , TimeToString (localtime), sydney.ToString()); PrintFormat ( "%s | %s" , TimeToString (converted), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(converted, ZONE_ID_NEWYORK)); output:

Convert a specific local time to another timezone

Let us see an example to show how we can convert a specific local time to a specific timezone. Print ( "

========== Convert a specific local time in Sydney to New York ==========" ); CTimeZoneInfo sydney(ZONE_ID_SYDNEY); sydney.SetLocalTime( D'2016.05.21 14:47:08' ); datetime localtime = sydney. TimeLocal (); datetime converted = sydney.ConvertLocalTime(ZONE_ID_NEWYORK); PrintFormat ( "%s | %s" , TimeToString (localtime), sydney.ToString()); PrintFormat ( "%s | %s" , TimeToString (converted), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(converted, ZONE_ID_NEWYORK)); output:

Convert the current local time in all timezones to the broker time

Let us see an example to show how we can convert the current local time in all timezones to the broker time. Print ( "

========== Convert the current local time in all timezones to the broker time ==========" ); for (ENUM_ZONE_ID id= 0 ; id <= MAX_ZONE_ID; id++) { datetime localtime = CTimeZoneInfo::GetCurrentTimeForPlace(id); datetime converted = CTimeZoneInfo::ConvertTimeForPlace(localtime, id, ZONE_ID_BROKER); PrintFormat ( "%-49s | %s" , CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(localtime, id), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(converted, ZONE_ID_BROKER)); } output:

IV. Working with Local Session Hours

A. CTimeZoneInfo Class

Note that using the parent CTimeZoneInfo class, rather than CSessionHours class, is not preferred as it requires more coding and therefore prone to errors. Let us see an example to show how we get the Forex session hours in all timezones, and convert them to the broker's time. Print ( "

======= Local Session Hours (CTimeZoneInfo Class) =======" ); const ENUM_ZONE_ID ids[] = {ZONE_ID_SYDNEY, ZONE_ID_TOKYO, ZONE_ID_FRANKFURT, ZONE_ID_LONDON, ZONE_ID_NEWYORK}; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (ids); i++) { ENUM_ZONE_ID id = ids[i]; CTimeZoneInfo tz(id); tz.RefreshTime(); datetime localtime = tz. TimeLocal (); datetime beginlocal = StringToTime ( TimeToString (localtime, TIME_DATE ) + " " + "08:00" ); datetime endlocal = StringToTime ( TimeToString (localtime, TIME_DATE ) + " " + "17:00" ); tz.SetLocalTime(beginlocal); datetime beginbroker = tz.ConvertLocalTime(ZONE_ID_BROKER); tz.SetLocalTime(endlocal); datetime endbroker = tz.ConvertLocalTime(ZONE_ID_BROKER); MqlDateTime st; TimeToStruct (localtime, st); int dow = st.day_of_week; string state_str = ((dow != SATURDAY && dow != SUNDAY ) && ( TimeTradeServer () >= beginbroker && TimeTradeServer () < endbroker)) ? "open" : "closed" ; PrintFormat ( "%-12s: %s | %s [session %s]" , tz.Name(), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(beginbroker, ZONE_ID_BROKER), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(endbroker, ZONE_ID_BROKER), state_str); } Print ( "-----------------------------------" ); Print ( "broker time : " , TimeTradeServer ()); Print ( "broker time : " , CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace( TimeTradeServer (), ZONE_ID_BROKER)); output:

B. CSessionHours Class

Purpose: Class to access the local trading session hours for the specified location. Derives from class CTimeZoneInfo. Note: The default session hours are set to 8:00 am - 5:00 pm local time for new CSessionHours objects. These default values can be overridden as desired.

Working with CSessionHours Objects

Let us see an example of how to use the object. Print ( "

========== Working with CSessionHours Objects ==========" ); CSessionHours tz(ZONE_ID_SYDNEY); tz.RefreshTime(); Print ( "Name() : " , tz.Name()); Print ( "TimeUTC() : " , tz.TimeUTC()); Print ( "TimeLocal() : " , tz. TimeLocal ()); Print ( "ToString() : " , tz.ToString()); Print ( "BeginLocalTime() : " , tz.BeginLocalTime()); Print ( "EndLocalTime() : " , tz.EndLocalTime()); Print ( "CheckLocalSession() : " , tz.CheckLocalSession()); Print ( "SecRemainingSession() : " , tz.SecRemainingSession()); Print ( "SecondsToString() : " , CSessionHours::SecondsToString(tz.SecRemainingSession())); output:

Local Session Hours

The CSessionHours provides more functionality with less code. Let us see an example to show how we get the Forex session hours in all timezones using CSessionHours Class, and convert them to the broker's time. Note that conversion to the broker's time is an optional step, and it is not required for checking the start and end times of each session. Print ( "

======= Local Session Hours (CSessionHours Class) =======" ); const ENUM_ZONE_ID ids[] = {ZONE_ID_SYDNEY, ZONE_ID_TOKYO, ZONE_ID_FRANKFURT, ZONE_ID_LONDON, ZONE_ID_NEWYORK}; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (ids); i++) { ENUM_ZONE_ID id = ids[i]; CSessionHours tz(id); tz.RefreshTime(); datetime beginlocal = tz.BeginLocalTime(); datetime endlocal = tz.EndLocalTime(); datetime beginbroker = CTimeZoneInfo::ConvertTimeForPlace(beginlocal, id, ZONE_ID_BROKER); datetime endbroker = CTimeZoneInfo::ConvertTimeForPlace(endlocal, id, ZONE_ID_BROKER); string state_str = tz.CheckLocalSession() ? "open, ends in " + CSessionHours::SecondsToString(tz.SecRemainingSession()) : "closed" ; PrintFormat ( "%-12s: %s | %s [session %s]" , tz.Name(), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(beginbroker, ZONE_ID_BROKER), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(endbroker, ZONE_ID_BROKER), state_str); } Print ( "-----------------------------------" ); Print ( "broker time : " , TimeTradeServer ()); Print ( "broker time : " , CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace( TimeTradeServer (), ZONE_ID_BROKER)); Print ( "Fx close : " , CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(CSessionHours::ForexCloseTime(), ZONE_ID_BROKER)); int sec = CSessionHours::SecRemainingForex(); Print ( "closes in : " , sec, " sec = " , CSessionHours::SecondsToString(sec)); output:

How to override the default local session hours?

Let us see an example to show how we can override the default session hours in CSessionHours Class. Print ( "

=========== Override the default session hours ===========" ); CSessionHours frankfurt(ZONE_ID_FRANKFURT); frankfurt.BeginLocalTime( 9 , 0 ); frankfurt.EndLocalTime( 19 , 0 ); frankfurt.RefreshTime(); datetime beginlocal = frankfurt.BeginLocalTime(); datetime endlocal = frankfurt.EndLocalTime(); PrintFormat ( "new session hours : %s | %s" , CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(beginlocal, ZONE_ID_FRANKFURT), CTimeZoneInfo::FormatTimeForPlace(endlocal, ZONE_ID_FRANKFURT)); PrintFormat ( "current local time : %s" , frankfurt.ToString()); output:

How To Check For Closing Positions at Weekend?

The SecRemainingForex() static method will return the time remaining in seconds till Forex market closes for this week. This method should be called from the OnTick() event handler (or better from OnTimer() in case no ticks are coming just before weekend) to repeatedly check for the closing condition. Let us see an example to show how we can check for closing positions at weekend. Print ( "

======= Check For Closing Positions at Weekend =======" ); int InpHours = 2 ; int InpMinutes = 30 ; int sec = CSessionHours::SecRemainingForex(); PrintFormat ( "Time remaining till the weekend : %s" , CSessionHours::SecondsToString(sec)); PrintFormat ( "Close all if remaining time becomes %s or less." , CSessionHours::SecondsToString(InpHours * 3600 + InpMinutes * 60 )); if (sec <= InpHours * 3600 + InpMinutes * 60 ) { } Alternatively, the previous condition can be checked using absolute times: if ( TimeTradeServer () >= CSessionHours::ForexCloseTime() - (InpHours * 3600 + InpMinutes * 60 )) { } output:



End of Week - Broker’s Timezone and DST Schedule The Forex market opens Sunday at 17:00 New York time (GMT-5 in winter and GMT-4 in summer) and closes Friday at the same time. The opening time in NYC corresponds to Sun, 10:00 PM UTC in winter (and Sun, 09:00 PM UTC in summer). Forex closes on Fri, 10:00 PM UTC in winter (and 09:00 PM UTC in summer). Gold and silver spot market usually starts an hour later. link Each forex broker has its time zone and server time. Therefore, the start of the trading week (H1 candles) is variable between brokers, and it can vary from Sun, 02:00 PM server time for brokers in San Francisco (GMT-8), up to Mon, 09:00 AM server time for brokers in Sydney (GMT+11). The end of trading week also varies from Fri, 02:00 PM server time, up to Sat, 09:00 AM server time. Each broker is free to choose their Daylight-saving time (DST). And DST is not necessarily the same for that time zone. Sometimes they mix it using an EU time zone and a US DST instead of the EU DST. For brokers that do not follow the US schedule, the server time for the start (and end) of week varies by +/- one hour for the same broker throughout the year. The ForexCloseTime() method handle these inter- and intra-broker variations by converting the close time in NYC at Fri, 17:00 to broker's time, taking into consideration the time offsets and DST, thus providing accurate results. Using a time zone of +2 (and +3 in summer on the US schedule) therefore means that there are five D1 candles per week. There are no candles on Saturday and Sunday throughout the year. Simply, time on these servers is always 7 hours ahead of New York and represented as NY+7. By far this is the most common setting, but there's a lot of less common variations.

Sample indicator TestIndi.mq5

iForexSessions - indicator for MetaTrader 5 Highlights the Forex Market Sessions Get it here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48842

Links World clock: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/ Timezone converter: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/converter-classic.html

Updates: 2024.03.01 - v.1.40 : Removed redundant code in CTimeZoneInfo class (used during testing), added more methods to CSessionHours class, updated TestIndi.mq5 to reflect the new changes. 2024.03.03 - v.1.45 : Updated the example code for "Working with Local Session Hours - CTimeZoneInfo Class". 2024.03.08 - v.1.50 : Added two internal methods HistoryBrokerOffset and FirstBarOfWeek to CTimeZoneInfo class. Handling of server time in the past (UTC offset, text formatting, conversions, etc..). 2024.03.15 - v.1.56 : Added script "SydneySession_Script.mq5" to to show how the session hours in Sydney are fluctuating throughout the year. 2024.03.30 - v.1.65 : Fixed broker GMT offset. Currently, the library scans H1 bars only on the GOLD chart as it has the most accurate start times on all brokers that I have tested. 2024.04.01 - v.1.67 : Fixed potential issue in the calculation of the broker GMT offset during the first hour of the trading week. 2024.04.03 - v.1.70 : Caching of broker GMT offsets into a hash map for faster retrieval (e.g., from indicators). The broker offset cache will contain one entry per trading week. 2024.04.08 - v.1.72 : Improved the performance of the library by at least 2-3x times. Now using StructToTime instead of StringToTime inside the GetNthSunday method. 2024.04.09 - v.1.75 : Fixed potential issue in the calculation of the broker GMT offset during the Christmas holidays on GMT+0 brokers. 2024.04.11 - v.1.77 : Speed-up of the GetDaylightSwitchTimes mehod. Now using a static array to memorize the switch times for the current year. 2024.04.12 - v.1.80 : Fixed issue in the calculation of the broker GMT offset on brokers that do not provide gold trading. 2024.04.15 - v.1.82 : Added SetCustomTimeZone method to CTimeZoneInfo class, which you can use to configure the built-in custom time zone with a specified name, GMT offset and DST identifier. The custom time zone can be accessed via ZONE_ID_CUSTOM. 2024.04.16 - v.1.85 : Replaced the GetNthSunday internal method with the more optimized GetMonthTime method. 2024.04.17 - v.1.87 : Replaced the TimeYear internal method with the more optimized GetYear method. 2024.04.18 - v.1.88 : Added the CreateDateTime internal method to construct datetime values from date components (year, month and day). This is 100-120x times faster than calling the StructToTime function. 2024.10.21 - v.1.90 : Improved detection of the GOLD symbol with fallback to EURUSD symbol.

2024.10.22 - v.1.93 : Faster determination of the server's GMT offset during weekend in live trading. 2024.10.26 - v.1.95 : Added two new static methods: TimeGMTOffset() and TimeDaylightSavings(). Renamed the HistoryBrokerOffset() method to TimeServerGMTOffset(). 2024.10.28 - v.1.97 : Converted all macros for dealing with time to functions to avoid double evaluation of parameters inside macro body. More code clean-up in other lines. 2024.10.30 - v.1.98 : Fixed issue of wrong estimation of GMT offset from XAUEUR quotes on some brokers.

2024.11.01 - v.1.99 : Added an option to switch off the default loading of Gold symbol for estimation of the server's TZ/DST. Call CTimeZoneInfo::SetUsingGoldSymbol() with 'false' to use the current chart's symbol, instead.

2024.11.13 - v.2.00 : Improved estimation of online server tz/dst and in the strategy strategy (TimeGMT library is no longer needed). Constructor accepts place and time parameters. New public methods for working with data of datetime type. Improved error handling and debugging support. 2024.11.14 - v.2.02 : Fixed error ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND (4401) when trying to access the XAUUSD,H1 quotes history by the server timezone object. 2024.11.17 - v.2.03 : Minor bug fixes.

2024.11.23 - v.2.04 : Minor improvements and bug fixes.

2024.12.05 - v.2.05 : Added new static method DaylightSavingsSupported(placeId).

2024.12.12 - v.2.10 : Improved performance of HistoryServerGMTOffset() and HistoryServerDaylightSavings() functions, and other minor code changes.

2024.12.14 - v.2.11 : Improved performance of FindSymbol() function.

2024.12.17 - v.2.12 : Further optimization of HistoryServerGMTOffset() and HistoryServerDaylightSavings() functions.

2024.12.24 - v.2.13 : Fixed potential issue in HistoryServerGMTOffset() and HistoryServerDaylightSavings() functions.

2025.01.12 - v.2.15 : Fixed issue in HistoryServerDaylightSavings() of searching for quotes history earlier than the loaded history in the strategy tester.

2025.10.13 - v.2.17 : Minor improvements and bug fixes.



